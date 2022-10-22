I dont really get the thinking behind that. If we dont win it, which we cant/wont every season, then someone else winning it doesn't reflect at all on what we've done previously. Its the same for every trophy. Porto winning the trophy in 2004 didn't cheapen us winning it in 2005, Chelsea winning the CL two years after us doesn't cheapen us winning it in 2019. Claudio Ranieri has won as many league titles as Klopp has during his time here. So what? We've had arguably the best side in PL history, certainly one of the top two. If Arsenal were to win it this season they just get categorised alongside the likes of Leicester and Blackburn, nothing more. But without systemic cheating we'd have three league titles and maybe a CL or two more. Thats the frustration, so fuck wanting the side who caused that to win even more.
It's not only that but the other points I made also. If we don't win it I don't want anybody to, City winning is as close to that with their cheating
And Arsenal winning it this season would add to the argument that it would categorise us with Leicester, Blackburn too. We battled a cheating side and won, I like that distinction for Klopp and our lads.
Like i said, in another season or two that won't be an issue as enough time would have passed for whatever City look like would be much further removed from what we challenged.
Don't get me wrong it's not a big thing for me - just a petty thing. And if Arsenal do win it credit to them
Bloody hell if another team winning the league cheapens our league victory then we really are living in a state of depression. We have only won one league in 30 plus years, by that logic our league victory is in the pits.
That's taking my statement to the extreme....I said "somewhat" also.
The context above should be enough to explain what I mean - if you or anyone else do not agree. Ok
I am talking mainly about optics from outside - which shouldn't matter - but yknow. Petty thing for me