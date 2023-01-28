I think most people have you down as favourites and are saying youd have to blow it not to win it from here?



How long until you play them? Could the gap come down between now and then?



Was out with an Arsena fan last night (and Brentford ST holder). He was worrying about 5 games - City x 2, is and Newcastle away and Chelsea (at home?). But his view was, two draws against City, or at least one win, and you should go on and win it.



While theoritically they can lose to City, it's likely they can't. I reckon you'd struggle to find an Arsenal fan who wouldn't take 2 draws. It would likely be enough if they don't shit the bed. If City get into of those runs of form we've seen them get into almost every season, I think Arsenal will be in for a rude awakening. It looks good now, but in two gameweeks it can change, and before you know it they've won 10 on the trot. It's definitely not the City team that we had some of the greatest battles with in English football history, if not world football - but they have talent and experience in galore. Still has the bones there of what was/are,if we're being painfully honest, the greatest premier league side of all time (still no CL mind, tw*ts). Fair play to Arsenal, they are on course for one of those seasons. I think it will be decided in the early 90s this year though.Anfield away, despite our troubles, is another game that won't be a banker for them. Particularly since we should be full strengthish by then. Same applies to City too.Long, long way to go. Shame we aren't there, but it's nice to see Arsenal challenging again after so long being happy winning the FA cup every other year. Don't think many of us, including Arsenal fans could have predicted they would take this kind of leap so soon.