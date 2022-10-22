« previous next »
Ghost Town

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66440 on: Today at 09:53:04 am »
Quote from: redtel on Today at 09:19:35 am
Riley kept his band of referees much too long, some well into their 50s. Then the same bunch were given cushy numbers on VAR! We are now seeing the results of that

Problem is that this is such a simplistic argument. It's not as if at one time Riley's fearless young studs were all fantatstic referees and officials, able and cutting edge and reliable but then they got too old and that's the reason why they're shit.

The reality is that they've always been shit and their age is not really a factor. And when these shit people employ new officials they too will be shit, regardless of age or ability. Just a rolling wave of shitness because there's something rotten about this unaccountable private prganisation which has no independent quality monitoring or accountability and where individual agendas are given room to operate, where support biases are ignored, where incompetence is seemingly rewarded and incompetent individuals are backed and protected, where egos are allowed room to grow and reign, and where those who speak out are immediately dismissed and from wherein individuals have openly admitted officiating to further 'narratives'.

I wonder what could possibly be the reason why the are shit?

Quote
VAR gets a bad name but surely its vital we get the smartest people implementing and running it.
Doesn't matter how 'smart' they are if they enter into a pre-existing rotten set up. Officating needs to start again. Dismantle the laughable PGMGLGMOLOLOLL and start again. And separate OFO from VAR
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Fromola

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66441 on: Today at 10:00:40 am »
The age thing with refs is part of it. Fellas well into their 50s refereeing PL games is ridiculous. It's no wonder games are so stop-start and players are allowed to waste time and get cheap free kicks, they simply haven't got the energy, especially with the game faster than ever. The average age of Bundesliga referees is around 34. Not to mention these old blokes are awful anyway and then retire to sit in a VAR room and be awful (fuckwits liKe Lee Mason).

However, simply getting a load of younger lads in is pointless if they're all crap and standards are so low across the board.

The best solution for the PL would be a free market on officials so the best refs officiate in the PL. If you're restricted to English referees and they're all crap then the PL will always suffer for that. At least until there's far better training but that's a longer term solution (which should already in progress).
Online Ghost Town

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66442 on: Today at 10:20:10 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:00:40 am
The age thing with refs is part of it. Fellas well into their 50s refereeing PL games is ridiculous. It's no wonder games are so stop-start and players are allowed to waste time and get cheap free kicks, they simply haven't got the energy, especially with the game faster than ever. The average age of Bundesliga referees is around 34.
This is not the place for it but your arguments don't make the sense that you think they do. But it does show how this kind of thinking spreads.

Quote
Not to mention these old blokes are awful anyway and then retire to sit in a VAR room and be awful (fuckwits liKe Lee Mason).

However, simply getting a load of younger lads in is pointless if they're all crap and standards are so low across the board.
This bit is certainly true

Quote
The best solution for the PL would be a free market on officials so the best refs officiate in the PL. If you're restricted to English referees and they're all crap then the PL will always suffer for that. At least until there's far better training but that's a longer term solution (which should already in progress).
This is another bit that sounds great only because it's a novel idea. If these overseas refs were officiating week-in, week-out for this club we'd soon grow to despise them just as much as we experience their failings every week.

It's the nature, character and approach to officiating that needs changing and then compatible people brought in from the start.
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
El Lobo

Online El Lobo

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66443 on: Today at 10:25:07 am »
Only just saw Artetas comments (or non comments) on Abu Dhabis systemic cheating. Certainly showed his true colours, not that he hasnt before considering the players hes supported in certain situations
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
Fromola

Online Fromola

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66444 on: Today at 10:36:33 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 10:20:10 am
This is another bit that sounds great only because it's a novel idea. If these overseas refs were officiating week-in, week-out for this club we'd soon grow to despise them just as much as we experience their failings every week.

It's the nature, character and approach to officiating that needs changing and then compatible people brought in from the start.

I'm not saying it's a catch all solution but there's plenty of better referees in the sport than the English only ones we have in the PL. We all know PGMOL isn't fit for purpose and Riley should have been kicked out years ago. He was handpicked by Alex Ferguson in the first place and Ferguson left 10 years ago.
robertobaggio37

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66445 on: Today at 10:38:59 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:00:17 am
He clearly pulled his shirt, and the goal was clearly offside, but I expect var to get everything wrong these days so its not that much of a shock

"Clearly pulled his shirt" mate, take your rose-tinted glasses off, there was minimal contact, Gabriel slipped, never a foul.
"Dont criticize what you dont understand, son. You never walked in that mans shoes."

The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66446 on: Today at 10:53:08 am »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 10:38:59 am
"Clearly pulled his shirt" mate, take your rose-tinted glasses off, there was minimal contact, Gabriel slipped, never a foul.

You cant compare a shirt pull, even with minimal contact, to a clear offside. Its not even in the same stratosphere of wrong decisions. It was still a clear foul to me, but sometimes they dont get given like with liverpool against brentford, that too was a foul. The offside was very clear cut, not a matter of opinion, no point mixing the two up to make a weak point.
KissThisGuy

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66447 on: Today at 11:22:25 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:53:08 am
You cant compare a shirt pull, even with minimal contact, to a clear offside. Its not even in the same stratosphere of wrong decisions. It was still a clear foul to me, but sometimes they dont get given like with liverpool against brentford, that too was a foul. The offside was very clear cut, not a matter of opinion, no point mixing the two up to make a weak point.
I wouldn't let a shite decision cloud your judgement on the performance. That was poor from Arsenal. Brentford missed 2 sitters in the first half. Arsenal can't afford too many performances like that.
redtel

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66448 on: Today at 11:46:00 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 09:53:04 am
Problem is that this is such a simplistic argument. It's not as if at one time Riley's fearless young studs were all fantatstic referees and officials, able and cutting edge and reliable but then they got too old and that's the reason why they're shit.

The reality is that they've always been shit and their age is not really a factor. And when these shit people employ new officials they too will be shit, regardless of age or ability. Just a rolling wave of shitness because there's something rotten about this unaccountable private prganisation which has no independent quality monitoring or accountability and where individual agendas are given room to operate, where support biases are ignored, where incompetence is seemingly rewarded and incompetent individuals are backed and protected, where egos are allowed room to grow and reign, and where those who speak out are immediately dismissed and from wherein individuals have openly admitted officiating to further 'narratives'.

I wonder what could possibly be the reason why the are shit?
Doesn't matter how 'smart' they are if they enter into a pre-existing rotten set up. Officating needs to start again. Dismantle the laughable PGMGLGMOLOLOLL and start again. And separate OFO from VAR

Ok. Riley kept his shit band of referees much too long. I agree.

PL football is fast and unrelenting. If you think age isnt a factor in how able you are to referee a PL game then we just disagree. Weve seen how some of them struggled to keep up with play. Transferred to var where they now struggle to keep up with the technology.

Cant disagree about starting again and disbanding PGMOL but its even more important that you get smarter guys operating it than we have now. Difficult to see whos going to drive any change at present.

Arsenal suffered yesterday from them and no doubt another team today will be angry but helpless.
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66449 on: Today at 11:58:43 am »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Today at 11:22:25 am
I wouldn't let a shite decision cloud your judgement on the performance. That was poor from Arsenal. Brentford missed 2 sitters in the first half. Arsenal can't afford too many performances like that.

We didnt play well, but shouldve got away with it if the var ref wasnt incompetent. You need those results in a title race
El Lobo

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66450 on: Today at 11:59:52 am »
Quote from: redtel on Today at 11:46:00 am
Ok. Riley kept his shit band of referees much too long. I agree.

PL football is fast and unrelenting. If you think age isnt a factor in how able you are to referee a PL game then we just disagree. Weve seen how some of them struggled to keep up with play. Transferred to var where they now struggle to keep up with the technology.

Cant disagree about starting again and disbanding PGMOL but its even more important that you get smarter guys operating it than we have now. Difficult to see whos going to drive any change at present.

Arsenal suffered yesterday from them and no doubt another team today will be angry but helpless.

Theyve benefited a lot more than suffered from referees this season, its certainly not something they should be moaning about with straight faces
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Macc77

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66451 on: Today at 12:13:57 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:58:43 am
We didnt play well, but shouldve got away with it if the var ref wasnt incompetent. You need those results in a title race

You've set good standards this season and so the odd draw at home feels like a disaster, we've been there. It's going to happen, there are so many intangibles in any game that can mean every now and again you'll drop points you don't expect to. But you're still well over the ledger on what you'd have expected I reckon. 6 points from Chelsea and Spurs away for example is more than you'd expect most seasons, and beating us and United at home is likely more than you'd have expected in August.

It was always going to depend on how you do in the two games with City IMO, and you still have a buffer. Two draws against them or a win and a loss and you're where you want to be.
redtel

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66452 on: Today at 12:14:00 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:59:52 am
Theyve benefited a lot more than suffered from referees this season, its certainly not something they should be moaning about with straight faces

There wont be any straight faces at Arsenal if Man Cheaty get the 6 points on offer from the 2 matches. 😀
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66453 on: Today at 12:18:30 pm »
Quote from: Macc77 on Today at 12:13:57 pm
You've set good standards this season and so the odd draw at home feels like a disaster, we've been there. It's going to happen, there are so many intangibles in any game that can mean every now and again you'll drop points you don't expect to. But you're still well over the ledger on what you'd have expected I reckon. 6 points from Chelsea and Spurs away for example is more than you'd expect most seasons, and beating us and United at home is likely more than you'd have expected in August.

It was always going to depend on how you do in the two games with City IMO, and you still have a buffer. Two draws against them or a win and a loss and you're where you want to be.

Yes dont disagree with any of that, we are still in a great position , just couldve been better and every point counts.
Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66454 on: Today at 12:27:43 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:58:43 am
We didnt play well, but shouldve got away with it if the var ref wasnt incompetent. You need those results in a title race

Thats fair. Cant be great every game. Reminded me a bit of our 1-1 at home to Leicester, night after City had lost at Newcastle I think. We scored first and got pegged back. Cant remember if their goal was a bit dubious but we were denied a stonewall penalty. Didnt play great but were still robbed by the red. Doesnt feel great.

As I said last night, you probably have more leeway this season than we had back then, plus beating City midweek makes you instantly forget about it.
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66455 on: Today at 12:30:50 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:27:43 pm
Thats fair. Cant be great every game. Reminded me a bit of our 1-1 at home to Leicester, night after City had lost at Newcastle I think. We scored first and got pegged back. Cant remember if their goal was a bit dubious but we were denied a stonewall penalty. Didnt play great but were still robbed by the red. Doesnt feel great.

As I said last night, you probably have more leeway this season than we had back then, plus beating City midweek makes you instantly forget about it.

When the city cheating news first broke I felt it would help us if they have other things to worry about.
Now I feel its a negative, theyve been off it most of the season and this might galvanise them.

Heres hoping for an unai master class.
jillc

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66456 on: Today at 12:35:12 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:30:50 pm
When the city cheating news first broke I felt it would help us even more if they have other things to worry about.
Now I feel its a negative, theyve been off it most of the season and this might galvanise.

Heres hoping for an unai master class.

I have a bigger fear that they will end up with the Champions League which will be one last effort for the current crop of players, as they will need a rebuild like us. If they drop any points today and then lose more points against you on Wednesday, I think they will concentrate on the CL instead. That's the competition the arse really wants above all else.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

The G in Gerrard

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66457 on: Today at 12:37:41 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:35:12 pm
I have a bigger fear that they will end up with the Champions League which will be one last effort for the current crop of players, as they will need a rebuild like us.
Nah Pep will overthink it & defensively they aren't good.
PeterTheRed

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66458 on: Today at 12:42:11 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:35:12 pm
I have a bigger fear that they will end up with the Champions League which will be one last effort for the current crop of players, as they will need a rebuild like us. If they drop any points today and then lose more points against you on Wednesday, I think they will concentrate on the CL instead. That's the competition the arse really wants above all else.

On the other hand, a win today and in midweek puts the cheaters at the top of the league table ...
Red_Rich

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66459 on: Today at 12:50:34 pm »
I'm sticking with my pre-season prediction that neither City or us would win the league.

It'll go down to the last few games with Arsenal, United and City all in with a chance.

Arsenal or United will win it.
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66460 on: Today at 01:04:52 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 12:50:34 pm
I'm sticking with my pre-season prediction that neither City or us would win the league.

It'll go down to the last few games with Arsenal, United and City all in with a chance.

Arsenal or United will win it.

If we were 8 points behind having played a game more no one will mention us in a title race. Yet United are somehow always there . They wont be anywhere near the top. The only danger to us is the cheats
PeterTheRed

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66461 on: Today at 01:08:27 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:04:52 pm
If we were 8 points behind having played a game more no one will mention us in a title race. Yet United are somehow always there . They wont be anywhere near the top. The only danger to us is the cheats

Man Utd are not in the title race. It will be Arsenal (if you don't fuck it up on Wednesday) or Man City ...
Red_Rich

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66462 on: Today at 01:38:44 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:04:52 pm
If we were 8 points behind having played a game more no one will mention us in a title race. Yet United are somehow always there . They wont be anywhere near the top. The only danger to us is the cheats


If you and City weren't playing each other twice I'd agree.  Draw those two games though and United have the potential to gain 4pts on you both. Not saying they're big in the race or anything but with 16 games left, they're not out of it either.
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

El Lobo

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66463 on: Today at 02:19:32 pm »
Quote
Immediately after Brentfords game against Arsenal, Ivan Toney received a barrage of abusive, racist direct messages via his Instagram account.

We are disgusted and saddened that Ivan has had to deal with this yet again.

We will not tolerate it and we will do everything we can to pursue the individuals involved.

Ivan was subject to similar abuse in October last year, and the perpetrator is now facing the consequences in court.

How many times does this need to happen?

We call on football fans everywhere to relish the competition and rivalry that exists between us, but to respect and embrace our differences and celebrate the diversity that exists throughout the Premier League.

There is no room for racism.

https://www.brentfordfc.com/en/news/article/statement-ivan-toney-social-media-abuse-february-2023
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

robertobaggio37

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66464 on: Today at 02:27:05 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:53:08 am
You cant compare a shirt pull, even with minimal contact, to a clear offside. Its not even in the same stratosphere of wrong decisions. It was still a clear foul to me, but sometimes they dont get given like with liverpool against brentford, that too was a foul. The offside was very clear cut, not a matter of opinion, no point mixing the two up to make a weak point.

I can compare it, both were referee errors in the end.
"Dont criticize what you dont understand, son. You never walked in that mans shoes."

Bullet500

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66465 on: Today at 02:40:53 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:59:52 am
Theyve benefited a lot more than suffered from referees this season, its certainly not something they should be moaning about with straight faces
I'd say it fairly even because 'it all evens out at the end'.

Not too arsed about the goal because it's barely off-side.
