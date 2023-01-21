« previous next »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:14:04 pm
They won it months ago and a good job as United would have an open goal otherwise.

So annoying though after last season.
They are 9 points behind the cheats with a vastly inferior GD. Yes, two games in hand but one of those is at Anfield. I don't think the Qatari Mancs will hit 80 points. They need a telescope to see Arsenal at this point.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 05:33:01 pm
I was happy for you until that last sentence.

yup, same. that is the reason why I'm struggling to fully get behind them.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 05:33:49 pm
Same.
Never disliked Arsenal, but fucking hate lego head.

To be fair to Lego head at this stage I think he is genuinely trolling Guardiola.

How many injury-time winners can PED take before his head explodes.
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 05:30:15 pm
Mentality fucking monsters !

Voice gone , heads gone , legs gone, reiss Nelson

98 mins , on his weaker foot , outside the area , smash

Top of the league

Waste time now you c*nts..

PGMOL can fuck off too, Bournemouth playing basketball, 4 handballs and 3 shirt pulls in the area .

We dont need the refs to be fair, we got Arteta

Enjoy the win mate. :)
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 05:39:05 pm
To be fair to Lego head at this stage I think he is genuinely trolling Guardiola.

How many injury-time winners can PED take before his head explodes.

 ;D
I am very impressed and a little surprised by their mental strength. I thought they were done when they went two down and that this was effectively the day City won it. They will be worthy winners if they can hold on.
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 06:37:13 pm
Enjoy the win mate. :)

Thank you


Still buzzing
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:05:57 pm
Thank you


Still buzzing
Rest up, you're singing pre game tomorrow!
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 07:07:56 pm
Rest up, you're singing pre game tomorrow!

Jog on mate !


Errr, walk on, sorry
Cracking goal and celebration, love to see it.

Fuck you City  :wave
Amazing comeback

cloud nine.

Very proud of the players, a very young team giving everything.

Fair play to the fans, 2nd Bournemouth goal went in and the support went up another notch. Everyone is on board this season.

Gots lots of players out injured now and the EL starts again, need to be smart and rest up as many first teamers as possible for the league games.

If i had to choose a player of the season for us right now, it would have to be Zinchenko, the heart beat of the team, probably the most underrated player in the league.
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 07:17:28 pm
Cracking goal and celebration, love to see it.

Fuck you City  :wave

Abu Dhabi thats what they should be called.
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:18:12 pm
Amazing comeback

cloud nine.

Very proud of the players, a very young team giving everything.

Fair play to the fans, 2nd Bournemouth goal went in and the support went up another notch. Everyone is on board this season.

Gots lots of players out injured now and the EL starts again, need to be smart and rest up as many first teamers as possible for the league games.

If i had to choose a player of the season for us right now, it would have to be Zinchenko, the heart beat of the team, probably the most underrated player in the league.

One thing that cannot be disputed this season is Arsenal's bottle.
This is game of the day, worth a watch?  ;D
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:36:19 pm
This is game of the day, worth a watch?  ;D

Oh yes.  Proper entertainment
Hope they go on to win it now, despite my ambivalence about City of course falling short of 95-100 points the one season we're also not on it. But fair play to Arsenal for how well they're doing.
They should do it now and in fairness what a story if they do. I can't stand Arteta jumping about and gobbing off on the touchline every game but he's done incredibly well this season to have them at that points total.
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 08:12:23 pm
They should do it now and in fairness what a story if they do. I can't stand Arteta jumping about and gobbing off on the touchline every game but he's done incredibly well this season to have them at that points total.

Whats most impressive has been their mentality so far. When they have had setbacks they have quickly regrouped and come back strongly and they have also dealt with their injuries.
can't beat a comeback with a late winner - bad for the nerves but great excitement.
Yep, pretty much what's already been said but the amount of comebacks bodes well for em.
This game was so open at the end, but fortune favours the brave and they really worked for the win.
Away to Sporting Lisbon on Thursday and then away to Fulham on Sunday.

Nketiah is out with a supposedly minor ankle problem and Trossard needs to be assessed. This makes us a bit short in attack for this fixture pile up.

Fulham will be missing Palhinha due to suspension (10 yellow cards).

I hope Arteta plays the following team against Sporting:

--- Nelson --- ESR --- Saka -----
-------- Xhaka --- Vieira ----
---------- Jorginho ------------
Tierney - Kiwior - Holding - Tomiyasu

Saka definitely needs some rest. Hopefully Nketiah is back and he can play the game. If he is, I'd prefer ESR on the left and Nelson on the right.
Last kick of the game.  ;D
Neto stealing a living in the PL now, I see.
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:14:34 pm
Jog on mate !


Errr, walk on, sorry
;D

If you go on to win it you will deserve it more than any Arsenal fan on here for putting it all on the line and being so bombastic the second you went top
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 11:47:18 pm
;D

If you go on to win it you will deserve it more than any Arsenal fan on here for putting it all on the line and being so bombastic the second you went top

I told people we ll be challenging for the title when we were bottom of the league last season I was dismissed as a fantasist.
I followed the science you see, all my bar charts , analytics, ohms circles, logarithms and algorithms pointed to one thing  a Wi-Fi free ski resort in the alps !

A bit defeatist by you to concede the title when youre practically neck and neck to win it.
In all seriousness, I saw early on what Arteta was trying to do, and thought it unfair to be dismissed trying to play a very specific type of possession football with a squad that cant string two passes together, has zero pressing capabilities, and very little pace. The emergence of Saka and Martinelli helped him a lot, although undoubtedly he helped their development too.
The board also backed him with plenty of money so fair play to them, even though of the signings he made, i alongside most, was scratching my head at some of the names. The likes of Ramsdale, Ben White, Zinchenko, even more recently Jorginho, players I did not rate at all and thought just showed our lack of pull these days, but pretty much all his signings have been exceptional, and every single star he got rid of had to go.
Still a young team too so should improve next season .
We do love a comeback . Especially the 3-2s . United Villa and now today all 3-2 in the last minute. Beat Fulham as well in the last minute earlier in the season. Must be gutting for the likes of Pep, Neville, and Richard Keys. Having to sit through it, thinking points dropped for sure, then bang.

Long way to go, nerves were shot today, glad they were mine not the players. Weirdly I knew wed beat Man Utd and villa late on. Today I thought wed lose at 2-0, drew at 2-2. Never saw us winning, one of those games you see every season by teams going for the title, the totally unexpected slip up. Ended well though . Great times!
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:34:41 am
I told people we ll be challenging for the title when we were bottom of the league last season I was dismissed as a fantasist.
I followed the science you see, all my bar charts , analytics, ohms circles, logarithms and algorithms pointed to one thing  a Wi-Fi free ski resort in the alps !

A bit defeatist by you to concede the title when youre practically neck and neck to win it.
Nah mate people pushing that are full of shit. We're not remotely in it. It's you or City and between the two its you every day of the week, painful as you yourself will be when you get to do your victory lap (and hopefully you do)
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 12:41:32 am
Nah mate people pushing that are full of shit. We're not remotely in it. It's you or City and between the two its you every day of the week, painful as you yourself will be when you get to do your victory lap (and hopefully you do)

To be fair a lot of it isnt even coming from United fans. Its the media who are desperate for you to get into the title race.
Youve done very well, never closed that gap though on us . At least youve gone from being a pub team to a cup team.
Hope you get battered tomorrow mind. A right shellacking would round off a lovely weekend.
