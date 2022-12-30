« previous next »
Arsenal

BarryCrocker

Re: Arsenal
Reply #65320 on: Today at 09:06:11 am
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 09:01:25 am
I think these lads are going to win the league. I know Gabriel Jesus is out but they are able to pick the same team pretty much every week which is an enormous cornerstone of successful teams. Nketiah is already filling the role well enough and he knows he'll be picked every week for the time being too, so has little to worry about, he feels secure in his role for the first time at Arsenal. Every part of the team is working, several of their players are having their best ever seasons and they are sky high on confidence.

Next five fixtures look difficult on paper but I think it's actually the point in the season where they copperfasten their credentials as champions elect.

Mental - would never have seen it coming last season.

If not us, them. That's my call for this year.
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
Reply #65321 on: Today at 09:52:09 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:04:53 am
Do you fear the youthfulness of your side is what will let you down? When we get to the pointy end of the season there will be a lack of experience that shines through? Injuries must be a concern, or rather squad depth. I suppose city might start a media campaign to drop partey too.

Squad depth is definitely an issue. Our first 11 are as good as any now but beyond that the drop off is massive, especially in midfield.
But then, we are without our main striker now for the next 3 months, Id like to see how city fare if Haaland is out for 3 months, or if de bruyne gets injured.
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
Reply #65322 on: Today at 09:54:06 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:46:29 am
Do you expect to rest players Vs the mighty Oxford?

I think we ll change the whole team, itll be a weekend rest after a tough 3 games in a week. Not sure who plays as a striker though as we dont have any one beyond nketiah.
Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal
Reply #65323 on: Today at 09:55:59 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:52:09 am
Squad depth is definitely an issue. Our first 11 are as good as any now but beyond that the drop off is massive, especially in midfield.
But then, we are without our main striker now for the next 3 months, Id like to see how city fare if Haaland is out for 3 months, or if de bruyne gets injured.

They did alright without Haaland last season in fairness. They seemed to be better just playing lots of good footballers in their front five.

The manic last half hour against Brighton reminded me a bit of our Stoke and Cardiff wins in 13/14. Very watchable, ever so slightly panicky. Arsenal have better individuals in their defence and think the wobble came after a few subs. Either way, was exciting to watch and probably not many teams would have a go like Brighton would but possibly a couple of warning signs in there.
alonsoisared

Re: Arsenal
Reply #65324 on: Today at 10:11:32 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:52:20 am
Weve got 43 points after 16 games. We are not 7 clear because city are having a bad time, normally theyd still be top now.
And we are playing fantastic football, with a young team thats going to be around for years and will get better.
Whats not to like.
like I said, I think you're a good team but 43 points after 16 games is a massive overachievement and I struggle to see it being sustainable for you. Sticking high 90s points away in a season was unprecedented until two of the best teams in the history of the league started doing it, and I don't see that this arsenal team is close to that level.

Obviously that's a compliment to what the coaching staff are doing and the players too, they are performing well above their means. It would just be a shock to me to see that level maintained when there's such little experience of being involved in title races. Well, such little experience full stop. That's why I think you need city to drop plenty of points still. If they got within a few points and just kept winning, as they have done in the last few years in the run ins, it'll be very very difficult for those arsenal players not to crack. If they keep dropping points the pressure is much less intense.

For me you don't look as imperious as city have done, and as we have done when we've been in tite races. There's more of a Leicester feel about you, where everything seems to be going right and your competitors aren't at the level they usually are.

Don't mean to sound like a nob, just my honest opinion. I like Arsenal far more than any other of the top teams and to be honest if they did win I'd probably put aside the pettiness and be quite happy it's not another title for city. Just at the moment it's a frustrating thought after weve been so close to perfect and only come up with one title to show for it. Behind closed doors to boot. This season at least we've only got ourselves to blame, of course.
Ashburton

Re: Arsenal
Reply #65325 on: Today at 10:41:39 am
Quote from: Dougle on December 30, 2022, 11:34:07 am
Too familiar a story down my way to. Horrible. Mind the ones you love eh.. Happy New Year to all on this thread and particularly yourself, The North Bank and Ashburton, ye're good gas.

Few days late on this but it's appreciated bro.  This year marks a decade on here for me and it's been a pleasure, despite work going into the stratosphere recently in terms of how little time I have, still worth checking in now and again - even the banter lads can't help but make you grin.

As to the far more important message of mental health, huge point well made. Part of what I do is Search & Rescue and I've seen far too many people hanging than I'd care to think about.  If you're struggling then don't be worried about getting help, there is support and there's always a solution which is less damaging for those around you as well as for yourself.

Anyway, back to the football.
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
Reply #65326 on: Today at 10:44:26 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:55:59 am
They did alright without Haaland last season in fairness. They seemed to be better just playing lots of good footballers in their front five.

The manic last half hour against Brighton reminded me a bit of our Stoke and Cardiff wins in 13/14. Very watchable, ever so slightly panicky. Arsenal have better individuals in their defence and think the wobble came after a few subs. Either way, was exciting to watch and probably not many teams would have a go like Brighton would but possibly a couple of warning signs in there.

Brighton at home are full of goals, theyve stuck 4 past Chelsea 4 past United 5 past west ham in recent months. We had both full backs subbed off at 3-0 and Partey off at 4-1. I dont think its an indication of how we defend, given weve kept 7 clean sheets in our previous 9 away games.
Saliba has been off form since the World Cup, mistakes for both the pen against west ham and Brightons second. Young player and will make errors but we need him to get back to the sharp Saliba  who was incredible before the World Cup.
Ashburton

Re: Arsenal
Reply #65327 on: Today at 10:48:02 am
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 10:11:32 am
like I said, I think you're a good team but 43 points after 16 games is a massive overachievement and I struggle to see it being sustainable for you. Sticking high 90s points away in a season was unprecedented until two of the best teams in the history of the league started doing it, and I don't see that this arsenal team is close to that level.

Obviously that's a compliment to what the coaching staff are doing and the players too, they are performing well above their means. It would just be a shock to me to see that level maintained when there's such little experience of being involved in title races. Well, such little experience full stop. That's why I think you need city to drop plenty of points still. If they got within a few points and just kept winning, as they have done in the last few years in the run ins, it'll be very very difficult for those arsenal players not to crack. If they keep dropping points the pressure is much less intense.

For me you don't look as imperious as city have done, and as we have done when we've been in tite races. There's more of a Leicester feel about you, where everything seems to be going right and your competitors aren't at the level they usually are.

Don't mean to sound like a nob, just my honest opinion. I like Arsenal far more than any other of the top teams and to be honest if they did win I'd probably put aside the pettiness and be quite happy it's not another title for city. Just at the moment it's a frustrating thought after weve been so close to perfect and only come up with one title to show for it. Behind closed doors to boot. This season at least we've only got ourselves to blame, of course.

One thing I do remember from 'that season' for you guys was just how much anxiety there was on here, the feeling of being so-so close and it slipping away with every draw, every missed chance.  It isn't great for you.  I think it can get obsessive, you want to insulate yourself from the massive failure which a failed challenge would be (not in objective terms, but in terms of how getting that close and then it slipping away feels).

There were some wise heads who said look, this is a title challenge, this is what you wanted for years and now you're living it - it's not all like FIFA where you're racking 5-0 wins every weekend with your star striker hitting 50 goals a season and you're cruising to silverware, it's going to get difficult, it's going to potentially drift away from you and the mental fortitude required to bring it back and keep winning after an upset is massive.

Some of the comments calling it 'failure' if Arsenal don't win the title from here must be on a wind up, it's a great platform for the rest of the season but we all know a season is 38 games and you can't do more than beat the next side in front of you.  The Leicester feel is quite apt, they needed things to go well, they needed no distractions versus the other sides deep in European competition and they needed a side which could keep key players fit.  The problem is that City are experiences in the mentality of winning the league, have a generational striker, midfield, and a side worth a billion with another half billion sat on the bench.  It's incredibly difficult to beat that, as you guys know only too well, but the enjoyment has to come from more than just reaching for and holding the cup aloft at the end of the season (as realistically, very few sides actually win the league) - you need to learn to enjoy the journey even if left and right there is talk of regression to the mean, of overperformance, of being one injury away from disaster.  Well, yes, but it'd be no fun if it was a foregone conclusion, what makes it magical is that rollercoaster of highs (and lows) which makes the eventual win so much sweeter.
