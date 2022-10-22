On Arsenal, Trossard and Jorginho aren't really players that are going to kick them on. Both are good signings at good fees but to compete with Man City you need superstars across the pitch and a second set in reserve!



Arsenal aren't competing with Spurs for fourth anymore, they're competing with Man City. Trossard and Jorginho wouldn't even make the Man City shortlist for new signings!



I know it was the timing and the fashionable thing at the time.... but even so the gnashing of teeth and proclamations of 'see, thats what truly great owners and truly great sides do' was pretty laughable. They went big for Mudryk. Not quite sure why considering their best two players are their two wide attackers, but after not getting him to then go for someone like Trossard was just odd. Same with Jorginho. If the concern was that they'd struggle without Partey, then its wise to go for a back-up. But to go so big for Caicedo and then bail....and then sign someone like Jorginho was again just strange. They're still just about recovering from getting the likes of David Luiz 'cos they're quite good and the transfer fee isn't too much'.Double daft because if we'd been in their position and signed the same players after dropping out of the race for Mudryk and Caicedo, I'll absolutely guarantee people would be up in arms that FSG hadn't done enough and that putting that extra bit towards Caicedo would have won us the title. Considering the sides they've dropped points to and that Abu Dhabi were still pretty average last night....if they had signed Caicedo they could literally be double figures clear at the top right now. And instead they look probably one more bad result away from being completely out of it.