Online Coolie High

« Reply #65720 on: Today at 06:54:11 pm »
Well done.
Offline Red-Soldier

« Reply #65721 on: Today at 06:56:12 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 06:53:58 pm
Are these that good or is the league quality not up to standard this season? Even just looking at their squad and you wouldnt believe they would be league winners. Hate Arteta and TNB but congrats if they do it.

The league is a bit shite.
Online jillc

« Reply #65722 on: Today at 06:56:46 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 06:53:58 pm
Are these that good or is the league quality not up to standard this season? Even just looking at their squad and you wouldnt believe they would be league winners. Hate Arteta and TNB but congrats if they do it.

They have improved hugely and like we used to be they work hard as a team, their biggest improvement at the moment is their defending. They just need to keep their nerve and take each game as it comes, like we did.
Online The North Bank

« Reply #65723 on: Today at 06:56:54 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 06:53:58 pm
Are these that good or is the league quality not up to standard this season? Even just looking at their squad and you wouldnt believe they would be league winners. Hate Arteta and TNB but congrats if they do it.

Arteta wont care that you hate him but im gutted  ;D
Online MonsLibpool

« Reply #65724 on: Today at 06:59:21 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 06:53:58 pm
Are these that good or is the league quality not up to standard this season? Even just looking at their squad and you wouldnt believe they would be league winners. Hate Arteta and TNB but congrats if they do it.
They are riding a wave like Leicester.
Online The North Bank

« Reply #65725 on: Today at 07:03:13 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:59:21 pm
They are riding a wave like Leicester.

You must not have watched us play
Online MonsLibpool

« Reply #65726 on: Today at 07:04:25 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:03:13 pm
You must not have watched us play
Of course I have. Your confidence is high at the moment and you're in good form but you're nowhere near the best team in the league on paper. Momentum matters a lot.
Online The North Bank

« Reply #65727 on: Today at 07:08:32 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:04:25 pm
Of course I have. Your confidence is high at the moment and you're in good form but you're nowhere near the best team in the league on paper. Momentum matters a lot.

The thing is with Leciester, they finished with 81 points. we have 20 games left, if we win just 11 of the 20 that gets us 80 points.

At the moment, we are a mixture of City in Possession and Liverpool without it .
Online MonsLibpool

« Reply #65728 on: Today at 07:10:00 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:08:32 pm
The thing is with Leciester, they finished with 81 points. we have 20 games left, if we win just 11 of the 20 that gets us 80 points.

At the moment, we are a mixture of City in Possession and Liverpool without it .
You don't need to think that far. If you win your next 5 games, you will win it IMO. You are obviously a better team than Leicester were and momentum matters a lot. Bad momentum makes teams look worse that they are and good momentum makes them look better.
Online The North Bank

« Reply #65729 on: Today at 07:14:40 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:10:00 pm
You don't need to think that far. If you win your next 5 games, you will win it IMO. You are obviously a better team than Leicester were and momentum matters a lot. Bad momentum makes teams look worse that they are and good momentum makes them look better.

Yes confidence is high and we are riding that wave, thats true. Only looking to next weekend, Another "rival" to dispatch
Online Bullet500

« Reply #65730 on: Today at 07:31:22 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:10:00 pm
You don't need to think that far. If you win your next 5 games, you will win it IMO. You are obviously a better team than Leicester were and momentum matters a lot. Bad momentum makes teams look worse that they are and good momentum makes them look better.
to be honest, when Welbeck scored that last minute winner against Leicester, I thought we'd go on to win the league. But we didn't. Mostly down to Giroud forgetting how to score.

So many games to go. Always need to win the next game. That's it.
Online MonsLibpool

« Reply #65731 on: Today at 07:37:01 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 07:31:22 pm
to be honest, when Welbeck scored that last minute winner against Leicester, I thought we'd go on to win the league. But we didn't. Mostly down to Giroud forgetting how to score.

So many games to go. Always need to win the next game. That's it.
It was tight at that point. Winning the next five will have you home and dry. City would give up and focus on the CL. Your squad isn't that deep so it might be better for you to "throw" cup competitions if you extend your lead.
Online Bullet500

« Reply #65732 on: Today at 07:40:25 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:37:01 pm
It was tight at that point. Winning the next five will have you home and dry. City would give up and focus on the CL. Your squad isn't that deep so it might be better for you to "throw" cup competitions if you extend your lead.
Yes, it was close. We were still a point or two behind after that game.

I don't know if throwing up competitions is a good mentality. We should strengthen this window. Losing out on Mudryk is a blessing in disguise.

Get a winger and a midfielder both as the club is willing to shell out money.
Online Al 666

« Reply #65733 on: Today at 07:42:39 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:08:32 pm
The thing is with Leciester, they finished with 81 points. we have 20 games left, if we win just 11 of the 20 that gets us 80 points.

At the moment, we are a mixture of City in Possession and Liverpool without it .

You don't want to be like us out of possession though mate.
Online MonsLibpool

« Reply #65734 on: Today at 07:44:01 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 07:40:25 pm
Yes, it was close. We were still a point or two behind after that game.

I don't know if throwing up competitions is a good mentality. We should strengthen this window. Losing out on Mudryk is a blessing in disguise.

Get a winger and a midfielder both as the club is willing to shell out money.
Yous definitely need to strengthen to compete on all fronts because your squad is a bit thin.
Online deano2727

« Reply #65735 on: Today at 07:46:26 pm »
My suspicion is it will end in tears. Still, top four was the goal, so it's not a disaster.
Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

« Reply #65736 on: Today at 07:46:44 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:44:41 pm
And now youre gona believus !

You're just harvesting the goods after we tired out the beast.
Online rawcusk8

« Reply #65737 on: Today at 07:46:47 pm »
Feared for them today, duno why.. Spurs are shite. Great chance for Arse. Please dont fuck up next week!!!
Online The North Bank

« Reply #65738 on: Today at 07:48:06 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:42:39 pm
You don't want to be like us out of possession though mate.

I dont watch Liverpool much now so the only Liverpool I remember would suffocate the opposition with pressing
Online JRed

« Reply #65739 on: Today at 07:54:46 pm »
Not seen the incident with the fan kicking Ramsdale, was it bad? Cant condone it obviously but hopefully it stops the stupid prick acting like a stupid prick.
Online Nick110581

« Reply #65740 on: Today at 08:02:03 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 07:46:47 pm
Feared for them today, duno why.. Spurs are shite. Great chance for Arse. Please dont fuck up next week!!!

Only way United beat them is with help from Officials.

They are light years ahead of them.
Online Alan_X

« Reply #65741 on: Today at 08:07:55 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:37:01 pm
It was tight at that point. Winning the next five will have you home and dry. City would give up and focus on the CL. Your squad isn't that deep so it might be better for you to "throw" cup competitions if you extend your lead.

Winning the next five would be a big step forward but home and dry with fifteen games to go? I don't think so.
Offline killer-heels

« Reply #65742 on: Today at 08:09:16 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 08:07:55 pm
Winning the next five would be a big step forward but home and dry with fifteen games to go? I don't think so.

I think they are. Think City are going through their own mini funk. A few key games coming but I think they are champions.
Offline I've been a good boy

« Reply #65743 on: Today at 08:11:05 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:54:46 pm
Not seen the incident with the fan kicking Ramsdale, was it bad? Cant condone it obviously but hopefully it stops the stupid prick acting like a stupid prick.
Took a full-on swing at Ramsdale, hope the c*nt is banned for life.
Online The North Bank

« Reply #65744 on: Today at 08:17:25 pm »
The best thing about it is that we were 5 clear when Jesus got his long term injury, that was the real test of our credentials, and weve extended our lead to 8.

Big chance now.
Online MonsLibpool

« Reply #65745 on: Today at 08:17:33 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 08:07:55 pm
Winning the next five would be a big step forward but home and dry with fifteen games to go? I don't think so.
The gap would be massive and Jesus would be back. City would give up like in 19/20 and they're not as consistent as they used to be anyway. If they win their next five, they could potentially be 15 points clear. I don't see this City side making that up.
