If they get top 4 it will be an achievement for them. Reckon they fall away badly now



It would be a *spectacular* achievement if they don't - unless they literally have relegation form (which they have *never* had in the Pl era, even when they haven't done well). Let's say 1.5 ppg (i.e. they start being worse than *WE HAVE* over the past 2-3 months) - across their final 16 games that is 24 points. That would take them to 75 points (which has never NOT been enough for top 4). Not only would United need to keep their 2 ppg up to beat it by just 1 (and they have been incredibly LUCKY to get that ppg), Newcastle would need to get 35 points from 16 (i.e. they'd need to, from the same number of games, score 11 more points) - and that is *STILL* enough for top 4 for Arsenal.To miss out on top 4, as well as United and Newcastle upping their game one of Brighton or Spurs would need to also get to 76 - to do that Spurs would need 36 points from their 15 (which is almost title winning form - would need 11 wins and 3 draws min for that) or Brighton would need 40 from 17 (12 wins and 4 draws min). If Spurs and Brighton can't suddenly go on title winning form, then it makes Arsenal's task even easier than just needing 24 points from 16.They still have home matches against Everton, Bournmouth, Palace, Leeds, Southampton and Wolves; and Away games against West Ham, Villa, Leics, Fulham and Forest. For them to get less than 24 points from those 11 games alone (they also have games against better teams, which would be just bonus points on top) would be unbelievably poor - 7 wins and 3 draws do it, and that allows a fluke loss to one of them.