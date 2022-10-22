« previous next »
Re: Arsenal
Reply #66000
Quote from: hide5seek
Were miles behind due to not sorting the engine out (midfield). We stood still, others have  moved past us. If you seriously think we'll be challenging anytime soon you are deluded.
Lol ;D

Misery, misery, misery, woe, woe, woe, cry, cry, cry. It's like a contagion around here

Just stop and think for five minutes and you might see why you're talking shite
Re: Arsenal
Reply #66001
Quote from: Damian V
Reminded me a bit of us when we were really on it

Yup. Consistent selection, ferociously hungry team, talented young players, very clear idea of what they want to do. Fair play Arteta.

A real tough look in the mirror for what our team has become: injured, old, tired and not hungry.


Re: Arsenal
Reply #66002
It would be great if Arsenal win it this year.

In a season where our form's dropped off a cliff, and where Halaand's on course for about 100 goals, and City don't have us breathing down their necks for the first time in 5 seasons - it's the perfect time for another team to challenge them (whilst we have a little break...).

Guardiola's head would explode - especially as they're out of the League cup, and they'll no doubt bottle the CL again - making it 12 seasons since he last won it (despite spending £billions). If Arsenal knock them out of the FA Cup and City end the season trophyless whilst their ex-assistant manager wins the title, it would be simply glorious.

Whether Arsenal's form is temporary or not, and whether everyone else has dropped off this season or not, it would still be a victory for football. A club run properly, building a young talented squad, having patience with a manager who was under huge pressure until recently, playing great football, not cheating, and not being a team of total twats (like Chelsea or Utd were when winning).

It'd be a massive silver lining to the season for me, especially if we manage to get our shit together and challenge again next season.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #66003
It would be great? Theyre relying on a player that could eventually be convicted of rape and have ManC not seeing them as a threat for why this has all happened. It would be one thing if they did everything right and it all built up to this but thats just not the case. Its fucking trash and Im guessing the karma will swing back around at some point.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #66004
Quote from: Dave McCoy
It would be great? Theyre relying on a player that could eventually be convicted of rape and have ManC not seeing them as a threat for why this has all happened. It would be one thing if they did everything right and it all built up to this but thats just not the case. Its fucking trash and Im guessing the karma will swing back around at some point.

Eh?
Re: Arsenal
Reply #66005
Quote from: keyop
It would be great if Arsenal win it this year.

In a season where our form's dropped off a cliff, and where Halaand's on course for about 100 goals, and City don't have us breathing down their necks for the first time in 5 seasons - it's the perfect time for another team to challenge them (whilst we have a little break...).

Guardiola's head would explode - especially as they're out of the League cup, and they'll no doubt bottle the CL again - making it 12 seasons since he last won it (despite spending £billions). If Arsenal knock them out of the FA Cup and City end the season trophyless whilst their ex-assistant manager wins the title, it would be simply glorious.

Whether Arsenal's form is temporary or not, and whether everyone else has dropped off this season or not, it would still be a victory for football. A club run properly, building a young talented squad, having patience with a manager who was under huge pressure until recently, playing great football, not cheating, and not being a team of total twats (like Chelsea or Utd were when winning).

It'd be a massive silver lining to the season for me, especially if we manage to get our shit together and challenge again next season.

You forgot he gave us 2 of his players because little arsenal are no longer rivals to the mighty city. Without Jesus and Zinchenko we wouldnt win the league so thats on him as well.
Ive changed my mind about the fa cup game, I want us to go full strength I want to hear those boos at the emptyhad again, lets his head explode. Maybe he gets fucked off enough that he leaves.

Would also love if Liverpool go on a run and pip United for 4th. Still enough time for more twists
Re: Arsenal
Reply #66006
Quote from: G Richards
I will add three contrary points, in addition to the half way plaudits, which are deserved.

Finances. Arsenal have spent a LOT of money. Im not on top of the balance sheet there, but presumably you are carrying a lot of debt for all the spending?



Think the spending was sustainable until Covid hit, and like everyone else Covid made a big dent in our finances. Our main issue is that it coincided to our worst performance in years, so the Kronkes decided to allow the squad overhaul to happen when we were weakest financially.

I think we've done it through a lot of staggered payments, think we owe the most in armotised transfer fees in the league. A bit of a gamble but the squad needed that injection in quality and at least on the pitch it looks like it's paid off. European football last season would have had us breaking even, so we should be in an ok place with Champions League football next season.

Hopefully the strategy of buying a number of younger players still to hit their peak over the last couple of seasons means we can try and grow them together and try and concentrate on quality over quantity over the next few windows.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #66007
Quote from: skipper757
This was huge.  If they dropped 2 points here, it's 3 ahead with a game in hand.  It's one of the tougher games they had left (especially given the refereeing around United).

Their two games against City will be massive.  But so will their trip to play us for example.  We've got a great record at home against Arsenal (and a not so good one against City at the Etihad).  Those are our games remaining against Arsenal and City, so still a lot to play for.

Their record at anfield remind me of our record at their place before klopp took over. We had a horrible record over there. Think if we continue playing like we have, theyll come to anfield with high energy, pace, power and I doubt well be able to live with that.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #66008
Everyone had a good record against us until this season, wed never picked up a point at Spurs, we lost on our only visit to brentford , palace regularly battered us , even Everton beat us every year. Liverpool and city beat us home and away.
Weve been regularly losing 12 league games a season, that creates a lot of bad records.

This season we are setting the record straight. City next.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #66009
Quote from: ScottishGoon
Think the spending was sustainable until Covid hit, and like everyone else Covid made a big dent in our finances. Our main issue is that it coincided to our worst performance in years, so the Kronkes decided to allow the squad overhaul to happen when we were weakest financially.

I think we've done it through a lot of staggered payments, think we owe the most in armotised transfer fees in the league. A bit of a gamble but the squad needed that injection in quality and at least on the pitch it looks like it's paid off. European football last season would have had us breaking even, so we should be in an ok place with Champions League football next season.

Hopefully the strategy of buying a number of younger players still to hit their peak over the last couple of seasons means we can try and grow them together and try and concentrate on quality over quantity over the next few windows.

In the end super mik had a top plan and its coming to fruition. This finance stuff is just noise when you see a United team with a 100m winger, a Chelsea and city team that cost over 1bn , all 3 having players on comfortably over 300k a week.
The irony is those moaning that we have spent huge are the same ones moaning that Liverpool dont spend.

Weve done brilliantly, Arteta is the best young manager in world football, and people shouldnt get too hung up on not seeing his plan, you need to have superb football acumen to spot these things.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #66010
Quote from: HeartAndSoul
Their record at anfield remind me of our record at their place before klopp took over. We had a horrible record over there. Think if we continue playing like we have, theyll come to anfield with high energy, pace, power and I doubt well be able to live with that.

The two games against City are massive. to be honest I cant really see other banana skins in their remaining fixtures, maybe Newcastle away could be dodgy. The other teams are just levels below this season
Re: Arsenal
Reply #66011
Fair play to them. A proper team. Hope they win it.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #66012
Quote from: Geezer08
The two games against City are massive. to be honest I cant really see other banana skins in their remaining fixtures, maybe Newcastle away could be dodgy. The other teams are just levels below this season

If we beat city at home in 3 weeks, I think thats that.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #66013
Shout out to the crowd , incredible atmosphere at the games this season. Decibels increase every time we concede. Its a team effort.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #66014
Quote from: thejbs
Fair play to them. A proper team. Hope they win it.

That's kinda how I see it. A young, potentially brilliant side and they should only get better. Kudos to them.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #66015
Quote from: Elblanco twatto
That's kinda how I see it. A young, potentially brilliant side and they should only get better. Kudos to them.

Dont be saying that around here .... even I dont go there .
Re: Arsenal
Reply #66016
Quote from: hide5seek
Were miles behind due to not sorting the engine out (midfield). We stood still, others have  moved past us. If you seriously think we'll be challenging anytime soon you are deluded.

Why is it deluded to think we will challenge again soon?  Considering we have the best manager in the business and some world class players in our side. Arsenal were miles off challenging last season yet look at them now.
On Arsenal, fair play to them. Until yesterday I had City as firm favourites to pin them back. But they went into that game under big pressure, went behind and still won. Luck with injures will undoubtably play a huge part but its a tough call now who will win it.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #66017
I hope Arsenal go on to win it, anyone winning it would be better than the cheats, but the type of side Arsenal have make it much sweeter.

It does fill me with jealousy though as a lot of common fans seem to be taking to Arsenal and are getting behind their title push, but the anti-Liverpool rhetoric meant that so many wanted us to fail. Would have been nice to be celebrated as a team 'saving football' like Arsenal will be this year (hopefully).
Re: Arsenal
Reply #66018
Quote from: slaphead
Why is it deluded to think we will challenge again soon?  Considering we have the best manager in the business and some world class players in our side. Arsenal were miles off challenging last season yet look at them now.
On Arsenal, fair play to them. Until yesterday I had City as firm favourites to pin them back. But they went into that game under big pressure, went behind and still won. Luck with injures will undoubtably play a huge part but its a tough call now who will win it.

In terms of age Arsenals squad seemingly profiles like ours did at the beginning of our period of dominance though. We look like we have a major rebuild on our hands just looking at the age of the squad.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #66019
Quote from: Knight
In terms of age Arsenals squad seemingly profiles like ours did at the beginning of our period of dominance though. We look like we have a major rebuild on our hands just looking at the age of the squad.

Thats just a negative take though isn't it. We're a couple of signings away from being absolutely fine.

Alisson, Trent, Konate, Gomez, Robbo, Jones, Elliott, Carvalho, Nunez, Gakpo, Diaz, Jota are all pre-peak. You've then got Virg, Thiago, Fabinho, Salah who are still top players. The problem is  through a combination of ignoring midfield and our current injuries it looks bleak when its really not as bad as many are making out. Even without signing anyone, if we'd had a similar amount of injuries as Arsenal this season I'd be pretty shocked if we weren't finishing the season at least 10 points better off than them. They've caught lightning in a bottle this season. Saka, Martinelli, Odegaard and Saliba are clearly good young players but all over the pitch are players having the season of their lives that are very unlikely to maintain that. The league is done this season but if a side with Xhaka and Partey in the middle win it again next season then my word thats just a systemic failure of every remotely decent side in the league ;D

And sorry...but they dont profile the same as ours at the beginning of our period of dominance. At all.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #66020
I was chatting to an Arsenal fan yesterday just after the game. Complete stoner like so I don't think he had a clue what he was saying but he did make some sense. He said Klipp (think he meant Klopp) was right, take 5 players out and then see where they are. "yous have Jota, Diaz, Firmino and Mane (yes Mane) missing with injury. His point was they're flying, and so was he, but they're shitting themselves at losing Saka and Martinelli. I just told him to enjoy the ride and he fucked off again. People like him make me really want  them to win the league ahead of Manchester City
Re: Arsenal
Reply #66021
Quote from: slaphead
I was chatting to an Arsenal fan yesterday just after the game. Complete stoner like so I don't think he had a clue what he was saying but he did make some sense. He said Klipp (think he meant Klopp) was right, take 5 players out and then see where they are. "yous have Jota, Diaz, Firmino and Mane (yes Mane) missing with injury. His point was they're flying, and so was he, but they're shitting themselves at losing Saka and Martinelli. I just told him to enjoy the ride and he fucked off again. People like him make me really want  them to win the league ahead of Manchester City

 :lmao
Re: Arsenal
Reply #66022
Quote from: The North Bank
In the end super mik had a top plan and its coming to fruition. This finance stuff is just noise when you see a United team with a 100m winger, a Chelsea and city team that cost over 1bn , all 3 having players on comfortably over 300k a week.

Really?
Re: Arsenal
Reply #66023
Quote from: Bullet500
Debt numbers are attached. Source: https://swissramble.substack.com/p/arsenal-finances-202122

I think Arteta's net spend is ~300m and Liverpool's around the same duration should be ~150m. Source: https://www.football365.com/news/transfers-premier-league-five-year-net-spend-man-utd-man-city. The main problem that I see is that Arsenal has actually forgotten how to sell players. For example, I don't think we would ever be able sell a player like Brewster for 25m. I think most signings under Arteta have worked out well. One notable exception is Willian, which was on a free transfer. Ridiculous money was actually spent during later Wenger years and Emery's stint - I actually call that the 'Raul Sanllehi Era'.

Diaz's injury was unfortunate and I wish the club gets rid of Partey. That said, good teams are dirty. I wish Arsenal were dirtier than they are. The great teams are always the dirtiest.

Nice post, cheers.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #66024
If FSG had the stomach to take on reasonable and manageable debt - not Man Utd levels, but Arsenal levels - to fund player acquisitions, I think we would be much stronger. Then again, we cant underestimate the psychological aspect, after having gone so close to immortality.

Arsenal are young, hungry, and talented. I would rather they win the league than Man City.

Assuming they are there, I will be interested to see how Arsenal navigate the Champions League over the next few years, if they are also expected to challenge for the Prem title. Right now they have a clear focus on the league, and they are on a mission. I could see they were on the up for a while, but this season they have exceeded my expectation.

Mind you, its only half way. While Arsenal definitely have more steel about them, lets see where they are after playing Man City twice.

And as for Arteta, hes getting under my skin a bit. He is outside his box, getting in the way of opposition players trying to take a throw, all the time. He gesticulates ferociously, and almost seems like he wants to still be playing. Its like watching a younger Guardiola in terms of histrionics. Maybe after Guardiola City will go for Arteta, and cherry pick Arsenals team to boot?
Re: Arsenal
Reply #66025
Was waiting to end of Jan to see how well they were doing.

They got the points on the board, belief throughout and backing from the top as well as momentum on the pitch. They can win the title this year - only inexperience will let them down
