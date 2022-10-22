I signed up on RAWK years ago, but only started posting again recently. Generally speaking, fans from other clubs on Liverpool sites are on a wind up, but that is definitely not what Ive seen with the likes of North Bank. They give a valuable perspective and it makes the forum better.



Arsenal are doing well right now. Im gutted that we have been having a bad season, but good luck to Arsenal. Theyve had some years on the edge of getting back to the top table and havent quite got there, but this current team has a bit more steel about them, as well as having a lot of good young players throughout. Yes, they have spent a lot of money, but it has been legitimate.



Im no Arsenal fan, and I still want someone to stop Michael Thomas making that run - how the heck could anyone beat us 2-0 at Anfield back then, but they did! - but be all that as it may, the fact is Arsenal are a good side and it is better to hear from some of their fans in here.