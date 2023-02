This feels a bit like our ‘wobble’ in 18/19 when we didn’t actually lose any but drew something like 4 out of 6. It took our lead away but still left us in with a shout. We got our acts together and won the last 13 or whatever it was. Sadly so did City and they never gave us a chance again.



Still don’t think this version of City are at that same remorseless level so Arsenal do still have a chance if they get their head together quickly. They also have to view City away as an opportunity. In 18/19 we’d played them twice by very early Jan and had to watch on helplessly. In theory for Arsenal it’s a bit like us last year when we went there probably needing to win. We gave it a decent go and a point wasn’t disastrous but again, they shut the door on us.



Long winded way of saying there’s still a long way to go and it’s not all over for Arsenal as long as they don’t fall to pieces here. At some point they’ll win again and things will click. They just need that to be this Saturday really.