Have to say, I don't agree with the "Arsenal have bottled" it shouts. The reality for me is they're nowhere near the level of winning almost every game and hitting 90+ points. They don't have what we had the last few seasons, quality right through the squad and a genuine world class manager leading them. I just think they have been over performing all season, it was bound to level out, theres no way they could sustain that. City will likely power on now. Hope they strip this one off them too if they do



Losing Partey pre game was massive, he's the glue for this side at the base of midfield and you have to feel that having two of the most important players out cost the side tonight. I agree, the LFC side had three world class forwards up front with three lungs; a world class defence and a top keeper behind that. The difficulty for many teams was to survive the onslaught in the first half in many cases. That said, a title is a title and Leicester's isn't somehow invalid because they didn't have a lad like prime Xavi in the middle of the park giving a cultured performance and utterly controlling every game.City didn't look great I though, especially in the first half, and I do appreciate how that sounds after losing - however the defensive mistakes were frustrating and cost the game more than them bossing it, and potentially some confidence. Currently equal on points with a game in hand and a more favourable run in does give a slight slimmer of hope - such is the nature of a title challenge, you rarely romp your way to the title with 15 point lead like you're bossing FIFA career mode. There are going to be some upsets.Would like to see a bit of a resurgence and a few wins on the bounce though - as I mentioned before the issue with Arsenal of recent years is they weren't ruthless at putting teams away and it's important to stick 2 or 3 past sides and try not to let them back in with a shout, and making you run about all game. It's a marathon not a sprint and the next bout of fixtures pre March are going to be key for getting some form back.Don't think losing tonight was the death knell of a challenge some on here are seemingly relishing, but the train does need to be back on the rails very quickly at this point. Little strange how some of the supporters are seemingly wearing half a City top in some of these recent replies though, it seems the club vendors are missing a selling opportunity by not flogging half-and-half scarves for some of the lads.