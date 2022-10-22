15pts from those would be a heartbreaker



Think they will get 10 points. Wolves game is a tricky one too. Especially considering City lost to Brentford and drew to Everton.Up to Arsenal to better that total.City are suffering from the same issues as ourselves, but not as dramatic. They have been through an intense couple of seasons themselves. The fire in their belly isn't as much. Guardiola alluded to it a few days ago when mentioning a few players having the wrong body language in training.Arsenal will kick themselves if they don't win the title this season. Amazing opportunity which they can't let go.