Arsenal

Re: Arsenal
Reply #65680 on: Yesterday at 07:35:14 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 07:16:41 pm
He can console himself with their incredibly fortunate FA Cup final win later that season :D

Ooooh, it was that season. The Champions League winning one. I remember now.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65681 on: Yesterday at 10:08:52 pm
why did they sell Emi Martinez at first place? Clearly top 3 keeper in the world.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65682 on: Today at 05:59:48 am
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 10:08:52 pm
why did they sell Emi Martinez at first place? Clearly top 3 keeper in the world.

Leno is/was better. Just didnt act like a prick so doesnt get the attention. Fulham are 6th and the Fulham fans credit the biggest difference between this season and the last time they were in the premier league  to having a world class keeper.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65683 on: Today at 08:24:46 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 05:59:48 am
Leno is/was better. Just didnt act like a prick so doesnt get the attention. Fulham are 6th and the Fulham fans credit the biggest difference between this season and the last time they were in the premier league  to having a world class keeper.
I didn't see Leno much with Fulham but he was definition of being average for Arsenal imo.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65684 on: Today at 08:34:43 am
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 10:08:52 pm
why did they sell Emi Martinez at first place? Clearly top 3 keeper in the world.

Arteta said he'd be competing with Leno to be first choice, Martinez wanted assurances he was undisputed first choice. Remember at the time as well he had only had a good 13 or 14 games, with no real indication of showing this sort of level before, so you couldn't be sure if that was a purple patch or really his level.

Aston Villa put in an offer, assured him he'd be number 1, so he wanted to go, and given all his years of service the club gave him his wish.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65685 on: Today at 08:35:25 am
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 10:08:52 pm
why did they sell Emi Martinez at first place? Clearly top 3 keeper in the world.

Id sell him for being a monumental twat.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65686 on: Today at 09:17:38 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:35:25 am
Id sell him for being a monumental twat.
;D isn't he just.
