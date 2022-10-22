Bit rough on Arsenal some of the comments in here really. Who had them even finishing Top 4 before the season, yet theyre now apparently bottling it because theyve had an iffy couple of weeks and are only level with City with a game in hand.



Theyve come a long way in a short spell, theyre way ahead of schedule and have won some big games already, games they wouldnt have won in previous seasons. Yep, they panicked a bit tonight and City capitalised, but theyve hardly bottled it, theyre just having a bed spell after the best part of 20 games were they barely put a foot wrong. It happens to all teams at some point in the season. Some are acting like theyre somehow underachieving to be joint top.