It is a bit disappointing seeing all these Liverpool fans wanting City to win the league. Especially with how city behave when it comes to Liverpool. Very strange rivalry.



When the big rivalry was us and man utd, I was a Blackburn fan one year, a Newcastle fan the next.



I think our feelings around this as a fanbase are complicated. Nobody in their right mind prefers City to Arsenal but there is something bittersweet about going neck and neck for years (and almost always losing out), only for another team to come up on the outside and potentially win it. Sometimes it feels like we're cursed with the league, the only time we've won it in 33 years was one of the most gargantuan efforts the league has ever seen and then we couldn't even celebrate it. When teams like Leicester or Arsenal then pop up, seemingly out of nowhere, and breeze their way to a title it can feel like a kick in the teeth.Added to that, there's a desire to see other fanbases recognise how clubs like City and Newcastle are destroying the game. And that hits home a hell of a lot more when you see your own team (or a club that isn't arbitrarily hated) narrowly miss out to them. If Arsenal win it, I know it will be used as a stick to beat anti-sportswashers with. People will say "well if Arsenal can win the league with a bunch of kids, City's money doesn't actually make a difference" and once again, will turn it into Liverpool fans 'playing the victim' if we complain. Part of me would like to see how neutrals react if a plucky Arsenal side lost out because City can bring £100m players off the bench or have a lad who is only playing for them because he earns £800k per week.Unlike other fanbases though, we know that City are a monstrosity and aren't stupid enough to think they're 'saving football' or some of the other soft shite the rest of the country trots out. Despite the mixed feelings, the vast majority of Liverpool fans will be backing Arsenal here. That doesn't mean it wouldn't be tough to see you win it though.