Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65480 on: Today at 03:36:38 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 02:35:10 pm
So should City after their recent meeting. Spurs beat them 3-2 at the Etihad.

They are playing Spurs twice in the next 5 games.

City's next 5 fixtures:
Chelsea (a)
Utd (a)
Spurs (h)
Wolves (h)
Spurs (a)


come on youu spurssss
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65481 on: Today at 03:39:36 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 02:48:54 pm
Dont talk to us about that

Last year two ridiculous pen decisions won City the league

Id gear up for that if I was you. At least last nights was contentious

The pen against wolves when it hit the lads side then the one not given at Everton when they even apologised to Everton after, even with VAR. Tells you something weird is going on

Get ready my friend. 9ts and 7 pts clear of these fucks we were at Xmas, did next to nothing wrong and they still won it. And you arent as good as we were

I had no idea about that, all I can do is hope they dont go on the runs they did against you, but yeh they do always get the decisions, even this season De Bruyne's pen against fulham, because he decided to fall over untouched.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65482 on: Today at 03:46:00 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 02:35:10 pm
So should City after their recent meeting. Spurs beat them 3-2 at the Etihad.

They are playing Spurs twice in the next 5 games.

City's next 5 fixtures:
Chelsea (a)
Utd (a)
Spurs (h)
Wolves (h)
Spurs (a)



15pts from those would be a heartbreaker

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65483 on: Today at 03:53:27 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:02:43 pm
He knows something weird is going on, he was there when the excuse for an offside goal being given to his team was 'Oh erm...that camera is in a blind spot for that position, sorry' ;D

:lmao

Almost forgot that one, not a single incident before or since of that blind spot
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65484 on: Today at 04:27:38 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 03:46:00 pm
15pts from those would be a heartbreaker

Think they will get 10 points. Wolves game is a tricky one too. Especially considering City lost to Brentford and drew to Everton.

Up to Arsenal to better that total.

City are suffering from the same issues as ourselves, but not as dramatic. They have been through an intense couple of seasons themselves. The fire in their belly isn't as much. Guardiola alluded to it a few days ago when mentioning a few players having the wrong body language in training.

Arsenal will kick themselves if they don't win the title this season. Amazing opportunity which they can't let go.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65485 on: Today at 04:29:56 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 04:27:38 pm
Think they will get 10 points. Wolves game is a tricky one too. Especially considering City lost to Brentford and drew to Everton.

Up to Arsenal to better that total.

City are suffering from the same issues as ourselves, but not as dramatic. They have been through an intense couple of seasons themselves. The fire in their belly isn't as much. Guardiola alluded to it a few days ago when mentioning a few players having the wrong body language in training.

Arsenal will kick themselves if they don't win the title this season. Amazing opportunity which they can't let go.

If city get 10 points from this run of games, we have an excellent chance
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65486 on: Today at 04:34:39 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:29:56 pm
If city get 10 points from this run of games, we have an excellent chance

You'd be massive favorites if that happens
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65487 on: Today at 04:37:44 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:29:56 pm
If city get 10 points from this run of games, we have an excellent chance

Think you will better their total in the next 5 games. Yesterday wasn't as bad as a result as made out. Newcastle are defending like Simeone's Atletico in their prime.

Take the point and move on.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65488 on: Today at 04:40:44 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 03:53:27 pm
:lmao

Almost forgot that one, not a single incident before or since of that blind spot

You'd think Arsenal would try and make the most of it now they know it's there ;D
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65489 on: Today at 04:58:18 pm »
Their players are a precious bunch on social media arent they? If its not the nice kick about with the boys joke yet again, its posting clips of decisions that they didnt get their way with facepalm emojis.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65490 on: Today at 06:30:01 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 04:58:18 pm
Their players are a precious bunch on social media arent they? If its not the nice kick about with the boys joke yet again, its posting clips of decisions that they didnt get their way with facepalm emojis.

VAR fuck up like that needs to be called out like that otherwise they wont change.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65491 on: Today at 06:52:04 pm »
Cant blame them for blowing their load too early considering the behaviour of their fans ;D

They should still walk it, huge lead and no chance Abu Dhabi wont drop more points in the next few. The whole club though (manager, players and fans) are behaving like theyve already lost that huge lead. If it does end up close again thats not a good trait to have
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65492 on: Today at 07:25:40 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 06:52:04 pm
Cant blame them for blowing their load too early considering the behaviour of their fans ;D

They should still walk it, huge lead and no chance Abu Dhabi wont drop more points in the next few. The whole club though (manager, players and fans) are behaving like theyve already lost that huge lead. If it does end up close again thats not a good trait to have

You must have forgot the anxiousness of Liverpool fans over results the last 5 years or so when you guys were competing with City or where chasing top 4 a couple of seasons back?
« Last Edit: Today at 07:28:55 pm by ScottishGoon »
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65493 on: Today at 08:11:12 pm »
None of tonights games mean anything, all these teams are so far behind us. I can just enjoy these matches, and laugh at Spurs. 
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65494 on: Today at 09:42:11 pm »
Ok Spurs won but who cares 13 behind us played a game more.

Tomorrow is the big one! Come on Chelsea !
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65495 on: Today at 10:02:26 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:42:11 pm
Ok Spurs won but who cares 13 behind us played a game more.

Tomorrow is the big one! Come on Chelsea !

Are Spurs fans going to go full Everton, hoping they lose to City when playing them?
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65496 on: Today at 10:04:03 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 10:02:26 pm
Are Spurs fans going to go full Everton, hoping they lose to City when playing them?

They were the originals, in 1999 when United needed to beat them to win the league.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65497 on: Today at 10:10:19 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:42:11 pm
Ok Spurs won but who cares 13 behind us played a game more.

Tomorrow is the big one! Come on Chelsea !

Chelseas current form hardly gives much hope, but well see.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65498 on: Today at 10:14:21 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:04:03 pm
They were the originals, in 1999 when United needed to beat them to win the league.

You could have just beaten Leeds.

Could have spared us all years of Treble chat. In fact you could have just scored a penalty in that Cup semi too. Then they probably wouldnt have won the Champions League either.

Nice one Arsenal.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65499 on: Today at 10:16:38 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:14:21 pm
You could have just beaten Leeds.

Could have spared us all years of Treble chat. In fact you could have just scored a penalty in that Cup semi too. Then they probably wouldnt have won the Champions League either.

Nice one Arsenal.

Or we could not have collapsed with a 1-0 lead at Old Trafford!
