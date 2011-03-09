Are these that good or is the league quality not up to standard this season? Even just looking at their squad and you wouldnt believe they would be league winners. Hate Arteta and TNB but congrats if they do it.
They are riding a wave like Leicester.
You must not have watched us play
Of course I have. Your confidence is high at the moment and you're in good form but you're nowhere near the best team in the league on paper. Momentum matters a lot.
The thing is with Leciester, they finished with 81 points. we have 20 games left, if we win just 11 of the 20 that gets us 80 points.At the moment, we are a mixture of City in Possession and Liverpool without it .
You don't need to think that far. If you win your next 5 games, you will win it IMO. You are obviously a better team than Leicester were and momentum matters a lot. Bad momentum makes teams look worse that they are and good momentum makes them look better.
to be honest, when Welbeck scored that last minute winner against Leicester, I thought we'd go on to win the league. But we didn't. Mostly down to Giroud forgetting how to score.So many games to go. Always need to win the next game. That's it.
It was tight at that point. Winning the next five will have you home and dry. City would give up and focus on the CL. Your squad isn't that deep so it might be better for you to "throw" cup competitions if you extend your lead.
Yes, it was close. We were still a point or two behind after that game.I don't know if throwing up competitions is a good mentality. We should strengthen this window. Losing out on Mudryk is a blessing in disguise.Get a winger and a midfielder both as the club is willing to shell out money.
And now youre gona believus !
You don't want to be like us out of possession though mate.
Feared for them today, duno why.. Spurs are shite. Great chance for Arse. Please dont fuck up next week!!!
Its all about winning shiny things.
Winning the next five would be a big step forward but home and dry with fifteen games to go? I don't think so.
Not seen the incident with the fan kicking Ramsdale, was it bad? Cant condone it obviously but hopefully it stops the stupid prick acting like a stupid prick.
