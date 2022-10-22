Our side is more akin to city in 2018 when they got over 100 points , with sane (Saka) , sterling (martinelli) and de bruyne ( Odegaard). Only difference is that they bought that points total,, we are on course to smash it fair and square.



I don't think it would be a huge stretch to suggest that in that season Vardy, Marhrez and Kante were playing at the equivalent levels of those players you mentioned?That said I would agree that this Arsenal team is stronger than that Leicester one and you should get over 90 points. But I think that City will get over 90 as well and so it is likely that the league will go down to the wire - something that Leicester didn't really had to deal with. They were able to transition from the situation I think you are in at the moment - i.e. playing with 'house money' with no huge expectation of winning the league to a fairly straightforward run-in. I think Arsenal may well have to fight a lot harder in the last few games.For me Arsenal are clear favourites at the moment as they have points on the board and a favourable set of remaining games (the Spurs away game will be done in a couple of weeks, before the pressure really ramps up, and then you only have ourselves and City to play away). But I do wonder if your first team is a few injuries away from being much weaker than it looks at the moment.I guess one other difference with that Leicester team is that they didn't have any European commitments - would you be ok with Arteta fielding weakened teams in the Europa to concentrate on the league?