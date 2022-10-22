« previous next »
The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67040 on: Yesterday at 10:40:40 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 08:45:14 pm
When you're in a title race, difficult as it is you try to look at the next game and not get ahead of yourself. But saying we're shite this season (bottle job ? ) I can have a look and see where the tough periods are. Whats the thoughts on who has the most favourable fixtures between Arsenal and Man City?
Had a quick look.
Arsenal have a tricky few games in row -  away to Us, West ham, home to southampton then away at City and home to Chelsea then away to Newcastle
City big games are more of a spread -away at Brighton, home to Arsenal away at fulham home to leeds away at Everon then home to Chelea is tricky

Home to Chelsea really shouldnt be tricky anymore.
We just have to win tomorrow, thats the only thing that matters now. Massive game.


ScottishGoon

  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67041 on: Yesterday at 11:15:00 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 08:45:14 pm
When you're in a title race, difficult as it is you try to look at the next game and not get ahead of yourself. But saying we're shite this season (bottle job ? ) I can have a look and see where the tough periods are. Whats the thoughts on who has the most favourable fixtures between Arsenal and Man City?
Had a quick look.
Arsenal have a tricky few games in row -  away to Us, West ham, home to southampton then away at City and home to Chelsea then away to Newcastle
City big games are more of a spread -away at Brighton, home to Arsenal away at fulham home to leeds away at Everon then home to Chelea is tricky

Don't like doing this as it usually bites you on the arse, but next 5 seems not too bad Everton (H),  Bournemouth (H), Fulham (A), Palace (H), Leeds (H), followed by a tough run in, Liverpool (A), West Ham (A), (Southampton (H), City (A), Chelsea (H), Newcastle (A), Brighton (H), Forest (A), Wolves (H).


El Lobo

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67042 on: Today at 10:01:43 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 04:56:36 pm
To be honest I didn't bring up Liverpool, I honestly picked some random numbers. Pick any numbers, 24/25 if you want, it doesn't matter. Even if you think I did deliberately bring up Liverpool I was doing so in saying that it's ridiculous to look at those numbers and say that the 1 they didn't win has to be a bottle job.

It's just lazy and a cheap way to have a dig without looking at any context whatsoever, and a pet hate of mine. Can you just switch bottle on or off? Does a team have bottle for all the other games they win, games they might have had to make.comebacks in, come back from adversity, win with 10 men or with last minute goals, but just happen to misplace it the day they don't? Not aimed at you specifically but supporters in general.

The context is right there. You've had, and continue to have, a lot of luck. You're up against a much weaker Abu Dhabi side than normal. You have the momentum. And you've had the points advantage. If Abu Dhabi suddenly flick a switch and start going on 6/7/8 game winning streaks and win it, then fair enough. But as I say, they haven't won more than three games in a row so far. They're way off even the level of their worst season in recent memory. They're currently on course for 84 points. Meanwhile after more than half of the season, you'd dropped seven points and were on course for the highest points total in top flight history. So yeah, sorry because it is an overused term but if you dont win it this season, it'll very likely be a bottle job (it wont happen, there's no chance Abu Dhabi are turning it around to win it from here)

Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 05:08:20 pm
Dont be ganging up on lobo , bloody arsenal fans coming out of everywhere . Leave my mate alone.

:)

I mean this in the nicest way possible North Bank, as always, but I have never ever known an opposition fan on RAWK give it out so much without having the capability of making any sort of reasoned response to, well anything. The postponement thing. The Partey thing. Your behaviour this season. The other Arsenal fans are different, see above. But you? Since last January there's been a sea change after your behaviour around Arteta and getting games postponed. All you've bought is trying to antagonise Liverpool supporters on here. Labelling Liverpool fans as supporting United, labelling Liverpool fans as supporting Abu Dhabi. You're excited, we get it, but why dont you take some tips from ScottishGoon, Bullit and well...frankly any other opposition fan on RAWK on how to behave on an opposition clubs forum. Because you're not coming across as a jovial, excited fan of a club we've never had any issues with. You're coming across as spoilt kid who stamps his feet when he doesnt get his way and starts pinching the other kids, showing his true colours now his club has had one good season in the ten years he's been registered on RAWK. Its a shame, as yours is a name that was once used to talk about the better opposition fans on RAWK and is now a name being used in polls as one of the main reasons some Liverpool fans would prefer a cheating sport washer to win the title over Arsenal (christ, imagine that :( That most certainly isn't a badge of honour).

But of course, please dont gang up on me :(




tubby

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67043 on: Today at 10:24:35 am »
Wouldn't catch Lobo accusing Liverpool fans of supporting other teams.



El Lobo

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67044 on: Today at 10:26:41 am »
You've not paid your lobo subscription this month tubby, for shame.




DelTrotter

  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67045 on: Today at 10:47:40 am »
Please don't fuck this up again tonight, you've given them enough help this season already!


The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67046 on: Today at 11:02:34 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:47:40 am
Please don't fuck this up again tonight, you've given them enough help this season already!

Weve single handedly kept them up for years. It makes me sick


The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67047 on: Today at 11:03:39 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:01:43 am
The context is right there. You've had, and continue to have, a lot of luck. You're up against a much weaker Abu Dhabi side than normal. You have the momentum. And you've had the points advantage. If Abu Dhabi suddenly flick a switch and start going on 6/7/8 game winning streaks and win it, then fair enough. But as I say, they haven't won more than three games in a row so far. They're way off even the level of their worst season in recent memory. They're currently on course for 84 points. Meanwhile after more than half of the season, you'd dropped seven points and were on course for the highest points total in top flight history. So yeah, sorry because it is an overused term but if you dont win it this season, it'll very likely be a bottle job (it wont happen, there's no chance Abu Dhabi are turning it around to win it from here)

:)

I mean this in the nicest way possible North Bank, as always, but I have never ever known an opposition fan on RAWK give it out so much without having the capability of making any sort of reasoned response to, well anything. The postponement thing. The Partey thing. Your behaviour this season. The other Arsenal fans are different, see above. But you? Since last January there's been a sea change after your behaviour around Arteta and getting games postponed. All you've bought is trying to antagonise Liverpool supporters on here. Labelling Liverpool fans as supporting United, labelling Liverpool fans as supporting Abu Dhabi. You're excited, we get it, but why dont you take some tips from ScottishGoon, Bullit and well...frankly any other opposition fan on RAWK on how to behave on an opposition clubs forum. Because you're not coming across as a jovial, excited fan of a club we've never had any issues with. You're coming across as spoilt kid who stamps his feet when he doesnt get his way and starts pinching the other kids, showing his true colours now his club has had one good season in the ten years he's been registered on RAWK. Its a shame, as yours is a name that was once used to talk about the better opposition fans on RAWK and is now a name being used in polls as one of the main reasons some Liverpool fans would prefer a cheating sport washer to win the title over Arsenal (christ, imagine that :( That most certainly isn't a badge of honour).

But of course, please dont gang up on me :(

I do love your essays, I promise to read them later.


ScottishGoon

  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67048 on: Today at 11:16:49 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:01:43 am
The context is right there. You've had, and continue to have, a lot of luck. You're up against a much weaker Abu Dhabi side than normal. You have the momentum. And you've had the points advantage. If Abu Dhabi suddenly flick a switch and start going on 6/7/8 game winning streaks and win it, then fair enough. But as I say, they haven't won more than three games in a row so far. They're way off even the level of their worst season in recent memory. They're currently on course for 84 points. Meanwhile after more than half of the season, you'd dropped seven points and were on course for the highest points total in top flight history. So yeah, sorry because it is an overused term but if you dont win it this season, it'll very likely be a bottle job (it wont happen, there's no chance Abu Dhabi are turning it around to win it from here)

:)


I'd agree we've been lucky that City aren't having a 95+ point season, but its not uncommon. They've managed that twice since Pep has been there, and managed a 90+ point 1 other season. So yeah, we're fortunate we are up against just good City rather than monster City. I'm not sure how much other luck we've had, although I guess you'll be talking about the refereeing decisions that have went for us?
« Last Edit: Today at 11:29:30 am by ScottishGoon »


El Lobo

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67049 on: Today at 11:16:52 am »
Thinking two paragraphs is an essay certainly explains a lot!




PaulF

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67050 on: Today at 01:07:34 pm »
I'm hoping you knock Everton for six.
Literally as well as metaphorically.


