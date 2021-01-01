With a hat-trick against Lorient, Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun has become the top scorer in Ligue 1.



This guy has exploded this season. Started that 2-0 defeat at brentford first game of last season, I was so looking forward to seeing him and he looked not ready at all. His improvement this season has been even greater than Nketiah. I think thats our striker depth sorted for next season. He plays for a very defensive team in France too, not renowned for theyd chance creation. Might be the striker the USA have been looking for too, for the next World Cup.