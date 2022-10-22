Spoken like me





I think my work here is done, not sure what to do now everyone is waxing lyrical about Arsenal.



I will add three contrary points, in addition to the half way plaudits, which are deserved.Finances. Arsenal have spent a LOT of money. Im not on top of the balance sheet there, but presumably you are carrying a lot of debt for all the spending?Schedule. Lets see how you do when you are trying to win the league and the Champions League, the latter which has never happened in your history. We were doing upper 90s and getting to three CL finals in the last five years, on a fraction of the money Arteta has spent.Nasty foulers. Arsenal play nice football, and thats the reputation. But let the record show that Partey is a dirty clogger, who grappled and wrestled Luis Diaz to the ground, then landed his full weight on his knee. Diaz at that point was a real bright light in the Prem, and we reasonably expected him to go from strength to strength, but he was kicked out of the best part of the season by a dirty Arsenal clogger. Nice football my arse. Theres another side to Arsenal that isnt noted by the wider footballing world.Anyway, apart from finances, a nice schedule, and being dirty bastards to suit, yes, Arsenal have definitely won the first half of this season.I would have you as favorites for the Premier League, as five points with a game in hand is a nice gap. Still, you have to play Man City twice, and while Id prefer Arsenal to win the Prem over Man City, lets see whats what when those games have happened.Oh, and Arteta plays on the wing for the Gunners, right? Animated Lego man cant stay in his box. Needs more than yellow.