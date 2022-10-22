« previous next »
Author Topic: Arsenal  (Read 5128426 times)

Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:49:07 am
Glad that city winning it will give you a smile. You dont have much else to smile about these days.

Naaaaa snide c*nt that's where you're wrong. It's not City winning gives me a smile, it's gloating, snide sad cases like you and knowing how much that'll have killed you today. And I'll continue to enjoy it on this Liverpool fan forum. You're a snide c*nt and if I had my way you'd be gone off here precisely because of dickhead comments like that. Celebrating like you won the league after about 12 games. Fuck off.
Quote from: a little break on Today at 03:54:02 am
Naaaaa snide c*nt that's where you're wrong. It's not City winning gives me a smile, it's gloating, snide sad cases like you and knowing how much that'll have killed you today. And I'll continue to enjoy it on this Liverpool fan forum. You're a snide c*nt and if I had my way you'd be gone off here precisely because of dickhead comments like that. Celebrating like you won the league after about 12 games. Fuck off.

Wind yer neck in calling me a c*nt, you want some yeh, ill have ya, 12 faacking games and youre  givin it the big un, 12 faacking games , eh , in my manor , you come in here givin it large , Ill tell you what yeh, you and me outside , naaw, see you , you mug , youve just met TNB. 

🤣🤣






Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:14:08 am
Wind yer neck in calling me a c*nt, you want some yeh, ill have ya, 12 faacking games and youre  givin it the big un, 12 faacking games , eh , in my manor , you come in here givin it large , Ill tell you what yeh, you and me outside , naaw, see you , you mug , youve just met TNB. 

🤣🤣








Fool.
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 08:23:12 pm
Just want to comment on Arsenals recruitment, which lately has been good.

But I dont understand Jorginho. If Caicedo was the player identified, fair enough. Pace, power, young, lots of potential and upside still to come. There was a sense he can grow in, and with, the Arsenal team.

But after not going high enough to get him, to then switch to Jorginho is a strange move. Older, slower, weaker. Yes a technical player, but Arsenal arent short of those.

Just seemed like a bit of a panic signing. Caicedo yes, planned, and I can see the working. Jorginho? Not so much.

Jorginho is a short term signing because Elneny got injured. Hes basically the Elneny replacement in the squad. We want a Rice / Caceido / Zubimendi level of midfielder but couldn't get 1, so we'll try again in the summer.

I'm getting in before the avalanche of posts against TNB starts taking over the thread.  :duh
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 07:15:00 am
Jorginho is a short term signing because Elneny got injured. Hes basically the Elneny replacement in the squad. We want a Rice / Caceido / Zubimendi level of midfielder but couldn't get 1, so we'll try again in the summer.

I'm getting in before the avalanche of posts against TNB starts taking over the thread.  :duh

I prefer playing Zinchenko in midfield and Tierney at left back to playing Jorginho, and he should never come on for Partey unless the game is comfortably won. Those subs cost us at least a point yesterday.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:38:01 am
I prefer playing Zinchenko in midfield and Tierney at left back to playing Jorginho, and he should never come on for Partey unless the game is comfortably won. Those subs cost us at least a point yesterday.

Need to disagree mate, we were poor yesterday with the starting XI, and unless Partey would have been marking Tarkowski then we would have still conceded, and I'm not sure we'd have got back in it regardless. Yesterdays game always felt like who scored first wins.

Need to ask why we constantly fail at Goodison and against Sean Dyche teams.
Quote from: a little break on Today at 03:35:16 am
And there's the snidey mask slipping. Showed his true colours this fella after years of the poor mouth. Even the unflushable turd winning today gave me a smile just thinking of the insufferable gloating this fella has been doing for months.

Im not sure its fair to say the mask slipped, was it July the Partey stuff first came out? And before that the postponement stuff last season. Hes actually being very consistent.
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 08:09:04 am
Need to disagree mate, we were poor yesterday with the starting XI, and unless Partey would have been marking Tarkowski then we would have still conceded, and I'm not sure we'd have got back in it regardless. Yesterdays game always felt like who scored first wins.

Need to ask why we constantly fail at Goodison and against Sean Dyche teams.

If youre not playing well make sure you dont lose. A draw wouldve extended our lead. We werent desperate enough to take off the best defensive midfielder in the league for  Jorginho who looked hopeless at everything, inclding passing the ball, what hes famed for.
We were also getting on top in the game either side of half time, but Arteta went too early with the subs. If they retreated into their box I understand but at that point they still had a lot of fight in midfield and we needed both Partey and Martinelli on.
Anyway luckily we had a cushion to afford one bad defeat,  not two though so the next game is massive.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 08:27:28 am
Im not sure its fair to say the mask slipped, was it July the Partey stuff first came out? And before that the postponement stuff last season. Hes actually being very consistent.

Working on a new fragrance .

Obsession  by El Lobo
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:14:08 am
Wind yer neck in calling me a c*nt, you want some yeh, ill have ya, 12 faacking games and youre  givin it the big un, 12 faacking games , eh , in my manor , you come in here givin it large , Ill tell you what yeh, you and me outside , naaw, see you , you mug , youve just met TNB. 

🤣🤣







:D

Heh. i'll always prefer a decent sense of humour over grim, serious, po-faced whinging. And at least you're quite complimentary about Liverpool FC, unlike many supposed Liverpool FC fans

That City jibe yesterday was a bit off but on balance you can stay AFAIC ;)
Can we go back to gentle piss taking when appropriate please, shite day at the office all round yesterday, emotions running high and so on.

Decent thread this, hope it doesn't go swiftly downhill and descend into a slanging match.

(Leave that sort of shite to the kids on Twitter)


 
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 09:31:06 am
Can we go back to gentle piss taking when appropriate please, shite day at the office all round yesterday, emotions running high and so on.

Decent thread this, hope it doesn't go swiftly downhill and descend into a slanging match.

(Leave that sort of shite to the kids on Twitter)

 :wellin
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:14:08 am
Wind yer neck in calling me a c*nt, you want some yeh, ill have ya, 12 faacking games and youre  givin it the big un, 12 faacking games , eh , in my manor , you come in here givin it large , Ill tell you what yeh, you and me outside , naaw, see you , you mug , youve just met TNB. 

 ;D
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 09:28:00 am
:D

Heh. i'll always prefer a decent sense of humour over grim, serious, po-faced whinging. And at least you're quite complementary about Liverpool FC, unlike many supposed Liverpool FC fans

That City jibe yesterday was a bit off but on balance you can stay AFAIC ;)

I do apologize.

In reality, if we win the league, even the ones who want to see me crash and burn will be very happy that smug cheats city got a bloody nose. In the grand scheme of things we re all on the same side against those that ruined football.
Even now , part of the reason both of us couldnt really strengthen in the window is because the market is so damaged our clubs would have to part with 80m just to buy midfield potential. Its very hard to compete, if youre a legitimate business.
 Youve fought bravely against this for years and now paying for it (did win everything still). We have reached a point where we have pretty much done everything perfectly this season and might still fall short.
Quote from: a little break on Today at 03:54:02 am
Naaaaa snide c*nt that's where you're wrong. It's not City winning gives me a smile, it's gloating, snide sad cases like you and knowing how much that'll have killed you today. And I'll continue to enjoy it on this Liverpool fan forum. You're a snide c*nt and if I had my way you'd be gone off here precisely because of dickhead comments like that. Celebrating like you won the league after about 12 games. Fuck off.

There is no need for this shit, if he really makes you feel this bad, put him on ignore.
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 08:09:04 am
Need to disagree mate, we were poor yesterday with the starting XI, and unless Partey would have been marking Tarkowski then we would have still conceded, and I'm not sure we'd have got back in it regardless. Yesterdays game always felt like who scored first wins.

Need to ask why we constantly fail at Goodison and against Sean Dyche teams.
I did find your bench slightly underwhelming yesterday and probably highlights the difference between anyone else and City/Chelsea.
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:48:13 am
I did find your bench slightly underwhelming yesterday and probably highlights the difference between anyone else and City/Chelsea.

This is why we need to keep playing our first 11. At the moment Im far more impressed with small squad Arteta with an 11 that picks itself than with yesterday. I hope he didnt inherit the weird line up ideas from Pep too. He cost himself a couple of CLs with wrong starting line ups and subs at the wrong time.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:55:29 am
This is why we need to keep playing our first 11. At the moment Im far more impressed with small squad Arteta with an 11 that picks itself than with yesterday. I hope he didnt inherit the weird line up ideas from Pep too. He cost himself a couple of CLs with wrong starting line ups and subs at the wrong time.
Can only play the first 11 so much and even then it needs freshening up? Start Trossard for example and put Martinelli centrally?

Nketiah had great chance in first half & smashed it wildly for some reason. Odegaard getting that knock early on didn't help either imo.
The Odegaard miss was a pivotal point for me.....you were having no joy getting past the Bitter bus, but great work by Nketiah fianlly undid them.....on a plate for him - ballooned it - they go up the other end and it's 1-0 .....on such moments seasons turn
Quote from: a little break on Today at 03:54:02 am
Naaaaa snide c*nt that's where you're wrong. It's not City winning gives me a smile, it's gloating, snide sad cases like you and knowing how much that'll have killed you today. And I'll continue to enjoy it on this Liverpool fan forum. You're a snide c*nt and if I had my way you'd be gone off here precisely because of dickhead comments like that. Celebrating like you won the league after about 12 games. Fuck off.

Sorry. Who the fuck are you?

TNB has been a decent away fan on this site for years. If he's enjoying Arsenals run this season then why the fuck shouldn't he?

He's a good lad and that is a poor post.
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:59:49 am
Can only play the first 11 so much and even then it needs freshening up? Start Trossard for example and put Martinelli centrally?

Nketiah had great chance in first half & smashed it wildly for some reason. Odegaard getting that knock early on didn't help either imo.

There was a lot of talk of Nketiah staying first choice even with Jesus back. Martinelli hasnt been the same with Jesus absence. His involvement in the passing moves in our attacks opens up so much more possibilities than Nketiah, who is a good old fashioned run in behind and finish, hes done really well, but cant wait for Jesus to get back.
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:59:49 am
Can only play the first 11 so much and even then it needs freshening up? Start Trossard for example and put Martinelli centrally?

Nketiah had great chance in first half & smashed it wildly for some reason. Odegaard getting that knock early on didn't help either imo.

You have to see how the game develops, after 60 mins of a game full of time wasting , players pretending to have head injuries and throw ins and goal kicks taking 5 mins, there was no need to freshen things up or go to plan B. Just give the team more time to find solutions, but Arteta is still a very young manager and he too will learn . 
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:24:53 am
Sorry. Who the fuck are you?

TNB has been a decent away fan on this site for years. If he's enjoying Arsenals run this season then why the fuck shouldn't he?

He's a good lad and that is a poor post.

Super Andy ! Havent seen you for a while!

In fairness I was a bit out of order and things went a little football factory are you Dorian . But I apologize to everyone, including mr little break. Even lobo , actually not lobo he doesnt deserve an apology.


😊
They struggle in the big north west games , we will beat  them city will beat them. Hopefully city dont do the win 15 in a row trope, but knew when everton scored game was done, maybe a year to early for them routing for them over the football manager editor sky blues.
