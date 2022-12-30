One thing I do remember from 'that season' for you guys was just how much anxiety there was on here, the feeling of being so-so close and it slipping away with every draw, every missed chance. It isn't great for you. I think it can get obsessive, you want to insulate yourself from the massive failure which a failed challenge would be (not in objective terms, but in terms of how getting that close and then it slipping away feels).



There were some wise heads who said look, this is a title challenge, this is what you wanted for years and now you're living it - it's not all like FIFA where you're racking 5-0 wins every weekend with your star striker hitting 50 goals a season and you're cruising to silverware, it's going to get difficult, it's going to potentially drift away from you and the mental fortitude required to bring it back and keep winning after an upset is massive.



Some of the comments calling it 'failure' if Arsenal don't win the title from here must be on a wind up, it's a great platform for the rest of the season but we all know a season is 38 games and you can't do more than beat the next side in front of you. The Leicester feel is quite apt, they needed things to go well, they needed no distractions versus the other sides deep in European competition and they needed a side which could keep key players fit. The problem is that City are experiences in the mentality of winning the league, have a generational striker, midfield, and a side worth a billion with another half billion sat on the bench. It's incredibly difficult to beat that, as you guys know only too well, but the enjoyment has to come from more than just reaching for and holding the cup aloft at the end of the season (as realistically, very few sides actually win the league) - you need to learn to enjoy the journey even if left and right there is talk of regression to the mean, of overperformance, of being one injury away from disaster. Well, yes, but it'd be no fun if it was a foregone conclusion, what makes it magical is that rollercoaster of highs (and lows) which makes the eventual win so much sweeter.



Agree with much of this post but I still think this has the energy of a Leicester season or our 13-14 season. Arsenal are young, vibrant, unscarred and pre-season completely written off. There is your luck, your form (as you say every winner needs it) and (Jesus apart) injuries so far. I also think the World Cup break suited Arsenal. The hype dies down and you can begin, now, a 23 game season 5 points in front without really any distractions. No League Cup, FA Cup a bye into the next round with really no pressure if you go out. Likewise the Europa League, a bye into the next round and you will see where you are at. Then there is City. I've said and thought it for a while now but they are both better than ever up front and worse overall, more brittle in a way. Plus I think there is a subtle mentality shift. They are not, in my opinion, as focussed on the League as before. A slight edge missing. Whether it is just a cyclical thing, once every 3 or 4 seasons or it's the fact that the "hated" Liverpool are not the team and support out in front rubbing their faces in it or it's just Arsenal whom, in their bones, they have never taken seriously, something is off. I've seen it and I can't shift the feeling that they are going to continue to stumble. If the lead is any further extended, even a point, then you should win it. As it is I think you will anyway.Arsenal have 22 games to go. Forget the the other games in the Cups. Injuries are the X factor.As to the point you made about the stress in this forum around when we won the League well it had been 30 years barren. Huge pressure there. We also had had 13-14 where we blew it, City pipping us. Likewise the season before we won we lost it again to City on the last day after unimaginable drama over the last few months. Subsequently (last season) ditto. We have muscle memory of this scenario. You don't. This is your 13-14 ride and oddly enough (given the appalling finish) it was fantastic fun. A right blast.It's very frustrating, as a Liverpool fan, to see the way things are panning out this season. It could have been us out in front. It should have been. But it ain't. So, enjoy it !!