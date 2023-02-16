« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1669 1670 1671 1672 1673 [1674]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal  (Read 5160303 times)

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,794
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66920 on: Today at 03:24:54 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:41:56 pm
Arteta's still a bit of a c*nt though. Or a major one, YMMV

https://twitter.com/amadoit__/status/1626953080695578625?t=oI4B6izT7g7R7qz8qK-0rA&s=19
Looks a right twat there.  Pep's twice was at least comical rage. Arteta just looks like a someone trying to act like a bully.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,533
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66921 on: Today at 03:34:04 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:22:07 pm
Congrats.

Did you have to wash your keks after the match?  ;)

Definitely had to lie down.
Logged

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,300
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66922 on: Today at 03:39:49 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 03:24:54 pm
Looks a right twat there.  Pep's twice was at least comical rage. Arteta just looks like a someone trying to act like a bully.

Bully, can't see that, more a petulant child.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,684
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66923 on: Today at 04:50:04 pm »
Great win that for Arsenal. Feels like they could replicate our 18-19 season title race. Although that was probably both our and Citys best sides these past few years.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,533
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66924 on: Today at 04:53:51 pm »
We are top of the league say we are top of the league

2 points clear and a game in hand ,crisis what crisis.

Nothing to see here we are on control of things
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,520
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66925 on: Today at 04:59:12 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:53:51 pm
We are top of the league say we are top of the league

2 points clear and a game in hand ,crisis what crisis.

Nothing to see here we are on control of things

Got to be happy. Pep stubbornly making no changes despite his huge squad depth cost them today. The old City would have won 5-0 and piled the pressure on.

Still think they win the league but you never know.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,533
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66926 on: Today at 05:00:27 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 04:59:12 pm
Got to be happy. Pep stubbornly making no changes despite his huge squad depth cost them today. The old City would have won 5-0 and piled the pressure on.

Still think they win the league but you never know.

To be fair if he made changes people wouldve said he doesnt care about the league and has CL on mind. His players are fresh hes made so many changes every week. They missed big chances today and got wonderfully punished.
Logged

Offline J_Kopite

  • Is he or isn't she? Cougar toy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,287
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66927 on: Today at 07:49:57 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on February 16, 2023, 12:09:38 pm
What on earth possessed them to get Jorginho? One of the feeblest and slowest midfielders in the Premier League.

Im probably your biggest fan/devotee Yorky but fucking hell :lmao
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,533
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66928 on: Today at 07:51:54 pm »
Quote from: J_Kopite on Today at 07:49:57 pm
Im probably your biggest fan/devotee Yorky but fucking hell :lmao

To be fair until today Id have agreed , but now his goal could win us the league.
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,235
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66929 on: Today at 08:34:25 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:51:54 pm
To be fair until today Id have agreed , but now hisEmi the bellend's goal could win us the league.
I admit it, I laughed when Arsenal got that goal.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,520
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66930 on: Today at 08:56:32 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 05:00:27 pm
To be fair if he made changes people wouldve said he doesnt care about the league and has CL on mind. His players are fresh hes made so many changes every week. They missed big chances today and got wonderfully punished.

Ah no, I meant changes in the second half to get a second goal. Nothing wrong with the initial selection but mind boggling he wouldnt bring on Mahrez. When he did changes very late he hooked off Foden for Ake!
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,196
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66931 on: Today at 08:59:33 pm »
City's win over them on Wednesday is irrelevant because the advantage they got has been cancelled out. It'd be a slog for Arsenal from now on but City are doing their best to make it easy.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,703
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66932 on: Today at 09:02:36 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:59:33 pm
City's win over them on Wednesday is irrelevant because the advantage they got has been cancelled out. It'd be a slog for Arsenal from now on but City are doing their best to make it easy.
They'll both drop more points as the season goes on, but I just feel that Cheaty will just about cheat their way over the finish line to finish 1st.

Hope I'm wrong like.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,533
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66933 on: Today at 09:29:13 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 08:56:32 pm
Ah no, I meant changes in the second half to get a second goal. Nothing wrong with the initial selection but mind boggling he wouldnt bring on Mahrez. When he did changes very late he hooked off Foden for Ake!

He does that sometimes doesnt he, refuses to make changes even when nothing is working .
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,196
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66934 on: Today at 09:46:29 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 09:02:36 pm
They'll both drop more points as the season goes on, but I just feel that Cheaty will just about cheat their way over the finish line to finish 1st.

Hope I'm wrong like.
Haaland has set them back as a team (I know it sounds ridiculous given the number of goals he has scored). They are just not as good as they used to be.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,794
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66935 on: Today at 10:04:45 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:46:29 pm
Haaland has set them back as a team (I know it sounds ridiculous given the number of goals he has scored). They are just not as good as they used to be.
Have they fallen off a cliff like we have, but haaland is glossing over it ? Like Bellingham will for us next season 😃
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,196
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66936 on: Today at 10:13:43 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:04:45 pm
Have they fallen off a cliff like we have, but haaland is glossing over it ? Like Bellingham will for us next season 😃
Bellingham will push us on. If City are this crap next season, we'll have a good chance.

They are getting on (e.g. Walker) or lack hunger. Yes they have fallen off a cliff performance wise because they look really vulnerable these days. Zero pace in their play and no control anymore.
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,351
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66937 on: Today at 10:14:47 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:04:45 pm
Have they fallen off a cliff like we have, but haaland is glossing over it ? Like Bellingham will for us next season 😃

That is a good question some of their players like off it.

Haaland amazing striker but as people said City will lose the control they had.

Foden seems to have lost his place to Grealish too which is odd but thats Pep for you !!
Logged

Online Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,490
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66938 on: Today at 10:51:37 pm »
Good luck to Unai Emery. I have a soft spot for him.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1669 1670 1671 1672 1673 [1674]   Go Up
« previous next »
 