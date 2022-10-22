« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1660 1661 1662 1663 1664 [1665]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal  (Read 5145709 times)

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,375
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66560 on: Today at 04:06:59 pm »
Quote from: Wolverine on Today at 01:15:50 pm
Have to agree. The discussion quality on Rawk when discussing a rival team is pretty poor, any hint of praise for another side is just met with numerous replies of they are shit and we will be back next season e.t.c, just seems pretty childish and petty.

Nah, this is by an absolute mile the most generous forum I've ever seen regarding rival teams. We've even had Everton bigged up as title challengers during covid on here and when Utd signed Varane, Ronaldo it was pure chaos with how amazing they were gonna be and anyone who couldn't see it was "biased" etc etc. Always baffles me when Liverpool supporters get upset that other teams and their players aren't praised enough on a Liverpool forum though, why would you even care?!
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,737
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66561 on: Today at 04:29:42 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:19:07 pm
There have been posters saying TNB should be banned, all because he's bullish about his team's prospects on a Liverpool forum.
TNB is alright. To be honest, it's nice to see someone actually enjoying their team doing well. Look at Abu Dhabi 'fans'. They've been gifted so much yet rival evertonians for their whinging and misery. They never seem to enjoy their fraudulent titles.

I've said it before, he may well be setting himself up for a fall if Arsenal go on to Spurs it, but I like the fact he's enjoying the ride while it's running. I wish more football fans would just enjoy the good times for what they are. From what I've seen he's pretty much always respectful of LFC too.

I remember all the miserable arses moaning about Liverpool fans having the gall to actually enjoy our team playing great stuff and winning things. Enjoying things makes you unbearable, apparently.

Anyway, enjoy the ride, North Bank. I hope your team are crowned champions this season. If you Spurs it though, at least you'll have had some fun along the way. A lot more fun than the miserable twats along the M62 have had with their fraudulently acquired silverware.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,114
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66562 on: Today at 04:59:02 pm »
Why would anyone ban North Bank?
He was here when they were mediocre crap, let the man enjoy himself.
Not like he registered here only to gloat.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,199
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66563 on: Today at 05:00:58 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 04:59:02 pm
Why would anyone ban North Bank?
He was here when they were mediocre crap, let the man enjoy himself.
Not like he registered here only to gloat.

He did. Hes just been playing the long game.
Logged

Offline demain

  • ne sait jamais
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 782
  • 'à quoi bon ?'
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66564 on: Today at 05:02:34 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:19:07 pm
There have been posters saying TNB should be banned, all because he's bullish about his team's prospects on a Liverpool forum.

To be fair, there was a phase where he'd gone a bit overboard with all the giddiness and the tone of the posts seemed a bit pompous and I daresay aggressive. However, I now realize that he was entitled to be giddy and that it's fine if he is celebrating his club's success a bit exuberantly. I admit that Liverpool's disappointing season had coloured my own view and made me somewhat bitter, which is definitely not something to be proud of. It's only football and good on the Arsenal fans that post here.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:04:11 pm by demain »
Logged
'Ever bought a fake picture, Toby?'
'Sold a couple once.'
'The more you pay for it, the less inclined you are to doubt its authenticity.'

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,989
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66565 on: Today at 05:04:21 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:00:58 pm
He did. Hes just been playing the long game.

That might be true, as he's always had faith in Arteta.  ;)
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,627
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66566 on: Today at 05:34:28 pm »
It probably is worth repeating what Andy said, that no one has said North Bank should be banned :D Not quite sure where tubby got that one from, itd deprive us of potentially the greatest meltdown in RAWK history.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,459
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66567 on: Today at 05:57:12 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:00:58 pm
He did. Hes just been playing the long game.

It was an 8 year plan that I timed perfectly
Logged

Online G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,257
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66568 on: Today at 05:58:22 pm »
I signed up on RAWK years ago, but only started posting again recently. Generally speaking, fans from other clubs on Liverpool sites are on a wind up, but that is definitely not what Ive seen with the likes of North Bank. They give a valuable perspective and it makes the forum better.

Arsenal are doing well right now. Im gutted that we have been having a bad season, but good luck to Arsenal. Theyve had some years on the edge of getting back to the top table and havent quite got there, but this current team has a bit more steel about them, as well as having a lot of good young players throughout. Yes, they have spent a lot of money, but it has been legitimate.

Im no Arsenal fan, and I still want someone to stop Michael Thomas making that run - how the heck could anyone beat us 2-0 at Anfield back then, but they did! - but be all that as it may, the fact is Arsenal are a good side and it is better to hear from some of their fans in here.
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,224
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66569 on: Today at 05:58:56 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:19:07 pm
There have been posters saying TNB should be banned, all because he's bullish about his team's prospects on a Liverpool forum.



 I've not seen anyone say he should be banned.
Logged

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,005
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66570 on: Today at 06:00:03 pm »
Definitely saw someone saying it, but it was a couple of months back and I can't be arsed to dig it out.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,632
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66571 on: Today at 06:02:19 pm »
Bertie Mee said to Bill Shankly "Have you heard the North Bank Highbury?!" Shanks said "No, I don't think so. Have you heard of the Annie Road aggro?!"
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,459
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66572 on: Today at 06:02:20 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:29:42 pm
TNB is alright. To be honest, it's nice to see someone actually enjoying their team doing well. Look at Abu Dhabi 'fans'. They've been gifted so much yet rival evertonians for their whinging and misery. They never seem to enjoy their fraudulent titles.

I've said it before, he may well be setting himself up for a fall if Arsenal go on to Spurs it, but I like the fact he's enjoying the ride while it's running. I wish more football fans would just enjoy the good times for what they are. From what I've seen he's pretty much always respectful of LFC too.

I remember all the miserable arses moaning about Liverpool fans having the gall to actually enjoy our team playing great stuff and winning things. Enjoying things makes you unbearable, apparently.

Anyway, enjoy the ride, North Bank. I hope your team are crowned champions this season. If you Spurs it though, at least you'll have had some fun along the way. A lot more fun than the miserable twats along the M62 have had with their fraudulently acquired silverware.

Were gonna win the league !!

If we dont . Did you know that some ski resorts open in June , I kid you not .
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,904
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66573 on: Today at 06:04:03 pm »
The fuck is this godforsaken thread always near the top of the page? Fuck it off till Arsenal win something at least.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,737
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66574 on: Today at 06:05:31 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:02:20 pm

Were gonna win the league !!

If we dont . Did you know that some ski resorts open in June , I kid you not .
You'd have to contact Cantona about ski resorts. He's the expert.

Hopefully you won't need his advice.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.
Pages: 1 ... 1660 1661 1662 1663 1664 [1665]   Go Up
« previous next »
 