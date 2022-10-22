



Heh. i'll always prefer a decent sense of humour over grim, serious, po-faced whinging. And at least you're quite complementary about Liverpool FC, unlike many supposed Liverpool FC fans



That City jibe yesterday was a bit off but on balance you can stay AFAIC



I do apologize.In reality, if we win the league, even the ones who want to see me crash and burn will be very happy that smug cheats city got a bloody nose. In the grand scheme of things we re all on the same side against those that ruined football.Even now , part of the reason both of us couldnt really strengthen in the window is because the market is so damaged our clubs would have to part with 80m just to buy midfield potential. Its very hard to compete, if youre a legitimate business.Youve fought bravely against this for years and now paying for it (did win everything still). We have reached a point where we have pretty much done everything perfectly this season and might still fall short.