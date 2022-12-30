« previous next »
Author Topic: Arsenal  (Read 5079947 times)

Re: Arsenal
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 09:01:25 am
I think these lads are going to win the league. I know Gabriel Jesus is out but they are able to pick the same team pretty much every week which is an enormous cornerstone of successful teams. Nketiah is already filling the role well enough and he knows he'll be picked every week for the time being too, so has little to worry about, he feels secure in his role for the first time at Arsenal. Every part of the team is working, several of their players are having their best ever seasons and they are sky high on confidence.

Next five fixtures look difficult on paper but I think it's actually the point in the season where they copperfasten their credentials as champions elect.

Mental - would never have seen it coming last season.

If not us, them. That's my call for this year.
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:04:53 am
Do you fear the youthfulness of your side is what will let you down? When we get to the pointy end of the season there will be a lack of experience that shines through? Injuries must be a concern, or rather squad depth. I suppose city might start a media campaign to drop partey too.

Squad depth is definitely an issue. Our first 11 are as good as any now but beyond that the drop off is massive, especially in midfield.
But then, we are without our main striker now for the next 3 months, Id like to see how city fare if Haaland is out for 3 months, or if de bruyne gets injured.
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:46:29 am
Do you expect to rest players Vs the mighty Oxford?

I think we ll change the whole team, itll be a weekend rest after a tough 3 games in a week. Not sure who plays as a striker though as we dont have any one beyond nketiah.
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:52:09 am
Squad depth is definitely an issue. Our first 11 are as good as any now but beyond that the drop off is massive, especially in midfield.
But then, we are without our main striker now for the next 3 months, Id like to see how city fare if Haaland is out for 3 months, or if de bruyne gets injured.

They did alright without Haaland last season in fairness. They seemed to be better just playing lots of good footballers in their front five.

The manic last half hour against Brighton reminded me a bit of our Stoke and Cardiff wins in 13/14. Very watchable, ever so slightly panicky. Arsenal have better individuals in their defence and think the wobble came after a few subs. Either way, was exciting to watch and probably not many teams would have a go like Brighton would but possibly a couple of warning signs in there.
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: The North Bank on January  1, 2023, 11:52:20 am
Weve got 43 points after 16 games. We are not 7 clear because city are having a bad time, normally theyd still be top now.
And we are playing fantastic football, with a young team thats going to be around for years and will get better.
Whats not to like.
like I said, I think you're a good team but 43 points after 16 games is a massive overachievement and I struggle to see it being sustainable for you. Sticking high 90s points away in a season was unprecedented until two of the best teams in the history of the league started doing it, and I don't see that this arsenal team is close to that level.

Obviously that's a compliment to what the coaching staff are doing and the players too, they are performing well above their means. It would just be a shock to me to see that level maintained when there's such little experience of being involved in title races. Well, such little experience full stop. That's why I think you need city to drop plenty of points still. If they got within a few points and just kept winning, as they have done in the last few years in the run ins, it'll be very very difficult for those arsenal players not to crack. If they keep dropping points the pressure is much less intense.

For me you don't look as imperious as city have done, and as we have done when we've been in tite races. There's more of a Leicester feel about you, where everything seems to be going right and your competitors aren't at the level they usually are.

Don't mean to sound like a nob, just my honest opinion. I like Arsenal far more than any other of the top teams and to be honest if they did win I'd probably put aside the pettiness and be quite happy it's not another title for city. Just at the moment it's a frustrating thought after weve been so close to perfect and only come up with one title to show for it. Behind closed doors to boot. This season at least we've only got ourselves to blame, of course.
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: Dougle on December 30, 2022, 11:34:07 am
Too familiar a story down my way to. Horrible. Mind the ones you love eh.. Happy New Year to all on this thread and particularly yourself, The North Bank and Ashburton, ye're good gas.

Few days late on this but it's appreciated bro.  This year marks a decade on here for me and it's been a pleasure, despite work going into the stratosphere recently in terms of how little time I have, still worth checking in now and again - even the banter lads can't help but make you grin.

As to the far more important message of mental health, huge point well made. Part of what I do is Search & Rescue and I've seen far too many people hanging than I'd care to think about.  If you're struggling then don't be worried about getting help, there is support and there's always a solution which is less damaging for those around you as well as for yourself.

Anyway, back to the football.
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:55:59 am
They did alright without Haaland last season in fairness. They seemed to be better just playing lots of good footballers in their front five.

The manic last half hour against Brighton reminded me a bit of our Stoke and Cardiff wins in 13/14. Very watchable, ever so slightly panicky. Arsenal have better individuals in their defence and think the wobble came after a few subs. Either way, was exciting to watch and probably not many teams would have a go like Brighton would but possibly a couple of warning signs in there.

Brighton at home are full of goals, theyve stuck 4 past Chelsea 4 past United 5 past west ham in recent months. We had both full backs subbed off at 3-0 and Partey off at 4-1. I dont think its an indication of how we defend, given weve kept 7 clean sheets in our previous 9 away games.
Saliba has been off form since the World Cup, mistakes for both the pen against west ham and Brightons second. Young player and will make errors but we need him to get back to the sharp Saliba  who was incredible before the World Cup.
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 10:11:32 am
like I said, I think you're a good team but 43 points after 16 games is a massive overachievement and I struggle to see it being sustainable for you. Sticking high 90s points away in a season was unprecedented until two of the best teams in the history of the league started doing it, and I don't see that this arsenal team is close to that level.

Obviously that's a compliment to what the coaching staff are doing and the players too, they are performing well above their means. It would just be a shock to me to see that level maintained when there's such little experience of being involved in title races. Well, such little experience full stop. That's why I think you need city to drop plenty of points still. If they got within a few points and just kept winning, as they have done in the last few years in the run ins, it'll be very very difficult for those arsenal players not to crack. If they keep dropping points the pressure is much less intense.

For me you don't look as imperious as city have done, and as we have done when we've been in tite races. There's more of a Leicester feel about you, where everything seems to be going right and your competitors aren't at the level they usually are.

Don't mean to sound like a nob, just my honest opinion. I like Arsenal far more than any other of the top teams and to be honest if they did win I'd probably put aside the pettiness and be quite happy it's not another title for city. Just at the moment it's a frustrating thought after weve been so close to perfect and only come up with one title to show for it. Behind closed doors to boot. This season at least we've only got ourselves to blame, of course.

One thing I do remember from 'that season' for you guys was just how much anxiety there was on here, the feeling of being so-so close and it slipping away with every draw, every missed chance.  It isn't great for you.  I think it can get obsessive, you want to insulate yourself from the massive failure which a failed challenge would be (not in objective terms, but in terms of how getting that close and then it slipping away feels).

There were some wise heads who said look, this is a title challenge, this is what you wanted for years and now you're living it - it's not all like FIFA where you're racking 5-0 wins every weekend with your star striker hitting 50 goals a season and you're cruising to silverware, it's going to get difficult, it's going to potentially drift away from you and the mental fortitude required to bring it back and keep winning after an upset is massive.

Some of the comments calling it 'failure' if Arsenal don't win the title from here must be on a wind up, it's a great platform for the rest of the season but we all know a season is 38 games and you can't do more than beat the next side in front of you.  The Leicester feel is quite apt, they needed things to go well, they needed no distractions versus the other sides deep in European competition and they needed a side which could keep key players fit.  The problem is that City are experiences in the mentality of winning the league, have a generational striker, midfield, and a side worth a billion with another half billion sat on the bench.  It's incredibly difficult to beat that, as you guys know only too well, but the enjoyment has to come from more than just reaching for and holding the cup aloft at the end of the season (as realistically, very few sides actually win the league) - you need to learn to enjoy the journey even if left and right there is talk of regression to the mean, of overperformance, of being one injury away from disaster.  Well, yes, but it'd be no fun if it was a foregone conclusion, what makes it magical is that rollercoaster of highs (and lows) which makes the eventual win so much sweeter.
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 10:11:32 am
like I said, I think you're a good team but 43 points after 16 games is a massive overachievement and I struggle to see it being sustainable for you. Sticking high 90s points away in a season was unprecedented until two of the best teams in the history of the league started doing it, and I don't see that this arsenal team is close to that level.

Obviously that's a compliment to what the coaching staff are doing and the players too, they are performing well above their means. It would just be a shock to me to see that level maintained when there's such little experience of being involved in title races. Well, such little experience full stop. That's why I think you need city to drop plenty of points still. If they got within a few points and just kept winning, as they have done in the last few years in the run ins, it'll be very very difficult for those arsenal players not to crack. If they keep dropping points the pressure is much less intense.

For me you don't look as imperious as city have done, and as we have done when we've been in tite races. There's more of a Leicester feel about you, where everything seems to be going right and your competitors aren't at the level they usually are.

Don't mean to sound like a nob, just my honest opinion. I like Arsenal far more than any other of the top teams and to be honest if they did win I'd probably put aside the pettiness and be quite happy it's not another title for city. Just at the moment it's a frustrating thought after weve been so close to perfect and only come up with one title to show for it. Behind closed doors to boot. This season at least we've only got ourselves to blame, of course.

I agree about the lack of experience and that the ridiculous pace we are setting should be unsustainable, but I disagree with the Leicester comparison in that they never set a pace similar to us now, or played the type of football we are playing. However the aim is to achieve what Leicester did so of we are giving off the same vibes then great.
We also have European football which they didnt, and have arguably the best team ever chasing us, with added Haaland, and Leicester didnt. City finished with 66 points when Leicester won the league, they definitely wont get into CL with that now. Second place in the Leicester season were us with 71 points! That might not get you cL this season. No way you can compare us then with city now, I wish we are up against that level of competition.
My point is we have a far tougher task than Leicester, I just wish we could do what they did.long way to go , we need favours, and to keep winning. 
« Reply #65329 on: Yesterday at 11:11:14 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:44:26 am
Brighton at home are full of goals, theyve stuck 4 past Chelsea 4 past United 5 past west ham in recent months. We had both full backs subbed off at 3-0 and Partey off at 4-1. I dont think its an indication of how we defend, given weve kept 7 clean sheets in our previous 9 away games.
Saliba has been off form since the World Cup, mistakes for both the pen against west ham and Brightons second. Young player and will make errors but we need him to get back to the sharp Saliba  who was incredible before the World Cup.

Yeah Brighton are a good side and beating them was a sign of improvement versus previous seasons when they'd always have our number.  Arteta seemed to have the next few games on his mind and he wanted to rotate fullbacks with Newcastle, Spurs and Man Utd coming up in a quick-fire fixture list.

Saliba for sure needs to get his mental quickness back, he's an amazing prospect and already very good but at the top level these mistakes really put you against it.  I can see the coaches using this game as a learning point behind the scenes and hopefully focusing on regaining that stability from the back.
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: Ashburton on Yesterday at 10:48:02 am
One thing I do remember from 'that season' for you guys was just how much anxiety there was on here, the feeling of being so-so close and it slipping away with every draw, every missed chance.  It isn't great for you.  I think it can get obsessive, you want to insulate yourself from the massive failure which a failed challenge would be (not in objective terms, but in terms of how getting that close and then it slipping away feels).

There were some wise heads who said look, this is a title challenge, this is what you wanted for years and now you're living it - it's not all like FIFA where you're racking 5-0 wins every weekend with your star striker hitting 50 goals a season and you're cruising to silverware, it's going to get difficult, it's going to potentially drift away from you and the mental fortitude required to bring it back and keep winning after an upset is massive.

Some of the comments calling it 'failure' if Arsenal don't win the title from here must be on a wind up, it's a great platform for the rest of the season but we all know a season is 38 games and you can't do more than beat the next side in front of you.  The Leicester feel is quite apt, they needed things to go well, they needed no distractions versus the other sides deep in European competition and they needed a side which could keep key players fit.  The problem is that City are experiences in the mentality of winning the league, have a generational striker, midfield, and a side worth a billion with another half billion sat on the bench.  It's incredibly difficult to beat that, as you guys know only too well, but the enjoyment has to come from more than just reaching for and holding the cup aloft at the end of the season (as realistically, very few sides actually win the league) - you need to learn to enjoy the journey even if left and right there is talk of regression to the mean, of overperformance, of being one injury away from disaster.  Well, yes, but it'd be no fun if it was a foregone conclusion, what makes it magical is that rollercoaster of highs (and lows) which makes the eventual win so much sweeter.

Good post Ashburton. Happy New Year all.

Need to concentrate on the Old Firm the next few hours but like a famous Austrian philosopher once said....I'll Be Back.
Re: Arsenal
Straw grasping a bit, but I guess young players are less likely to pick up injuries. Which may help. Obviously some types of injury are just bad luck, but not likely to have fatigue or niggles.  Still, way too early to be counting chickens. 
 
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 12:05:31 pm
Good post Ashburton. Happy New Year all.

Need to concentrate on the Old Firm the next few hours but like a famous Austrian philosopher once said....I'll Be Back.

Get in Celtic !
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 12:24:07 pm
Straw grasping a bit, but I guess young players are less likely to pick up injuries. Which may help. Obviously some types of injury are just bad luck, but not likely to have fatigue or niggles.  Still, way too early to be counting chickens.

We need players, its critical that we get Mudryk over the line, with smith Rowe coming back we ll have enough depth and quality in the attacking third.
Defenders dont get the same burn out /injuries as forward players as they probably do less distance running,sprinting and turning at speed.
Re: Arsenal
Robbie on Arsenaltv probably had his leanest Christmas in years

Arsenals form justvanout keeping the lights on for him 😂
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: Ashburton on Yesterday at 10:48:02 am
One thing I do remember from 'that season' for you guys was just how much anxiety there was on here, the feeling of being so-so close and it slipping away with every draw, every missed chance.  It isn't great for you.  I think it can get obsessive, you want to insulate yourself from the massive failure which a failed challenge would be (not in objective terms, but in terms of how getting that close and then it slipping away feels).

There were some wise heads who said look, this is a title challenge, this is what you wanted for years and now you're living it - it's not all like FIFA where you're racking 5-0 wins every weekend with your star striker hitting 50 goals a season and you're cruising to silverware, it's going to get difficult, it's going to potentially drift away from you and the mental fortitude required to bring it back and keep winning after an upset is massive.

Some of the comments calling it 'failure' if Arsenal don't win the title from here must be on a wind up, it's a great platform for the rest of the season but we all know a season is 38 games and you can't do more than beat the next side in front of you.  The Leicester feel is quite apt, they needed things to go well, they needed no distractions versus the other sides deep in European competition and they needed a side which could keep key players fit. The problem is that City are experiences in the mentality of winning the league, have a generational striker, midfield, and a side worth a billion with another half billion sat on the bench.  It's incredibly difficult to beat that, as you guys know only too well, but the enjoyment has to come from more than just reaching for and holding the cup aloft at the end of the season (as realistically, very few sides actually win the league) - you need to learn to enjoy the journey even if left and right there is talk of regression to the mean, of overperformance, of being one injury away from disaster.  Well, yes, but it'd be no fun if it was a foregone conclusion, what makes it magical is that rollercoaster of highs (and lows) which makes the eventual win so much sweeter.

Agree with much of this post but I still think this has the energy of a Leicester season or our 13-14 season. Arsenal are young, vibrant, unscarred and pre-season completely written off. There is your luck, your form (as you say every winner needs it) and (Jesus apart) injuries so far. I also think the World Cup break suited Arsenal. The hype dies down and you can begin, now, a 23 game season 5 points in front without really any distractions. No League Cup, FA Cup a bye into the next round with really no pressure if you go out. Likewise the Europa League, a bye into the next round and you will see where you are at. Then there is City. I've said and thought it for a while now but they are both better than ever up front and worse overall, more brittle in a way. Plus I think there is a subtle mentality shift. They are not, in my opinion, as focussed on the League as before. A slight edge missing. Whether it is just a cyclical thing, once every 3 or 4 seasons or it's the fact that the "hated" Liverpool are not the team and support out in front rubbing their faces in it or it's just Arsenal whom, in their bones, they have never taken seriously, something is off. I've seen it and I can't shift the feeling that they are going to continue to stumble. If the lead is any further extended, even a point, then you should win it. As it is I think you will anyway.

Arsenal have 22 games to go. Forget the the other games in the Cups. Injuries are the X factor.

As to the point you made about the stress in this forum around when we won the League well it had been 30 years barren. Huge pressure there. We also had had 13-14 where we blew it, City pipping us. Likewise the season before we won we lost it again to City on the last day after unimaginable drama over the last few months. Subsequently (last season) ditto. We have muscle memory of this scenario. You don't. This is your 13-14 ride and oddly enough (given the appalling finish) it was fantastic fun. A right blast.

It's very frustrating, as a Liverpool fan, to see the way things are panning out this season. It could have been us out in front. It should have been. But it ain't. So, enjoy it !!


Re: Arsenal
Quote from: Dougle on Yesterday at 02:10:22 pm
now, a 23 game season 5 points in front without really any distractions. No League Cup, FA Cup a bye into the next round with really no pressure if you go out. Likewise the Europa League, a bye into the next round and you will see where you are at.

7 points.
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: Dougle on Yesterday at 02:10:22 pm
Agree with much of this post but I still think this has the energy of a Leicester season or our 13-14 season. Arsenal are young, vibrant, unscarred and pre-season completely written off. There is your luck, your form (as you say every winner needs it) and (Jesus apart) injuries so far. I also think the World Cup break suited Arsenal. The hype dies down and you can begin, now, a 23 game season 5 points in front without really any distractions. No League Cup, FA Cup a bye into the next round with really no pressure if you go out. Likewise the Europa League, a bye into the next round and you will see where you are at. Then there is City. I've said and thought it for a while now but they are both better than ever up front and worse overall, more brittle in a way. Plus I think there is a subtle mentality shift. They are not, in my opinion, as focussed on the League as before. A slight edge missing. Whether it is just a cyclical thing, once every 3 or 4 seasons or it's the fact that the "hated" Liverpool are not the team and support out in front rubbing their faces in it or it's just Arsenal whom, in their bones, they have never taken seriously, something is off. I've seen it and I can't shift the feeling that they are going to continue to stumble. If the lead is any further extended, even a point, then you should win it. As it is I think you will anyway.

Arsenal have 22 games to go. Forget the the other games in the Cups. Injuries are the X factor.

As to the point you made about the stress in this forum around when we won the League well it had been 30 years barren. Huge pressure there. We also had had 13-14 where we blew it, City pipping us. Likewise the season before we won we lost it again to City on the last day after unimaginable drama over the last few months. Subsequently (last season) ditto. We have muscle memory of this scenario. You don't. This is your 13-14 ride and oddly enough (given the appalling finish) it was fantastic fun. A right blast.

It's very frustrating, as a Liverpool fan, to see the way things are panning out this season. It could have been us out in front. It should have been. But it ain't. So, enjoy it !!

Agreed.

I can only hope city keep stumbling, I dont think Haaland lacks any focus or is taking Liverpool into consideration whatsoever. If he keeps scoring at the rate he is, he can drag them to 90 points, so we ll need to be exceptional to win the league.

I do think theyre a little worn out, from years of battles with Liverpool, I think its taken its toll on both clubs, but city signed Haaland and Alvarez and have a bigger squad so recovered better than Liverpool this season.

Where we are different from Leicester is that we have planned to get into the top 4, our team rebuilding was aimed at that. Leicester wouldve taken just staying up the year they won it.
Also I did predict (and got laughed at ) that Liverpool and city have a lot of main players reaching their 30s and will slow down so whats happening now was somewhat expected, but I expected it in a couple of years not this season. Though Arteta has been ahead of schedule from the minute he took over so credit to him, even for just believing that he could put together a squad to challenge Liverpool and city, given what little he had to work with and the pressure from the fans /media etc.
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 12:38:58 pm
Get in Celtic !

Don't you have me and you falling out now lol.
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 03:02:25 pm
Don't you have me and you falling out now lol.

Good game to be fair, featured the perfect penalty. I think every player should be able to do that so no penalty will ever be missed again.
Re: Arsenal
18 points clear of Chelsea
15 points clear of Liverpool
13 points clear of Spurs
11 points clear of United
9 points clear of Newcastle
7 points clear of Manchester City

Absolutely crazy this.

Compared to other leagues, Napoli are 8 clear, the only ones doing better (Best team in Europe so far this season for me) .
Bayern are 4 clear
Psg 4 clear
Real and Barca tied
Re: Arsenal
We are on your heels, TNB, watch it happen... ;D
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 05:18:09 pm
We are on your heels, TNB, watch it happen... ;D

The run starts tonight !
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 01:15:49 pm
Robbie on Arsenaltv probably had his leanest Christmas in years

Arsenals form justvanout keeping the lights on for him 😂

Sad Claude never lived to see us playing this football. It wouldve made a big difference to his mental health.
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 02:48:36 pm
Agreed.

I can only hope city keep stumbling, I dont think Haaland lacks any focus or is taking Liverpool into consideration whatsoever. If he keeps scoring at the rate he is, he can drag them to 90 points, so we ll need to be exceptional to win the league.

I do think theyre a little worn out, from years of battles with Liverpool, I think its taken its toll on both clubs, but city signed Haaland and Alvarez and have a bigger squad so recovered better than Liverpool this season.

Where we are different from Leicester is that we have planned to get into the top 4, our team rebuilding was aimed at that. Leicester wouldve taken just staying up the year they won it.
Also I did predict (and got laughed at ) that Liverpool and city have a lot of main players reaching their 30s and will slow down so whats happening now was somewhat expected, but I expected it in a couple of years not this season. Though Arteta has been ahead of schedule from the minute he took over so credit to him, even for just believing that he could put together a squad to challenge Liverpool and city, given what little he had to work with and the pressure from the fans /media etc.


Yep, it really looks like last season was the last hurrah for that great Klopp team and I think it's fairly obvious that we are physically and mentally (?) burnt out now. It doesn't take much to fall off the top and it's a hell of a lot harder to get up and stay up there than it is to slide. It's football and there are a myriad of factors (it's why it's the universal game I guess). We were a supremely athletic hard working team and we killed many teams with that intensity. It's no longer in the tank for this squad. A big reload over the next 18 months I think for us.
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: Dougle on Yesterday at 09:22:04 pm

Yep, it really looks like last season was the last hurrah for that great Klopp team and I think it's fairly obvious that we are physically and mentally (?) burnt out now. It doesn't take much to fall off the top and it's a hell of a lot harder to get up and stay up there than it is to slide. It's football and there are a myriad of factors (it's why it's the universal game I guess). We were a supremely athletic hard working team and we killed many teams with that intensity. It's no longer in the tank for this squad. A big reload over the next 18 months I think for us.

We once had the best manager in the world, who put together an incredible team that won 3 league titles, he did it by making astute signings and having an incredible hit rate every time, for 10 years we were competing for everything. Then we didnt back him, the team got old, other teams started signing the players we needed, we didnt have the resources to compete, we had to sell our best players, we started signing 2nd and 3rd choice players because thats all we could afford. We fell off the top table, the greatest manager we ever had eventually got driven out of town.

Its taken us 15 years to have another team thats at least worth watching, would be a shame if Klopp ended up the same way as wenger, I think Liverpool fans are more respectful and grateful, but things turn quick in football.
Re: Arsenal
This season has been like trading places, we've become Liverpool, and liverpool have become Arsenal, even down to the silly mistakes at set pieces , getting bullied out of midfield battles and only looking good in the final 3rd. While we look ruthless, playing with high intensity, counter pressing like mad, and having 2 wide forwards scoring goals for fun, even the atmosphere at home games is intensely loud these days, not quite anfield but weve gone from the library to a cauldron.
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:03:31 pm
This season has been like trading places, we've become Liverpool, and liverpool have become Arsenal, even down to the silly mistakes at set pieces , getting bullied out of midfield battles and only looking good in the final 3rd. While we look ruthless, playing with high intensity, counter pressing like mad, and having 2 wide forwards scoring goals for fun, even the atmosphere at home games is intensely loud these days.
Alright Winthorpe!
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:06:10 pm
Alright Winthorpe!

Its all for a dollar
Re: Arsenal
Absolutely no excuses now, have to win the league. Would be a bottle job of the highest order if they crumble and don't win
Re: Arsenal
It's not a bottle job from here FFS.  There's, what, 22 games left, and we know how City can go on a relentless winning run at any time.  If they put a string of 15 wins together then Arsenal will have to be near perfect to hold them off.

Long way to go.
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:17:36 am
It's not a bottle job from here FFS.  There's, what, 22 games left, and we know how City can go on a relentless winning run at any time.  If they put a string of 15 wins together then Arsenal will have to be near perfect to hold them off.

Long way to go.
We should be focusing on our top 4 scrap and not a team that's overperforming.
Re: Arsenal
I think they will go on and win it now. City weirdly need us up against them for them to put a string of 18 wins or whatever together.

TNB I give up with the charade.
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:33:30 am
I think they will go on and win it now. City weirdly need us up against them for them to put a string of 18 wins or whatever together.

TNB I give up with the charade.

Thats some endorsement, just need El Lobo on board and the presidency championship is in the bag.

Tonight is massive, our biggest game for about 14 years. The last time we really had a chance of winning the league was in 2008 when we were 4 points ahead of united in February. Then we went to Birmingham, Eduardo got his leg broken in a horrific challenge and we couldnt beat 10 men that day as we lost our heads, conceding a 2-2 draw with a 93rd min pen. That wouldve put us 7 points ahead.

Tonight a win would put us 10 points ahead, even with a game in hand, that is a formidable gap, itll do wonders for our confidence, and for man city's.
Re: Arsenal
Imagine Newcastle at home being your biggest game in 14 years.

This season is mad.

I remember that Birmingham game. Didnt Gallas sit in a sulk on the pitch at full time for ages? Instead you fell away and let United win it you big pricks!
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:07:45 am
Imagine Newcastle at home being your biggest game in 14 years.

This season is mad.

I remember that Birmingham game. Didnt Gallas sit in a sulk on the pitch at full time for ages? Instead you fell away and let United win it you big pricks!

Yeh gallas sat on the grass and cried.

By the way did you go last night? Good win for your boys, even without Ivan Toney.

Was that you jumping up and down celebrating with Carragher. Traitors.
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:01:13 am
Thats some endorsement, just need El Lobo on board and the presidency championship is in the bag.

Tonight is massive, our biggest game for about 14 years. The last time we really had a chance of winning the league was in 2008 when we were 4 points ahead of united in February. Then we went to Birmingham, Eduardo got his leg broken in a horrific challenge and we couldnt beat 10 men that day as we lost our heads, conceding a 2-2 draw with a 93rd min pen. That wouldve put us 7 points ahead.

Tonight a win would put us 10 points ahead, even with a game in hand, that is a formidable gap, itll do wonders for our confidence, and for man city's.

You've had my endorsement for weeks :D

Like I say, it'd be a huge huge failing not to win it from here. You're not up against a particularly great Abu Dhabi side, they seem actually fairly similar to ourselves and quite a few players have dropped off and Haaland has picked up the slack. You've got no other distractions, should easily throw the FA Cup and Europa League. And you've importantly got referees giving you some very dubious decisions. With no intent to trigger you again, it is the Leicester season. Their name was on it pretty early on. as is yours. I dont know that you'd recover as a fanbase if you weren't to win it from here, it'd be akin to Spurs getting to the CL Final after so long and then not laying a glove on us.
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:01:13 am
Thats some endorsement, just need El Lobo on board and the presidency championship is in the bag.

Tonight is massive, our biggest game for about 14 years. The last time we really had a chance of winning the league was in 2008 when we were 4 points ahead of united in February. Then we went to Birmingham, Eduardo got his leg broken in a horrific challenge and we couldnt beat 10 men that day as we lost our heads, conceding a 2-2 draw with a 93rd min pen. That wouldve put us 7 points ahead.

Tonight a win would put us 10 points ahead, even with a game in hand, that is a formidable gap, itll do wonders for our confidence, and for man city's.

New Year, New Me hun.
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:42:48 am
Yeh gallas sat on the grass and cried.

By the way did you go last night? Good win for your boys, even without Ivan Toney.

Was that you jumping up and down celebrating with Carragher. Traitors.

I did go. I wasnt jumping up and down. Thoroughly miserable. :(
