Re: Arsenal
Today at 05:04:34 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 04:59:58 pm
Clearly Id rather Arsenal win it than City but TNB is coming seriously close to making me revise that view.

Dont let yourself be influenced by the views of one idiot. Stick to your guns!
Re: Arsenal
Today at 05:20:58 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:54:31 pm


When you start throwing around this opposition fan thing, it looks like your struggling and in need of back up  ;D  ;D

Its not that bad surely. I mean we ll lose again, and then you can give me all the stick you want (dont get upset if we never lose again though Im not making any promises  ;) ) .

Back up for what?  ???  ;D

Youve got numerous posters just over the last few pages saying youre turning them towards Abu Dhabi, which is quite the achievement. Like I say, just take a back seat and enjoy it. You dont need to spend most of your day on a Liverpool forum trying to convince us because, not to disappoint you, but we genuinely dont really care when its not us competing. Youre painting a target on your own back for no reason, just chill out
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: Arsenal
Today at 05:27:54 pm
Quote from: demain on Today at 04:27:09 pm
He's basically giving Primativ a good run for his money as a poster trying his utmost to get his club loathed by association on an opposition forum.
It worked. I cant stand Arsenal now.
Re: Arsenal
Today at 05:28:29 pm
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 05:20:58 pm
Back up for what?  ???  ;D

Youve got numerous posters just over the last few pages saying youre turning them towards Abu Dhabi, which is quite the achievement. Like I say, just take a back seat and enjoy it. You dont need to spend most of your day on a Liverpool forum trying to convince us because, not to disappoint you, but we genuinely dont really care when its not us competing. Youre painting a target on your own back for no reason, just chill out

When we were regularly getting thumped 4-0 by Liverpool every time we played you, everyone wanted to know my opinion, Id come on here and field questions all night.

Bit gutted that Im not so popular anymore, cant put my finger on why. Mustve been something I said .
Re: Arsenal
Today at 05:47:46 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:07:08 pm
Our side is more akin to city in 2018 when they got over 100 points , with sane (Saka) , sterling (martinelli) and de bruyne ( Odegaard). Only difference is that they bought that points total,, we are on course to smash it fair and square.

I don't think it would be a huge stretch to suggest that in that season Vardy, Marhrez and Kante were playing at the equivalent levels of those players you mentioned?

That said I would agree that this Arsenal team is stronger than that Leicester one and you should get over 90 points. But I think that City will get over 90 as well and so it is likely that the league will go down to the wire - something that Leicester didn't really had to deal with. They were able to transition from the situation I think you are in at the moment - i.e. playing with 'house money' with no huge expectation of winning the league to a fairly straightforward run-in. I think Arsenal may well have to fight a lot harder in the last few games.

For me Arsenal are clear favourites at the moment as they have points on the board and a favourable set of remaining games (the Spurs away game will be done in a couple of weeks, before the pressure really ramps up, and then you only have ourselves and City to play away). But I do wonder if your first team is a few injuries away from being much weaker than it looks at the moment.

I guess one other difference with that Leicester team is that they didn't have any European commitments - would you be ok with Arteta fielding weakened teams in the Europa to concentrate on the league?
Re: Arsenal
Today at 05:50:44 pm
It's the The North Bank lads, he's been on the windup for at least 2 years. He's taking the piss, don't take him too seriously.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Re: Arsenal
Today at 05:54:30 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 05:50:44 pm
It's the The North Bank lads, he's been on the windup for at least 2 years. He's taking the piss, don't take him too seriously.

Must say his slapschtick strut's getting to me a bit. ;D

Re: Arsenal
Today at 06:07:02 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:57:50 am
It is a bit disappointing seeing all these Liverpool fans wanting City to win the league. Especially with how city behave when it comes to Liverpool. Very strange rivalry.

When the big rivalry was us and man utd, I was a Blackburn fan one year, a Newcastle fan the next.

That was pre Wenger and you were miles off it. Were you really their big rivals then?

Id say its about 80% in favour of you winning it. Is that enough for you you big whingebag?
