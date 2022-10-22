« previous next »
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65280 on: Today at 05:04:34 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 04:59:58 pm
Clearly Id rather Arsenal win it than City but TNB is coming seriously close to making me revise that view.

Dont let yourself be influenced by the views of one idiot. Stick to your guns!
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65281 on: Today at 05:20:58 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:54:31 pm


When you start throwing around this opposition fan thing, it looks like your struggling and in need of back up  ;D  ;D

Its not that bad surely. I mean we ll lose again, and then you can give me all the stick you want (dont get upset if we never lose again though Im not making any promises  ;) ) .

Back up for what?  ???  ;D

Youve got numerous posters just over the last few pages saying youre turning them towards Abu Dhabi, which is quite the achievement. Like I say, just take a back seat and enjoy it. You dont need to spend most of your day on a Liverpool forum trying to convince us because, not to disappoint you, but we genuinely dont really care when its not us competing. Youre painting a target on your own back for no reason, just chill out
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65282 on: Today at 05:27:54 pm »
Quote from: demain on Today at 04:27:09 pm
He's basically giving Primativ a good run for his money as a poster trying his utmost to get his club loathed by association on an opposition forum.
It worked. I cant stand Arsenal now.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65283 on: Today at 05:28:29 pm »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 05:20:58 pm
Back up for what?  ???  ;D

Youve got numerous posters just over the last few pages saying youre turning them towards Abu Dhabi, which is quite the achievement. Like I say, just take a back seat and enjoy it. You dont need to spend most of your day on a Liverpool forum trying to convince us because, not to disappoint you, but we genuinely dont really care when its not us competing. Youre painting a target on your own back for no reason, just chill out

When we were regularly getting thumped 4-0 by Liverpool every time we played you, everyone wanted to know my opinion, Id come on here and field questions all night.

Bit gutted that Im not so popular anymore, cant put my finger on why. Mustve been something I said .
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65284 on: Today at 05:47:46 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:07:08 pm
Our side is more akin to city in 2018 when they got over 100 points , with sane (Saka) , sterling (martinelli) and de bruyne ( Odegaard). Only difference is that they bought that points total,, we are on course to smash it fair and square.

I don't think it would be a huge stretch to suggest that in that season Vardy, Marhrez and Kante were playing at the equivalent levels of those players you mentioned?

That said I would agree that this Arsenal team is stronger than that Leicester one and you should get over 90 points. But I think that City will get over 90 as well and so it is likely that the league will go down to the wire - something that Leicester didn't really had to deal with. They were able to transition from the situation I think you are in at the moment - i.e. playing with 'house money' with no huge expectation of winning the league to a fairly straightforward run-in. I think Arsenal may well have to fight a lot harder in the last few games.

For me Arsenal are clear favourites at the moment as they have points on the board and a favourable set of remaining games (the Spurs away game will be done in a couple of weeks, before the pressure really ramps up, and then you only have ourselves and City to play away). But I do wonder if your first team is a few injuries away from being much weaker than it looks at the moment.

I guess one other difference with that Leicester team is that they didn't have any European commitments - would you be ok with Arteta fielding weakened teams in the Europa to concentrate on the league?
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65285 on: Today at 05:50:44 pm »
It's the The North Bank lads, he's been on the windup for at least 2 years. He's taking the piss, don't take him too seriously.
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65286 on: Today at 05:54:30 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 05:50:44 pm
It's the The North Bank lads, he's been on the windup for at least 2 years. He's taking the piss, don't take him too seriously.

Must say his slapschtick strut's getting to me a bit. ;D

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65287 on: Today at 06:07:02 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:57:50 am
It is a bit disappointing seeing all these Liverpool fans wanting City to win the league. Especially with how city behave when it comes to Liverpool. Very strange rivalry.

When the big rivalry was us and man utd, I was a Blackburn fan one year, a Newcastle fan the next.

That was pre Wenger and you were miles off it. Were you really their big rivals then?

Id say its about 80% in favour of you winning it. Is that enough for you you big whingebag?
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65288 on: Today at 06:10:01 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Today at 06:07:02 pm
That was pre Wenger and you were miles off it. Were you really their big rivals then?

Id say its about 80% in favour of you winning it. Is that enough for you you big whingebag?
I would normally want Arsenal to win it, however we dont have any gloating Abu Dhabi fans on here
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65289 on: Today at 06:10:30 pm »
Quote from: Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete! on Today at 04:39:32 pm
Spot on

Given the recent quoting of posts downplaying Arsenal, thats a good find. :D

How many Arsenal fans wanted us to win it over City out of interest? All I remember reading from everywhere was how unbearable those Scousers would be.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65290 on: Today at 06:11:19 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Today at 06:07:02 pm
That was pre Wenger and you were miles off it. Were you really their big rivals then?

Id say its about 80% in favour of you winning it. Is that enough for you you big whingebag?

We had a pitch battle with them in 1990 and got a 2 point deduction for it. Things turned nasty from then on whenever we played them.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65291 on: Today at 06:11:28 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:10:01 pm
I would normally want Arsenal to win it, however we dont have any gloating Abu Dhabi fans on here

Because theyre incapable of staying civil. They would if they could. TNB is fine, just getting a bit giddy and possibly setting himself up for a fall. But hes harmless.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65292 on: Today at 06:15:02 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Today at 06:11:28 pm
Because theyre incapable of staying civil. They would if they could. TNB is fine, just getting a bit giddy and possibly setting himself up for a fall. But hes harmless.

No its because Abu Dhabi fans dont really exist. You wont get much banter out of an empty blue seat.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65293 on: Today at 06:37:36 pm »
If they manage to get 13 points from next 5 league they'll win it
Otherwise see Abu Dhabi nicking it
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65294 on: Today at 06:42:04 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:15:02 pm
No its because Abu Dhabi fans dont really exist. You wont get much banter out of an empty blue seat.

Weve had the odd one on here and they last about 5 posts before reverting to the usual insults.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65295 on: Today at 06:52:04 pm »
Quote from: nayia2002 on Today at 06:37:36 pm
If they manage to get 13 points from next 5 league they'll win it
Otherwise see Abu Dhabi nicking it

1 game at a time, we need to beat Newcastle, and then just like Everton, we need to Chelsea to play above themselves and get something against city.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65296 on: Today at 09:09:45 pm »
I mean, if Liverpool don't win it, I don't want anyone to, that would be best. Of the least bad options, Arsenal are tops and City and Newcastle bottoms.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65297 on: Today at 09:34:20 pm »
https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12535322/transfers-man-utd-top-man-city-psg-barcelona-and-arsenal-for-net-spend-over-decade


Lots of info similar to this. Arsenal are doing well, but they have spent a lot of money to get to where they are today. Far more than us, for example. And only the two Manchester clubs have spent more than them over the past decade, in the Premier League.

Lets see what happens. My guess is Man City will beat them twice, and they will have a bit of a wobble. Maybe not though, as theres more steel about them these days. Which brings me to their thuggery. Its not all pretty football. They put Luis Diaz out for the best part of the season.

Anyway, the time for crowing is not before half the race is run.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65298 on: Today at 09:53:50 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 09:34:20 pm
https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12535322/transfers-man-utd-top-man-city-psg-barcelona-and-arsenal-for-net-spend-over-decade


Lots of info similar to this. Arsenal are doing well, but they have spent a lot of money to get to where they are today. Far more than us, for example. And only the two Manchester clubs have spent more than them over the past decade, in the Premier League.

Lets see what happens. My guess is Man City will beat them twice, and they will have a bit of a wobble. Maybe not though, as theres more steel about them these days. Which brings me to their thuggery. Its not all pretty football. They put Luis Diaz out for the best part of the season.

Anyway, the time for crowing is not before half the race is run.

Are you seriously telling me that weve spent more than Chelsea .

Come on , do some proper research.

By the time you do your research, youll need to update your answer, because Chelsea wouldve signed another player.

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65299 on: Today at 09:57:14 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 09:34:20 pm
https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12535322/transfers-man-utd-top-man-city-psg-barcelona-and-arsenal-for-net-spend-over-decade


Lots of info similar to this. Arsenal are doing well, but they have spent a lot of money to get to where they are today. Far more than us, for example. And only the two Manchester clubs have spent more than them over the past decade, in the Premier League.

Lets see what happens. My guess is Man City will beat them twice, and they will have a bit of a wobble. Maybe not though, as theres more steel about them these days. Which brings me to their thuggery. Its not all pretty football. They put Luis Diaz out for the best part of the season.

Anyway, the time for crowing is not before half the race is run.

Our Net Spend is a lot because for the last 6 or 7 years we've been shite in the transfer market. We bought poor, sold poor, or sometimes had to pay players off.

It's why the strategy changed a couple of years back to go with younger players that you can grow and try and mould into a team, or at the very least still have some resale value.

There's much more to it than just Net Spend though. Look at Chelsea who hoard youngsters, farm then out on loan then sell them for a profit to help with Net Spend.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65300 on: Today at 09:57:26 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:53:50 pm
Are you seriously telling me that weve spent more than Chelsea .

Come on , do some proper research.

Been asked before I'm sure but why is an arsenal fan spending their evenings posting on a Liverpool forum?
Logged

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65301 on: Today at 09:59:56 pm »
Quote from: Thiago12291 on Today at 09:57:26 pm
Been asked before I'm sure but why is an arsenal fan spending their evenings posting on a Liverpool forum?

Why not ?
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65302 on: Today at 10:02:23 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:52:04 pm
1 game at a time, we need to beat Newcastle, and then just like Everton, we need to Chelsea to play above themselves and get something against city.

personally I hope you guys do it. always had a rivalry with arsenal but never been a hatred for me.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65303 on: Today at 10:04:22 pm »
How many points were we ahead of City when we beat Leicester on Boxing Day and they lost to Wolves in 2019?
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65304 on: Today at 10:08:12 pm »
Quote from: Thiago12291 on Today at 09:57:26 pm
Been asked before I'm sure but why is an arsenal fan spending their evenings posting on a Liverpool forum?
As he said. Best posters are on here. He's an arsenal fan, but not an idiot or some wanker on Twitter. He's bigging up his team. But he's never disrespectful of us. Well, sometimes he is, but only in a banter way.
He's just loving the ride. As we have several times. Sometimes we get where we want to be. But we'd just be glory hunters if we could only enjoy the wins.
He seems to go more overboard the more we poke him too.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65305 on: Today at 10:17:06 pm »
Quote from: Thiago12291 on Today at 09:57:26 pm
Been asked before I'm sure but why is an arsenal fan spending their evenings posting on a Liverpool forum?
Arsenal forums are shite. This one is much better.

He's alright too. Very giddy at the moment, and might end up with egg on his face at the end of the season, but you have to enjoy good things while they are here, so I don't blame him.

Anyway, if we can't do it this season, I hope Arsenal do. They are by far the least offensive of the available options. I might even forgive Charlie George for Wembley '71 if they manage to remove the smug smile from the Emptyhad sportswashers faces.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65306 on: Today at 10:39:33 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:04:22 pm
How many points were we ahead of City when we beat Leicester on Boxing Day and they lost to Wolves in 2019?

Was that the year you won it? You opened a huge gap. Over 10 points
