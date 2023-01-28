« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1648 1649 1650 1651 1652 [1653]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal  (Read 5115889 times)

Offline tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,160
  • A manc
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66080 on: January 28, 2023, 05:21:21 am »
I thought they were alright lads but looking at the match thread I see everyone on here thought it was a terrible game. I thought it was an OK game except in the final third for both teams. Maybe I have been that starved of good football for a while.
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66081 on: January 28, 2023, 05:41:30 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on January 28, 2023, 05:21:21 am
I thought they were alright lads but looking at the match thread I see everyone on here thought it was a terrible game. I thought it was an OK game except in the final third for both teams. Maybe I have been that starved of good football for a while.

With no league points riding on it, it was a cup tie and a bit of a free hit, I expected a lot more from both teams.
Logged

Online deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,418
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66082 on: January 28, 2023, 06:42:35 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on January 28, 2023, 05:41:30 am
With no league points riding on it, it was a cup tie and a bit of a free hit, I expected a lot more from both teams.

Yeah, I'd agree with this. Both teams not that arsed.

The league game will be interesting. Massive test for Arsenal. City having to almost win might play into your hands, but let's see how all those young heads handle a monumental occassion.

Whatever happens, enjoy every last moment. Those head to heads with City we had over the last years were like a Champions League semi final week. The excitement, the fear, running through every possible outcome 1000x. Honestly, I'm glad for a break from it this year, as I'm sure City fans will resonate with, all be it they got the better of us in the league more often (excrutiatingly so!).

They still don't give Arsenal the respect they gave (give) Liverpool, which ultimately might be their downfall this year. As I've said all season, best of luck and I hope you do it - but I can't help but feel it will end in tears.
Logged

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,275
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66083 on: January 28, 2023, 06:52:50 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on January 28, 2023, 05:41:30 am
With no league points riding on it, it was a cup tie and a bit of a free hit, I expected a lot more from both teams.

I think a few things were going round Artetas head. Priority is obviously the league in the position we are in so I don't think he's gutted to be out the cup. I also think Arteta wanted to avoid the first choice team potentially getting outplayed and scarring us for the league game in a couple of weeks.
That seemed to filter down to the players who didn't seem to stick or twist at times. Thought they competed vs City quite well but didn't really go at it with full intensity or belief.

The game at The Emirates will be a different game altogether. I think we might still have a bit of a complex at the toughest of grounds still, like the Etihad, Anfield and Old Trafford, but think we fancy our chances vs anyone at The Emirates.
Logged

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,516
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66084 on: January 28, 2023, 07:46:46 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on January 28, 2023, 05:41:30 am
With no league points riding on it, it was a cup tie and a bit of a free hit, I expected a lot more from both teams.

Same. Wasn't a great game to watch. I thought City was there for the taking if Arsenal had gone for it a bit more.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,460
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66085 on: January 28, 2023, 07:53:37 am »
How did Arteta's audition for City job go?
Logged

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,516
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66086 on: January 28, 2023, 08:07:27 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on January 28, 2023, 07:53:37 am
How did Arteta's audition for City job go?

It wasn't great, to be honest. A timid/cagey display from his side.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,868
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66087 on: January 28, 2023, 08:18:05 am »
Quote from: Lycan on January 28, 2023, 08:07:27 am
It wasn't great, to be honest. A timid/cagey display from his side.

Maybe thats what Master demanded?
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66088 on: January 28, 2023, 08:33:14 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on January 28, 2023, 06:52:50 am
I think a few things were going round Artetas head. Priority is obviously the league in the position we are in so I don't think he's gutted to be out the cup. I also think Arteta wanted to avoid the first choice team potentially getting outplayed and scarring us for the league game in a couple of weeks.
That seemed to filter down to the players who didn't seem to stick or twist at times. Thought they competed vs City quite well but didn't really go at it with full intensity or belief.

The game at The Emirates will be a different game altogether. I think we might still have a bit of a complex at the toughest of grounds still, like the Etihad, Anfield and Old Trafford, but think we fancy our chances vs anyone at The Emirates.

I was more impressed with us than city yesterday, they picked a team to send a message , everything was timid including their atmosphere, it was played at pre season pace. Now weve had a look at them closely I think our players will be pleased with what they saw. No matter how far ahead we are in the league people will keep saying city are favourites, so it was important for our players to go there and see that even with a makeshift team and playing half arsed we might have beaten them.
I see us beating them at home in the league , I think Haaland outside the box is a liability , reminded me of Benteke yesterday in the second half when we brought on a proper defender. De Bruynes legs are definitely going, still capable of brilliance but can he be the heart beat of a team that can win 15 in a row I have big doubts. If we beat them in the home game and I make us favourites, thats the title over. If we go 11 ahead theyre not coming back. We are in a great position, much better than what most people realise to be honest.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,962
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66089 on: January 28, 2023, 08:44:15 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on January 28, 2023, 08:33:14 am
I was more impressed with us than city yesterday, they picked a team to send a message , everything was timid including their atmosphere, it was played at pre season pace. Now weve had a look at them closely I think our players will be pleased with what they saw. No matter how far ahead we are in the league people will keep saying city are favourites, so it was important for our players to go there and see that even with a makeshift team and playing half arsed we might have beaten them.
I see us beating them at home in the league , I think Haaland outside the box is a liability , reminded me of Benteke yesterday in the second half when we brought on a proper defender. De Bruynes legs are definitely going, still capable of brilliance but can he be the heart beat of a team that can win 15 in a row I have big doubts. If we beat them in the home game and I make us favourites, thats the title over. If we go 11 ahead theyre not coming back. We are in a great position, much better than what most people realise to be honest.

It'll be one of the biggest bottle jobs in the history of football if you don't win it from here.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,868
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66090 on: January 28, 2023, 08:44:53 am »
I think most people have you down as favourites and are saying youd have to blow it not to win it from here?

How long until you play them? Could the gap come down between now and then?

Was out with an Arsena fan last night (and Brentford ST holder). He was worrying about 5 games - City x 2, is and Newcastle away and Chelsea (at home?). But his view was, two draws against City, or at least one win, and you should go on and win it.
Logged

Online deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,418
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66091 on: January 28, 2023, 09:15:14 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 28, 2023, 08:44:53 am
I think most people have you down as favourites and are saying youd have to blow it not to win it from here?

How long until you play them? Could the gap come down between now and then?

Was out with an Arsena fan last night (and Brentford ST holder). He was worrying about 5 games - City x 2, is and Newcastle away and Chelsea (at home?). But his view was, two draws against City, or at least one win, and you should go on and win it.

While theoritically they can lose to City, it's likely they can't. I reckon you'd struggle to find an Arsenal fan who wouldn't take 2 draws. It would likely be enough if they don't shit the bed. If City get into of those runs of form we've seen them get into almost every season, I think Arsenal will be in for a rude awakening. It looks good now, but in two gameweeks it can change, and before you know it they've won 10 on the trot. It's definitely not the City team that we had some of the greatest battles with in English football history, if not world football - but they have talent and experience in galore. Still has the bones there of what was/are,if we're being painfully honest, the greatest premier league side of all time (still no CL mind, tw*ts). Fair play to Arsenal, they are on course for one of those seasons. I think it will be decided in the early 90s this year though.

Anfield away, despite our troubles, is another game that won't be a banker for them. Particularly since we should be full strengthish by then. Same applies to City too.

Long, long way to go. Shame we aren't there, but it's nice to see Arsenal challenging again after so long being happy winning the FA cup every other year. Don't think many of us, including Arsenal fans could have predicted they would take this kind of leap so soon.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,962
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66092 on: January 28, 2023, 09:20:58 am »
Quote from: deano2727 on January 28, 2023, 09:15:14 am
While theoritically they can lose to City, it's likely they can't. I reckon you'd struggle to find an Arsenal fan who wouldn't take 2 draws. It would likely be enough if they don't shit the bed. If City get into of those runs of form we've seen them get into almost every season, I think Arsenal will be in for a rude awakening. It looks good now, but in two gameweeks it can change, and before you know it they've won 10 on the trot. It's definitely not the City team that we had some of the greatest battles with in English football history, if not world football - but they have talent and experience in galore. Still has the bones there of what was/are,if we're being painfully honest, the greatest premier league side of all time (still no CL mind, tw*ts). Fair play to Arsenal, they are on course for one of those seasons. I think it will be decided in the early 90s this year though.

Anfield away, despite our troubles, is another game that won't be a banker for them. Particularly since we should be full strengthish by then. Same applies to City too.

Long, long way to go. Shame we aren't there, but it's nice to see Arsenal challenging again after so long being happy winning the FA cup every other year. Don't think many of us, including Arsenal fans could have predicted they would take this kind of leap so soon.

No chance. Not even in the conversation. You can't consider a cheat to be the best.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,292
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66093 on: January 28, 2023, 10:55:33 am »
That was almost like a win for these last night. Abu Dhabi barely laid a glove on them, very comfortable even when Partey went off and would have gone through if it wasnt for a freak goal from Ake and Arteta clearly having bigger fish to fry. That was Abu Dhabi at full strength and they were rubbish again, like Barney says if Arsenal werent to win the title from here itd now eclipse Keegan as the greatest PL bottle job of all time. Bookies have already paid out on it and rightly so
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,205
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66094 on: January 28, 2023, 11:06:40 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on January 28, 2023, 10:55:33 am
That was almost like a win for these last night. Abu Dhabi barely laid a glove on them, very comfortable even when Partey went off and would have gone through if it wasnt for a freak goal from Ake and Arteta clearly having bigger fish to fry. That was Abu Dhabi at full strength and they were rubbish again, like Barney says if Arsenal werent to win the title from here itd now eclipse Keegan as the greatest PL bottle job of all time. Bookies have already paid out on it and rightly so
Madness that is. They are 5 clear with a game in hand with basically half a season left! Arsenal have a LOT of work to do because titles generally aren't won easily, especially for teams and managers experiencing the pressure for the first time. This isn't the oil cheats of the last few years but they still have enough about them to capitalise on any Arsenal mistakes. It is a long way from being over IMO.
Logged

Offline Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,919
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66095 on: January 28, 2023, 11:16:54 am »
City will spark these in the league. I expect Arsenal to do what they always do and drop off after a promising start. Should be a shoo in for CL football though which is massive for them.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,460
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66096 on: January 28, 2023, 11:32:01 am »
Quote from: Lycan on January 28, 2023, 08:07:27 am
It wasn't great, to be honest. A timid/cagey display from his side.
He's peaked. Downhill from now on.
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,640
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66097 on: January 28, 2023, 11:40:51 am »
Wisely keeping their powder dry till the league meetings....good on them
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,962
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66098 on: January 28, 2023, 11:45:11 am »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on January 28, 2023, 11:06:40 am
Madness that is. They are 5 clear with a game in hand with basically half a season left! Arsenal have a LOT of work to do because titles generally aren't won easily, especially for teams and managers experiencing the pressure for the first time. This isn't the oil cheats of the last few years but they still have enough about them to capitalise on any Arsenal mistakes. It is a long way from being over IMO.

Paddy Power paid out on us to win the league after we beat Abu Dhabi in the Charity Shield  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66099 on: January 28, 2023, 01:29:48 pm »
Quote from: deano2727 on January 28, 2023, 09:15:14 am
While theoritically they can lose to City, it's likely they can't. I reckon you'd struggle to find an Arsenal fan who wouldn't take 2 draws. It would likely be enough if they don't shit the bed. If City get into of those runs of form we've seen them get into almost every season, I think Arsenal will be in for a rude awakening. It looks good now, but in two gameweeks it can change, and before you know it they've won 10 on the trot. It's definitely not the City team that we had some of the greatest battles with in English football history, if not world football - but they have talent and experience in galore. Still has the bones there of what was/are,if we're being painfully honest, the greatest premier league side of all time (still no CL mind, tw*ts). Fair play to Arsenal, they are on course for one of those seasons. I think it will be decided in the early 90s this year though.

Anfield away, despite our troubles, is another game that won't be a banker for them. Particularly since we should be full strengthish by then. Same applies to City too.

Long, long way to go. Shame we aren't there, but it's nice to see Arsenal challenging again after so long being happy winning the FA cup every other year. Don't think many of us, including Arsenal fans could have predicted they would take this kind of leap so soon.

Would definitely take 2 draws.... I think even 1 draw and a defeat keeps us favorites, city have it all to do they need to keep winning.
Logged

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,360
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66100 on: January 28, 2023, 03:38:17 pm »
Just over half the way into the season. Theres a long, long way to go yet. The run in doesnt start for another 10 games.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,505
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66101 on: January 28, 2023, 04:37:09 pm »
I'd be happy for L'Arse to win it over City any day of the week, at least its a real team with some real history that likes to play football and entertain and do it within the spirit of the ffp, so its no contest at all.

Having said that , Arteta does my head in. He was a pretty classy player albiet for a shit team but Pep seems to have beat all that out of him and hes just a complaining micro managing sideshow bob now. Pretty sure his players dont listen to a word he says while the games on, you'd never be able to play and listen at the same time.
Logged
Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,407
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66102 on: January 28, 2023, 05:58:12 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on January 28, 2023, 10:55:33 am
That was almost like a win for these last night. Abu Dhabi barely laid a glove on them, very comfortable even when Partey went off and would have gone through if it wasnt for a freak goal from Ake and Arteta clearly having bigger fish to fry. That was Abu Dhabi at full strength and they were rubbish again, like Barney says if Arsenal werent to win the title from here itd now eclipse Keegan as the greatest PL bottle job of all time. Bookies have already paid out on it and rightly so
:D
Logged

Online deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,418
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66103 on: January 28, 2023, 06:28:15 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 28, 2023, 09:20:58 am
No chance. Not even in the conversation. You can't consider a cheat to be the best.

Unfortunately this isn't cycling or something. it's a team game, with a team assembled with dodgy funds. Ultimately, history won't care - only us fans who were bettered by the smallest of margins...twice...

Unfair as it is, it's how it is. Amazing team, and 1% better than us at our primes, but nowhere near as impressive as us considering what you said. But alas, unless something happens like happened in Italy and they get stripped titles - they trumped us in the league record books in our recent rivalrly.

Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66104 on: January 28, 2023, 06:32:08 pm »
Quote from: deano2727 on January 28, 2023, 06:28:15 pm
Unfortunately this isn't cycling or something. it's a team game, with a team assembled with dodgy funds. Ultimately, history won't care - only us fans who were bettered by the smallest of margins...twice...

Unfair as it is, it's how it is. Amazing team, and 1% better than us at our primes, but nowhere near as impressive as us considering what you said. But alas, unless something happens like happened in Italy and they get stripped titles - they trumped us in the league record books in our recent rivalrly.

Still couldnt go a whole season unbeaten.
Logged

Online deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,418
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66105 on: January 28, 2023, 06:34:05 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on January 28, 2023, 06:32:08 pm
Still couldnt go a whole season unbeaten.

Or win a Champions League.  ;)
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66106 on: Yesterday at 11:50:40 am »
Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Liverpool's days of dominance English football alongside Manchester City may be over amid his side's difficult start to the Premier League season.

It will be absolutely difficult because of the quality of the teams, the money around and the quality of the coaches which has improved a lot as well.

Arsenal are a sensational team. Mikel had time pretty much with just a little bit of European football in the last few years and he is doing an outstanding job.

They will not go away easily and say we had a year, thank you very much. United is in a really good moment, whatever happens there they will not stop investing and improving.


Jeez I hope Lobo doesnt read this, especially the bolded bit.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,292
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66107 on: Yesterday at 12:23:11 pm »
Sorry mate just been away on an Arsenal forum desperately appealing and begging for their approval, for some reason.

Hes right of course, it wont be easy. But as ever, well be here for you :thumbup
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,520
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66108 on: Yesterday at 01:03:43 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 12:23:11 pm
Sorry mate just been away on an Arsenal forum desperately appealing and begging for their approval, for some reason.

;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66109 on: Yesterday at 02:38:27 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 12:23:11 pm
Sorry mate just been away on an Arsenal forum desperately appealing and begging for their approval, for some reason.

Hes right of course, it wont be easy. But as ever, well be here for you :thumbup

I think you can make it anywhere, just need to believe in yourself a bit more.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,521
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66110 on: Yesterday at 11:05:42 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 12:23:11 pm
Sorry mate just been away on an Arsenal forum desperately appealing and begging for their approval, for some reason.

Hes right of course, it wont be easy. But as ever, well be here for you :thumbup
;D
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,945
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66111 on: Today at 01:51:51 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 12:23:11 pm
Sorry mate just been away on an Arsenal forum desperately appealing and begging for their approval, for some reason.

;D

This is the stuff I come here for
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,962
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66112 on: Today at 02:00:37 am »
Quote from: deano2727 on January 28, 2023, 06:28:15 pm
Unfortunately this isn't cycling or something. it's a team game, with a team assembled with dodgy funds. Ultimately, history won't care - only us fans who were bettered by the smallest of margins...twice...

Unfair as it is, it's how it is. Amazing team, and 1% better than us at our primes, but nowhere near as impressive as us considering what you said. But alas, unless something happens like happened in Italy and they get stripped titles - they trumped us in the league record books in our recent rivalrly.

If you want to glorify cheating that's entirely up to you. I choose not to.
There's literally nothing that club has done in the last 15 years that deserves any kind of recognition whatsoever.
We fell short of winning the league against them a few times, but put us up against any non doped club in the history of football and we come out on top every time.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,233
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66113 on: Today at 02:49:36 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on January 28, 2023, 06:32:08 pm
Still couldnt go a whole season unbeaten.

That was an excellent Arsenal achievement.

The points haul would have finished a very creditable third, behind us and City, in recent seasons.
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,233
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66114 on: Today at 02:51:05 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:00:37 am
If you want to glorify cheating that's entirely up to you. I choose not to.
There's literally nothing that club has done in the last 15 years that deserves any kind of recognition whatsoever.
We fell short of winning the league against them a few times, but put us up against any non doped club in the history of football and we come out on top every time.

Well said.

Theres nothing that Man City have achieved that has any merit.
Logged

Online deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,418
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66115 on: Today at 05:21:41 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:00:37 am
If you want to glorify cheating that's entirely up to you. I choose not to.
There's literally nothing that club has done in the last 15 years that deserves any kind of recognition whatsoever.
We fell short of winning the league against them a few times, but put us up against any non doped club in the history of football and we come out on top every time.

Agreed on everything. Sadly history remembers the victors (unless they are punished like Juve for example). We all know what happened. We all know that Klopp's Liverpool team is greater than anything done by City... But as sad as it is, it won't be remembered as fondly in 50 years because we got narrowly beat by an oil state. I hate it, but what to do. As a soon to be 30 year old, I'm just happy to put a lifetime of "almost" (and plenty of "not even close" moments) and gloating Mancs behind me. The Klopp years are beautiful - I think the older heads on here will agree and put it up there with the glory of the 70s and early 80s. Whatever happens next is a bonus.

We're privileged enough to follow a club who even when the chips are down, can still pull off something special. The last few years have taken it out of me (all of us... City fans too), but I know there is so much more magic to come.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1648 1649 1650 1651 1652 [1653]   Go Up
« previous next »
 