"No, I know how he works, how he seduces the board, hierarcy, players. It's tough, sporting directors see the dressing room, how they solve problems and behave in bad moments. It's not easy. In big clubs you need results immediately. To be success with Arsenal, to come back from the position in the past, 90's, it's not winning one title, it's to come back for the way they want to behave. It needs time. Think how big te squad, players come in. They are active again. It doesn't come from one day, sometimes you need more time than you expect. He relies on the club, they rely on him. That's the result they have. We as a club need this type of challenge. We have to adjust some things, this is the challenge. It was Liverpool, now is Arsenal, welcome Newcastle. There are a lot of clubs to fight for titles and qualify for Champions League."





Pep rambling about Arteta and Arsenal