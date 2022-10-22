None of us are joking
Don't get me wrong, we'd all still prefer you over the true Abu Dhabi. But your managers behaviour, your players behaviour and your fans behaviour are all strikingly similar to how Abu Dhabis behave. Your net spend over the last five seasons is second only to United, but whenever anyone mentions it you all get oddly defensive and start churning out 'Oh by saying that you're legitimizing Man City'. This season you've had an insane amount of decisions going for you, but whenever anyone mentions it you all get oddly defensive and start churning out 'Oh by saying that you're legitimizing Man City'. The last game annoyingly raised a chuckle because, whilst none of us want to see Saudi Arabia win anything or finish in the top 4, it was a little amusing to see you on the end of the sort of shithousery you've inflicted on most teams you've played this season (and of course then hilariously moan about it, like the Liverpool or Leeds games didn't happen). Ironically, trying to shut down any criticism of your club by saying 'Calling us mini abu dhabi legtimizes them' is exactly what Fred Flintstone says...Abu Dhabi Doooo!
I find the comparison from one club to another club laughable. We are our own club, with our own owners (who are more like FSG than Abu Dhabi), our own supporters for good and for bad, (and there is a LOT of cringe among parts of our support). We have a massive history domestically, although admittedly are paupers in europe for a club of our size.
Since the takeover, there's always been a dislike between Man City and Arsenal. From buying our players, to the Adebayor celebration, to being seen as the ringleaders of the hateful eight, to them hating Wenger calling out their spending, to being annoyed at the way we went out recruiting Arteta, there's been a rivalry there.
When you talk about our behaviour, you do realise that outside Liverpool fans, there's many might think similar towards your manager, players and fans? That's football, that's rivalry, i dont expect us to be liked on here, thats for sure, but at least make your comparisons make sense. It's like me coming on and saying you are just like Man Utd?!