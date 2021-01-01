« previous next »
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66160 on: Yesterday at 05:03:20 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 04:15:44 pm
Behave, Olivers about 4th in their player of the season voting so far.

Indeed. He played a blinder against us!
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66161 on: Yesterday at 05:05:15 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 05:03:20 pm
Indeed. He played a blinder against us!
MOTM
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66162 on: Yesterday at 05:45:59 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 05:03:20 pm
Indeed. He played a blinder against us!
Did he give two yellows in 5 seconds!?!??
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66163 on: Yesterday at 06:03:42 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 04:15:44 pm
Behave, Olivers about 4th in their player of the season voting so far.

No wonder you're still going on about refs after their performance in the Brighton game at the weekend!  :o
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66164 on: Yesterday at 06:58:02 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 06:03:42 pm
No wonder you're still going on about refs after their performance in the Brighton game at the weekend!  :o

Konate one wasnt a foul, and not sending off Fabinho arguably hindered us more. Hope that helps.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66165 on: Yesterday at 07:20:20 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 06:03:42 pm
No wonder you're still going on about refs after their performance in the Brighton game at the weekend!  :o

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:58:02 pm
Konate one wasnt a foul, and not sending off Fabinho arguably hindered us more. Hope that helps.

And for the good news, David Coote ref'd the Brighton match and he's doing Everton v Arsenal. So gooners can expect the same level of tackling allowed against their players this weekend.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66166 on: Yesterday at 07:50:36 pm »
With a hat-trick against Lorient, Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun has become the top scorer in Ligue 1.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66167 on: Yesterday at 09:38:24 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:58:02 pm
Konate one wasnt a foul, and not sending off Fabinho arguably hindered us more. Hope that helps.

Im just messing with him, he doesn't like to talk about refs at all.  :D
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66168 on: Yesterday at 09:49:39 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 07:50:36 pm
With a hat-trick against Lorient, Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun has become the top scorer in Ligue 1.

This guy has exploded this season. Started that 2-0 defeat at brentford first game of last season, I was so looking forward to seeing him and he looked not ready at all. His improvement this season has been even greater than Nketiah. I think thats our striker depth sorted for next season. He plays for a very defensive team in France too, not renowned for theyd chance creation. Might be the striker the USA have been looking for too, for the next World Cup.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66169 on: Yesterday at 11:23:41 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:49:39 pm
Might be the striker the USA have been looking for too, for the next World Cup.

Anyone who plays for the USA gets ruined. Condolences if that's where this lad will play his International footy.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66170 on: Today at 01:52:03 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:23:41 pm
Anyone who plays for the USA gets ruined. Condolences if that's where this lad will play his International footy.

Leeds are doomed then.
