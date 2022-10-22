This feels a bit like our wobble in 18/19 when we didnt actually lose any but drew something like 4 out of 6. It took our lead away but still left us in with a shout. We got our acts together and won the last 13 or whatever it was. Sadly so did City and they never gave us a chance again.



Still dont think this version of City are at that same remorseless level so Arsenal do still have a chance if they get their head together quickly. They also have to view City away as an opportunity. In 18/19 wed played them twice by very early Jan and had to watch on helplessly. In theory for Arsenal its a bit like us last year when we went there probably needing to win. We gave it a decent go and a point wasnt disastrous but again, they shut the door on us.



Long winded way of saying theres still a long way to go and its not all over for Arsenal as long as they dont fall to pieces here. At some point theyll win again and things will click. They just need that to be this Saturday really.