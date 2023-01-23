« previous next »
January 23, 2023, 05:31:54 pm
Quote from: G Richards on January 23, 2023, 02:21:50 pm
If FSG had the stomach to take on reasonable and manageable debt - not Man Utd levels, but Arsenal levels - to fund player acquisitions, I think we would be much stronger. Then again, we cant underestimate the psychological aspect, after having gone so close to immortality.

Arsenal are young, hungry, and talented. I would rather they win the league than Man City.

Assuming they are there, I will be interested to see how Arsenal navigate the Champions League over the next few years, if they are also expected to challenge for the Prem title. Right now they have a clear focus on the league, and they are on a mission. I could see they were on the up for a while, but this season they have exceeded my expectation.

Mind you, its only half way. While Arsenal definitely have more steel about them, lets see where they are after playing Man City twice.

And as for Arteta, hes getting under my skin a bit. He is outside his box, getting in the way of opposition players trying to take a throw, all the time. He gesticulates ferociously, and almost seems like he wants to still be playing. Its like watching a younger Guardiola in terms of histrionics. Maybe after Guardiola City will go for Arteta, and cherry pick Arsenals team to boot?

I do agree about Arteta, obviously I love him, backed him when many didnt and always thought he was working to a plan that he didnt have the players for and now he does. But he does look like he wants to be playing at times. Get some boots on mate and get on the pitch. Yesterday he went berserk for a nothing push by Shaw , he needs to trust his players a little bit more, they really look like they know what theyre doing, and its all down to him, hes created an amazing team and an amazing atmosphere at the club, he should sit back and enjoy it more instead of going mental All the time.
January 23, 2023, 05:36:24 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on January 23, 2023, 05:31:54 pm
Yesterday he went berserk for a nothing push by Shaw

He needs to calm down and stop leaping about everywhere, but to be fair to him, he was clearly pissed off because that was the third foul in a row by Shaw without any card, he was waving three fingers at the ref.
January 23, 2023, 05:42:12 pm
Quote from: tubby on January 23, 2023, 05:36:24 pm
He needs to calm down and stop leaping about everywhere, but to be fair to him, he was clearly pissed off because that was the third foul in a row by Shaw without any card, he was waving three fingers at the ref.

4 actually, but there were far worse things to be pissed of about, like Brunos Nasty little kick out at Gabriel, or bruno diving trying to win a penalty, or bruno pretending to have a head injury
January 23, 2023, 05:56:17 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on January 23, 2023, 05:42:12 pm
4 actually, but there were far worse things to be pissed of about, like Brunos Nasty little kick out at Gabriel, or bruno diving trying to win a penalty, or bruno pretending to have a head injury

Or his stupid little rat face.
January 23, 2023, 07:59:37 pm
Great stuff there by carra on Monday night football, calling us the best coached team in Europe, a hybrid between citys controlled possession and Liverpools fast passing. Even el Che the rat said we reminded of old wenger sides.
January 23, 2023, 08:08:21 pm
"Jakub Kiwior: Arsenal sign Poland defender from Spezia in deal worth £20m as Mikel Arteta bolsters squad" - https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11670/12793099/jakub-kiwior-arsenal-sign-spezia-and-poland-defender-in-20m-deal-as-mikel-arteta-bolsters-squad
January 23, 2023, 09:57:34 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on January 23, 2023, 07:59:37 pm
Great stuff there by carra on Monday night football, calling us the best coached team in Europe, a hybrid between citys controlled possession and Liverpools fast passing.
Jeez did he ;D
January 24, 2023, 01:07:03 am
Quote from: Bullet500 on January 23, 2023, 08:08:21 pm
"Jakub Kiwior: Arsenal sign Poland defender from Spezia in deal worth £20m as Mikel Arteta bolsters squad" - https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11670/12793099/jakub-kiwior-arsenal-sign-spezia-and-poland-defender-in-20m-deal-as-mikel-arteta-bolsters-squad

Another signing. Where do you get the money from?
January 24, 2023, 03:14:58 am
Quote from: Coolie High on January 24, 2023, 01:07:03 am
Another signing. Where do you get the money from?
Think we were profitable until the year 2019. Our debt is same as Liverpool's, somehow.

Current Arsenal squad - Name (Age)

Goalkeepers: Ramsdale (25), Turner (28), Hein (20)
Center-backs: Saliba (21), Kiwior (22), White (25), G. Magalhaes (25), Holding (27)
Full-backs: Tomiyasu (24), Tierney (25), Zinchenko (26), Cedric (31)
Midfielders: Smith Rowe (22), Vieira (22), Lokonga (23), Odegaard (24), Xhaka (30), Partey (30), Elneny (30)
Wingers: Marquinhos (19), Saka (21), G. Martinelli (21), Reiss Nelson (23), Trossard (28)
Strikers: Nketiah (23), G. Jesus (25)
January 24, 2023, 04:46:13 am
Quote from: Coolie High on January 24, 2023, 01:07:03 am
Another signing. Where do you get the money from?

Paying them up like a catalogue it seems. We knew we had the scope available to sign Mudryk, think we are just using that instead to flesh out the squad.


January 24, 2023, 09:30:45 am
Nketiah has been our player of the season, this is the guy that was on the verge of signing for palace but we wanted 15m and they only offered 10. And I thought we were mad for not taking 10.
Our season couldve been derailed with Jesus injury and I had zero faith in Nketiah, but hes been exceptional, so much like Ian Wright in the box, sniffing chances, not many strikers like that these days, hes a throwback to the 90s. No creativity or wing play, just direct in the box with only one mission. At the moment Jesus probably doesnt come straight back in.
January 24, 2023, 09:38:56 am
Quote from: The North Bank on January 24, 2023, 09:30:45 am
Nketiah has been our player of the season, this is the guy that was on the verge of signing for palace but we wanted 15m and they only offered 10. And I thought we were mad for not taking 10.
Our season couldve been derailed with Jesus injury and I had zero faith in Nketiah, but hes been exceptional, so much like Ian Wright in the box, sniffing chances, not many strikers like that these days, hes a throwback to the 90s. No creativity or wing play, just direct in the box with only one mission. At the moment Jesus probably doesnt come straight back in.
Arsenal seem to always be involved in what ifs like this. Remember when they were on the verge of getting Sterling for Sanchez in a swap deal in 2017. And then nearly getting Lemar for big money that window, which seems to have been a lucky miss for both them and Liverpool.
January 24, 2023, 09:40:27 am
Quote from: tonysleft on January 24, 2023, 09:38:56 am
Arsenal seem to always be involved in what ifs like this. Remember when they were on the verge of getting Sterling for Sanchez in a swap deal in 2017. And then nearly getting Lemar for big money that window, which seems to have been a lucky miss for both them and Liverpool.


Yeh lemar, we actually bid like 80m. But every for every lemar theres a Ronaldo or Zlatan that we missed out on.
January 24, 2023, 09:44:23 am
Quote from: The North Bank on January 23, 2023, 07:59:37 pm
Great stuff there by carra on Monday night football, calling us the best coached team in Europe, a hybrid between citys controlled possession and Liverpools fast passing. Even el Che the rat said we reminded of old wenger sides.
Must be the best side in Premier League history then.
January 24, 2023, 09:45:54 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on January 24, 2023, 09:44:23 am
Must be the best side in Premier League history then.

Even I thought he was going OTT
January 24, 2023, 09:47:20 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on January 24, 2023, 09:44:23 am
Must be the best side in Premier League history then.

Not really though, because their players aren't as good as the teams City and us were putting out in our pomp.  But tactically, I get what he's saying, they press high and transition quickly like we do but they move the ball more like City instead of our more direct approach.
January 24, 2023, 09:47:24 am
Every club has 'horror' stories like that, its all a bit silly really. I'm pretty sure there's about six clubs who think they were signing Ronaldo before United came in and offered about five times more. We were linked pretty strongly with Michael Essien in the early 00s for about £4 million but plumped for Salif Diao instead. And of course....went for Heskey instead of Thierry Henry  ::)
Yesterday at 02:58:22 pm
"No, I know how he works, how he seduces the board, hierarcy, players. It's tough, sporting directors see the dressing room, how they solve problems and behave in bad moments. It's not easy. In big clubs you need results immediately. To be success with Arsenal, to come back from the position in the past, 90's, it's not winning one title, it's to come back for the way they want to behave. It needs time. Think how big te squad, players come in. They are active again. It doesn't come from one day, sometimes you need more time than you expect. He relies on the club, they rely on him. That's the result they have. We as a club need this type of challenge. We have to adjust some things, this is the challenge. It was Liverpool, now is Arsenal, welcome Newcastle. There are a lot of clubs to fight for titles and qualify for Champions League."


Pep rambling about Arteta and Arsenal
Yesterday at 03:22:48 pm
Arsenal (and Leeds) seem to have made a big for Weston McKennie.
Yesterday at 04:18:06 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 03:22:48 pm
Arsenal (and Leeds) seem to have made a big for Weston McKennie.

I am going to sell the headlines to the tabloids if he gets sent off on his debut.

"WESTON (had a) SUPER-MARE"

Easy money

Ask me about my Three-oh Walcott headline too
Yesterday at 04:19:04 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 03:22:48 pm
Arsenal (and Leeds) seem to have made a big for Weston McKennie.

Thought you only care about the team you play for and not Arsenal these days?  ;)
Yesterday at 04:50:58 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 04:19:04 pm
Thought you only care about the team you play for and not Arsenal these days?  ;)
My season starts in a couple of months. We actually lost the final last season. I did score a goal.

The difference is that if Arsenal wins a trophy, it's not me who wins a trophy. ;)
Yesterday at 08:21:54 pm
'He's a supporter, he was a captain there. He loves the club. I remember here when we scored goals he always jumped a lot to celebrate except against one team.

'Wed score, I look behind me and He was sitting there - it was when we scored against Arsenal.
I said "that guy likes Arsenal".


Brilliant that!

As if I can love lego man more than I already do.
Yesterday at 08:43:03 pm
Probably just a bit bored the amount they used to put past you.
Today at 10:09:59 pm
Martinelli signs new 4 and half year deal. 180k a week. 1 down 2 to go. Saka and Saliba
Today at 10:11:32 pm
I think we just saw the effects of not having that guy up top who will score you 20+

Arsenal may need that guy to get them over the line
Today at 10:15:33 pm
I was impressed with them tonight. They played in City's half a lot and took the game to them. If they played a full strength XI they would've won, but they're better off out of the cups with the chance to win the league they have.
Today at 10:16:19 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 10:15:33 pm
I was impressed with them tonight. They played in City's half a lot and took the game to them. If they played a full strength XI they would've won, but they're better off out of the cups with the chance to win the league they have.

Really? I thought they were crap.
Today at 10:18:01 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 10:15:33 pm
I was impressed with them tonight. They played in City's half a lot and took the game to them. If they played a full strength XI they would've won, but they're better off out of the cups with the chance to win the league they have.

Didnt see that to be honest
Today at 10:19:21 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 10:15:33 pm
I was impressed with them tonight. They played in City's half a lot and took the game to them. If they played a full strength XI they would've won, but they're better off out of the cups with the chance to win the league they have.

Pretty much, I thought theyd overrun us, it was a 50-50 game, theyll need to do better if they want to win both league games.
Today at 10:24:49 pm
Fell asleep watching it.
