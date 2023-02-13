The perfect manager for those fans, they never fucking stop moaning. That Robbie off Arsenal fan TV made a solid penny off exploiting how irritating they all are, and the schadenfreude of watching them meltdown.



Any different to Chelsea's mob, or Spurs ? What about the idiots on United fan channels ? Obviously City don't have any fan channels so I can't compare but from what I have seen Robbie was (is ?? I don't know) clever at giving the inner simpleton a voice.I have no interest in Arteta and it's mutual. Probably doesn't know TNB either. Klopp might well irritate a lot of other teams supporters (again I don't know or care). I'm quite sure Arsenal's mob love Arteta now having wished him gone 18 months ago. It's mostly all the same allover.This is one of the best threads on RAWK (in my opinion) because it is funny, informative, good banter and respect for posters of both teams. I've said it before and I'll say it again, it is a rare thing on football forums. The Arsenal lads here can dish it and they will "share their Joy" with us come May if they win it but they can take it too and no Ski resort is going to be far enough away if they "Spurs" this one up.Oh and by the way, major chance to all but wrap up the league tomorrow. No pressure like ...