But thats the problem.
Koplasss post is perfect in the feelings it describes. Liverpool had to be near-perfect to beat City, one season in 4. In the other seasons where we were imperious, we still lost out, by narrow margins, where ultimately if City cant spend quite as much, we win two more league titles. In a way, it may be better for the game long term for City to win another title if it accelerates the scrutiny they should be under. But theres something so horrible and insidious every time they do.
Sorry but this is one of the weirdest bits of wishful thinking that's going round at the moment. Lots of peole are saying it; it's like a mantra. And it won't happen.
The more titles and trophies City win the more they will be lauded and praised and fetishished as a great of the sport. There's zero morality in football and there probably never ever has been much, only it's more noticeable now, so if you think people are suddenly going to wake up and think 'hang on a bit...' because City win too many titles then prepare to be disappointed.
Might is right is the only touchstone in football, as it increasingly is so in life and politics (again; we're going backwards as a species). We saw that with Man Utd when they were pomping it large and were treated like the saviours of the sport and an essential and beloved part of 'the brand'.
And the more that sportswashing teams succeeed, so the more sportswashers will buy into the game because the model has been proven to work.
To say that City winning might be 'good for the game in the long run' is nothing more than desperation speaking. Unless there's some kind of sudden moral sea change in the game and in life, which I doubt.
If we can't win it then Arsenal are far preferable to City. Though a complete underdog would be even better...