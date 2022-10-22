« previous next »
For once Arteta got it badly wrong. Taking Partey and martinelli offf just when we took control of the game, then conceding a minute later.
Jorginho is hopeless. Bringing him on at 0-0 against a physically aggressive team was a disaster.

All in all we had a shocker. Need to win the next game and get back on track.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:56:37 pm
Here for "our only aim was top four anyway"

Its champions league Lego man! Dilly ding dilly dong!
Oh dear. Asking for a big favour of their beloved neighbours tomorrow.
At least youll all have something to celebrate if city win the league, so your season isnt a total write off.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:32:15 pm
At least youll all have something to celebrate if city win the league, so your season isnt a total write off.

Our season already is a total write off. Nothing can save it now except winning the CL, which we simply aren't winning. Wouldn't wanna see City win a raffle, but I'll definitely have a few hearty chuckles at another year of you getting ahead of yourself and being left with egg on your face.  ;D

Still, I hope Arsenal win it.
Brentford are comfortably the best side outside the top at the moment, that and the City game after it will make or break their season.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:32:15 pm
At least youll all have something to celebrate if city win the league, so your season isnt a total write off.

Hes always had this level of snide in him, after well publicized opinions previously. You know full well the vast majority of RAWK want you to win the title. The ones that dont? Guess whyits you. Congratulations, you turned Liverpool fans onto Abu Dhabi. Thats some going.
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 04:35:40 pm
Our season already is a total write off. Nothing can save it now except winning the CL, which we simply aren't winning. Wouldn't wanna see City win a raffle, but I'll definitely have a few hearty chuckles at another year of you getting ahead of yourself and being left with egg on your face.  ;D

Still, I hope Arsenal win it.

Thanks mate

I hope you turn this shit around too to be fair.. . Too many nice people on here who dont deserve to be depressed.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:32:15 pm
At least youll all have something to celebrate if city win the league, so your season isnt a total write off.

What
Quote from: Wolverine on Today at 04:42:09 pm
Brentford are comfortably the best side outside the top at the moment, that and the City game after it will make or break their season.

We need to beat city. Its fair to have to beat the best to win the league. Even if the best cheated their way to get there.
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 04:46:50 pm
What

Fireworks and popcorn in the previous page because we lost a game, even to Everton.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:50:24 pm
Fireworks and popcorn in the previous page because we lost a game, even to Everton.
Only cos you set it up. Live by the sword etc ;)
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:57:00 pm
Only cos you set it up. Live by the sword etc ;)

Noted


 :D
Realised that we are just totally shite when we have to play in Manchester and Liverpool. Doesn't matter what team it is, the quality of the teams, form of the teams, we just play shite in both cities.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:50:24 pm
Fireworks and popcorn in the previous page because we lost a game, even to Everton.

You got a bit too cocky mate, all this competing for everything, you set yourself up for a massive flan in the face and the bitters happily obliged ;D
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:32:15 pm
At least youll all have something to celebrate if city win the league, so your season isnt a total write off.
Most people on here, myself included, want Arsenal to win the league.

Also as a fan base were a hell of a lot less embarrassing then the anyone but Liverpool brigade that pipe up whenever we challenge for the league. Its a cause they cheer for even if that means a financially doped superpower sweeping up titles.
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 05:34:30 pm
Realised that we are just totally shite when we have to play in Manchester and Liverpool. Doesn't matter what team it is, the quality of the teams, form of the teams, we just play shite in both cities.
It must be Arteta's PTSD kicking in. Playing at Anfield, hearing YNWA and freezing mentally and physically as he admitted in that documentary. As for his much more extensive experience at Goodison, well once Everton touches you, as they say...
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:32:15 pm
At least youll all have something to celebrate if city win the league, so your season isnt a total write off.

Ah, come on. You know that most Liverpool supporters on here want Arsenal to win the league over City. Try not to lose your head.
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on January 28, 2023, 11:32:01 am
He's peaked. Downhill from now on.
Nailed it.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:32:15 pm
At least youll all have something to celebrate if city win the league, so your season isnt a total write off.
You can get fucked with that comment, lad.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:50:24 pm
Fireworks and popcorn in the previous page because we lost a game, even to Everton.
You were the definition of giving it the big uns about this game you deserve to be slagged for it :D
Now everyone will play like Everton against them. It takes one bad apple to ruin your season.
City are nailed on for this title surely..another team will feel the pain of coming so close.

Those games against each other are massive. I think city will cruise the one at their ground
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:32:15 pm
At least youll all have something to celebrate if city win the league, so your season isnt a total write off.

What the fuck are you talking about?
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:58:49 pm
For once Arteta got it badly wrong. Taking Partey and martinelli offf just when we took control of the game, then conceding a minute later.
Jorginho is hopeless. Bringing him on at 0-0 against a physically aggressive team was a disaster.

All in all we had a shocker. Need to win the next game and get back on track.

Yes, he is an absolutely useless player. Should have been put out to pasture in Serie A eighteen months ago.
Abu Dhabi already favourites with every bookie despite being 5 points behind  :D
Just want to comment on Arsenals recruitment, which lately has been good.

But I dont understand Jorginho. If Caicedo was the player identified, fair enough. Pace, power, young, lots of potential and upside still to come. There was a sense he can grow in, and with, the Arsenal team.

But after not going high enough to get him, to then switch to Jorginho is a strange move. Older, slower, weaker. Yes a technical player, but Arsenal arent short of those.

Just seemed like a bit of a panic signing. Caicedo yes, planned, and I can see the working. Jorginho? Not so much.

Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:32:15 pm
At least youll all have something to celebrate if city win the league, so your season isnt a total write off.

97 points we got in 18/19, only lost to City, certainly not to Everton. Feels harsh to lose one single game against a poor side when you've been winning and winning for a full half season, only for one bad result to overthrow your entire season? Would say I know the feeling, but we didn't even lose one, apart from against the cheaters.

I'll cheer your team on if you get 98 points. You won't though, best case for you is the Leicester scenario where there aren't really any good teams this year so you win by default.
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 08:23:12 pm
Just want to comment on Arsenals recruitment, which lately has been good.

But I dont understand Jorginho. If Caicedo was the player identified, fair enough. Pace, power, young, lots of potential and upside still to come. There was a sense he can grow in, and with, the Arsenal team.

But after not going high enough to get him, to then switch to Jorginho is a strange move. Older, slower, weaker. Yes a technical player, but Arsenal arent short of those.

Just seemed like a bit of a panic signing. Caicedo yes, planned, and I can see the working. Jorginho? Not so much.

Just got a body in to help. They'll probably still splunk for Caicedo in the summer - or try. They are also addicted to buying castoffs from Chelsea for laughable fees.
If city win tomorrow, the heat is really turned up. Arsenal will be feeling that theyre doing everything - playing out of their absolute skin - and still city are right there. If they lose in the head to head matches, its over.

After Arsenal at home, City have Fulham, Leeds and Everton. Arsenal have chelsea, Saudis and Brighton. Beating city is critical. 
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 08:23:12 pm
Just want to comment on Arsenals recruitment, which lately has been good.

But I dont understand Jorginho. If Caicedo was the player identified, fair enough. Pace, power, young, lots of potential and upside still to come. There was a sense he can grow in, and with, the Arsenal team.

But after not going high enough to get him, to then switch to Jorginho is a strange move. Older, slower, weaker. Yes a technical player, but Arsenal arent short of those.

Just seemed like a bit of a panic signing. Caicedo yes, planned, and I can see the working. Jorginho? Not so much.
If it were a 4 year contract, I'd agree. But it's a 1.5 years contract with an option of another year. The club moves again in summer.

Arsenal is short of a holding midfielder. Elneny has probably done his ACL and nobody else can play there unfortunately. Play Xhaka deep again, and you'll see him become a liability again.

This is exactly it though isn't it. Without wanting to refer how well Arsenal built their team or anything one defeat is pretty much all it takes to open the door to the cheats. We know the pain.  Now and then it's good to assemble a team that good, but when dirty money provides it you know how wrong it is. We (Arsenal and LFC fans) know that it could all change if City drop points, but we know they have the money for that to be really unlikely.
There wont win it. Xhaka wont ever be a premier league winner.
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:42:00 pm
If city win tomorrow, the heat is really turned up. Arsenal will be feeling that theyre doing everything - playing out of their absolute skin - and still city are right there. If they lose in the head to head matches, its over.

After Arsenal at home, City have Fulham, Leeds and Everton. Arsenal have chelsea, Saudis and Brighton. Beating city is critical.
Spurs are winning tomorrow. Just want and watch. :D
