I think these lads are going to win the league. I know Gabriel Jesus is out but they are able to pick the same team pretty much every week which is an enormous cornerstone of successful teams. Nketiah is already filling the role well enough and he knows he'll be picked every week for the time being too, so has little to worry about, he feels secure in his role for the first time at Arsenal. Every part of the team is working, several of their players are having their best ever seasons and they are sky high on confidence.
Next five fixtures look difficult on paper but I think it's actually the point in the season where they copperfasten their credentials as champions elect.
Mental - would never have seen it coming last season.
If not us, them. That's my call for this year.
