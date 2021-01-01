Lets be honest you got two bonus titles at the end of Fergies reign with the worst teams Ive ever seen win the league, so take the rough with the smooth.
It was very funny to be fair.
In 2013 we had peak Carrick and peak RVP so I wouldn't call that team bad, but 2011 was definitely our worst title winning side because Rooney was out half the season on a strop and we basically just had Vidic and Nani to carry the team.In fairness I'd laugh if it happened to Liverpool (again). Actually on that note Thomas' celebration of that goal is so understated. I'd have had a quadruple heart attack and jumped into the stands if I scored that goal.
2013 RVP.......
But if you'd spent the hodgson years in a coma , you wouldn't be too upset ...
Years? What kind of alternate hell did you endure?
Crosby Nick never fails.
One normal year is 7 Hodgson years.
Jovanovic, Cole, Poulsen, Konchesky, Kyrgiakos your best player, Ngog up front.. those were the days
I enjoyed Ngogs goal against you. Under Rafa admittedly!
The day it became clear Ferdinand wasn't the same player he was and the back injuries had gotten to him. Torres roasted him for his goal that day. Even that season when he was injured a lot Torres was such a sensational player, always envied you having him.
Turned the timer with that win
until we lost at Fulham the following week and had two sent off! Wonder whatever happened to their manager!
