The biggest bummer about watching Arsenal is how much more energy they have than us. Fuck, we look lethargic in comparison. But perhaps we make everyone look energetic at this point.
To be fair, theyve done shit all for a long, long time. Well see how this title win helps them long term but as much as itll trigger our north London friends, it doesnt speak much for the quality of the league this season that a side with a fair few donkeys in their team are on course for 100 points. As much as its a grim old season, lets not launch into thinking Arsenal are suddenly an incredible team and were absolutely dreadful with nothing going for us. Teams dont go 5th, 6th, 5th, 8th, 8th, 5th
1st without a LOT of extenuating circumstances and very unlikely to be able to maintain anything like it after this season. And as much as again itll trigger a few, and they are a better team, it is still very much a Leicester season. Coming from absolutely nowhere, no signs that theyd suddenly be capable of this title win. Again well see what happens next season but the smart money isnt that theyll be capable of challenging again.