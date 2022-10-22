They've spent more than everyone bar United.



But thats beside the point, you'll notice everyone who compares them to Abu Dhabi isn't remotely comparing their owners and their human rights abuses and cheating. Its comparing their vile, niggly little manager. Its comparing their horrible, cheating, diving, fouling, crying players. And its comparing their increasingly abhorrent fanbase. Nothing to do with the ownership, or comparing the ownership, so the whole 'you cant compare us to Man City because that legitimizes them' is, I'm afraid to say, Abu Dhabi-esque deflecting.



Sure but you know you're riling them deliberately by making that specific comparison (rather than to Man U for example) just as we'd react the same if someone said the same of us based on, what, Klopp screaming at officials like Arteta did or running onto the field at the end of the derby ? Or Robbo hitting Messi over the head? Or our players occasionally going over easily in the area? I wouldn't change our manager or players for the world but we accept these things in our players and condemn it in others. Every fan group is hypocritical like that.As for their fans, I can't say it's my impression of the Arsenal fans I know who by and large respect us as a club far more than our rivals. Admittedly I tend to speak to people who can hold a conversation so I'm not likely to engage with their knuckle-draggers. Of course they have their share of douches but so do we. It was only last week one of ours tossed a pint pot of coins into the lower tier injuring a little girl and we have some absolute whoppers on tw@tter spouting utter sh*te just like any other club. Do they represent what we are? I'd say no.I'm not massively bothered by it but we could do with some perspective on here at times.