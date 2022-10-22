The biggest bummer about watching Arsenal is how much more energy they have than us. Fuck, we look lethargic in comparison. But perhaps we make everyone look energetic at this point.



To be fair, theyve done shit all for a long, long time. Well see how this title win helps them long term but as much as itll trigger our north London friends, it doesnt speak much for the quality of the league this season that a side with a fair few donkeys in their team are on course for 100 points. As much as its a grim old season, lets not launch into thinking Arsenal are suddenly an incredible team and were absolutely dreadful with nothing going for us. Teams dont go 5th, 6th, 5th, 8th, 8th, 5th 1st without a LOT of extenuating circumstances and very unlikely to be able to maintain anything like it after this season. And as much as again itll trigger a few, and they are a better team, it is still very much a Leicester season. Coming from absolutely nowhere, no signs that theyd suddenly be capable of this title win. Again well see what happens next season but the smart money isnt that theyll be capable of challenging again.