It would be great if Arsenal win it this year.



In a season where our form's dropped off a cliff, and where Halaand's on course for about 100 goals, and City don't have us breathing down their necks for the first time in 5 seasons - it's the perfect time for another team to challenge them (whilst we have a little break...).



Guardiola's head would explode - especially as they're out of the League cup, and they'll no doubt bottle the CL again - making it 12 seasons since he last won it (despite spending £billions). If Arsenal knock them out of the FA Cup and City end the season trophyless whilst their ex-assistant manager wins the title, it would be simply glorious.



Whether Arsenal's form is temporary or not, and whether everyone else has dropped off this season or not, it would still be a victory for football. A club run properly, building a young talented squad, having patience with a manager who was under huge pressure until recently, playing great football, not cheating, and not being a team of total twats (like Chelsea or Utd were when winning).



It'd be a massive silver lining to the season for me, especially if we manage to get our shit together and challenge again next season.