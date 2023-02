Might actually help draw even more attention to this fact. The London media may finally wake up to this if Arsenal is denied by this lot.



You mean the same way the London media did all they could to undermine Manchester United?Oh, wait....The London media don't care about London clubs over the Manchester clubs. The media are toadies and lickspittlesIf City are going down it'll be due to the PL taking them on or due to government action. It will never be because they "win too much" so people need to drop this stupid idea that their winning "might actually be a good thing"