Someone knew something about Arsenal's performance being sub par today because betting markets spent the hours leading up to the game jumping all over the draw and Brentford win.
Tbf thats what markets do prior to kick off. Lion share of bets on match result are done then
The trick is knowing which way itll go
Then Certain people, i.e the media, like to influence which way itll go so they can profit.
If I was going to go further down the rabbit hole id say that this doesnt stop at football and sport ..
I beat stop before I turn this post into a book 😂