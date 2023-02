Ermm...



You getting all pessimistic?



If we win today and then lose the title I would be devastated.I only remember it happening once before where a team wins the big head to head and not win the title. Remember when Liverpool beat city 2-1 at anfield in 2014 , there were only a few games left and I think that win took you 5-7 points clear with maybe just 5 games left. Itís never over till itís over, but normally these head to heads are decisive.