« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1664 1665 1666 1667 1668 [1669]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal  (Read 5152053 times)

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,832
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66720 on: Yesterday at 10:53:09 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:32:27 pm
Smell blood :D

They were rubbish. Theyll probably drop points at the weekend

Who city?

Lets not go full redcafe and GoT calling white black because its too unbearable

That was City in that 2nd half especially. Well worth the win
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,147
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66721 on: Yesterday at 10:56:15 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 10:52:44 pm
Gabriel is shite.
Oh I dunno, I think he managed the Anunciation pretty well
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,737
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66722 on: Yesterday at 10:57:35 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:53:09 pm
Who city?

Lets not go full redcafe and GoT calling white black because its too unbearable

That was City in that 2nd half especially. Well worth the win

They did deserve the win, they were still shite. Nketiah missed two absolute sitters, it was bitty, they were both giving the ball away all game. It wasnt some vintage controlling ruthless display.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,551
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66723 on: Yesterday at 11:03:14 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 10:52:44 pm
Gabriel is shite.

I don't know, Dreams was pretty good.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,454
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66724 on: Yesterday at 11:03:29 pm »
With there average ppg Arsenal are on course for 88 points, which would have one you the league more often than not before the cheats. Average in the PL era is 87 points, and thats with the cheats causing distortion in the last few years.
Logged

Offline kloppismydad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,925
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66725 on: Yesterday at 11:05:38 pm »
Time for the famous Arsenal bottle job!
Logged
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

After every second place finish we failed to capitalise

Online Mozology

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 964
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66726 on: Yesterday at 11:07:00 pm »
Haven't visited Arsenal Fan TV this season

Time to put that right  8)
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,255
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66727 on: Yesterday at 11:07:53 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 10:52:44 pm
Gabriel is shite.

Sledgehammer is a classic.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,255
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66728 on: Yesterday at 11:08:35 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 11:03:29 pm
With there average ppg Arsenal are on course for 88 points, which would have one you the league more often than not before the cheats. Average in the PL era is 87 points, and thats with the cheats causing distortion in the last few years.

Trouble is, they were on for 100 about 4 games ago!
Logged

Offline End Product

  • doesn't always come out of the right end
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,498
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66729 on: Yesterday at 11:10:07 pm »
They feel very liverpool 0809 great first 19 games then dropped off till march still get a very decent points tally but not enough against a much better squad of players. At least that united team were assembled legitimately.
Logged
No time for caution.

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,454
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66730 on: Yesterday at 11:21:43 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:08:35 pm
Trouble is, they were on for 100 about 4 games ago!

Yes, but I bet most title winning teams have a wobble (cba to look into it!), until the last few years.
Logged

Offline Macc77

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 53
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66731 on: Yesterday at 11:23:45 pm »
Bit rough on Arsenal some of the comments in here really. Who had them even finishing Top 4 before the season, yet theyre now apparently bottling it because theyve had an iffy couple of weeks and are only level with City with a game in hand.

Theyve come a long way in a short spell, theyre way ahead of schedule and have won some big games already, games they wouldnt have won in previous seasons. Yep, they panicked a bit tonight and City capitalised, but theyve hardly bottled it, theyre just having a bed spell after the best part of 20 games were they barely put a foot wrong. It happens to all teams at some point in the season. Some are acting like theyre somehow underachieving to be joint top.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,255
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66732 on: Yesterday at 11:24:31 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 11:21:43 pm
Yes, but I bet most title winning teams have a wobble (cba to look into it!), until the last few years.

True. Must be demoralising though, to have had such a good first half of the season, a bad couple of weeks and no longer top. Theyll need to recover quickly.
Logged

Offline tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,177
  • A manc
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66733 on: Yesterday at 11:24:42 pm »
Commiserations to Arse fans really hoped you'd do it tonight. Think some on here view it as a point of pride for City to win the league unchallenged this season to be honest
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,953
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66734 on: Yesterday at 11:25:45 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:24:31 pm
True. Must be demoralising though, to have had such a good first half of the season, a bad couple of weeks and no longer top. Theyll need to recover quickly.

Welcome to the pressure we've had to deal with
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,228
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66735 on: Yesterday at 11:30:16 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:08:35 pm
Trouble is, they were on for 100 about 4 games ago!
Which was completely unsustainable. This Arsenal team is nowhere near the level us and the cheats have achieved in the last few years, and that's okay because it was a historically good level. They were always dropping points; the problem is doing so in 3 successive games which is bound to mess with their heads. They must get out of the funk and win by any means necessary at the weekend. They're not done by any means yet though.
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,832
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66736 on: Yesterday at 11:30:45 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:57:35 pm
They did deserve the win, they were still shite. Nketiah missed two absolute sitters, it was bitty, they were both giving the ball away all game. It wasnt some vintage controlling ruthless display.

It was never going to be that v this arsenal

They never did that to us either when they won at etihad and they never won at Anfield
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,832
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66737 on: Yesterday at 11:32:08 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 10:52:44 pm
Gabriel is shite.

Shouldve gone for pushing ref

Hes a shithouse
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,234
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66738 on: Yesterday at 11:35:09 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 11:24:42 pm
Commiserations to Arse fans really hoped you'd do it tonight. Think some on here view it as a point of pride for City to win the league unchallenged this season to be honest
I think nearly everyone on here would rather Arsenal win. Those who want City to win are coming from the perspective that it simply doesnt matter what that club does. Which is totally fair. Nobody cares about Citys triumphs so theyre easy to stomach.

By contrast a title win for Arsenal highlights their massive improvement at the same time as weve gone stale. A United title win would bewell you know.

Thats where I think many are coming from.
Logged

Offline Ashburton

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,848
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66739 on: Yesterday at 11:46:56 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:35:29 pm
Have to say, I don't agree with the "Arsenal have bottled" it shouts. The reality for me is they're nowhere near the level of winning almost every game and hitting 90+ points. They don't have what we had the last few seasons, quality right through the squad and a genuine world class manager leading them. I just think they have been over performing all season, it was bound to level out, theres no way they could sustain that. City will likely power on now. Hope they strip this one off them too if they do

Losing Partey pre game was massive, he's the glue for this side at the base of midfield and you have to feel that having two of the most important players out cost the side tonight.  I agree, the LFC side had three world class forwards up front with three lungs; a world class defence and a top keeper behind that.  The difficulty for many teams was to survive the onslaught in the first half in many cases.  That said, a title is a title and Leicester's isn't somehow invalid because they didn't have a lad like prime Xavi in the middle of the park giving a cultured performance and utterly controlling every game.

City didn't look great I though, especially in the first half, and I do appreciate how that sounds after losing - however the defensive mistakes were frustrating and cost the game more than them bossing it, and potentially some confidence.  Currently equal on points with a game in hand and a more favourable run in does give a slight slimmer of hope - such is the nature of a title challenge, you rarely romp your way to the title with 15 point lead like you're bossing FIFA career mode.  There are going to be some upsets.

Would like to see a bit of a resurgence and a few wins on the bounce though - as I mentioned before the issue with Arsenal of recent years is they weren't ruthless at putting teams away and it's important to stick 2 or 3 past sides and try not to let them back in with a shout, and making you run about all game.  It's a marathon not a sprint and the next bout of fixtures pre March are going to be key for getting some form back.

Don't think losing tonight was the death knell of a challenge some on here are seemingly relishing, but the train does need to be back on the rails very quickly at this point.  Little strange how some of the supporters are seemingly wearing half a City top in some of these recent replies though, it seems the club vendors are missing a selling opportunity by not flogging half-and-half scarves for some of the lads.



Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,830
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66740 on: Yesterday at 11:51:53 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 11:24:42 pm
Commiserations to Arse fans really hoped you'd do it tonight. Think some on here view it as a point of pride for City to win the league unchallenged this season to be honest
What a bizarre take, I wouldn't want to see Abu Dhabi winning a pound of sausages in a meat raffle.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,716
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66741 on: Yesterday at 11:53:18 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:51:53 pm
What a bizarre take, I wouldn't want to see Abu Dhabi winning a pound of sausages in a meat raffle.
They wouldnt want the sausages mate
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,830
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66742 on: Yesterday at 11:54:15 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:53:18 pm
They wouldnt want the sausages mate
You can have other fillings in sausages besides pork.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,716
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66743 on: Yesterday at 11:55:14 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:54:15 pm
You can have other fillings in sausages besides pork.
;D

I can just see Sheik Mansoor at a working mens club buying his ticket..
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,832
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66744 on: Today at 12:26:36 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 11:24:42 pm
Commiserations to Arse fans really hoped you'd do it tonight. Think some on here view it as a point of pride for City to win the league unchallenged this season to be honest

Theres a really bizarre clamour for this to be true in here

Its really odd. As if every time someone says something negative about arsenal you want city to win

The furthest I could go is itll be bloody annoying for arsenal to come out of nowhere and win it when we ground City down for years getting 90 odd points

But wanting city to win it is ridiculous. They are cheats who have ruined football
« Last Edit: Today at 12:29:13 am by rushyman »
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online jizzspunk

  • Cumming soon. Or going. Depends how 'real' it gets. #livinginrealism
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,100
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66745 on: Today at 12:35:18 am »
Lots of football still to play
I haven't checked the fixture dates but normally the last 8 and last 4 of the European competitions are right on top of each other..not much time to breathe thru them..it could have an impact depending on opposition in between ties...and if teams are still participating naturally
Logged
according to 24/7 I will be scrambling round for tickets on the exchange all season #STH #19awayclub

Offline buttersstotch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,076
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66746 on: Today at 12:40:43 am »
I knew it wasn't a good sign for Arsenal when their players in the 2nd half seemed more keen on waving their hands to get the crowd up for it, rather than playing football. They're still a good side and I've no doubt they'll pick themselves up out of this form, but that was real inexperience showing tonight. There's still ages to go mind, but I think at this point they're going to have to get a result at the Etihad.

City haven't been playing well, but I don't think they're anywhere near their peak and could improve, whereas you'd say Arsenal have already peaked this season.
Logged

Offline TheCunningScorpion

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 135
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66747 on: Today at 12:44:38 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 11:24:42 pm
Commiserations to Arse fans really hoped you'd do it tonight. Think some on here view it as a point of pride for City to win the league unchallenged this season to be honest

stupid manc ....
Logged

Online Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,477
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66748 on: Today at 01:01:55 am »
Quote from: Ashburton on Yesterday at 11:46:56 pm
Little strange how some of the supporters are seemingly wearing half a City top in some of these recent replies though, it seems the club vendors are missing a selling opportunity by not flogging half-and-half scarves for some of the lads.
Same lads.
Logged

Offline coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,954
  • Ground Control
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66749 on: Today at 01:12:48 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on February  5, 2023, 07:46:00 pm
The pressure really wouldve been on had city won today, now we got two home games, brentford and city, win both, win the league. Yes we need to bounce back quick from yesterday. Im sure it was just an off day, early kick off, new manager, away at a dodgy ground. No harm done in the end

How are you feeling now?
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,604
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66750 on: Today at 01:44:10 am »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 01:01:55 am
Same lads.

what is strange is Arsenal fans on a Liverpool forum getting touchy about how Liverpool fans react to be honest.

You all get such a cushy ride here, there isnt a more welcoming forum for oppo fans, but then get upset when you dont like reactions. Funny really!
Logged

Online Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,477
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66751 on: Today at 01:58:34 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:44:10 am
what is strange is Arsenal fans on a Liverpool forum getting touchy about how Liverpool fans react to be honest.

You all get such a cushy ride here, there isnt a more welcoming forum for oppo fans, but then get upset when you dont like reactions. Funny really!
Nobody is getting touchy, mate. I just meant to imply that some idiots are just idiots. :D
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,473
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66752 on: Today at 02:00:09 am »
No complaints about the result , other than city should be kicked out of the league,we were  too naive in both boxes. Had a lot of good situations and missed them while they were clinical. I think we went for it too much at 1-1. Its how we play etc but went a bit too gung ho when they needed the win more than us. Missed Partey and missing Jesus a lot now, Nketiah works hard but shouldve had a hattrick and Jorginho was good on the ball and had a decent game but doesnt provide defensive cover or any aerial ability.
Overall they showed their experience, we need to bounce back , villa away early kick off Saturday, we have to find a way to win that or its curtains.

Wheres that 10 points deduction by the way.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,527
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66753 on: Today at 02:11:09 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:00:09 am
No complaints about the result , other than city should be kicked out of the league,we were  too naive in both boxes. Had a lot of good situations and missed them while they were clinical. I think we went for it too much at 1-1. Its how we play etc but went a bit too gung ho when they needed the win more than us. Missed Partey and missing Jesus a lot now, Nketiah works hard but shouldve had a hattrick and Jorginho was good on the ball and had a decent game but doesnt provide defensive cover or any aerial ability.
Overall they showed their experience, we need to bounce back , villa away early kick off Saturday, we have to find a way to win that or its curtains.

Wheres that 10 points deduction by the way.


You need to put pressure on the manager to turn supergrass because you'll not keep up with them now.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,781
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66754 on: Today at 02:27:26 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:26:36 am
Theres a really bizarre clamour for this to be true in here

Its really odd. As if every time someone says something negative about arsenal you want city to win

The furthest I could go is itll be bloody annoying for arsenal to come out of nowhere and win it when we ground City down for years getting 90 odd points

But wanting city to win it is ridiculous. They are cheats who have ruined football

Yeah, this is pretty much my take on it. It'd be a travesty for Arsenal- or worse, Man Utd- to end up with the same number of PL titles in the Klopp era as Liverpool. But Man City's very existence is the greatest travesty of all. It's eating one shit sandwich vs. living in a  shit house with shit kids and having nothing but shit in the refrigerator for all eternity.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1664 1665 1666 1667 1668 [1669]   Go Up
« previous next »
 