Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 06:15:24 pm
The North Bank:
Not an easy night for defenders tonight, raining and the wind is swirling. Need to pound them from minute 1.

Sauna and Gabriel look like they have a rick or two in them.

My future betting fun depends on you tonight. Please deliver.
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 07:15:52 pm
Watched Arsenal win against Brighton recently with Arsenal supporter. It's hard to get happy about it even though I'd rather they win league than City ;D
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 07:17:29 pm
Crosby Nick:
Sauna and Gabriel look like they have a rick or two in them.

My future betting fun depends on you tonight. Please deliver.

I meant Saliba but thats a decent auto correct the way he must make his fellow players sweat.
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 07:51:53 pm
Im not keen on all their fans but now that we are definitely out of the title race, Id prefer Arsenal to win it. It would be funny as fuck if the Norwegian Ivan Drago won fuck all in his time at Abu Dhabi FC.
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 09:06:24 pm
What odds did you get nick?
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 09:17:38 pm
PaulF:
What odds did you get nick?

Enough to jinx them.
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 09:37:41 pm
Fuck sake Arsenal I gave you my blessing this morning and this is how you repay me?
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 09:41:48 pm
If Arteta is this tightly wound in January theyre not lasting a full title race  pressure will eat them alive.
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 09:43:33 pm
Hopefully Chelsea get a +ve result tomorrow. I only watched the 2nd half and thought Arsenal did enough to nick it, but yes, this Newcastle team is very difficult to break down. It only gets better for Newcastle from here, unfortunately.
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 09:43:51 pm
Really surprised at the lack of atmosphere, huge huge opportunity and it was just a usual quiet game there.

Abu Dhabi will enjoy seeing the behaviour of Arteta and his players, theyre showing their hand and its starting to look like theyre going too hard too soon. Thats not a confident team trying to win a game, it was a team who have been riding a wave getting rattled far too easily.
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 09:44:37 pm
El Lobo:
Really surprised at the lack of atmosphere, huge huge opportunity and it was just a usual quiet game there.

Abu Dhabi will enjoy seeing the behaviour of Arteta and his players, theyre showing their hand and its starting to look like theyre going too hard too soon. Thats not a confident team trying to win a game, it was a team who have been riding a wave getting rattled far too easily.

Its where Guardiola has the edge, hes been there done it and soaked up the pressure of us breathing down their necks.

Still prefer arsenal to win it. But I can just imagine Artetas head going in the crucial months.
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 09:45:13 pm
The conduct was bizarre, was like they were being relegated on the final day if they didn't win. Dropped points is no drama but that mentality doesn't bode well for when it gets mad in March, April, May
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 09:46:07 pm
El Lobo:
Really surprised at the lack of atmosphere, huge huge opportunity and it was just a usual quiet game there.

Have you ever been to the emirates?
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 09:48:08 pm
DelTrotter:
The conduct was bizarre, was like they were being relegated on the final day if they didn't win. Dropped points is no drama but that mentality doesn't bode well for when it gets mad in March, April, May
Yeah, really strange behaviour. Pressure is already getting to them and it's only just turned January. They'll implode.

Their manager/team is very difficult to like too.
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 09:48:24 pm
Jm55:
Have you ever been to the emirates?

Nah I havent to be fair  ;D

Youd expect a cauldron though, teams who find themselves in the position Arsenal have really need that extra push and they certainly didnt get it today. I saw first hand how the fans pushed Leicester over the line, chalk and cheese to that today. I wonder if some of the behaviour from Arteta and the players was frustration boiling over at the lack of atmosphere
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 09:51:05 pm
RedBec1993:
Its where Guardiola has the edge, hes been there done it and soaked up the pressure of us breathing down their necks.

Still prefer arsenal to win it. But I can just imagine Artetas head going in the crucial months.

It's up to City. Breathing down our necks they won 18 out the last 19 in 18/19. Anything like that and City catch them.

The year Leicester won it, they could hold their nerve because nobody was putting runs of wins together. City can't even beat Everton at home. City go on a run and Arsenal will get jumpy.
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 09:52:11 pm
Today is a missed opportunity for Arsenal. It has knocked their momentum a bit.
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 09:55:41 pm
Clint Eastwood:
Yeah, really strange behaviour. Pressure is already getting to them and it's only just turned January. They'll implode.

Their manager/team is very difficult to like too.

We kind of wobbled like that in 18/19 when we had those draws to the likes of Leicester and players and crowds seemed a bit affected but we snapped out of it again. Just City had an almost perfect second half of the season. Its a young Arsenal side, have they any title winning experience in the squad anywhere. Tierney I guess but that hardly counts. Partey?
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 10:03:38 pm
Phineus:
If Arteta is this tightly wound in January theyre not lasting a full title race  pressure will eat them alive.

It's Arteta, he's always tightly wound. It's how he operates.

Tough game tonight, Newcastle are very solid, hard to break down and just a big, powerful side to play against.

Easy to see why they have the least goals conceded in the league.
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 10:11:44 pm
Twat of a team to play against Newcastle....our game at Anfield was almost a carbon copy of tonight....countless filthy feigned injuries, Pope redefining time-wasting, crowding the ref at every opportunity, agitating the crowd...little pug-faced twat of a manager being a c*nt for 95 minutes..... all of it made the late stoppage time winner so, sooo much sweeter...
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 10:17:29 pm
Crosby Nick:
We kind of wobbled like that in 18/19 when we had those draws to the likes of Leicester and players and crowds seemed a bit affected but we snapped out of it again. Just City had an almost perfect second half of the season. Its a young Arsenal side, have they any title winning experience in the squad anywhere. Tierney I guess but that hardly counts. Partey?

We simply got done by the Ref at home to Leicester Maguire should have been sent off in the first half and we had a stone wall penalty for foul on Naby that wasn't given at 1-1 but Atkinson never gave us anything.

In the seasons we lost out by a point to City we were extremely unlucky I mean really should have won last season too the decision City got against Everton was scandalous. I'd never criticise our lads for missing out those two years because I do believe them to be genuine hard stories.   
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 10:31:01 pm
Illmatic:
We simply got done by the Ref at home to Leicester Maguire should have been sent off in the first half and we had a stone wall penalty for foul on Naby that wasn't given at 1-1 but Atkinson never gave us anything.

In the seasons we lost out by a point to City we were extremely unlucky I mean really should have won last season too the decision City got against Everton was scandalous. I'd never criticise our lads for missing out those two years because I do believe them to be genuine hard stories.   

Wasnt meaning to criticise. We were outrageously unlucky not to win it that season. Think that game was the night after Rafa had beaten Newcastle and everyone was getting a bit giddy (understandably so). Then we calmed down the next home game (Bournemouth?) and we clicked again.
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 10:37:17 pm
Crosby Nick:
Wasnt meaning to criticise. We were outrageously unlucky not to win it that season. Think that game was the night after Rafa had beaten Newcastle and everyone was getting a bit giddy (understandably so). Then we calmed down the next home game (Bournemouth?) and we clicked again.
I truly believed we were going to do it after Rafa did us a favour. Drawing against Leicester was a real kick in the gut.
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 11:24:50 pm
Couple of bad results on the bounce and their arses will go. They know it, too.

Next result is huge for them.
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 11:35:29 pm
Tough game, didnt really get going, still shouldve won , one of the pens was a stonewaller on Gabriel. Still 8 clear and in good shape. Citys next 2 league games are at Chelsea and United, they need to win both.
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 11:42:14 pm
Phineus:
If Arteta is this tightly wound in January theyre not lasting a full title race  pressure will eat them alive.

Its actually mid November in games

I made this point after the Brighton game. He was in bits like it was the penultimate game. I knew then it was another city Title

Especially with that thing theyve got up top aswell
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 11:43:20 pm
Its a shame the World Cup time wasting solution didnt pass over to this league. 5 mins added on couldve easily been 15-20. Every time a Newcastle player got up off the floor, a teammate of his went down.
I think they will get top 4 because of their defense, but not a good watch.
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 11:47:04 pm
The North Bank:
Its a shame the World Cup time wasting solution didnt pass over to this league. 5 mins added on couldve easily been 15-20. Every time a Newcastle player got up off the floor, a teammate of his went down.
I think they will get top 4 because of their defense, but not a good watch.

I find that when they try that shit, simply score a 98th minute winner when theres only been 5 minutes added on.
Re: Arsenal
Today at 12:02:54 am
The North Bank:
Its a shame the World Cup time wasting solution didnt pass over to this league. 5 mins added on couldve easily been 15-20. Every time a Newcastle player got up off the floor, a teammate of his went down.
I think they will get top 4 because of their defense, but not a good watch.

It wasnt that bad

Had you been 1-0 up you lot under this Arteta wouldve done way worse and you would oddly not have found it a shame there wasnt 15 minutes injury time 😂
Re: Arsenal
Today at 12:05:26 am
The North Bank:
Its a shame the World Cup time wasting solution didnt pass over to this league. 5 mins added on couldve easily been 15-20. Every time a Newcastle player got up off the floor, a teammate of his went down.
I think they will get top 4 because of their defense, but not a good watch.

You should have gotten Jesus to dive in the box again. Oh, hes injured. Ah Im sure your crowd will cheat their way to a few more points by the time you all run away with the league.
Re: Arsenal
Today at 12:30:52 am
If they get Mudryk dont see how they lose the league from here.
Re: Arsenal
Today at 01:00:21 am
Coolie High:
If they get Mudryk dont see how they lose the league from here.

Tottenham (a)
Man Utd (h)
Everton (a)
Brentford (h)
Man City (h)
Villa (a)
Leicester (a)
Bournemouth (h)
Fulham (a)
Palace (h)
Leeds (h)
LFC (a)
West Ham (a)
Southampton (h)
Man City (a)
Chelsea (h)
Newcastle (a)
Brighton (h)
Forest (a)
Wolves (h)
Everton (h) TBD

Still a lot of difficult games left for them ...
Re: Arsenal
Today at 01:01:02 am
PeterTheRed:
Tottenham (a)
Man Utd (h)
Everton (a)
Brentford (h)
Man City (h)
Villa (a)
Leicester (a)
Bournemouth (h)
Fulham (a)
Palace (h)
Leeds (h)
LFC (a)
West Ham (a)
Southampton (h)
Man City (a)
Chelsea (h)
Newcastle (a)
Brighton (h)
Forest (a)
Wolves (h)
Everton (h) TBD

Still a lot of difficult games left for them ...

Yes Man City have difficult games too.
Re: Arsenal
Today at 01:02:49 am
Coolie High:
Yes Man City have difficult games too.

True, but the fact that Arsenal still have to play Man City twice is leaving everything open ...
Re: Arsenal
Today at 06:02:26 am
PeterTheRed:
True, but the fact that Arsenal still have to play Man City twice is leaving everything open ...

I see City getting 4 points from that...potentially 6.

If they can keep some momentum going and not lose in the first game against City, it's very much on for them. As of now, I still think City have the quality and experience to beat them to the finish line. We had more quality and experience and we still got edged out at the finish line more often than not.

Good luck to them though.
Re: Arsenal
Today at 06:15:52 am
ScottishGoon:
You think you have it bad in a forum. Imagine being this Spurs fan having to work currently with North Bank?!  ;D
Exactly. He must have been a serial killer or something in a previous life.
Though he might be asking today what happened to the world's best attack 🤣
Re: Arsenal
Today at 06:34:58 am
And so it begins...

Almost a shame the Amazon cameras aren't still there to capture Arteta's inevitable Keegan moment.
Re: Arsenal
Today at 06:41:02 am
PeterTheRed:
True, but the fact that Arsenal still have to play Man City twice is leaving everything open ...

One game at a time, city got chelsea and united away in the league and cant drop any points. If they win both the pressure is back on us as we go to spurs then host united.

In between City got Chelsea in the cup, theyre still in the league cup, hopefully they get Newcastle in the semis who will sap their energy. Then CL starts, they have the squad, but in this season where Liverpool arent a factor theyd have expected a 10-15 points gap when CL comes back so they can rest players and they havent go that.

Our lack of depth was exposed yesterday, didnt really have anyone to bring on in the attacking third at the end, Mudryk will help a lot, its big we get this deal done with chelsea lurking. I like that we dont have an inflated squad, its a quality team but thin on depth. Anyway we went into world cup break 5 ahead and now are 8 ahead and city have to win to get it back to 5. Its an incredible position to be in, and the team gave everything yesterday, no one is slacking off.

It feels disgusting but

Chelsea Chelsea Chelseaaaa chelsea, Chelsea chelsea chelseaaa chelsea.
Re: Arsenal
Today at 06:50:06 am
Long term, chelsea missing out on CL is the most important outcome for us. To re-establish ourselves as london's top club. If they dont get CL their attraction will drop massively even if they have the money, I can see us going for Declan Rice in the summer and getting him if chelsea drop off the top table. We are building our name back up and becoming attractive to a lot of players, which is why Mudryk has made it clear he only wants to join us.

But until then, come on chelsea.
