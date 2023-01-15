« previous next »
When Emile Smith Rowe is healthy, does he get back to 11 or it's gonna be even harder now that they got Trossard?
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 03:30:42 pm
Signing Trossard by all accounts.
"Todd Bohely after he sees Arsenal bid for Trossard" - https://twitter.com/AFCMet/status/1616020801018363907
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 05:20:43 pm
When Emile Smith Rowe is healthy, does he get back to 11 or it's gonna be even harder now that they got Trossard?

Any new player coming in across the front line might make it more difficult for him, but he needs to work on building his fitness up and both are quite flexible in terms of position anyway. We needed to buy that new forward or risk running the current ones into the ground.
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 05:29:47 pm
Any new player coming in across the front line might make it more difficult for him, but he needs to work on building his fitness up and both are quite flexible in terms of position anyway. We needed to buy that new forward or risk running the current ones into the ground.
or you can just sell him to us for 20 million and 1.
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 05:20:43 pm
When Emile Smith Rowe is healthy, does he get back to 11 or it's gonna be even harder now that they got Trossard?

Now we have 7 forward players for 4 positions

Odegaard Saka martinelli Jesus , Nketiah ESR and  Trossard . Fabio Vieira and Reiss Nelson also there but a level below. That depth is crucial. We are still in EL /fa cup and injuries and suspensions will come
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 06:13:55 pm
Now we have 7 forward players for 4 positions

Odegaard Saka martinelli Jesus , Nketiah ESR and  Trossard . Fabio Vieira and Reiss Nelson also there but a level below. That depth is crucial. We are still in EL /fa cup and injuries and suspensions will come
Think signing Trossard now allows us to possibly sign a midfielder this window.
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 06:41:07 pm
Think signing Trossard now allows us to possibly sign a midfielder this window.

I think we want Rice next window and wont sign a stop gap unless on loan
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:01:26 pm
I think we want Rice next window and wont sign a stop gap unless on loan
Rice to Chelsea for 120m then.

Definitely need a midfielder. Elneny is unavailable right now.
Congrats Arsenal Rawkites on your Title.

"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Quote from: The North Bank on January 15, 2023, 06:44:41 pm
And now youre gona believus !

We gona win the league !
Are we all Spurs fans tonight?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

A bit boring this one horse race.

If we win it by 30 points it might turn people away from the product, I hope its closer.
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:56:18 pm
Are we all Spurs fans tonight?

To dare is to do
Wow, they might actually do it!
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:56:18 pm
Are we all Spurs fans tonight?

To be honest, I don't have a feckin clue what's going on right now!  ;D
I keep hearing about the title race.... what title race.

Soon we ll be resting players in the league for the europa league games  ;D
Leicester vibes undeniable now.
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 08:48:12 pm
Congrats Arsenal Rawkites on your Title.


;D lobo's banned at just the right time
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Yesterday at 09:01:13 pm
;D lobo's banned at just the right time

Lobo banned????

wtf.

Nevermind winning the league , Free Lobo !
Congrats to the gooners! Truly deserved, by far the best team this season!
Quote from: Geezer08 on Yesterday at 09:02:25 pm
Congrats to the gooners! Truly deserved, by far the best team this season!

I wont accept any congratulations until we win it, but it does feel good right now.
Fucking Tottenham, pointless club .
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:12:05 pm
Fucking Tottenham, pointless club .
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 08:59:14 pm
Of course, it's just half time with another 45 to go so there's that calm inner voice of reason saying "lads, it's Spurs".
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:00:53 pm
I keep hearing about the title race.... what title race.

Soon we ll be resting players in the league for the europa league games  ;D
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:12:05 pm
Fucking Tottenham, pointless club .

How to shit yourself in 12 easy minutes.
Ill have to give the trophy back, for now
Arsenal just have to win their own games and not worry about others. If you manage to beat City you are in a good place.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:31:24 pm
Arsenal just have to win their own games and not worry about others. If you manage to beat City you are in a good place.

They dont look great to be honest. Still wanted a favour from Spurs, the easier it gets the better
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:38:52 pm
They dont look great to be honest. Still wanted a favour from Spurs, the easier it gets the better

Saying that makes you feel how dirty ?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:50:44 pm
Saying that makes you feel how dirty ?

More stupid than dirty .
I'm dreading hearing Micah Richards bang on about how it show City's character etc etc.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

It doesn't seem so long ago we were clinging onto any hope they would slip up.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

City look more likely to drop points than Arsenal. That's a fact.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:16:44 pm
City look more likely to drop points than Arsenal. That's a fact.

They dont look great do they, they have a lot of goals in them but can easily be got at. I think we ll rip them apart they seem far too open at the back.
With Spurs defeat we are now 14 points ahead of 5th place and with 2 games in hand. Fair to say our season wont turn into a top 4 battle whatever happens. CL next season is guaranteed. Lets not lose sight of what a wonderful achievement that is given the size of the job Arteta had.
Now lets win the thing.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:11:49 am
With Spurs defeat we are now 14 points ahead of 5th place and with 2 games in hand. Fair to say our season wont turn into a top 4 battle whatever happens. CL next season is guaranteed. Lets not lose sight of what a wonderful achievement that is given the size of the job Arteta had.
Now lets win the thing.
It's ok. Wonderful is abit extreme.
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 06:23:43 am
It's ok. Wonderful is abit extreme.

For us it is, we finished 6 years running below Spurs.
Remember spurs being two up at old trafford in a title race mate texted me excitedly, i said they will lose 4-2 lad its spurs , watched in the loop at the cinema, came out spurs lost 5-2.
No time for caution.

Quote from: End Product on Today at 10:46:56 am
Remember spurs being two up at old trafford in a title race mate texted me excitedly, i said they will lose 4-2 lad its spurs , watched in the loop at the cinema, came out spurs lost 5-2.

I think they were 3 up and lost 5-3. Home game too i believe.

I remember them in the cup against man city before city won the lottery. 3-0 up at ht at home and city got a red card, then came back to win 4-3 .

A history of snatching defeats from jaws of victories !
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:12:58 am
I think they were 3 up and lost 5-3. Home game too i believe.

I remember them in the cup against man city before city won the lottery. 3-0 up at ht at home and city got a red card, then came back to win 4-3 .

A history of snatching defeats from jaws of victories !

Oh god another one haha that one was 08/09  spurs had good players then but still a paper tiger under duress.
No time for caution.
