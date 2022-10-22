Riley kept his band of referees much too long, some well into their 50s. Then the same bunch were given cushy numbers on VAR! We are now seeing the results of that





VAR gets a bad name but surely its vital we get the smartest people implementing and running it.

Problem is that this is such a simplistic argument. It's not as if at one time Riley's fearless young studs were all fantatstic referees and officials, able and cutting edge and reliable but then they got too old and that's the reason why they're shit.The reality is that they've always been shit and their age is not really a factor. And when these shit people employ new officials they too will be shit, regardless of age or ability. Just a rolling wave of shitness because there's something rotten about this unaccountable private prganisation which has no independent quality monitoring or accountability and where individual agendas are given room to operate, where support biases are ignored, where incompetence is seemingly rewarded and incompetent individuals are backed and protected, where egos are allowed room to grow and reign, and where those who speak out are immediately dismissed and from wherein individuals have openly admitted officiating to further 'narratives'.I wonder what could possibly be the reason why the are shit?Doesn't matter how 'smart' they are if they enter into a pre-existing rotten set up. Officating needs to start again. Dismantle the laughable PGMGLGMOLOLOLL and start again. And separate OFO from VAR