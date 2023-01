This is the first time this season that I have felt Arsenal will win it. Some thoughts:



1. We’re so conditioned by City’s doped up relentlessness that we forget what normal title winners look like. Arsenal are miles better than Leicester were, but not as good as we and City have been over the past 4 years. That is to say they are showing the form of worthy champions.



2. City are not done but their performances are looking more like they did in our title season than in the years they pipped us. Their heads have dropped and I’ll be amazed if they win anything this year.



3. Man Utd are a million miles from winning a title but their fans would have bitten your arm off for top 4. Tbf Ten Hag has done a decent job of making them difficult to beat but they are still a counter attacking team like Spurs and those teams won’t win the league.



4. Arsenal fans will be the last to believe they’ll win it after years in the desert, just as we did. We started to believe after beating Man U at home 2-0 in late January. Guess who they play next.



5. It is of course galling watching City decline when we aren’t challenging. That one is on us (or at least our owners). I remember every one of our 30 years between league wins and there is nothing worse than being irrelevant to the title discussion. As a club we must do everything to get back there. We may get cheated year after year by sportswashers but it makes the successes that much sweeter. I still believe we’re a couple of decent midfielders away from getting back once we have our injured players back.



Fair play to Arsenal.