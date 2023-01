We kind of wobbled like that in 18/19 when we had those draws to the likes of Leicester and players and crowds seemed a bit affected but we snapped out of it again. Just City had an almost perfect second half of the season. Itís a young Arsenal side, have they any title winning experience in the squad anywhere. Tierney I guess but that hardly counts. Partey?



We simply got done by the Ref at home to Leicester Maguire should have been sent off in the first half and we had a stone wall penalty for foul on Naby that wasn't given at 1-1 but Atkinson never gave us anything.In the seasons we lost out by a point to City we were extremely unlucky I mean really should have won last season too the decision City got against Everton was scandalous. I'd never criticise our lads for missing out those two years because I do believe them to be genuine hard stories.