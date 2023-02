Heh. i'll always prefer a decent sense of humour over grim, serious, po-faced whinging. And at least you're quite complementary about Liverpool FC, unlike many supposed Liverpool FC fans



That City jibe yesterday was a bit off but on balance you can stay AFAIC



I do apologize.In reality, if we win the league, even the ones who want to see me crash and burn will be very happy that smug cheats city got a bloody nose. In the grand scheme of things we re all on the same side against those that ruined football.Even now , part of the reason both of us couldnít really strengthen in the window is because the market is so damaged our clubs would have to part with 80m just to buy midfield potential. Itís very hard to compete, if youíre a legitimate business.Youíve fought bravely against this for years and now paying for it (did win everything still). We have reached a point where we have pretty much done everything perfectly this season and might still fall short.