True, but the fact that Arsenal still have to play Man City twice is leaving everything open ...



One game at a time, city got chelsea and united away in the league and cant drop any points. If they win both the pressure is back on us as we go to spurs then host united.In between City got Chelsea in the cup, theyre still in the league cup, hopefully they get Newcastle in the semis who will sap their energy. Then CL starts, they have the squad, but in this season where Liverpool arent a factor theyd have expected a 10-15 points gap when CL comes back so they can rest players and they havent go that.Our lack of depth was exposed yesterday, didnt really have anyone to bring on in the attacking third at the end, Mudryk will help a lot, its big we get this deal done with chelsea lurking. I like that we dont have an inflated squad, its a quality team but thin on depth. Anyway we went into world cup break 5 ahead and now are 8 ahead and city have to win to get it back to 5. Its an incredible position to be in, and the team gave everything yesterday, no one is slacking off.It feels disgusting butChelsea Chelsea Chelseaaaa chelsea, Chelsea chelsea chelseaaa chelsea.