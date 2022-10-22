« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1658 1659 1660 1661 1662 [1663]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal  (Read 5144278 times)

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,219
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66480 on: Yesterday at 05:32:56 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:27:54 pm
Don't fancy their odds with it being 11 v 16

Who is the ref? Anthony Taylor? Coote on VAR?
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,789
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66481 on: Yesterday at 05:34:19 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 05:21:14 pm
Must not lose game
Tell you what, if you play for a draw, you will lose it. Even of you have an early lead, I hope Arteta doesn't play to protect an early lead.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,444
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66482 on: Yesterday at 05:37:16 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 05:34:19 pm
Tell you what, if you play for a draw, you will lose it. Even of you have an early lead, I hope Arteta doesn't play to protect an early lead.

We dont play for draws, dont think we know how.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,979
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66483 on: Yesterday at 05:38:59 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 05:37:16 pm
We dont play for draws, dont think we know how.

You have to go for the win, Klopp has proved that over the years, you have to be brave and go toe to toe. They are beatable.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,940
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66484 on: Yesterday at 05:49:00 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 05:32:56 pm
Who is the ref? Anthony Taylor? Coote on VAR?

:lmao

Referee: Anthony Taylor 
Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn.
Fourth official: Darren England.
VAR: John Brooks.
Assistant VAR: Marc Perry.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,192
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66485 on: Yesterday at 06:06:36 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 05:37:16 pm
We dont play for draws, dont think we know how.

Just imagine theyre Brentford.
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,648
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66486 on: Yesterday at 06:25:01 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:06:36 pm
Just imagine theyre Brentford.

Harsh... ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,610
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66487 on: Yesterday at 06:29:19 pm »
It is starting to feel a little Newcastle 1996 amongst them and their fans, hopefully we dont see an even bigger bottle job but it does feel like we may me in the midst of it
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,219
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66488 on: Yesterday at 06:30:01 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:49:00 pm
:lmao

Referee: Anthony Taylor 
Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn.
Fourth official: Darren England.
VAR: John Brooks.
Assistant VAR: Marc Perry.

 How many of them are from Greater Manchester? Don't tell me all of them. :D
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,940
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66489 on: Yesterday at 06:34:22 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 06:30:01 pm
How many of them are from Greater Manchester? Don't tell me all of them. :D

Just Taylor and England. Beswick is from Durham, but Beswick is also where the Etihad is ;)
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,283
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66490 on: Yesterday at 06:40:39 pm »
These arent winning it. Be fucking funny if they finish 3rd after all of TNBs hype in here all season.
Logged

Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,988
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66491 on: Yesterday at 06:42:30 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 06:29:19 pm
It is starting to feel a little Newcastle 1996 amongst them and their fans, hopefully we dont see an even bigger bottle job but it does feel like we may me in the midst of it

Arteta could definitely do a Keegan in an interview.
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,219
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66492 on: Yesterday at 06:45:37 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:34:22 pm
Just Taylor and England. Beswick is from Durham, but Beswick is also where the Etihad is ;)

That's enough.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,610
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66493 on: Yesterday at 06:47:56 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 06:42:30 pm
Arteta could definitely do a Keegan in an interview.

Im not sure he would love it going by his interview the other day.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,789
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66494 on: Yesterday at 07:16:42 pm »
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,444
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66495 on: Yesterday at 07:17:16 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 06:29:19 pm
It is starting to feel a little Newcastle 1996 amongst them and their fans, hopefully we dont see an even bigger bottle job but it does feel like we may me in the midst of it
Nah that was a Legitimate title race , this is us against the cheaters. Nothing like 1996. As bad as United were they werent doing anything illegal
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,444
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66496 on: Yesterday at 07:17:46 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 06:40:39 pm
These arent winning it. Be fucking funny if they finish 3rd after all of TNBs hype in here all season.

We wont finish 3rd. Its us and the fraudsters in the top 2.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,217
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66497 on: Yesterday at 07:21:19 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 06:29:19 pm
It is starting to feel a little Newcastle 1996 amongst them and their fans, hopefully we dont see an even bigger bottle job but it does feel like we may me in the midst of it

All depends on City. If they go on a run of wins Arsenal won't cope it (starting on Wednesday as that game is key). City not looking great though.

Man United won pretty much every game from January and it still went to the last day. Depends how consistent City are, if they're consistent they'll win it but if they play anything like they have been in the last couple of months, or focus on CL, they'll  have plenty of slip ups in them.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,119
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66498 on: Yesterday at 07:21:37 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:17:46 pm
We wont finish 3rd. Its us and the fraudsters in the top 2.

Utd are hanging round up there like the unflushable turd.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,217
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66499 on: Yesterday at 07:23:55 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 07:21:37 pm
Utd are hanging round up there like the unflushable turd.

They can only get 91 points with 15 games left. They'd do well to get 80 points, although I can't see anyone getting 90 this season.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,283
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66500 on: Yesterday at 09:34:36 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:17:46 pm
We wont finish 3rd. Its us and the fraudsters in the top 2.

Either way, this is the best chance yous will have in years to get another league title.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,591
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66501 on: Yesterday at 09:43:06 pm »
Surprised the game is on Prime. Will be interesting to see their approach to City.
Logged

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,451
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66502 on: Yesterday at 09:52:35 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 09:34:36 pm
Either way, this is the best chance yous will have in years to get another league title.
Or for me to apply for a UK visa. :D
Logged

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,763
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66503 on: Yesterday at 10:28:37 pm »
Both Manc teams will finish above these
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,771
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66504 on: Yesterday at 10:46:31 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 10:28:37 pm
Both Manc teams will finish above these
Yeah. I think Arsenal have gone. I hope not but looks like only a matter of time.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,740
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66505 on: Today at 07:48:41 am »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 09:52:35 pm
Or for me to apply for a UK visa. :D
Ok I've slept on this. What do you mean?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,283
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66506 on: Today at 08:24:54 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:48:41 am
Ok I've slept on this. What do you mean?

Yeah, that confused me too  ;D
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,610
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66507 on: Today at 09:15:52 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 10:46:31 pm
Yeah. I think Arsenal have gone. I hope not but looks like only a matter of time.

No chance, they're odds on favourites from here and rightly so. Injured players coming back, Abu Dhabi are way, way off their normal level and United will always drop points. In a normal season (for modern times) the last two games would have cost them the title, but its a season more akin to 15/16. Leicester dropped a lot of points too but like this season, there was no-one capable of taking advantage. Arsenal have dropped seven points in their last five games but Abu Dhabi have dropped six and United seven.   
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,222
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66508 on: Today at 09:40:03 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:15:52 am
No chance, they're odds on favourites from here and rightly so. Injured players coming back, Abu Dhabi are way, way off their normal level and United will always drop points. In a normal season (for modern times) the last two games would have cost them the title, but its a season more akin to 15/16. Leicester dropped a lot of points too but like this season, there was no-one capable of taking advantage. Arsenal have dropped seven points in their last five games but Abu Dhabi have dropped six and United seven.   

I don't think they are favourites anymore with the bookies I think City are now. Just about. City are off their level and Arsneal are above theirs. It will be tight. Personally I think City will finish stronger and win it, butI hope I'm wrong.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,444
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66509 on: Today at 09:53:48 am »
After Wednesday the picture will be clearer , no doubt the cheats are fired up and fully focused now, will make beating them even sweeter. Just hope that the Manchester refs dont  forget the rules again.
Logged

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,405
  • RedOrDead
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66510 on: Today at 09:57:11 am »
Youve had your fair share of luck from referees this season as well. The Gabriel Jesus dive for the penalty against us being a massive one while we never got one on the other end. Im sure you said at the time, it evens itself out over the course of the season.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,283
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66511 on: Today at 10:06:21 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:53:48 am
After Wednesday the picture will be clearer , no doubt the cheats are fired up and fully focused now, will make beating them even sweeter. Just hope that the Manchester refs dont  forget the rules again.

3-0 to Manchester City.
Logged

Online kloppismydad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,923
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66512 on: Today at 10:10:41 am »
Hope City batter them and win the league.

I'm too bitter about us not winning more due to the Cheats. Let some other club also bear the brunt of their cheating too. Then we'll see how much they'll stick celebrate City winning against us in the future.

Logged
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

After every second place finish we failed to capitalise

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,771
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66513 on: Today at 10:13:18 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 09:40:03 am
I don't think they are favourites anymore with the bookies I think City are now.
I think Lobo may have had at least part of his tongue in his cheek ;)
Logged

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,222
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66514 on: Today at 10:27:48 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 10:13:18 am
I think Lobo may have had at least part of his tongue in his cheek ;)

As long as it was his own cheek he had it in
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,610
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66515 on: Today at 10:28:36 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 10:13:18 am
I think Lobo may have had at least part of his tongue in his cheek ;)

Nah genuinely not.

Abu Dhabi have already dropped points to Newcastle, Villa, us, Brentford, Everton, United and Spurs and been pretty flakey against a fair few others (needed a late, late dodgy pen against Fulham, poor against Chelsea, rode their luck against Palace). They're nowhere near their previous 'incarnations'. They've fucked off Cancelo for a pretty run of the mill kid in Lewis, they've been playing Nathan Ake at LB for much of the season, that other CB looks shite (Akanji is it?), lord knows what their set-up was yesterday. They'll drop plenty of points from here, this isn't a side which is going to go on a 10-15 game winning run. If Arsenal go at 2ppg for the rest of the season they'll win it, United and Abu Dhabi aren't getting 85 points.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
Pages: 1 ... 1658 1659 1660 1661 1662 [1663]   Go Up
« previous next »
 