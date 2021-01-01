« previous next »
darragh85

Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 11:33:05 pm
If they get top 4 it will be an achievement for them. Reckon they fall away badly now
Pistolero

Re: Arsenal
Today at 12:22:20 am
Hopefully that result last night will galvanize Arsenal back into the kind of form they've shown for most of the season...might actually do them good to be a stalking horse rather than trying to cope with the pressure that comes with being a front runner..... either way there's a ton of footy still to play...and this season will be going right to the wire...so tighten yer undies and buckle up Gooners...
Pistolero

Re: Arsenal
Today at 12:41:03 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:41:22 pm
The Premier League HAVE acted. Where have you been this last week or so? And you know what? It's made no difference. The media have been as far up City's arses since the charges were announced as they they were before. If being charged of hundreds of counts of actual cheating doesn't change the feelings or narrative for most then why would 'a decade of domination'? It won't. The more they dominate, the more they'll be adored and loved and lionised.

This is spot on......the idea that City's domination could eventually lead to some sort of Damascene conversion among the wider footballing community is complete fanciful arsewater....the exact opposite will happen as Ghosty has pointed out.....the media are all dipping their beaks so will do all they can to defend and prop up the status quo....and the general public simply aren't that arsed....as long as they're getting their fix of star studded, hyped up 'Liiiivve!' footy they couldn't give a monkey's thrutchpiece....
G Richards

Re: Arsenal
Today at 12:43:55 am
Now that Man City have got their nose in front, it is hard to see Arsenal winning the title. Ok, they have a game in hand, but there is still quite a long way to go. Man City have been there, done that, with regular cheating monotony so they know the drill.

This Arsenal side are in uncharted waters. I think they have dropped 10 league points in the last 18. They need to regroup, and quickly. Villa wont be easy, and Emery, who is a good manager, will love to get something here, after getting bombed out at Arsenal and unfairly vilified in the press due to his accent.
coolbyrne

Re: Arsenal
Today at 03:16:19 am
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 04:32:37 pm
Arsenal are a good side, could even be very good.

The problem is that City have made being good or very good, not good enough.

Us and them have duked it out in the high 90's for the last few seasons which has made it seem that is a realistic aim for other clubs.

It isn't at all.

Most (pre city) teams winning the league were losing 3-8 games a season and still being on top.

Lose 2 now and you can almost kiss the title goodbye.  It's a bit nice to see another club go up against them and have to deal with them head on, but it's shitty all round for football that a team has to be pretty much perfect just to get close to the cheats.

This seems to be the important thing being overlooked by people who say City aren't the same team they were when we pushed them to 100 points- Arsenal aren't us, either. So City can actually afford to slip here and there, because it doesn't feel like Arsenal have the legs or the will to capitalize. Part of that is youth and part of that is the lack of experience. They have no idea what it takes to push a state-owned team to the very brink. It feels like the Arsenal/City game was the first of many challenges Arsenal are going to face as the season goes on, and it feels like they blinked first.

As for wanting either team to win- honestly, I don't even care. Let City win and everyone pretend the league is fine. Let Arsenal win and everyone pretend the league is fine. The sport is well passed the point of no return; we might as well yell at the tide for all the good it will do. The money has infected the sport and all I care about is how Liverpool is going to continue as a club in a league fraught with corruption.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Arsenal
Today at 08:22:20 am
They had it in their control. Can't see them staying in it now for much longer.
ScottishGoon

Re: Arsenal
Today at 08:24:07 am
The thing about City and their owners is that the genie is well out of the bottle now. We now have the Saudis in at Newcastle, the Qatari's probably in at Man Utd, a private investment group in at Chelsea are looking to outspend them all for the next few years at least, Liverpool themselves look likely to have new owners on the foreseeable.

City's 'crime' was in their initial 10 years of ownership. It's now allowed them to build a team, a squad, an infrastructure and an Academy that were the spoils of that crime, but it also means in doing so they can now run (more) within the rules going forward.

So if the punishment isn't major disastrous going forward for those crimes, and City win 4 or 5 of the next titles, what rules are they going to put in place to stop that when they didn't when it seems they were blatantly cheating?

Think those thinking that will happen are deluded. It's going to be an arms race at the top of the table, think we just need to buckle up and get used to it. I fear it's not going to be pretty.
AndyMuller

Re: Arsenal
Today at 09:43:40 am
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 08:24:07 am
The thing about City and their owners is that the genie is well out of the bottle now. We now have the Saudis in at Newcastle, the Qatari's probably in at Man Utd, a private investment group in at Chelsea are looking to outspend them all for the next few years at least, Liverpool themselves look likely to have new owners on the foreseeable.

City's 'crime' was in their initial 10 years of ownership. It's now allowed them to build a team, a squad, an infrastructure and an Academy that were the spoils of that crime, but it also means in doing so they can now run (more) within the rules going forward.

So if the punishment isn't major disastrous going forward for those crimes, and City win 4 or 5 of the next titles, what rules are they going to put in place to stop that when they didn't when it seems they were blatantly cheating?

Think those thinking that will happen are deluded. It's going to be an arms race at the top of the table, think we just need to buckle up and get used to it. I fear it's not going to be pretty.

Can't argue with this. Welcome to the Middle Eastern Premier League!
El Lobo

Re: Arsenal
Today at 10:17:48 am
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 11:33:05 pm
If they get top 4 it will be an achievement for them. Reckon they fall away badly now

It wont be. Not from here, and frankly not from the start of the season. They're not working on Leicester funds when they won the title, they've spent insane amounts of money over the last 2/3 years. At the start of the season it would have been a big failure to not finish top four. If they ended up struggling from here....I mean it wouldnt just be the biggest bottle job since Keegans Newcastle, it'd be something that would need an entirely new definition.
rossipersempre

Re: Arsenal
Today at 10:20:48 am
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 08:24:07 am
The thing about City and their owners is that the genie is well out of the bottle now. We now have the Saudis in at Newcastle, the Qatari's probably in at Man Utd, a private investment group in at Chelsea are looking to outspend them all for the next few years at least, Liverpool themselves look likely to have new owners on the foreseeable.
Do we? I'd say the jury is very much out on that.
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Arsenal
Today at 10:28:45 am
Do we think Arteta will make some changes for these games, to stop the rot?

Martinelli has looked like he has gone off the boil a little - Trossard must be due a start?
Terry de Niro

Re: Arsenal
Today at 03:49:39 pm
Gone a bit quiet in here.   ;)
newterp

Re: Arsenal
Today at 03:55:17 pm
Not sure that Arsenal will necessarily fall away quickly as some are predicting - the loss to city can be expected.

if anything - City labored quite a bit to win that game - and the 3rd goal just masks a very uneven performance.

if Arsenal get Jesus back - and while he doesn't score lots of goals - he's a threat all around - and then Partey for the next game coming up- they will be ok.
Samie

Re: Arsenal
Today at 03:57:01 pm
Why is this motherfuckin' thread at the top of the page yet again?
Terry de Niro

Re: Arsenal
Today at 03:58:18 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:57:01 pm
Why is this motherfuckin' thread at the top of the page yet again?
Cos I bumped it?  ;D
newterp

Re: Arsenal
Today at 04:01:34 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:57:01 pm
Why is this motherfuckin' thread at the top of the page yet again?

because Peter got the transfer thread closed.
elsewhere

Re: Arsenal
Today at 04:05:40 pm
Arteta has bee whining too much lately, about the VAR, refereees, scheduling etc. I think he is not handling the pressure well.
tubby

Re: Arsenal
Today at 04:13:29 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 04:05:40 pm
Arteta has bee whining too much lately, about the VAR, refereees, scheduling etc. I think he is not handling the pressure well.

To be fair I'm pretty sure he'd be whining this much if they were flying at the top.  It's just his jam.
Scottymuser

Re: Arsenal
Today at 04:46:43 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 11:33:05 pm
If they get top 4 it will be an achievement for them. Reckon they fall away badly now

It would be a *spectacular* achievement if they don't - unless they literally have relegation form (which they have *never* had in the Pl era, even when they haven't done well).  Let's say 1.5 ppg (i.e. they start being worse than *WE HAVE* over the past 2-3 months) - across their final 16 games that is 24 points.  That would take them to 75 points (which has never NOT been enough for top 4).  Not only would United need to keep their 2 ppg up to beat it by just 1 (and they have been incredibly LUCKY to get that ppg), Newcastle would need to get 35 points from 16 (i.e. they'd need to, from the same number of games, score 11 more points) - and that is *STILL* enough for top 4 for Arsenal. 

To miss out on top 4, as well as United and Newcastle upping their game one of Brighton or Spurs would need to also get to 76 - to do that Spurs would need  36 points from their 15 (which is almost title winning form - would need 11 wins and 3 draws min for that) or Brighton would need 40 from 17 (12 wins and 4 draws min).  If Spurs and Brighton can't suddenly go on title winning form, then it makes Arsenal's task even easier than just needing 24 points from 16.

They still have home matches against Everton, Bournmouth, Palace, Leeds, Southampton and Wolves; and Away games against West Ham, Villa, Leics,  Fulham and Forest.  For them to get less than 24 points from those 11 games alone (they also have games against better teams, which would be just bonus points on top) would be unbelievably poor - 7 wins and 3 draws do it, and that allows a fluke loss to one of them. 
PhiLFC#1

Re: Arsenal
Today at 04:50:01 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 04:46:43 pm
It would be a *spectacular* achievement if they don't - unless they literally have relegation form (which they have *never* had in the Pl era, even when they haven't done well).  Let's say 1.5 ppg (i.e. they start being worse than *WE HAVE* over the past 2-3 months) - across their final 16 games that is 24 points.  That would take them to 75 points (which has never NOT been enough for top 4).  Not only would United need to keep their 2 ppg up to beat it by just 1 (and they have been incredibly LUCKY to get that ppg), Newcastle would need to get 35 points from 16 (i.e. they'd need to, from the same number of games, score 11 more points) - and that is *STILL* enough for top 4 for Arsenal. 

To miss out on top 4, as well as United and Newcastle upping their game one of Brighton or Spurs would need to also get to 76 - to do that Spurs would need  36 points from their 15 (which is almost title winning form - would need 11 wins and 3 draws min for that) or Brighton would need 40 from 17 (12 wins and 4 draws min).  If Spurs and Brighton can't suddenly go on title winning form, then it makes Arsenal's task even easier than just needing 24 points from 16.

They still have home matches against Everton, Bournmouth, Palace, Leeds, Southampton and Wolves; and Away games against West Ham, Villa, Leics,  Fulham and Forest.  For them to get less than 24 points from those 11 games alone (they also have games against better teams, which would be just bonus points on top) would be unbelievably poor - 7 wins and 3 draws do it, and that allows a fluke loss to one of them. 

I'm pretty sure he means it'll be an achievement when looking at the season as a whole
afc turkish

Re: Arsenal
Today at 05:09:00 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:13:29 pm
To be fair I'm pretty sure he'd be whining this much if they were flying at the top.  It's just his jam.

Or his honey...

As a has bee
tonysleft

Re: Arsenal
Today at 07:20:42 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 04:05:40 pm
Arteta has bee whining too much lately, about the VAR, refereees, scheduling etc. I think he is not handling the pressure well.
They could be 20 points clear and he'd still whine. Very annoying guy.
