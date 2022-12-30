like I said, I think you're a good team but 43 points after 16 games is a massive overachievement and I struggle to see it being sustainable for you. Sticking high 90s points away in a season was unprecedented until two of the best teams in the history of the league started doing it, and I don't see that this arsenal team is close to that level.



Obviously that's a compliment to what the coaching staff are doing and the players too, they are performing well above their means. It would just be a shock to me to see that level maintained when there's such little experience of being involved in title races. Well, such little experience full stop. That's why I think you need city to drop plenty of points still. If they got within a few points and just kept winning, as they have done in the last few years in the run ins, it'll be very very difficult for those arsenal players not to crack. If they keep dropping points the pressure is much less intense.



For me you don't look as imperious as city have done, and as we have done when we've been in tite races. There's more of a Leicester feel about you, where everything seems to be going right and your competitors aren't at the level they usually are.



Don't mean to sound like a nob, just my honest opinion. I like Arsenal far more than any other of the top teams and to be honest if they did win I'd probably put aside the pettiness and be quite happy it's not another title for city. Just at the moment it's a frustrating thought after weve been so close to perfect and only come up with one title to show for it. Behind closed doors to boot. This season at least we've only got ourselves to blame, of course.



One thing I do remember from 'that season' for you guys was just how much anxiety there was on here, the feeling of being so-so close and it slipping away with every draw, every missed chance. It isn't great for you. I think it can get obsessive, you want to insulate yourself from the massive failure which a failed challenge would be (not in objective terms, but in terms of how getting that close and then it slipping away feels).There were some wise heads who said look, this is a title challenge, this is what you wanted for years and now you're living it - it's not all like FIFA where you're racking 5-0 wins every weekend with your star striker hitting 50 goals a season and you're cruising to silverware, it's going to get difficult, it's going to potentially drift away from you and the mental fortitude required to bring it back and keep winning after an upset is massive.Some of the comments calling it 'failure' if Arsenal don't win the title from here must be on a wind up, it's a great platform for the rest of the season but we all know a season is 38 games and you can't do more than beat the next side in front of you. The Leicester feel is quite apt, they needed things to go well, they needed no distractions versus the other sides deep in European competition and they needed a side which could keep key players fit. The problem is that City are experiences in the mentality of winning the league, have a generational striker, midfield, and a side worth a billion with another half billion sat on the bench. It's incredibly difficult to beat that, as you guys know only too well, but the enjoyment has to come from more than just reaching for and holding the cup aloft at the end of the season (as realistically, very few sides actually win the league) - you need to learn to enjoy the journey even if left and right there is talk of regression to the mean, of overperformance, of being one injury away from disaster. Well, yes, but it'd be no fun if it was a foregone conclusion, what makes it magical is that rollercoaster of highs (and lows) which makes the eventual win so much sweeter.