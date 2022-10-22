« previous next »
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66720 on: Today at 10:53:09 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:32:27 pm
Smell blood :D

They were rubbish. Theyll probably drop points at the weekend

Who city?

Lets not go full redcafe and GoT calling white black because its too unbearable

That was City in that 2nd half especially. Well worth the win
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66721 on: Today at 10:56:15 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:52:44 pm
Gabriel is shite.
Oh I dunno, I think he managed the Anunciation pretty well
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66722 on: Today at 10:57:35 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 10:53:09 pm
Who city?

Lets not go full redcafe and GoT calling white black because its too unbearable

That was City in that 2nd half especially. Well worth the win

They did deserve the win, they were still shite. Nketiah missed two absolute sitters, it was bitty, they were both giving the ball away all game. It wasnt some vintage controlling ruthless display.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66723 on: Today at 11:03:14 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:52:44 pm
Gabriel is shite.

I don't know, Dreams was pretty good.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66724 on: Today at 11:03:29 pm »
With there average ppg Arsenal are on course for 88 points, which would have one you the league more often than not before the cheats. Average in the PL era is 87 points, and thats with the cheats causing distortion in the last few years.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66725 on: Today at 11:05:38 pm »
Time for the famous Arsenal bottle job!
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66726 on: Today at 11:07:00 pm »
Haven't visited Arsenal Fan TV this season

Time to put that right  8)
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66727 on: Today at 11:07:53 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:52:44 pm
Gabriel is shite.

Sledgehammer is a classic.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66728 on: Today at 11:08:35 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 11:03:29 pm
With there average ppg Arsenal are on course for 88 points, which would have one you the league more often than not before the cheats. Average in the PL era is 87 points, and thats with the cheats causing distortion in the last few years.

Trouble is, they were on for 100 about 4 games ago!
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66729 on: Today at 11:10:07 pm »
They feel very liverpool 0809 great first 19 games then dropped off till march still get a very decent points tally but not enough against a much better squad of players. At least that united team were assembled legitimately.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66730 on: Today at 11:21:43 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:08:35 pm
Trouble is, they were on for 100 about 4 games ago!

Yes, but I bet most title winning teams have a wobble (cba to look into it!), until the last few years.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66731 on: Today at 11:23:45 pm »
Bit rough on Arsenal some of the comments in here really. Who had them even finishing Top 4 before the season, yet theyre now apparently bottling it because theyve had an iffy couple of weeks and are only level with City with a game in hand.

Theyve come a long way in a short spell, theyre way ahead of schedule and have won some big games already, games they wouldnt have won in previous seasons. Yep, they panicked a bit tonight and City capitalised, but theyve hardly bottled it, theyre just having a bed spell after the best part of 20 games were they barely put a foot wrong. It happens to all teams at some point in the season. Some are acting like theyre somehow underachieving to be joint top.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66732 on: Today at 11:24:31 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 11:21:43 pm
Yes, but I bet most title winning teams have a wobble (cba to look into it!), until the last few years.

True. Must be demoralising though, to have had such a good first half of the season, a bad couple of weeks and no longer top. Theyll need to recover quickly.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66733 on: Today at 11:24:42 pm »
Commiserations to Arse fans really hoped you'd do it tonight. Think some on here view it as a point of pride for City to win the league unchallenged this season to be honest
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66734 on: Today at 11:25:45 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:24:31 pm
True. Must be demoralising though, to have had such a good first half of the season, a bad couple of weeks and no longer top. Theyll need to recover quickly.

Welcome to the pressure we've had to deal with
