Signing Trossard by all accounts.
When Emile Smith Rowe is healthy, does he get back to 11 or it's gonna be even harder now that they got Trossard?
Any new player coming in across the front line might make it more difficult for him, but he needs to work on building his fitness up and both are quite flexible in terms of position anyway. We needed to buy that new forward or risk running the current ones into the ground.
Now we have 7 forward players for 4 positions Odegaard Saka martinelli Jesus , Nketiah ESR and Trossard . Fabio Vieira and Reiss Nelson also there but a level below. That depth is crucial. We are still in EL /fa cup and injuries and suspensions will come
Think signing Trossard now allows us to possibly sign a midfielder this window.
I think we want Rice next window and wont sign a stop gap unless on loan
And now youre gona believus !
Are we all Spurs fans tonight?
Congrats Arsenal Rawkites on your Title.
lobo's banned at just the right time
Congrats to the gooners! Truly deserved, by far the best team this season!
Fucking Tottenham, pointless club .
Of course, it's just half time with another 45 to go so there's that calm inner voice of reason saying "lads, it's Spurs".
I keep hearing about the title race.... what title race. Soon we ll be resting players in the league for the europa league games
Crosby Nick never fails.
Arsenal just have to win their own games and not worry about others. If you manage to beat City you are in a good place.
They dont look great to be honest. Still wanted a favour from Spurs, the easier it gets the better
Saying that makes you feel how dirty ?
City look more likely to drop points than Arsenal. That's a fact.
With Spurs defeat we are now 14 points ahead of 5th place and with 2 games in hand. Fair to say our season wont turn into a top 4 battle whatever happens. CL next season is guaranteed. Lets not lose sight of what a wonderful achievement that is given the size of the job Arteta had. Now lets win the thing.
It's ok. Wonderful is abit extreme.
Remember spurs being two up at old trafford in a title race mate texted me excitedly, i said they will lose 4-2 lad its spurs , watched in the loop at the cinema, came out spurs lost 5-2.
I think they were 3 up and lost 5-3. Home game too i believe. I remember them in the cup against man city before city won the lottery. 3-0 up at ht at home and city got a red card, then came back to win 4-3 . A history of snatching defeats from jaws of victories !
