Arteta's still a bit of a c*nt though. Or a major one, YMMVhttps://twitter.com/amadoit__/status/1626953080695578625?t=oI4B6izT7g7R7qz8qK-0rA&s=19
Congrats.Did you have to wash your keks after the match?
Looks a right twat there. Pep's twice was at least comical rage. Arteta just looks like a someone trying to act like a bully.
We are top of the league say we are top of the league 2 points clear and a game in hand ,crisis what crisis. Nothing to see here we are on control of things
Got to be happy. Pep stubbornly making no changes despite his huge squad depth cost them today. The old City would have won 5-0 and piled the pressure on.Still think they win the league but you never know.
What on earth possessed them to get Jorginho? One of the feeblest and slowest midfielders in the Premier League.
I am all for authoritarian rule
Im probably your biggest fan/devotee Yorky but fucking hell
To be fair until today Id have agreed , but now hisEmi the bellend's goal could win us the league.
To be fair if he made changes people wouldve said he doesnt care about the league and has CL on mind. His players are fresh hes made so many changes every week. They missed big chances today and got wonderfully punished.
City's win over them on Wednesday is irrelevant because the advantage they got has been cancelled out. It'd be a slog for Arsenal from now on but City are doing their best to make it easy.
Ah no, I meant changes in the second half to get a second goal. Nothing wrong with the initial selection but mind boggling he wouldnt bring on Mahrez. When he did changes very late he hooked off Foden for Ake!
They'll both drop more points as the season goes on, but I just feel that Cheaty will just about cheat their way over the finish line to finish 1st. Hope I'm wrong like.
Haaland has set them back as a team (I know it sounds ridiculous given the number of goals he has scored). They are just not as good as they used to be.
Have they fallen off a cliff like we have, but haaland is glossing over it ? Like Bellingham will for us next season 😃
