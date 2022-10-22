« previous next »
Arsenal

Re: Arsenal
Reply #65520 on: Today at 11:03:34 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:35:52 am
I hope we end up getting mudryk, only because how desperate he is to join us.


"He has already shown himself on his Instagram story watching two of Arsenal's three matches since the resumption of Premier League football. He also labelled Mikel Arteta a "top coach" during the 4-2 win at Brighton on New Year's Eve.

And now he has liked a post from Arsenal fan account @arsenal_memes___ on Instagram. The image depicts Mudryk behind bars in a prison cell, with the Ukraine flag and Shakhtar badge above him.

The song 'Prison Song' by Zigg Zag is used in the background, with the post captioned "#freemudryk". The post has been up for a couple of days but Mudryk seemingly gave it a like from his official account @mmudryk10 in the early hours of Thursday morning."

Mudryk has recently posted a whole host of transfer hints on his Instagram page. And his latest one featured the song Circo Loco by Drake and 21 Savage, which includes the lyrics still got to see the Gunners win the Premier League.


Its no wonder top talents go to chelsea to die, they have no interest in that plastic club other than money. He could still be another one.


Sounds like a bit of a knob if you ask me. And it's a bit ironic to suggest players should choose Arsenal over Chelsea if they want to win trophies, considering your lot have forgot how to win big trophies  :)
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65521 on: Today at 11:03:59 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:51:40 am
I think Arteta is running it like a mini Abu Dhabi, spending like a mini Abu Dhabi, and acting like a Mini Pep in preparation for the Abu Dhabi job which he really wants, and will probably get after Pep leaves

I also feel that a lot of these great young players Arsenal have will go to City real soon - would be surprised is Saka doesn't play for City in the next 2 years

And of course, the only way for a fan to compartmentalize acting like a mini Abu Dhabi, is as you say react like their fans do to

Also despite the close race, you are never going to hear Arteta criticizing them. He came through their coaching system, he acts like them, and ultimately as I say I think he is the heir apparent to Pep

Aye spot on
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65522 on: Today at 11:08:41 am
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 11:03:34 am
Sounds like a bit of a knob if you ask me. And it's a bit ironic to suggest players should choose Arsenal over Chelsea if they want to win trophies, considering your lot have forgot how to win big trophies  :)

I wouldnt like it if iit was one of our players true, but on the second point chelsea are hopeless now.

His agent will be at Stamford bridge tonight, I hope they roll back the years and summon the spirit of Roman! We need a massive performance from them tonight
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65523 on: Today at 11:12:28 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:35:52 am
I hope we end up getting mudryk, only because how desperate he is to join us.


"He has already shown himself on his Instagram story watching two of Arsenal's three matches since the resumption of Premier League football. He also labelled Mikel Arteta a "top coach" during the 4-2 win at Brighton on New Year's Eve.

And now he has liked a post from Arsenal fan account @arsenal_memes___ on Instagram. The image depicts Mudryk behind bars in a prison cell, with the Ukraine flag and Shakhtar badge above him.

The song 'Prison Song' by Zigg Zag is used in the background, with the post captioned "#freemudryk". The post has been up for a couple of days but Mudryk seemingly gave it a like from his official account @mmudryk10 in the early hours of Thursday morning."

Mudryk has recently posted a whole host of transfer hints on his Instagram page. And his latest one featured the song Circo Loco by Drake and 21 Savage, which includes the lyrics still got to see the Gunners win the Premier League.


Its no wonder top talents go to chelsea to die, they have no interest in that plastic club other than money. He could still be another one.

Absolutely tasteless but I'd expect nothing less from an Arsenal fan account. Seems like a right prick as well so he'd fit in well with Arsenal. Let's not forget that they have a rapist playing CM for them every game
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65524 on: Today at 11:19:01 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:35:52 am
And now he has liked a post from Arsenal fan account @arsenal_memes___ on Instagram. The image depicts Mudryk behind bars in a prison cell, with the Ukraine flag and Shakhtar badge above him.

The song 'Prison Song' by Zigg Zag is used in the background, with the post captioned "#freemudryk". The post has been up for a couple of days but Mudryk seemingly gave it a like from his official account @mmudryk10 in the early hours of Thursday morning."

:duh

Classy, as ever.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65525 on: Today at 11:19:40 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:08:41 am
I wouldnt like it if iit was one of our players true, but on the second point chelsea are hopeless now.

His agent will be at Stamford bridge tonight, I hope they roll back the years and summon the spirit of Roman! We need a massive performance from them tonight

It would be a tough call for a player. Arsenal look better than Chelsea, this season, but ultimately Arsenal fail to deliver. Chelsea can often look off but do win trophies. If it was me I'd choose Arsenal because Chelsea are a horrible club. Then again Muridyk isn't displaying any characteristics of a decent person
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65526 on: Today at 11:21:41 am
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 11:19:40 am
It would be a tough call for a player. Arsenal look better than Chelsea, this season, but ultimately Arsenal fail to deliver. Chelsea can often look off but do win trophies. If it was me I'd choose Arsenal because Chelsea are a horrible club. Then again Muridyk isn't displaying any characteristics of a decent person

That was romans Chelsea that would keep coming back . That mantle has been taken over by Newcastle . This Chelsea are not coming back.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65527 on: Today at 12:07:35 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:37:41 am
Since the mid 90s, all our  title races have really been against man utd. I think 04 was like a one horse race , and the rest whether we won or lost always featured them.
Those were nasty events, like local derbies, with London being full of United fans.
A title race with Man city feels weird, its like they only exist on paper, they might as well be PSG, you dont end up hating them, just the state of football.
The Man Utd - Arsenal title race games were the best of my life, never experienced tension like it since, even in 09 when we were in a title race with Liverpool.

Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:09:45 am
I think they are riding a wave at the moment because they haven't been great. It'll be interesting to see how they cope with playing so many games in a short space of time.
We are on course to score maybe 50-55 goals. Unless something is done about that in this window top 4 is the peak goal and its nowhere near a certainty. We're not going on any big winning run.

In other news, the Arsenal collapse looks like its sadly beginning. Shame because I really dont want to see City winning yet again and doing 3 in a row. Boring boring boring.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65528 on: Today at 12:16:08 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 12:07:35 pm
The Man Utd - Arsenal title race games were the best of my life, never experienced tension like it since, even in 09 when we were in a title race with Liverpool.
We are on course to score maybe 50-55 goals. Unless something is done about that in this window top 4 is the peak goal and its nowhere near a certainty. We're not going on any big winning run.

In other news, the Arsenal collapse looks like its sadly beginning. Shame because I really dont want to see City winning yet again and doing 3 in a row. Boring boring boring.

Best time in the premier league that was, modern tactics were coming into it but there was still enough margin for old school blood and thunder. Two teams packed with talent, playing a different way, representing different things, with incredible managers who at the time hated each other (best m8s now). The talent on show was unreal. Henry Vieira Pires Bergkamp Cole Campbell, vs Keane Beckham Scholes Giggs Rio RVN etc. Almost every player in both teams was world class , at the top of their game. Obviously the referees and the media favoured Fergusons united as he represented all things british and xenophobia was a still a badge then, but Wenger overcame that disadvantage with a brilliant team of his own.

Beat city next weekend, and lets go again, me and you, outside, lets sort it out. You can bring your mates as back up too. Ill bring my mates as ....oh, I dont have any, shit.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65529 on: Today at 12:51:12 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:45:08 am
None of us are joking ;D

Don't get me wrong, we'd all still prefer you over the true Abu Dhabi. But your managers behaviour, your players behaviour and your fans behaviour are all strikingly similar to how Abu Dhabis behave. Your net spend over the last five seasons is second only to United, but whenever anyone mentions it you all get oddly defensive and start churning out 'Oh by saying that you're legitimizing Man City'. This season you've had an insane amount of decisions going for you, but whenever anyone mentions it you all get oddly defensive and start churning out 'Oh by saying that you're legitimizing Man City'. The last game annoyingly raised a chuckle because, whilst none of us want to see Saudi Arabia win anything or finish in the top 4, it was a little amusing to see you on the end of the sort of shithousery you've inflicted on most teams you've played this season (and of course then hilariously moan about it, like the Liverpool or Leeds games didn't happen). Ironically, trying to shut down any criticism of your club by saying 'Calling us mini abu dhabi legtimizes them' is exactly what Fred Flintstone says...Abu Dhabi Doooo!


I find the comparison from one club to another club laughable. We are our own club, with our own owners (who are more like FSG than Abu Dhabi), our own supporters for good and for bad, (and there is a LOT of cringe among parts of our support). We have a massive history domestically, although admittedly are paupers in europe for a club of our size.
 
Since the takeover, there's always been a dislike between Man City and Arsenal. From buying our players, to the Adebayor celebration, to being seen as the ringleaders of the hateful eight, to them hating Wenger calling out their spending, to being annoyed at the way we went out recruiting Arteta, there's been a rivalry there.

When you talk about our behaviour, you do realise that outside Liverpool fans, there's many might think similar towards your manager, players and fans? That's football, that's rivalry, i dont expect us to be liked on here, thats for sure, but at least make your comparisons make sense. It's like me coming on and saying you are just like Man Utd?!
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65530 on: Today at 01:07:18 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 12:51:12 pm

I find the comparison from one club to another club laughable. We are our own club, with our own owners (who are more like FSG than Abu Dhabi), our own supporters for good and for bad, (and there is a LOT of cringe among parts of our support). We have a massive history domestically, although admittedly are paupers in europe for a club of our size.
 
Since the takeover, there's always been a dislike between Man City and Arsenal. From buying our players, to the Adebayor celebration, to being seen as the ringleaders of the hateful eight, to being annoyed at the way we went out recruiting Arteta, there's been a rivalry there.

When you talk about our behaviour, you do realise that outside Liverpool fans, there's many might think similar towards your manager, players and fans? That's football, that's rivalry, i dont expect us to be liked on here, thats for sure, but at least make your comparisons make sense. It's like me coming on and saying you are just like Man Utd?!

Have to agree with this. Calling them mini Abu Dhabi actually undercuts our genuine gripe about the disgusting nature of state sponsored sportswashing. They are owned and run as a business as we are. Their revenue comes from genuine sponsorship arrangements not from some Crown Prince's idiot cousin's slush fund. They may have spent more than us but that's more a reflection of our owners' frugality. I suspect their wage structure is closer to ours than City's and probably less than ours.

Totally get that some don't want to see Arsenal win. But calling them the same as City is plain daft (apart from the fact that each has a serial rapist on their books).
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65531 on: Today at 02:27:10 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 01:07:18 pm
Have to agree with this. Calling them mini Abu Dhabi actually undercuts our genuine gripe about the disgusting nature of state sponsored sportswashing. They are owned and run as a business as we are. Their revenue comes from genuine sponsorship arrangements not from some Crown Prince's idiot cousin's slush fund. They may have spent more than us but that's more a reflection of our owners' frugality. I suspect their wage structure is closer to ours than City's and probably less than ours.

Totally get that some don't want to see Arsenal win. But calling them the same as City is plain daft (apart from the fact that each has a serial rapist on their books).

They've spent more than everyone bar United.

But thats beside the point, you'll notice everyone who compares them to Abu Dhabi isn't remotely comparing their owners and their human rights abuses and cheating. Its comparing their vile, niggly little manager. Its comparing their horrible, cheating, diving, fouling, crying players. And its comparing their increasingly abhorrent fanbase. Nothing to do with the ownership, or comparing the ownership, so the whole 'you cant compare us to Man City because that legitimizes them' is, I'm afraid to say, Abu Dhabi-esque deflecting.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65532 on: Today at 03:15:35 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:27:10 pm
They've spent more than everyone bar United.

But thats beside the point, you'll notice everyone who compares them to Abu Dhabi isn't remotely comparing their owners and their human rights abuses and cheating. Its comparing their vile, niggly little manager. Its comparing their horrible, cheating, diving, fouling, crying players. And its comparing their increasingly abhorrent fanbase. Nothing to do with the ownership, or comparing the ownership, so the whole 'you cant compare us to Man City because that legitimizes them' is, I'm afraid to say, Abu Dhabi-esque deflecting.

Sure but you know you're riling them deliberately by making that specific comparison (rather than to Man U for example) just as we'd react the same if someone said the same of us based on, what, Klopp screaming at officials like Arteta did or running onto the field at the end of the derby ? Or Robbo hitting Messi over the head? Or our players occasionally going over easily in the area? I wouldn't change our manager or players for the world but we accept these things in our players and condemn it in others. Every fan group is hypocritical like that.

As for their fans, I can't say it's my impression of the Arsenal fans I know who by and large respect us as a club far more than our rivals. Admittedly I tend to speak to people who can hold a conversation so I'm not likely to engage with their knuckle-draggers. Of course they have their share of douches but so do we. It was only last week one of ours tossed a pint pot of coins into the lower tier injuring a little girl and we have some absolute whoppers on tw@tter spouting utter sh*te just like any other club. Do they represent what we are? I'd say no.

I'm not massively bothered by it but we could do with some perspective on here at times.

Re: Arsenal
Reply #65533 on: Today at 03:17:12 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 03:15:35 pm
Sure but you know you're riling them deliberately by making that specific comparison

Welcome to Planet Lobo.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65534 on: Today at 03:26:27 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:17:12 pm
Welcome to Planet Lobo.

Careful, I know how upset you get with people jumping into threads to make personal insults tubby :)

Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 03:15:35 pm
Sure but you know you're riling them deliberately by making that specific comparison (rather than to Man U for example) just as we'd react the same if someone said the same of us based on, what, Klopp screaming at officials like Arteta did or running onto the field at the end of the derby ? Or Robbo hitting Messi over the head? Or our players occasionally going over easily in the area? I wouldn't change our manager or players for the world but we accept these things in our players and condemn it in others. Every fan group is hypocritical like that.

As for their fans, I can't say it's my impression of the Arsenal fans I know who by and large respect us as a club far more than our rivals. Admittedly I tend to speak to people who can hold a conversation so I'm not likely to engage with their knuckle-draggers. Of course they have their share of douches but so do we. It was only last week one of ours tossed a pint pot of coins into the lower tier injuring a little girl and we have some absolute whoppers on tw@tter spouting utter sh*te just like any other club. Do they represent what we are? I'd say no.

I'm not massively bothered by it but we could do with some perspective on here at times.



Again, its a pretty clear comparison. I always love the 'every fanbase thinks their players are angels...but they're not really'. I mean I'm sure they do...but then some fanbases might actually be right (or more right). Klopp doesn't conduct himself like Arteta, Robbo 'hit Messi over the head'? ;D Our players dont go over easily in the box because they know full fucking well even if they go over heavily they're getting shit all!! How Arsenal have conducted themselves this season (clue, again not comparing their ownership to the Sheikh) has Artetas influence written all over it, which has Abi Dhabis influence written all over it. Thats all, nothing for them to get offended by because look what its got them achieving.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65535 on: Today at 03:46:47 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:26:27 pm

Again, its a pretty clear comparison. I always love the 'every fanbase thinks their players are angels...but they're not really'. I mean I'm sure they do...but then some fanbases might actually be right (or more right). Klopp doesn't conduct himself like Arteta, Robbo 'hit Messi over the head'? ;D Our players dont go over easily in the box because they know full fucking well even if they go over heavily they're getting shit all!! How Arsenal have conducted themselves this season (clue, again not comparing their ownership to the Sheikh) has Artetas influence written all over it, which has Abi Dhabis influence written all over it. Thats all, nothing for them to get offended by because look what its got them achieving.

I think the problem is people think he's trying to be like Pep, when everyone who knew him as a senior player in the dressing room describe him as an intense guy that lived and breathed his football. We didn't hire him just because he worked with Pep a couple of years, he was identified while with us as someone that was being earmarked for progression in our coaching setup but he choose to go to Man City first to get some more outside experience. Remember he was close to getting the job when we hired Emery.

Would he have learned things at Man City, under Pep, of course he would have. But I think it's fair he would have been like this as a manager with or without Peps influence. As for the rest, that's just rivals bias I'm afraid, that fans say about most other clubs.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65536 on: Today at 04:01:28 pm
Lobo fought a good fight, but he just got rumbled. Now hes running up and down the touchline screaming at everyone like Arteta.

Sometimes you just have to accept defeat. No one wins all the time






(apart from me  ;) )
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65537 on: Today at 04:12:06 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 12:51:12 pm

I find the comparison from one club to another club laughable. We are our own club, with our own owners (who are more like FSG than Abu Dhabi), our own supporters for good and for bad, (and there is a LOT of cringe among parts of our support). We have a massive history domestically, although admittedly are paupers in europe for a club of our size.
 
Since the takeover, there's always been a dislike between Man City and Arsenal. From buying our players, to the Adebayor celebration, to being seen as the ringleaders of the hateful eight, to them hating Wenger calling out their spending, to being annoyed at the way we went out recruiting Arteta, there's been a rivalry there.

When you talk about our behaviour, you do realise that outside Liverpool fans, there's many might think similar towards your manager, players and fans? That's football, that's rivalry, i dont expect us to be liked on here, thats for sure, but at least make your comparisons make sense. It's like me coming on and saying you are just like Man Utd?!

He is finding it all tough to compute. He has been mocking Arsenal for years, calling Arteta a fraud, celebrating his contract extension. Now they are top of the league and riding high, as a coping mechanism, he is resorting to comparing Arsenal to Kaiserslautern and Leicester. Calling them mini Abu Dhabi. He can't exactly mock the quality of the team anymore, so this is the best he's got.

It's all getting too much for him.

He's rooting for Arsenal though. He wants them to win the title over City.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65538 on: Today at 04:12:26 pm
Where was 'de feet'? ;D

Two Arsenal fans getting rattled because your behaviour is being called out? Its not just me chaps, look over the last few pages. Look at the PL thread for the game t'other night. Its not a Lobo thing. I dont expect you to agree because well....no-one likes their heroes being called c*nts. Buts its a widespread thing now, its not just being plucked out of the air because of jealousy at your supreme 17 games.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65539 on: Today at 04:25:52 pm
Quote from: Andar on Today at 04:12:06 pm
He is finding it all tough to compute. He has been mocking Arsenal for years, calling Arteta a fraud, celebrating his contract extension. Now they are top of the league and riding high, as a coping mechanism, he is resorting to comparing Arsenal to Kaiserslautern and Leicester. Calling them mini Abu Dhabi. He can't exactly mock the quality of the team anymore, so this is the best he's got.

It's all getting too much for him.

He's rooting for Arsenal though. He wants them to win the title over City.


Ouch

What is this, pile on Lobo day
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65540 on: Today at 04:27:06 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:12:26 pm
Where was 'de feet'? ;D

Two Arsenal fans getting rattled because your behaviour is being called out? Its not just me chaps, look over the last few pages. Look at the PL thread for the game t'other night. Its not a Lobo thing. I dont expect you to agree because well....no-one likes their heroes being called c*nts. Buts its a widespread thing now, its not just being plucked out of the air because of jealousy at your supreme 17 games.

Not rattled mate, it's just a very lazy comparison and analysis, more disappointed in you than angry.   ;)
We've enough embarrassing shit of our own that uniquely identifies us rather than making up that we're mini versions of someone else's shit.  ;D
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65541 on: Today at 04:27:09 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:25:52 pm

Ouch

What is this, pile on Lobo day

He's just a secret fan. My biggest fan.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65542 on: Today at 04:35:29 pm
I can see the Arteta comparisons to Guardiola in terms of touchline mannerisms and Arsenal enjoying the same dark arts that City excel at.

Bit of a stretch on the fans front though. Bit of a harmless fan base in the grand scheme of things. Theres plenty worse out there. And maybe theyre getting a bit over excited online and in the ground in different ways but thats understandable given how long its been since they were in this position. Theres bound to be some anxiety along the way.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65543 on: Today at 04:44:45 pm
Too much rivalry on here, we need to be all united, and support chelsea tonight.

Fuck i feel sick
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65544 on: Today at 04:46:33 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:44:45 pm
Too much rivalry on here, we need to be all united, and support chelsea tonight.

Fuck i feel sick
Nah we could do with City winning their next 3 in the league pretty comfortably. You're on you own for a bit
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65545 on: Today at 04:48:57 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:35:29 pm
I can see the Arteta comparisons to Guardiola in terms of touchline mannerisms and Arsenal enjoying the same dark arts that City excel at.

Bit of a stretch on the fans front though. Bit of a harmless fan base in the grand scheme of things. Theres plenty worse out there. And maybe theyre getting a bit over excited online and in the ground in different ways but thats understandable given how long its been since they were in this position. Theres bound to be some anxiety along the way.

At least Arsenal have a fan base. Not cardboard cut outs on empty seats.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65546 on: Today at 04:55:24 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:12:26 pm
Where was 'de feet'? ;D

Two Arsenal fans getting rattled because your behaviour is being called out? Its not just me chaps, look over the last few pages. Look at the PL thread for the game t'other night. Its not a Lobo thing. I dont expect you to agree because well....no-one likes their heroes being called c*nts. Buts its a widespread thing now, its not just being plucked out of the air because of jealousy at your supreme 17 games.
Nah you're just particularly bitter towards them over the 3-2 loss which for some odd reason you still haven't come to terms with
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65547 on: Today at 05:02:14 pm
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 11:12:28 am
Absolutely tasteless but I'd expect nothing less from an Arsenal fan account. Seems like a right prick as well so he'd fit in well with Arsenal. Let's not forget that they have a rapist playing CM for them every game

They've become a pretty vile club in recent seasons, but they aren't as vile as the alternative.
A few years back I'd have been happy to see Arsenal win the league if it wasn't us but they're riddled with rats now. Rats in the fanbase, rats on the sidelines, rats on the pitch. Fuck them.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65548 on: Today at 05:10:06 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:27:10 pm
Its comparing their vile, niggly little manager. Its comparing their horrible, cheating, diving, fouling, crying players. And its comparing their increasingly abhorrent fanbase.

Really looking forward to their collapse - only problem is the alternatives -  city Utd Newcastle - as we don't look like challenging I'm hoping  Brentford keep up their current form
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65549 on: Today at 05:16:33 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 05:02:14 pm
They've become a pretty vile club in recent seasons, but they aren't as vile as the alternative.
A few years back I'd have been happy to see Arsenal win the league if it wasn't us but they're riddled with rats now. Rats in the fanbase, rats on the sidelines, rats on the pitch. Fuck them.

I think you lot need to calm down, till they start chanting some of the derogatory songs the likes of United Chelsea City Everton have in recent years I certainly wont be using the word vile to describe their fanbase, annoying maybe but they dont have that truly snide element that other fanbases have, their neighbours in North London are worse for one.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65550 on: Today at 05:18:30 pm

It's funny how success turns a team, its manager, its players and its fans into c*nts.

On that basis I hope we are the biggest c*nts in club football for the next century.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65551 on: Today at 05:20:35 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 05:16:33 pm
I think you lot need to calm down, till they start chanting some of the derogatory songs the likes of United Chelsea City Everton have in recent years I certainly wont be using the word vile to describe their fanbase, annoying maybe but they dont have that truly snide element that other fanbases have, their neighbours in North London are worse for one.

If they start chanting some derogatory songs then it's not because of what someone said on the internet, it's because they are scum. But as I said above, they aren't as vile as the alternative.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65552 on: Today at 05:21:40 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 05:20:35 pm
If they start chanting some derogatory songs then it's not because of what someone said on the internet, it's because they are scum. But as I said above, they aren't as vile as the alternative.

I dont think theyre vile at all actually, Arsenal are probably the most well mannered fans out of all the top 6 to be honest, what they are is delusional, which is why ill enjoy if it all falls down for them.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65553 on: Today at 05:28:04 pm
Everyone should just calm down, theres only 2 things that matter tonight .

1- Chelsea to get a result against Man city

2- El Lobo recovers from today's beating, to come back stronger tomorrow.

Not necessarily in that order either, but everything else is irrelevant right now.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65554 on: Today at 05:39:16 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 05:18:30 pm
It's funny how success turns a team, its manager, its players and its fans into c*nts.

On that basis I hope we are the biggest c*nts in club football for the next century.



Emirates Cup?
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65555 on: Today at 06:00:00 pm
