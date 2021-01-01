why did they sell Emi Martinez at first place? Clearly top 3 keeper in the world.



Arteta said he'd be competing with Leno to be first choice, Martinez wanted assurances he was undisputed first choice. Remember at the time as well he had only had a good 13 or 14 games, with no real indication of showing this sort of level before, so you couldn't be sure if that was a purple patch or really his level.Aston Villa put in an offer, assured him he'd be number 1, so he wanted to go, and given all his years of service the club gave him his wish.