Not seeing this "Arsenal will win it easily" point of view. They've just been beat by Everton and drawn at home to Brentford. If City win the next two, they're in for a hell of a fight to win the league, never mind winning it at a canter.
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:33:11 pm
They have to feel some pressure. You cant win a league without some sweat, its not fair.

It's really fucking annoying all this shit about City is coming out now. Comes out last season and we win a quad.

Fucking Arsenal, lost to Everton, draw at home to Brentford and they're still favourites, lucky bastards. Their title race should be dead tonight.

And such a shit average side as well.

Fucks me right off, can't lie.  :no
Quote from: Mozology on Yesterday at 09:37:29 pm
It's really fucking annoying all this shit about City is coming out now. Comes out last season and we win a quad.

Fucking Arsenal, lost to Everton, draw at home to Brentford and they're still favourites, lucky bastards. Their title chances should be dead tonight.

And such a shit average side as well.

Fucks me right off, can't lie.  :no

Nothing ever goes our way in the PL. Arsenal haven't had a sniff of a title for 19 years and suddenly one gets put on a plate for them. Leicester never get near one in their history and it's put on a plate for them. United won titles with 70 odd points in the 90s.

1 behind closed doors title in 33 years is a piss take given some of the seasons we've had, not least 3 of the seasons City did decide to turn up.
Quote from: deano2727 on Yesterday at 09:33:58 pm
Not seeing this "Arsenal will win it easily" point of view. They've just been beat by Everton and drawn at home to Brentford. If City win the next two, they're in for a hell of a fight to win the league, never mind winning it at a canter.

They would have been expecting 6 points from those two. But he came with problems but when youre top and needing to win most games youd be expecting to win both of those. Whether theyll be punished for it is a different matter but feels a little like that rough spell we had in 18/19 when we had the gall to draw at home to Leicester and away at West Ham. We had such little margin for error back then. Arsenal might be a bit luckier this season.
What current Arsenal player gets into the Liverpool side that won it 19/20?

Not a single fucking one
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:33:11 pm
They have to feel some pressure. You cant win a league without some sweat, its not fair.

If Man City win their next 2 games, they will be top of the league table.

That is how much the league is won for Arsenal ...
Quote from: Mozology on Yesterday at 09:52:40 pm
What current Arsenal player gets into the Liverpool side that won it 19/20?

Not a single fucking one

Who cares? Its not up to Arsenal to be one of the great sides. Its the same trophy at the end of the day. Blackburn, Leicester, Kaiserslauten, Deportivo, Arsenal. Each one of their titles counted/will count just as much as the great Liverpool, United, Bayern, Real triumphs.

but Odegard and Saka would be good off the bench, no two ways about it
Arsenals amount of wins over the first 17 or 18 games was never sustainable for them. It's not overly surprising they've dropped a few points. The game on Wednesday, their fans should be buzzing for it. It's exactly the game I'd want if I was in their position. Once you see that wee dip possibly happening, your rival coming into your backyard?  All day long.
Quote from: deano2727 on Yesterday at 09:33:58 pm
Not seeing this "Arsenal will win it easily" point of view. They've just been beat by Everton and drawn at home to Brentford. If City win the next two, they're in for a hell of a fight to win the league, never mind winning it at a canter.

Abu Dhabi are on course for their lowest points total for some time, and thats without the events of the last week. Theyre an absolute shadow of the team of the last 4/5 years. I dont think anyone is kidding themselves that this is a particularly good Arsenal side because I suspect there are Arsenal teams from the mid 2010s that were better, but they dont need to be.
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:05:09 pm
Abu Dhabi are on course for their lowest points total for some time, and thats without the events of the last week. Theyre an absolute shadow of the team of the last 4/5 years. I dont think anyone is kidding themselves that this is a particularly good Arsenal side because I suspect there are Arsenal teams from the mid 2010s that were better, but they dont need to be.

Agreed.

Suppose we should be grateful for their late winner against Utd

If they hadn't of scored that.

The league table tonight...
Quote from: Mozology on Yesterday at 10:11:05 pm
Agreed.

Suppose we should be grateful for their late winner against Utd

If they hadn't of scored that.

The league table tonight...

If we needed to beat you to stop Man Utd winning it, and you had nothing to play for, would you help a brother out ?
Quote from: Mozology on Yesterday at 10:11:05 pm
Agreed.

Suppose we should be grateful for their late winner against Utd

If they hadn't of scored that.

The league table tonight...

I dunno itd almost be apt for United to win the title :D Its that sort of season
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:13:00 pm
If we needed to beat you to stop Man Utd winning it, and you had nothing to play for, would you help a brother out ?

Henderson back-pass straight to Nketiah.


Wide.
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:13:00 pm
If we needed to beat you to stop Man Utd winning it, and you had nothing to play for, would you help a brother out ?

You'll win the title with 82 points

Lucky c*nts
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:49:02 pm
They would have been expecting 6 points from those two. But he came with problems but when youre top and needing to win most games youd be expecting to win both of those. Whether theyll be punished for it is a different matter but feels a little like that rough spell we had in 18/19 when we had the gall to draw at home to Leicester and away at West Ham. We had such little margin for error back then. Arsenal might be a bit luckier this season.

And then United and Everton put in cup final level efforts to thwart us by drawing with us at their place, while Arsenal's arch rivals save their best performance of their season for their title rivals, weeks after meekly rolling over for Arsenal and subsequently phone it in in the very next game at Leicester.

No chance of City winning 18 out of their last 19 this time either.
Quote from: Mozology on Yesterday at 10:22:35 pm
You'll win the title with 82 points

Lucky c*nts

If we lose in midweek I hope city get a 10 points deduction
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:27:07 pm
:D

A little silliness at appropriate, and inappropriate, times is one of the best things about these boards...
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 10:21:18 pm
Henderson back-pass straight to Nketiah.


Wide.

:D
North Bank...

No malice or pisstaking from me - are you (personally) feeling the pressure yet, dude?
VAR screwed us out of a point at the emirates so I don't feel sorry for them today and therefore this evens itself out.

I actually think Arsenal need to beat City during the week otherwise I think the league will probably go to City. As the past few seasons have shown the head to head between the top two in the league more or less determines who wins the league. So I think Arsenal need to win one of those games. If City win tomorrow then I think they'd be calm with a point on Wednesday.

Looking at the fixtures in April we play City away and Arsenal at home in consecutive weeks so that'll be fun!!
They were awarded a cheap free kick that was never a foul when Mbuemo was through on Ramsdale, so it did even out in the end.
Someone knew something about Arsenal's performance being sub par today because betting markets spent the hours leading up to the game jumping all over the draw and Brentford win.

Quote from: latortuga on Yesterday at 11:42:59 pm
Someone knew something about Arsenal's performance being sub par today because betting markets spent the hours leading up to the game jumping all over the draw and Brentford win.



Tbf thats what markets do prior to kick off. Lion share of bets on match result are done then

The trick is knowing which way itll go

Then Certain people, i.e the media, like to influence which way itll go so they can profit.

If I was going to go further down the rabbit hole id say that this doesnt stop at football and sport ..

I beat stop before I turn this post into a book 😂
A mid week draw is the most interesting result for neutrals. 😃
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Yesterday at 11:40:20 pm
They were awarded a cheap free kick that was never a foul when Mbuemo was through on Ramsdale, so it did even out in the end.

He clearly pulled his shirt, and the goal was clearly offside, but I expect var to get everything wrong these days so its not that much of a shock
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 10:51:00 pm
North Bank...

No malice or pisstaking from me - are you (personally) feeling the pressure yet, dude?

Not too bad so far but could all change in the next few days. On the other hand, always liked unai emery , up the villa!
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:02:41 am
Not too bad so far but could all change in the next few days. On the other hand, always liked unai emery , up the villa!

 :thumbup
