Author Topic: Arsenal  (Read 5154103 times)

Expecting City to waltz off into the sunset now.  They're not the same team that we were battling against, but that drop off is nothing compared to the drop off from us in our pomp to this Arsenal team.  Arsenal just don't have the depth or experience to fight through the rest of the season, the Jesus and Partey injuries have killed them and there have been some bad buys in Fábio Vieira and Jorginho that aren't really adding anything, and look worse than the other options.
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:33:04 am
On Arsenal, Trossard and Jorginho aren't really players that are going to kick them on.  Both are good signings at good fees but to compete with Man City you need superstars across the pitch and a second set in reserve!

Arsenal aren't competing with Spurs for fourth anymore, they're competing with Man City.  Trossard and Jorginho wouldn't even make the Man City shortlist for new signings!

I know it was the timing and the fashionable thing at the time.... but even so the gnashing of teeth and proclamations of 'see, thats what truly great owners and truly great sides do' was pretty laughable. They went big for Mudryk. Not quite sure why considering their best two players are their two wide attackers, but after not getting him to then go for someone like Trossard was just odd. Same with Jorginho. If the concern was that they'd struggle without Partey, then its wise to go for a back-up. But to go so big for Caicedo and then bail....and then sign someone like Jorginho was again just strange. They're still just about recovering from getting the likes of David Luiz 'cos they're quite good and the transfer fee isn't too much'.

Double daft because if we'd been in their position and signed the same players after dropping out of the race for Mudryk and Caicedo, I'll absolutely guarantee people would be up in arms that FSG hadn't done enough and that putting that extra bit towards Caicedo would have won us the title. Considering the sides they've dropped points to and that Abu Dhabi were still pretty average last night....if they had signed Caicedo they could literally be double figures clear at the top right now. And instead they look probably one more bad result away from being completely out of it.
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Caicedo was definitely the one they should've got in, would've made a huge difference.  Or at least a player like him.

And it feels like Martinelli hasn't really done much of late?
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:56:59 am
Caicedo was definitely the one they should've got in, would've made a huge difference.  Or at least a player like him.

And it feels like Martinelli hasn't really done much of late?

I like Martinelli but i think he is overrated a bit. Not like Saka, who is a star and has the potential to become the best player or at least in the top two or three in this league in terms of outfield players.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:58:26 am
I like Martinelli but i think he is overrated a bit. Not like Saka, who is a star and has the potential to become the best player or at least in the top two or three in this league in terms of outfield players.

I rate Saka but this is a bit overboard, he only has 8 goals in the league this season.
They have 7 games in a row now they would go into thinking they should win in any other season. All about the reaction, and keeping tempo with Man City who will no doubt go into another gear playing Oxford, Shrewsbury and Port Vale in the league over the next few weeks.

Oh sorry, they haven't been relegated yet. It's Bournemouth and Forest next for Man City, so 6 points and a huge goal difference coming.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:56:59 am
And it feels like Martinelli hasn't really done much of late?
Apart from signing a bumper new "I've made it!" contract you mean?
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 10:00:36 am
Apart from signing a bumper new "I've made it!" contract you mean?

Many such cases.
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:59:53 am
I rate Saka but this is a bit overboard, he only has 8 goals in the league this season.

Thats still good for a wide midfielder at this stage of the season not far after half way point, he could quite easily get into the high teens for goals. 8 assists as well and only 21 years old. Like i said i think he is a star and has the potential to be one of the very best.
If I were an Arsenal fan I'd be obviously encouraged by this season so far.
They play well as a unit - need some shrewd signings in certain positions to be able to sustain a title challenge each year but definitely the building blocks are there

Not sure how good Arteta is in comparison to the competition - obviously not on Klopp/Guardiola levels but is still young. The experience of this season will do well for him and his players, and even some fans that were too young when Wenger was knocking about - think they thought Jorginho would add a winning mentality to the dressing room? it's that balance of adding players like that as well as having the majority of the squad as young players and going on a journey. Quality and identity has to be there and the manager will need to prioritise the league/CL for a while.

They will be a direct threat to us in the coming years as we go on our rebuild....looks like City will have to be rebuilding soon too. United and Chelsea like Arsenal, have already started on what looks like a promising rebuild for them too so the league may finally actually be more than a 2 horse race in the coming years
Quote from: redk84 on Today at 09:41:22 am
I admit I don't want Arsenal to win this title. Not because I "want" City to, but it'd somewhat cheapen our achievement couple years back and City winning it means nothing with their kind of cheating anyway. And I'm annoyed we have fallen off so much this year as it would have been such an opportunity with City not being that good - just like the year we had our defence and midfield taken out - and yeah, guess am a bit bitter towards Arsenal getting it on their first try with so many near misses for us

Back when we were shit I would have been rooting for Arsenal

But after this season they would have paid some of their dues so would root for them  ;)

I dont really get the thinking behind that. If we dont win it, which we cant/wont every season, then someone else winning it doesn't reflect at all on what we've done previously. Its the same for every trophy. Porto winning the trophy in 2004 didn't cheapen us winning it in 2005, Chelsea winning the CL two years after us doesn't cheapen us winning it in 2019. Claudio Ranieri has won as many league titles as Klopp has during his time here. So what? We've had arguably the best side in PL history, certainly one of the top two. If Arsenal were to win it this season they just get categorised alongside the likes of Leicester and Blackburn, nothing more. But without systemic cheating we'd have three league titles and maybe a CL or two more. Thats the frustration, so fuck wanting the side who caused that to win even more.
Arsenal were poor last night and more often than not shot themselves in the foot. Arteta is obviously a big fan of Guardiola as the amount of times they tic tac the ball in their own box with guys n gk who are not exactly comfortable under pressure. City just had to wait for them to shout themselves in the foot and they did it again and again.

Anyway Arsenal should shake off the loss as this City side will still drop a lot of points. Just get on another run as the next two months of games should bank three points in most. City again in mid April will be the decider.
Bloody hell if another team winning the league cheapens our league victory then we really are living in a state of depression. We have only won one league in 30 plus years, by that logic our league victory is in the pits.
I would prefer City to win it if not us as nothing they do matters. I do not actively want them to win it.

Where i live in the south east there are plenty of Arsenal fans who have all of a sudden come out from under their rocks after being silent for a decade. They were almost all in the City have to win to save football camp, null and void as people are dying, anyone but the scousers camps.

When my 6 year old son has been in his Liverpool kit i have had questions about the "Stigma" of being a Liverpool fan. So frankly, Fuck Arsenal and all of their fans who pissed themselves laughing when we were pipped by the cheats. I will enjoy watching it happen to someone else as the more it does the more the league will have to take notice.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:58:26 am
I like Martinelli but i think he is overrated a bit. Not like Saka, who is a star and has the potential to become the best player or at least in the top two or three in this league in terms of outfield players.

He's getting himself a reputation. Needs to be careful, unless you play for one of the Manc teams its going to end up costing your side. Cut the diving and faking out and he could get there.
I never got the whole thing about how other fans should want us to win the league. Its a bit nuts really. I totally understood why fans would want City to win against us because the City model of winning legitimises what most fans think, which is how you win is you sign all the best players. Us winning the league was about being smart with signings and having elite coaches. That makes other good teams look bad.

As it is, I dont really give a shit who wins this league. I didnt want Arsenal fans to support us and thus nor do I care what happens to them.
Saka is amazing. I'd love to have him here but it'll obviously never happen.
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 10:17:52 am
Saka is amazing. I'd love to have him here but it'll obviously never happen.

If Arsenal had one more iffy season then I think he was destined to join Man City. He is more of a winger than a forward which is what Guardiola wants in his wide players (as opposed to us who tend to want forwards). Thankfully though his good season means there is a good chance that Arsenal hold onto him, which is good for the league.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:06:53 am
I dont really get the thinking behind that. If we dont win it, which we cant/wont every season, then someone else winning it doesn't reflect at all on what we've done previously. Its the same for every trophy. Porto winning the trophy in 2004 didn't cheapen us winning it in 2005, Chelsea winning the CL two years after us doesn't cheapen us winning it in 2019. Claudio Ranieri has won as many league titles as Klopp has during his time here. So what? We've had arguably the best side in PL history, certainly one of the top two. If Arsenal were to win it this season they just get categorised alongside the likes of Leicester and Blackburn, nothing more. But without systemic cheating we'd have three league titles and maybe a CL or two more. Thats the frustration, so fuck wanting the side who caused that to win even more.

It's not only that but the other points I made also. If we don't win it I don't want anybody to, City winning is as close to that with their cheating
And Arsenal winning it this season would add to the argument that it would categorise us with Leicester, Blackburn too. We battled a cheating side and won, I like that distinction for Klopp and our lads.

Like i said, in another season or two that won't be an issue as enough time would have passed for whatever City look like would be much further removed from what we challenged.

Don't get me wrong it's not a big thing for me - just a petty thing. And if Arsenal do win it credit to them

Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:08:53 am
Bloody hell if another team winning the league cheapens our league victory then we really are living in a state of depression. We have only won one league in 30 plus years, by that logic our league victory is in the pits.

That's taking my statement to the extreme....I said "somewhat" also.
The context above should be enough to explain what I mean - if you or anyone else do not agree. Ok

I am talking mainly about optics from outside - which shouldn't matter - but yknow. Petty thing for me
Quote from: redk84 on Today at 10:21:34 am
And Arsenal winning it this season would add to the argument that it would categorise us with Leicester, Blackburn too. We battled a cheating side and won, I like that distinction for Klopp and our lads.

That's a ridiculous argument that has zero merit though.  We came close other years we didn't win the league, we won the CL, we won domestic cups and played in CL finals.  Nothing like Leicester or Blackburn.  Anyone trying to compare Klopp's Liverpool with those teams is an idiot or on the wind up.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:19:53 am
If Arsenal had one more iffy season then I think he was destined to join Man City. He is more of a winger than a forward which is what Guardiola wants in his wide players (as opposed to us who tend to want forwards). Thankfully though his good season means there is a good chance that City hold onto him, which is good for the league.

They could get crazy money for him though - probably £100m+ - and reinvest it like we did with Coutinho. Although I don't think they will seeing as they have money to spend and all.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:23:26 am
That's a ridiculous argument that has zero merit though.  We came close other years we didn't win the league, we won the CL, we won domestic cups and played in CL finals.  Nothing like Leicester or Blackburn.  Anyone trying to compare Klopp's Liverpool with those teams is an idiot or on the wind up.

Of course it's a ridiculous argument.
But I don't even want that argument made is the point I think I'm trying to make  :wave
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:06:53 am
I dont really get the thinking behind that. If we dont win it, which we cant/wont every season, then someone else winning it doesn't reflect at all on what we've done previously. Its the same for every trophy. Porto winning the trophy in 2004 didn't cheapen us winning it in 2005, Chelsea winning the CL two years after us doesn't cheapen us winning it in 2019. Claudio Ranieri has won as many league titles as Klopp has during his time here. So what? We've had arguably the best side in PL history, certainly one of the top two. If Arsenal were to win it this season they just get categorised alongside the likes of Leicester and Blackburn, nothing more. But without systemic cheating we'd have three league titles and maybe a CL or two more. Thats the frustration, so fuck wanting the side who caused that to win even more.

Absolutely spot on. I don't want them enjoying any more fake victories, even if they are eventually taken from them again - they've deprived us (and others) of enough special moments of celebration as it is.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:06:53 am
But without systemic cheating we'd have three league titles and maybe a CL or two more.
There's perhaps an argument to say if we hadn't had to relentlessly chase down City to the final 20 mins last season, wed have been fresher and much more clinical in Paris, but I'm not sure how City can be even tenuously blamed for Ramos' violent cheating in Kyiv, or Adrian's clusterfuck against Atletico.
Im not looking forward to the last day of the season if city win it. You know pep will start crying for the cameras, and theyll all talk about the wonderful spirit city have to come through all the witch hunts and against all fucking odds, to somehow achieve greatness again. Special group, special fans, special club, all that shit will be trotted out. Id honestly sooner see United win it. City the peoples champions, the ultimate fucking underdog  Micah Neville and carra looking on in disbelief, calling it their best ever achievement, its all coming.
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 11:07:15 am
There's perhaps an argument to say if we hadn't had to relentlessly chase down City to the final 20 mins last season, wed have been fresher and much more clinical in Paris, but I'm not sure how City can be even tenuously blamed for Ramos' violent cheating in Kyiv, or Adrian's clusterfuck against Atletico.

They can't be blamed for Ramos, but it's likely we win the quad, without them cheating.  We would've battered Madrid with a fit and fresh team.
Back in the day most teams could afford to have a bad run of a few games at some point like Arsenal have. Unfortunately it's not really possible with the cheats about. We learnt this the hard way with our ridiculous runners up points totals in several seasons.

Just wish City took their foot off the gas a bit like they did when we were challenging.
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 11:07:15 am
There's perhaps an argument to say if we hadn't had to relentlessly chase down City to the final 20 mins last season, wed have been fresher and much more clinical in Paris, but I'm not sure how City can be even tenuously blamed for Ramos' violent cheating in Kyiv, or Adrian's clusterfuck against Atletico.

I did say maybe, but I dont think its a stretch to think we could have focussed more on the CL in certain seasons without them getting 99 points every other year. Could have rested a few in the games around the Atletico game, for example. Cos even then I think we were of the mindset that we couldnt give an inch, even with the lead we had.
