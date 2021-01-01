« previous next »
Were miles behind due to not sorting the engine out (midfield). We stood still, others have  moved past us. If you seriously think we'll be challenging anytime soon you are deluded.
Lol ;D

Misery, misery, misery, woe, woe, woe, cry, cry, cry. It's like a contagion around here

Just stop and think for five minutes and you might see why you're talking shite
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Reminded me a bit of us when we were really on it

Yup. Consistent selection, ferociously hungry team, talented young players, very clear idea of what they want to do. Fair play Arteta.

A real tough look in the mirror for what our team has become: injured, old, tired and not hungry.


It would be great if Arsenal win it this year.

In a season where our form's dropped off a cliff, and where Halaand's on course for about 100 goals, and City don't have us breathing down their necks for the first time in 5 seasons - it's the perfect time for another team to challenge them (whilst we have a little break...).

Guardiola's head would explode - especially as they're out of the League cup, and they'll no doubt bottle the CL again - making it 12 seasons since he last won it (despite spending £billions). If Arsenal knock them out of the FA Cup and City end the season trophyless whilst their ex-assistant manager wins the title, it would be simply glorious.

Whether Arsenal's form is temporary or not, and whether everyone else has dropped off this season or not, it would still be a victory for football. A club run properly, building a young talented squad, having patience with a manager who was under huge pressure until recently, playing great football, not cheating, and not being a team of total twats (like Chelsea or Utd were when winning).

It'd be a massive silver lining to the season for me, especially if we manage to get our shit together and challenge again next season.
It would be great? Theyre relying on a player that could eventually be convicted of rape and have ManC not seeing them as a threat for why this has all happened. It would be one thing if they did everything right and it all built up to this but thats just not the case. Its fucking trash and Im guessing the karma will swing back around at some point.
