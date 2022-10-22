To be honest I didn't bring up Liverpool, I honestly picked some random numbers. Pick any numbers, 24/25 if you want, it doesn't matter. Even if you think I did deliberately bring up Liverpool I was doing so in saying that it's ridiculous to look at those numbers and say that the 1 they didn't win has to be a bottle job.



It's just lazy and a cheap way to have a dig without looking at any context whatsoever, and a pet hate of mine. Can you just switch bottle on or off? Does a team have bottle for all the other games they win, games they might have had to make.comebacks in, come back from adversity, win with 10 men or with last minute goals, but just happen to misplace it the day they don't? Not aimed at you specifically but supporters in general.



Dont be ganging up on lobo , bloody arsenal fans coming out of everywhere . Leave my mate alone.



The context is right there. You've had, and continue to have, a lot of luck. You're up against a much weaker Abu Dhabi side than normal. You have the momentum. And you've had the points advantage. If Abu Dhabi suddenly flick a switch and start going on 6/7/8 game winning streaks and win it, then fair enough. But as I say, they haven't won more than three games in a row so far. They're way off even the level of their worst season in recent memory. They're currently on course for 84 points. Meanwhile after more than half of the season, you'd dropped seven points and were on course for the highest points total in top flight history. So yeah, sorry because it is an overused term but if you dont win it this season, it'll very likely be a bottle job (it wont happen, there's no chance Abu Dhabi are turning it around to win it from here)I mean this in the nicest way possible North Bank, as always, but I have never ever known an opposition fan on RAWK give it out so much without having the capability of making any sort of reasoned response to, well anything. The postponement thing. The Partey thing. Your behaviour this season. The other Arsenal fans are different, see above. But you? Since last January there's been a sea change after your behaviour around Arteta and getting games postponed. All you've bought is trying to antagonise Liverpool supporters on here. Labelling Liverpool fans as supporting United, labelling Liverpool fans as supporting Abu Dhabi. You're excited, we get it, but why dont you take some tips from ScottishGoon, Bullit and well...frankly any other opposition fan on RAWK on how to behave on an opposition clubs forum. Because you're not coming across as a jovial, excited fan of a club we've never had any issues with. You're coming across as spoilt kid who stamps his feet when he doesnt get his way and starts pinching the other kids, showing his true colours now his club has had one good season in the ten years he's been registered on RAWK. Its a shame, as yours is a name that was once used to talk about the better opposition fans on RAWK and is now a name being used in polls as one of the main reasons some Liverpool fans would prefer a cheating sport washer to win the title over Arsenal (christ, imagine thatThat most certainly isn't a badge of honour).But of course, please dont gang up on me