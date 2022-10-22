« previous next »
Author Topic: Arsenal  (Read 5142831 times)

Online Solomon Grundy

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66480 on: Today at 05:32:56 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:27:54 pm
Don't fancy their odds with it being 11 v 16

Who is the ref? Anthony Taylor? Coote on VAR?
Offline elsewhere

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66481 on: Today at 05:34:19 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 05:21:14 pm
Must not lose game
Tell you what, if you play for a draw, you will lose it. Even of you have an early lead, I hope Arteta doesn't play to protect an early lead.
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66482 on: Today at 05:37:16 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 05:34:19 pm
Tell you what, if you play for a draw, you will lose it. Even of you have an early lead, I hope Arteta doesn't play to protect an early lead.

We dont play for draws, dont think we know how.
Online jillc

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66483 on: Today at 05:38:59 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 05:37:16 pm
We dont play for draws, dont think we know how.

You have to go for the win, Klopp has proved that over the years, you have to be brave and go toe to toe. They are beatable.
Offline rob1966

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66484 on: Today at 05:49:00 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 05:32:56 pm
Who is the ref? Anthony Taylor? Coote on VAR?

:lmao

Referee: Anthony Taylor 
Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn.
Fourth official: Darren England.
VAR: John Brooks.
Assistant VAR: Marc Perry.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66485 on: Today at 06:06:36 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 05:37:16 pm
We dont play for draws, dont think we know how.

Just imagine theyre Brentford.
Online afc turkish

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66486 on: Today at 06:25:01 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:06:36 pm
Just imagine theyre Brentford.

Harsh... ;D
Online El Lobo

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66487 on: Today at 06:29:19 pm »
It is starting to feel a little Newcastle 1996 amongst them and their fans, hopefully we dont see an even bigger bottle job but it does feel like we may me in the midst of it
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Solomon Grundy

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66488 on: Today at 06:30:01 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:49:00 pm
:lmao

Referee: Anthony Taylor 
Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn.
Fourth official: Darren England.
VAR: John Brooks.
Assistant VAR: Marc Perry.

 How many of them are from Greater Manchester? Don't tell me all of them. :D
Offline rob1966

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66489 on: Today at 06:34:22 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 06:30:01 pm
How many of them are from Greater Manchester? Don't tell me all of them. :D

Just Taylor and England. Beswick is from Durham, but Beswick is also where the Etihad is ;)
Online AndyMuller

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66490 on: Today at 06:40:39 pm »
These arent winning it. Be fucking funny if they finish 3rd after all of TNBs hype in here all season.
Online Garlicbread

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66491 on: Today at 06:42:30 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 06:29:19 pm
It is starting to feel a little Newcastle 1996 amongst them and their fans, hopefully we dont see an even bigger bottle job but it does feel like we may me in the midst of it

Arteta could definitely do a Keegan in an interview.
Online Solomon Grundy

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66492 on: Today at 06:45:37 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:34:22 pm
Just Taylor and England. Beswick is from Durham, but Beswick is also where the Etihad is ;)

That's enough.
Online El Lobo

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66493 on: Today at 06:47:56 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 06:42:30 pm
Arteta could definitely do a Keegan in an interview.

Im not sure he would love it going by his interview the other day.
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline elsewhere

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66494 on: Today at 07:16:42 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:06:36 pm
Just imagine theyre Brentford.
;D
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66495 on: Today at 07:17:16 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 06:29:19 pm
It is starting to feel a little Newcastle 1996 amongst them and their fans, hopefully we dont see an even bigger bottle job but it does feel like we may me in the midst of it
Nah that was a Legitimate title race , this is us against the cheaters. Nothing like 1996. As bad as United were they werent doing anything illegal
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66496 on: Today at 07:17:46 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 06:40:39 pm
These arent winning it. Be fucking funny if they finish 3rd after all of TNBs hype in here all season.

We wont finish 3rd. Its us and the fraudsters in the top 2.
