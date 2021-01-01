Behave, Olivers about 4th in their player of the season voting so far.
Indeed. He played a blinder against us!
No wonder you're still going on about refs after their performance in the Brighton game at the weekend!
Crosby Nick never fails.
Konate one wasnt a foul, and not sending off Fabinho arguably hindered us more. Hope that helps.
With a hat-trick against Lorient, Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun has become the top scorer in Ligue 1.
Might be the striker the USA have been looking for too, for the next World Cup.
Anyone who plays for the USA gets ruined. Condolences if that's where this lad will play his International footy.
