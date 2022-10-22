Just want to comment on Arsenals recruitment, which lately has been good.



But I dont understand Jorginho. If Caicedo was the player identified, fair enough. Pace, power, young, lots of potential and upside still to come. There was a sense he can grow in, and with, the Arsenal team.



But after not going high enough to get him, to then switch to Jorginho is a strange move. Older, slower, weaker. Yes a technical player, but Arsenal arent short of those.



Just seemed like a bit of a panic signing. Caicedo yes, planned, and I can see the working. Jorginho? Not so much.



