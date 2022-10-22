Don't fancy their odds with it being 11 v 16
Must not lose game
Tell you what, if you play for a draw, you will lose it. Even of you have an early lead, I hope Arteta doesn't play to protect an early lead.
We dont play for draws, dont think we know how.
Who is the ref? Anthony Taylor? Coote on VAR?
Crosby Nick never fails.
Just imagine theyre Brentford.
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
Referee: Anthony Taylor Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn. Fourth official: Darren England. VAR: John Brooks. Assistant VAR: Marc Perry.
How many of them are from Greater Manchester? Don't tell me all of them.
It is starting to feel a little Newcastle 1996 amongst them and their fans, hopefully we dont see an even bigger bottle job but it does feel like we may me in the midst of it
Just Taylor and England. Beswick is from Durham, but Beswick is also where the Etihad is
Arteta could definitely do a Keegan in an interview.
These arent winning it. Be fucking funny if they finish 3rd after all of TNBs hype in here all season.
