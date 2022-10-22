« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1645 1646 1647 1648 1649 [1650]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal  (Read 5107175 times)

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,079
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65960 on: Yesterday at 08:39:45 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 08:34:06 pm
It must be so depressing for you now.


Therell be no place for me if Arteta keeps going like this.... plastic lego head.

I came here to dive into an argument and then find its about whether we ll get 100 points or not... Ive nothing to add.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,382
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65961 on: Yesterday at 08:40:30 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:39:45 pm

Therell be no place for me if Arteta keeps going like this.... plastic lego head.

I came here to dive into an argument and then find its about whether we ll get 100 points or not... Ive nothing to add.

You could argue with thin air, I reckon.  :D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Zizou

  • zo zon't ze zo
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,629
  • Cool as
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65962 on: Yesterday at 08:40:49 pm »
The biggest bummer about watching Arsenal is how much more energy they have than us. Fuck, we look lethargic in comparison. But perhaps we make everyone look energetic at this point.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,079
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65963 on: Yesterday at 08:41:24 pm »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Yesterday at 08:32:24 pm
They could get 100 points but it leaves them with little to zero room in error. Be interesting to see how they contend with Europe. Simialr to us back in 19/20, you feel this is now when Arsenal fans and the players know the title is in site. So it will be interesting to see how they respond. I think they are a better version of our 13/14 side, there are some considerable drops off in quality if 2-3 of their key players lose form or get injured/suspended.

Exciting times for them though, they seem to have attacked this season in a way Liverpool/Man City didn't with the constant intensity.

Liked Trossards cameo and he started the move for the winning goal so thats the first glimpse of real depth.

United just had cloggers on the bench.
Logged

Offline Caps4444

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 651
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65964 on: Yesterday at 08:42:12 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 06:45:17 pm
Saw last 10 minutes. Arsenal looked really good. So much pace and energy. So important in the modern game, we could definitely do with some.

Really reminded me of he we used to play in 18-20.
How we pinned teams in with constant pressure.and eventually would score.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,079
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65965 on: Yesterday at 08:43:16 pm »
Quote from: Zizou on Yesterday at 08:40:49 pm
The biggest bummer about watching Arsenal is how much more energy they have than us. Fuck, we look lethargic in comparison. But perhaps we make everyone look energetic at this point.

There was a point when you were the most energetic team in Europe. You used to suffocate us with ridiculous intensity. No one saw this drop off coming. Maybe modern footballers with the pace of the game just cant play 64 games seasons at high intensity and this was the first time it happened .
Logged

Offline Pradan

  • Makes RAWK a grim place. Sarcastic besserwisser. Would certainly pick a fight with himself in an empty room.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,425
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65966 on: Yesterday at 08:43:35 pm »
Nketiah has turned into some player.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,079
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65967 on: Yesterday at 08:45:16 pm »
Quote from: Pradan on Yesterday at 08:43:35 pm
Nketiah has turned into some player.

Yeh I wanted him gone, Xhaka too. Physically he posted a picture of him from last year and now, hes put on a huge amount of muscle and become a proper target man. More natural scorer than Jesus,, if not as good a player.
Logged

Offline Pradan

  • Makes RAWK a grim place. Sarcastic besserwisser. Would certainly pick a fight with himself in an empty room.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,425
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65968 on: Yesterday at 08:47:25 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:45:16 pm
Yeh I wanted him gone, Xhaka too. Physically he posted a picture of him from last year and now, hes put on a huge amount of muscle and become a proper target man. More natural scorer than Jesus,, if not as good a player.

Think you should stick with Nketiah until his form drops off. Not sure when Jesus is coming back though?
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,854
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65969 on: Yesterday at 08:48:08 pm »
Quote from: Zizou on Yesterday at 08:40:49 pm
The biggest bummer about watching Arsenal is how much more energy they have than us. Fuck, we look lethargic in comparison. But perhaps we make everyone look energetic at this point.
Did you watch Leeds today? I was a bit sad  because their intensity reminded me of us.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,715
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65970 on: Yesterday at 08:51:07 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:50:59 pm
Will be gutted if we dont get 100 points

How many games have you dropped points in so far? Three?

So in theory thats all you can afford again and you have to come to us (dont laugh!) and play City twice.
Plus youll drop points to absolute shite after you sew the league up like we did (lolz).
Logged

Offline Wolverine

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 38
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65971 on: Yesterday at 08:52:59 pm »
They play some sexy football much rather watch them than Man city's never endless slow possession passing in a 5-0 win against Bournemouth e.t.c
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 39
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65972 on: Yesterday at 08:58:03 pm »
Quote from: Pradan on Yesterday at 08:47:25 pm
Not sure when Jesus is coming back though?

Easter Monday, surely?  ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,450
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65973 on: Yesterday at 09:13:31 pm »
Fair play to Arsenal.
Arteta is still a lego-haired, massive bellend though.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,111
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65974 on: Yesterday at 09:17:38 pm »
Quote from: Zizou on Yesterday at 08:40:49 pm
The biggest bummer about watching Arsenal is how much more energy they have than us. Fuck, we look lethargic in comparison. But perhaps we make everyone look energetic at this point.

To be fair, theyve done shit all for a long, long time. Well see how this title win helps them long term but as much as itll trigger our north London friends, it doesnt speak much for the quality of the league this season that a side with a fair few donkeys in their team are on course for 100 points. As much as its a grim old season, lets not launch into thinking Arsenal are suddenly an incredible team and were absolutely dreadful with nothing going for us. Teams dont go 5th, 6th, 5th, 8th, 8th, 5th1st without a LOT of extenuating circumstances and very unlikely to be able to maintain anything like it after this season. And as much as again itll trigger a few, and they are a better team, it is still very much a Leicester season. Coming from absolutely nowhere, no signs that theyd suddenly be capable of this title win. Again well see what happens next season but the smart money isnt that theyll be capable of challenging again.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,265
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65975 on: Yesterday at 09:27:14 pm »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Yesterday at 08:32:24 pm
, you feel this is now when Arsenal fans and the players know the title is in site.

I'll wait until we play City at home in a few games and see where we are then.

Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:17:38 pm
To be fair, theyve done shit all for a long, long time. Well see how this title win helps them long term but as much as itll trigger our north London friends, it doesnt speak much for the quality of the league this season that a side with a fair few donkeys in their team are on course for 100 points. As much as its a grim old season, lets not launch into thinking Arsenal are suddenly an incredible team and were absolutely dreadful with nothing going for us. Teams dont go 5th, 6th, 5th, 8th, 8th, 5th1st without a LOT of extenuating circumstances and very unlikely to be able to maintain anything like it after this season. And as much as again itll trigger a few, and they are a better team, it is still very much a Leicester season. Coming from absolutely nowhere, no signs that theyd suddenly be capable of this title win. Again well see what happens next season but the smart money isnt that theyll be capable of challenging again.

There he is.  ;D

1. We've not won it yet, still a long way to go.
2. I always love the league is shite this year arguments. Was the league not shite when you and City were high 90's, we were shite, Utd were shite, Spurs weren't great, no Newcastle yet, Chelsea were always mixed?
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,301
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65976 on: Yesterday at 09:30:16 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:17:38 pm
To be fair, theyve done shit all for a long, long time. Well see how this title win helps them long term but as much as itll trigger our north London friends, it doesnt speak much for the quality of the league this season that a side with a fair few donkeys in their team are on course for 100 points. As much as its a grim old season, lets not launch into thinking Arsenal are suddenly an incredible team and were absolutely dreadful with nothing going for us. Teams dont go 5th, 6th, 5th, 8th, 8th, 5th1st without a LOT of extenuating circumstances and very unlikely to be able to maintain anything like it after this season. And as much as again itll trigger a few, and they are a better team, it is still very much a Leicester season. Coming from absolutely nowhere, no signs that theyd suddenly be capable of this title win. Again well see what happens next season but the smart money isnt that theyll be capable of challenging again.


They have the youngest side in the league and unlike Leicester arent losing the nucleus of their side the likes of Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Saliba, White, Partey Jesus will stay so dont see them going anywhere any time soon.

Even discounting the fact that they are traditionally the 3rd biggest club in the land and in the capital city, they are nothing like Leicester who before their league win, most famous player for a long time was Muzzy Izzet.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,111
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65977 on: Yesterday at 09:43:13 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 09:30:16 pm

They have the youngest side in the league and unlike Leicester arent losing the nucleus of their side the likes of Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Saliba, White, Partey Jesus will stay so dont see them going anywhere any time soon.

Even discounting the fact that they are traditionally the 3rd biggest club in the land and in the capital city, they are nothing like Leicester who before their league win, most famous player for a long time was Muzzy Izzet.

You seem very attached to the size of club. No one is saying theyre as big as Leicester. Theyve come from nowhere, no one was saying oh keep an eye on Arsenal next season. Thats the point. Now it could be that suddenly everythings clicked for a team who have perennially been 6th/7th place, or it could be that its a freak season (as with Leicester) where every big club drops away. I wouldnt even be surprised if United do an Arsenal from that season and Man City finish 3rd in a two horse race.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,412
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65978 on: Yesterday at 09:44:41 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 09:27:14 pm
I'll wait until we play City at home in a few games and see where we are then.

There he is.  ;D

1. We've not won it yet, still a long way to go.
2. I always love the league is shite this year arguments. Was the league not shite when you and City were high 90's, we were shite, Utd were shite, Spurs weren't great, no Newcastle yet, Chelsea were always mixed?

We we were getting to Champions League finals, one of us winning one, while doing it. That vindicated us no matter how shite ye were. We'll see how ye fare in that competition next year.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,111
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65979 on: Yesterday at 09:50:41 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 09:27:14 pm
I'll wait until we play City at home in a few games and see where we are then.

There he is.  ;D

1. We've not won it yet, still a long way to go.
2. I always love the league is shite this year arguments. Was the league not shite when you and City were high 90's, we were shite, Utd were shite, Spurs weren't great, no Newcastle yet, Chelsea were always mixed?

I dont expect you to agree mate but with the upmost respect, Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Xhaka, Partey, Nketiah et al havent suddenly become top class players. No one can deny how immense Huth, Morgan, Schmeichel and the like were in their freak season too but it was an outlier of their career. It is what it is, the history books will show a league title and in 40 years no one will say the league was pretty poor that season.but it has been.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,382
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65980 on: Yesterday at 09:56:20 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:50:41 pm
I dont expect you to agree mate but with the upmost respect, Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Xhaka, Partey, Nketiah et al havent suddenly become top class players. No one can deny how immense Huth, Morgan, Schmeichel and the like were in their freak season too but it was an outlier of their career. It is what it is, the history books will show a league title and in 40 years no one will say the league was pretty poor that season.but it has been.

Why does any of that actually matter in the grand scheme of things though? Arsenal can't control how strong the league is in a given moment they can only go and do their best each game. It doesn't alter the fact that both us and City have some rebuilding to do in the meantime and you can only beat what's put in front of you. At the moment City are five points back from where they were last season despite the biggest squad in the league and they also look vulnerable in defence as will. Besides which if people are looking back ten years from now only daft arses will be saying oh but the league wasn't strong that year. A title is a title and it would be the same if we won it.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,111
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65981 on: Yesterday at 09:57:26 pm »
Man City havent got the biggest squad in the league at all
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,382
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65982 on: Yesterday at 09:58:13 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:57:26 pm
Man City havent got the biggest squad in the league at all

They have the best quality overall, even if some are coming to the end of their playing days.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,111
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65983 on: Yesterday at 10:00:07 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:58:13 pm
They have the best quality overall, even if some are coming to the end of their playing days.

Its nowhere near what it was the last few seasons (sorry chaps, it just isnt, Haaland or no Haaland)
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,382
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65984 on: Yesterday at 10:03:13 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:00:07 pm
Its nowhere near what it was the last few seasons (sorry chaps, it just isnt, Haaland or no Haaland)

Why is it relevant though? As I said, it doesn't matter how strong the league is in any year and ten years from now only a very few will mention it was a "weak" year, the title is still there to win regardless.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,073
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65985 on: Yesterday at 10:06:49 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:17:38 pm
To be fair, theyve done shit all for a long, long time. Well see how this title win helps them long term but as much as itll trigger our north London friends, it doesnt speak much for the quality of the league this season that a side with a fair few donkeys in their team are on course for 100 points. As much as its a grim old season, lets not launch into thinking Arsenal are suddenly an incredible team and were absolutely dreadful with nothing going for us. Teams dont go 5th, 6th, 5th, 8th, 8th, 5th1st without a LOT of extenuating circumstances and very unlikely to be able to maintain anything like it after this season. And as much as again itll trigger a few, and they are a better team, it is still very much a Leicester season. Coming from absolutely nowhere, no signs that theyd suddenly be capable of this title win. Again well see what happens next season but the smart money isnt that theyll be capable of challenging again.
The smart money says we won't challenge again either.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,866
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65986 on: Yesterday at 10:29:29 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on Yesterday at 10:06:49 pm
The smart money says we won't challenge again either.
That's not the smart money. Don't let the glasses and white coat and clipboard fool you.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,265
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65987 on: Yesterday at 10:30:29 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 09:44:41 pm
We we were getting to Champions League finals, one of us winning one, while doing it. That vindicated us no matter how shite ye were. We'll see how ye fare in that competition next year.

But I could turn round and say perhaps the Champions League wasnt strong for those years. My point is that it's a silly argument that you can't quantify.

Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:50:41 pm
I dont expect you to agree mate but with the upmost respect, Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Xhaka, Partey, Nketiah et al havent suddenly become top class players. No one can deny how immense Huth, Morgan, Schmeichel and the like were in their freak season too but it was an outlier of their career. It is what it is, the history books will show a league title and in 40 years no one will say the league was pretty poor that season.but it has been.

And with respect, if you asked rival fans pre 2017 or whatever if they could see Robertson, Henderson, Ox, Matip, Joe Gomez, Milner, Origi, Lovren and Lallana win a league and Champions League they wouldn't believe you either.

Surely as a Liverpool fan especially you should realise that a good manager and top coach can get his players playing better than the sum of their parts?
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,866
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65988 on: Yesterday at 10:30:38 pm »
Good thing Lobo's back. Was getting a bit dull and breathless and eyeleash-fluttery in here ;)
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,079
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65989 on: Yesterday at 10:36:29 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 08:58:03 pm
Easter Monday, surely?  ;D

I actually made that mistake of searching in Google when will Jesus comes back
Apparently hes been gone for 2000 years, weve done well without him.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,079
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65990 on: Yesterday at 11:09:32 pm »
As long as we win the league. Thats all that matters. To become champions again would be crazy

How good is Saka. Absolute worldie he scored, Used to get written off by the experts here no better than Curtis Jones
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,480
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65991 on: Yesterday at 11:18:06 pm »

As to the drop off in our energy levels, I had the pleasure of the company of 3 Chelsea fans on the train back on Saturday. Perfectly pleasant although most are when you take them away from the herd.

They asked what I thought had gone wrong for us and I gave the usual answer about a plague of injuries and owners tightening the purse strings leaving us with an ageing midfield. Then one of them said they had a theory and proceeded to trot out the urban myth about our players being asthmatic and taking their blue inhalers but now theres attention, weve stopped and cant run anymore. He said he saw it on Twitter (seriously). I genuinely think he believed it and it made me realise how easy it is to manipulate people with complete bollocks these days. I didnt get into an argument but did point out that Im on a stronger inhaler than that and Im still slow as f*ck.

Interesting that they objected to being called Tories more than being called rent boys. I suppose thats progress.
Logged

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,542
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65992 on: Yesterday at 11:22:19 pm »
Looks like they have stopped the Salford tway gats getting to 21. Laffin
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,542
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65993 on: Yesterday at 11:25:46 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 11:18:06 pm
As to the drop off in our energy levels, I had the pleasure of the company of 3 Chelsea fans on the train back on Saturday. Perfectly pleasant although most are when you take them away from the herd.

They asked what I thought had gone wrong for us and I gave the usual answer about a plague of injuries and owners tightening the purse strings leaving us with an ageing midfield. Then one of them said they had a theory and proceeded to trot out the urban myth about our players being asthmatic and taking their blue inhalers but now theres attention, weve stopped and cant run anymore. He said he saw it on Twitter (seriously). I genuinely think he believed it and it made me realise how easy it is to manipulate people with complete bollocks these days. I didnt get into an argument but did point out that Im on a stronger inhaler than that and Im still slow as f*ck.

Interesting that they objected to being called Tories more than being called rent boys. I suppose thats progress.
I think we gambled on not putting as much into pre season. Last year's MAGNIFICENT effort and this years world cup muddied the waters
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,268
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65994 on: Today at 12:42:30 am »
Them still having to play City twice is reason enough for me to think its not over yet, but 50 points from 19 games is seriously impressive, and if they win either of those two matches then they will almost certainly be champions.
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,281
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65995 on: Today at 01:11:25 am »
Hats off were it's due though.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are seen - some wise fella

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,882
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65996 on: Today at 03:22:27 am »
Yeah they're on track for a 100-point season. Not saying they'll get there but they probably would be top regardless even if City were playing as well as the last 4-5 years.
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,218
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65997 on: Today at 03:42:11 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:16:28 pm
Spoken like me


I think my work here is done, not sure what to do now everyone is waxing lyrical about Arsenal.

I will add three contrary points, in addition to the half way plaudits, which are deserved.

Finances. Arsenal have spent a LOT of money. Im not on top of the balance sheet there, but presumably you are carrying a lot of debt for all the spending?

Schedule. Lets see how you do when you are trying to win the league and the Champions League, the latter which has never happened in your history. We were doing upper 90s and getting to three CL finals in the last five years, on a fraction of the money Arteta has spent.

Nasty foulers. Arsenal play nice football, and thats the reputation. But let the record show that Partey is a dirty clogger, who grappled and wrestled Luis Diaz to the ground, then landed his full weight on his knee. Diaz at that point was a real bright light in the Prem, and we reasonably expected him to go from strength to strength, but he was kicked out of the best part of the season by a dirty Arsenal clogger. Nice football my arse. Theres another side to Arsenal that isnt noted by the wider footballing world.

Anyway, apart from finances, a nice schedule, and being dirty bastards to suit, yes, Arsenal have definitely won the first half of this season.

I would have you as favorites for the Premier League, as five points with a game in hand is a nice gap. Still, you have to play Man City twice, and while Id prefer Arsenal to win the Prem over Man City, lets see whats what when those games have happened.

Oh, and Arteta plays on the wing for the Gunners, right? Animated Lego man cant stay in his box. Needs more than yellow.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:43:56 am by G Richards »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1645 1646 1647 1648 1649 [1650]   Go Up
« previous next »
 