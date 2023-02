Not seeing this "Arsenal will win it easily" point of view. They've just been beat by Everton and drawn at home to Brentford. If City win the next two, they're in for a hell of a fight to win the league, never mind winning it at a canter.



They would have been expecting 6 points from those two. But he came with problems but when youíre top and needing to win most games youíd be expecting to win both of those. Whether theyíll be punished for it is a different matter but feels a little like that rough spell we had in 18/19 when we had the gall to draw at home to Leicester and away at West Ham. We had such little margin for error back then. Arsenal might be a bit luckier this season.