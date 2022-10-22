« previous next »
The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65960
Quote from: jillc
It must be so depressing for you now.


Therell be no place for me if Arteta keeps going like this.... plastic lego head.

I came here to dive into an argument and then find its about whether we ll get 100 points or not... Ive nothing to add.
jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65961
Quote from: The North Bank

Therell be no place for me if Arteta keeps going like this.... plastic lego head.

I came here to dive into an argument and then find its about whether we ll get 100 points or not... Ive nothing to add.

You could argue with thin air, I reckon.  :D
Zizou

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65962
The biggest bummer about watching Arsenal is how much more energy they have than us. Fuck, we look lethargic in comparison. But perhaps we make everyone look energetic at this point.
The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65963
Quote from: buttersstotch
They could get 100 points but it leaves them with little to zero room in error. Be interesting to see how they contend with Europe. Simialr to us back in 19/20, you feel this is now when Arsenal fans and the players know the title is in site. So it will be interesting to see how they respond. I think they are a better version of our 13/14 side, there are some considerable drops off in quality if 2-3 of their key players lose form or get injured/suspended.

Exciting times for them though, they seem to have attacked this season in a way Liverpool/Man City didn't with the constant intensity.

Liked Trossards cameo and he started the move for the winning goal so thats the first glimpse of real depth.

United just had cloggers on the bench.
Caps4444

  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65964
Quote from: JRed
Saw last 10 minutes. Arsenal looked really good. So much pace and energy. So important in the modern game, we could definitely do with some.

Really reminded me of he we used to play in 18-20.
How we pinned teams in with constant pressure.and eventually would score.
The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65965
Quote from: Zizou
The biggest bummer about watching Arsenal is how much more energy they have than us. Fuck, we look lethargic in comparison. But perhaps we make everyone look energetic at this point.

There was a point when you were the most energetic team in Europe. You used to suffocate us with ridiculous intensity. No one saw this drop off coming. Maybe modern footballers with the pace of the game just cant play 64 games seasons at high intensity and this was the first time it happened .
Pradan

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65966
Nketiah has turned into some player.
The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65967
Quote from: Pradan
Nketiah has turned into some player.

Yeh I wanted him gone, Xhaka too. Physically he posted a picture of him from last year and now, hes put on a huge amount of muscle and become a proper target man. More natural scorer than Jesus,, if not as good a player.
Pradan

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65968
Quote from: The North Bank
Yeh I wanted him gone, Xhaka too. Physically he posted a picture of him from last year and now, hes put on a huge amount of muscle and become a proper target man. More natural scorer than Jesus,, if not as good a player.

Think you should stick with Nketiah until his form drops off. Not sure when Jesus is coming back though?
MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65969
Quote from: Zizou
The biggest bummer about watching Arsenal is how much more energy they have than us. Fuck, we look lethargic in comparison. But perhaps we make everyone look energetic at this point.
Did you watch Leeds today? I was a bit sad  because their intensity reminded me of us.
Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65970
Quote from: The North Bank
Will be gutted if we dont get 100 points

How many games have you dropped points in so far? Three?

So in theory thats all you can afford again and you have to come to us (dont laugh!) and play City twice.
Plus youll drop points to absolute shite after you sew the league up like we did (lolz).
Wolverine

  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65971
They play some sexy football much rather watch them than Man city's never endless slow possession passing in a 5-0 win against Bournemouth e.t.c
A Red Abroad

  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65972
Quote from: Pradan
Not sure when Jesus is coming back though?

Easter Monday, surely?  ;D
Terry de Niro

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65973
Fair play to Arsenal.
Arteta is still a lego-haired, massive bellend though.
El Lobo

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65974
Quote from: Zizou
The biggest bummer about watching Arsenal is how much more energy they have than us. Fuck, we look lethargic in comparison. But perhaps we make everyone look energetic at this point.

To be fair, theyve done shit all for a long, long time. Well see how this title win helps them long term but as much as itll trigger our north London friends, it doesnt speak much for the quality of the league this season that a side with a fair few donkeys in their team are on course for 100 points. As much as its a grim old season, lets not launch into thinking Arsenal are suddenly an incredible team and were absolutely dreadful with nothing going for us. Teams dont go 5th, 6th, 5th, 8th, 8th, 5th1st without a LOT of extenuating circumstances and very unlikely to be able to maintain anything like it after this season. And as much as again itll trigger a few, and they are a better team, it is still very much a Leicester season. Coming from absolutely nowhere, no signs that theyd suddenly be capable of this title win. Again well see what happens next season but the smart money isnt that theyll be capable of challenging again.
ScottishGoon

  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65975
Quote from: buttersstotch
, you feel this is now when Arsenal fans and the players know the title is in site.

I'll wait until we play City at home in a few games and see where we are then.

Quote from: El Lobo
To be fair, theyve done shit all for a long, long time. Well see how this title win helps them long term but as much as itll trigger our north London friends, it doesnt speak much for the quality of the league this season that a side with a fair few donkeys in their team are on course for 100 points. As much as its a grim old season, lets not launch into thinking Arsenal are suddenly an incredible team and were absolutely dreadful with nothing going for us. Teams dont go 5th, 6th, 5th, 8th, 8th, 5th1st without a LOT of extenuating circumstances and very unlikely to be able to maintain anything like it after this season. And as much as again itll trigger a few, and they are a better team, it is still very much a Leicester season. Coming from absolutely nowhere, no signs that theyd suddenly be capable of this title win. Again well see what happens next season but the smart money isnt that theyll be capable of challenging again.

There he is.  ;D

1. We've not won it yet, still a long way to go.
2. I always love the league is shite this year arguments. Was the league not shite when you and City were high 90's, we were shite, Utd were shite, Spurs weren't great, no Newcastle yet, Chelsea were always mixed?
Coolie High

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65976
Quote from: El Lobo
To be fair, theyve done shit all for a long, long time. Well see how this title win helps them long term but as much as itll trigger our north London friends, it doesnt speak much for the quality of the league this season that a side with a fair few donkeys in their team are on course for 100 points. As much as its a grim old season, lets not launch into thinking Arsenal are suddenly an incredible team and were absolutely dreadful with nothing going for us. Teams dont go 5th, 6th, 5th, 8th, 8th, 5th1st without a LOT of extenuating circumstances and very unlikely to be able to maintain anything like it after this season. And as much as again itll trigger a few, and they are a better team, it is still very much a Leicester season. Coming from absolutely nowhere, no signs that theyd suddenly be capable of this title win. Again well see what happens next season but the smart money isnt that theyll be capable of challenging again.


They have the youngest side in the league and unlike Leicester arent losing the nucleus of their side the likes of Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Saliba, White, Partey Jesus will stay so dont see them going anywhere any time soon.

Even discounting the fact that they are traditionally the 3rd biggest club in the land and in the capital city, they are nothing like Leicester who before their league win, most famous player for a long time was Muzzy Izzet.
El Lobo

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65977
Quote from: Coolie High

They have the youngest side in the league and unlike Leicester arent losing the nucleus of their side the likes of Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Saliba, White, Partey Jesus will stay so dont see them going anywhere any time soon.

Even discounting the fact that they are traditionally the 3rd biggest club in the land and in the capital city, they are nothing like Leicester who before their league win, most famous player for a long time was Muzzy Izzet.

You seem very attached to the size of club. No one is saying theyre as big as Leicester. Theyve come from nowhere, no one was saying oh keep an eye on Arsenal next season. Thats the point. Now it could be that suddenly everythings clicked for a team who have perennially been 6th/7th place, or it could be that its a freak season (as with Leicester) where every big club drops away. I wouldnt even be surprised if United do an Arsenal from that season and Man City finish 3rd in a two horse race.
FlashGordon

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65978
Quote from: ScottishGoon
I'll wait until we play City at home in a few games and see where we are then.

There he is.  ;D

1. We've not won it yet, still a long way to go.
2. I always love the league is shite this year arguments. Was the league not shite when you and City were high 90's, we were shite, Utd were shite, Spurs weren't great, no Newcastle yet, Chelsea were always mixed?

We we were getting to Champions League finals, one of us winning one, while doing it. That vindicated us no matter how shite ye were. We'll see how ye fare in that competition next year.
