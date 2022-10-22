Theres definitely a bit of a clamor amongst a few opposition posters on here to make out like RAWK wants Abu Dhabi to win the title. We all know its not true, I would imagine if anything it shines a mirror on themselves and who theyve wanted to win the title in recent seasons
It's true that one or two 'opposition' posters have said this or hinted it. But then again a number of Liverpool fans here have openly stated that they'd prefer City to win the title, usually for one of several spurious reasons, including:
1) If City win it it doesn't count, because they're a fake doped-up club and no one cares, whereas if a 'traditional club' wins it, it does
2) It would be sickening if some other club won it in the one season when we are struggling, especially if the points total needed is low
and daftest of all:
3) If City keep winning title after title maybe one day people might notice they are cheating and do something about it, Therefore it's better that they do.
Been quite a few posts stating one or more of the above. In all sorts of different threads. Can't pretend there haven't been