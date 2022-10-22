« previous next »
Offline elsewhere

  Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 29,815
Re: Arsenal
Reply #66760 on: Today at 06:51:03 am
I've seen enough to say Nketiah is a mid table player at best. Arteta's love for Jorginho is also hurting them.
Online El Lobo

  Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 54,741
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Arsenal
Reply #66761 on: Today at 07:11:46 am
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 04:38:48 am
I agree with most of your post and have a lot of respect for your current team. But on the bolded bit, honestly how many other teams' fans were cheering for Liverpool over City to win the league in 2019 or 2020 or last season? Maybe you were, and if so, fair enough, but I can tell you the percentage wasn't high in either my real life or online experience.

I don't think Liverpool fans should be on here cheering City and delighting in them winning - that's a bit vulgar. But at the same time, some of the lack of enthusiasm for Arsenal, and shoulder shrug at City doing it again, is merely a reflection of how the rest of football have treated our (far more impressive and credible) challenges to City.

Theres definitely a bit of a clamor amongst a few opposition posters on here to make out like RAWK wants Abu Dhabi to win the title. We all know its not true, I would imagine if anything it shines a mirror on themselves and who theyve wanted to win the title in recent seasons
Online AndyMuller

  Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 14,315
Re: Arsenal
Reply #66762 on: Today at 07:17:24 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 07:11:46 am
Theres definitely a bit of a clamor amongst a few opposition posters on here to make out like RAWK wants Abu Dhabi to win the title. We all know its not true, I would imagine if anything it shines a mirror on themselves and who theyve wanted to win the title in recent seasons

Some of our own posters are implying the same aswell which is weird.
Online Crosby Nick

  is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 102,256
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Arsenal
Reply #66763 on: Today at 07:21:23 am
This feels a bit like our wobble in 18/19 when we didnt actually lose any but drew something like 4 out of 6. It took our lead away but still left us in with a shout. We got our acts together and won the last 13 or whatever it was. Sadly so did City and they never gave us a chance again.

Still dont think this version of City are at that same remorseless level so Arsenal do still have a chance if they get their head together quickly. They also have to view City away as an opportunity. In 18/19 wed played them twice by very early Jan and had to watch on helplessly. In theory for Arsenal its a bit like us last year when we went there probably needing to win. We gave it a decent go and a point wasnt disastrous but again, they shut the door on us.

Long winded way of saying theres still a long way to go and its not all over for Arsenal as long as they dont fall to pieces here. At some point theyll win again and things will click. They just need that to be this Saturday really.
Offline Hysterical Fool

  A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,552
  • Member of The Pack
Re: Arsenal
Reply #66764 on: Today at 07:24:24 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 07:11:46 am
Theres definitely a bit of a clamor amongst a few opposition posters on here to make out like RAWK wants Abu Dhabi to win the title. We all know its not true, I would imagine if anything it shines a mirror on themselves and who theyve wanted to win the title in recent seasons

Anyone that takes this view while were still mathematically in the title hunt shouldnt be taken seriously.
Offline Ghost Town

  Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 12,149
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Arsenal
Reply #66765 on: Today at 07:32:57 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 07:11:46 am
Theres definitely a bit of a clamor amongst a few opposition posters on here to make out like RAWK wants Abu Dhabi to win the title. We all know its not true, I would imagine if anything it shines a mirror on themselves and who theyve wanted to win the title in recent seasons
It's true that one or two 'opposition' posters have said this or hinted it. But then again a number of Liverpool fans here have openly stated that they'd prefer City to win the title, usually for one of several spurious reasons, including:

1) If City win it it doesn't count, because they're a fake doped-up club and no one cares, whereas if a 'traditional club' wins it, it does

2) It would be sickening if some other club won it in the one season when we are struggling, especially if the points total needed is low

and daftest of all:

3) If City keep winning title after title maybe one day people might notice they are cheating and do something about it, Therefore it's better that they do.

Been quite a few posts stating one or more of the above. In all sorts of different threads. Can't pretend there haven't been
Online El Lobo

  Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 54,741
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Arsenal
Reply #66766 on: Today at 07:36:47 am
Its a very small percentage. Itd be like saying Liverpool wanted the Tories to get in at the last GE because a very small percentage of the population voted for them
Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,480
Re: Arsenal
Reply #66767 on: Today at 07:44:30 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 07:32:57 am

and daftest of all:

3) If City keep winning title after title maybe one day people might notice they are cheating and do something about it, Therefore it's better that they do.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353631.0

tbf, the thread was created as Why do you prefer City to win and this daft reason was the dominant choice.
Online red_Mark1980

  Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 12,765
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Arsenal
Reply #66768 on: Today at 07:57:02 am
Hang on. Wasn't this arsenal team compared to us when we made the cheats chuck the towel in before Christmas?

What happened?
Online AndyMuller

  Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 14,315
Re: Arsenal
Reply #66769 on: Today at 08:21:44 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 07:57:02 am
Hang on. Wasn't this arsenal team compared to us when we made the cheats chuck the towel in before Christmas?

What happened?

 :lmao

Only to the likes of Jill, bullet, the Scottish one and TNB.

They were never on the same level as us the season we pissed the league.
Online red_Mark1980

  Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 12,765
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Arsenal
Reply #66770 on: Today at 08:29:23 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 08:21:44 am
:lmao

Only to the likes of Jill, bullet, the Scottish one and TNB.

They were never on the same level as us the season we pissed the league.

Precisely..that team had gone to a champions League final and lost its best player and I don't need to mention the goalkeeper.

How do they respond? Win the champions League the following year and push a sports washing cheat all the way.

The following year? Yeah lads we'll win 26 out of our first 27 league games to make everyone clamour for null and void even though we could have not played a single game after football came back and still finished above everyone.
Online rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 37,955
Re: Arsenal
Reply #66771 on: Today at 08:31:05 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:51:53 pm
What a bizarre take, I wouldn't want to see Abu Dhabi winning a pound of sausages in a meat raffle.

United fans have happily watched and willed Abu Dhabi to win the league so we didn't pass them. They also desperately want their own despotic regime, so long as they lash money at them
Online rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 37,955
Re: Arsenal
Reply #66772 on: Today at 08:33:04 am
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 07:44:30 am
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353631.0

tbf, the thread was created as Why do you prefer City to win and this daft reason was the dominant choice.

It's not daft cos everyone has sat back and laughed when we've lost the title to the cheating c*nts, let's see if its so funny this season?
