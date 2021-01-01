The day it became clear Ferdinand wasn't the same player he was and the back injuries had gotten to him. Torres roasted him for his goal that day. Even that season when he was injured a lot Torres was such a sensational player, always envied you having him.



I remember (as ever!) both he and Gerrard were big doubts for that game and I remember thinking if we could just have one Id want it to be Torres. Sure enough Gerrard was out but Torres played and made the difference. Wed lost three or four in a row before that.Turned the timer with that win until we lost at Fulham the following week and had two sent off! Wonder whatever happened to their manager!