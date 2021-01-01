« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1636 1637 1638 1639 1640 [1641]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal  (Read 5090736 times)

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,677
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65600 on: Today at 03:00:03 pm »
If you said back then United would go 10 years without winning the league no one would have believed it, missing out on top 4 wouldve been insane.

Im hoping city go the same way in 10 years time.
Logged

Online tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,099
  • A manc
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65601 on: Today at 03:10:17 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 02:52:06 pm
Lets be honest you got two bonus titles at the end of Fergies reign with the worst teams Ive ever seen win the league, so take the rough with the smooth.
In 2013 we had peak Carrick and peak RVP so I wouldn't call that team bad, but 2011 was definitely our worst title winning side because Rooney was out half the season on a strop and we basically just had Vidic and Nani to carry the team.

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:47:04 pm
It was very funny to be fair.


In fairness I'd laugh if it happened to Liverpool (again). Actually on that note Thomas' celebration of that goal is so understated. I'd have had a quadruple heart attack and jumped into the stands if I scored that goal.
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,245
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65602 on: Today at 03:13:44 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 03:10:17 pm
In 2013 we had peak Carrick and peak RVP so I wouldn't call that team bad, but 2011 was definitely our worst title winning side because Rooney was out half the season on a strop and we basically just had Vidic and Nani to carry the team.
In fairness I'd laugh if it happened to Liverpool (again). Actually on that note Thomas' celebration of that goal is so understated. I'd have had a quadruple heart attack and jumped into the stands if I scored that goal.

2013 RVP....... :butt :butt   
« Last Edit: Today at 03:15:19 pm by ScottishGoon »
Logged

Online tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,099
  • A manc
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65603 on: Today at 03:49:58 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 03:13:44 pm
2013 RVP....... :butt :butt
Actually went on a 10 game odd goalless run for us that year, he wasn't as good as 11-12 RVP who was just one of the best players in the world at the time, unstoppable. Still amazing that year for Utd too mind.
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Offline Jambo Power

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,199
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65604 on: Today at 04:31:52 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:09:00 am
But if you'd spent the hodgson years in a coma , you wouldn't be too upset ...

Years? What kind of alternate hell did you endure? :o
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,397
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65605 on: Today at 04:38:01 pm »
Quote from: Jambo Power on Today at 04:31:52 pm
Years? What kind of alternate hell did you endure? :o

One normal year is 7 Hodgson years.
Logged

Online tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,099
  • A manc
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65606 on: Today at 04:39:15 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:38:01 pm
One normal year is 7 Hodgson years.
Jovanovic, Cole, Poulsen, Konchesky, Kyrgiakos your best player, Ngog up front.. those were the days
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,397
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65607 on: Today at 04:53:49 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 04:39:15 pm
Jovanovic, Cole, Poulsen, Konchesky, Kyrgiakos your best player, Ngog up front.. those were the days

I enjoyed Ngogs goal against you. Under Rafa admittedly!
Logged

Online tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,099
  • A manc
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65608 on: Today at 05:04:53 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:53:49 pm
I enjoyed Ngogs goal against you. Under Rafa admittedly!
The day it became clear Ferdinand wasn't the same player he was and the back injuries had gotten to him. Torres roasted him for his goal that day. Even that season when he was injured a lot Torres was such a sensational player, always envied you having him.
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,397
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65609 on: Today at 05:57:44 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 05:04:53 pm
The day it became clear Ferdinand wasn't the same player he was and the back injuries had gotten to him. Torres roasted him for his goal that day. Even that season when he was injured a lot Torres was such a sensational player, always envied you having him.

I remember (as ever!) both he and Gerrard were big doubts for that game and I remember thinking if we could just have one Id want it to be Torres. Sure enough Gerrard was out but Torres played and made the difference. Wed lost three or four in a row before that.

Turned the timer with that winuntil we lost at Fulham the following week and had two sent off! Wonder whatever happened to their manager!
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,009
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65610 on: Today at 06:09:01 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:57:44 pm
Turned the timer with that winuntil we lost at Fulham the following week and had two sent off! Wonder whatever happened to their manager!

No idea but we could have done with a broadsheet man in a tabloid world like him.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,245
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65611 on: Today at 06:39:26 pm »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1636 1637 1638 1639 1640 [1641]   Go Up
« previous next »
 