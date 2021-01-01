Glad that city winning it will give you a smile. You dont have much else to smile about these days.



Naaaaa snide c*nt that's where you're wrong. It's not City winning gives me a smile, it's gloating, snide sad cases like you and knowing how much that'll have killed you today. And I'll continue to enjoy it on this Liverpool fan forum. You're a snide c*nt and if I had my way you'd be gone off here precisely because of dickhead comments like that. Celebrating like you won the league after about 12 games. Fuck off.