« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1653 1654 1655 1656 1657 [1658]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal  (Read 5127461 times)

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,814
  • YNWA
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66280 on: Today at 03:54:02 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:49:07 am
Glad that city winning it will give you a smile. You dont have much else to smile about these days.

Naaaaa snide c*nt that's where you're wrong. It's not City winning gives me a smile, it's gloating, snide sad cases like you and knowing how much that'll have killed you today. And I'll continue to enjoy it on this Liverpool fan forum. You're a snide c*nt and if I had my way you'd be gone off here precisely because of dickhead comments like that. Celebrating like you won the league after about 12 games. Fuck off.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,305
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66281 on: Today at 04:14:08 am »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 03:54:02 am
Naaaaa snide c*nt that's where you're wrong. It's not City winning gives me a smile, it's gloating, snide sad cases like you and knowing how much that'll have killed you today. And I'll continue to enjoy it on this Liverpool fan forum. You're a snide c*nt and if I had my way you'd be gone off here precisely because of dickhead comments like that. Celebrating like you won the league after about 12 games. Fuck off.

Wind yer neck in calling me a c*nt, you want some yeh, ill have ya, 12 faacking games and youre  givin it the big un, 12 faacking games , eh , in my manor , you come in here givin it large , Ill tell you what yeh, you and me outside , naaw, see you , you mug , youve just met TNB. 

🤣🤣






Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1653 1654 1655 1656 1657 [1658]   Go Up
« previous next »
 