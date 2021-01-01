Now that Man City have got their nose in front, it is hard to see Arsenal winning the title. Ok, they have a game in hand, but there is still quite a long way to go. Man City have been there, done that, with regular cheating monotony so they know the drill.
This Arsenal side are in uncharted waters. I think they have dropped 10 league points in the last 18. They need to regroup, and quickly. Villa wont be easy, and Emery, who is a good manager, will love to get something here, after getting bombed out at Arsenal and unfairly vilified in the press due to his accent.