Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65240 on: Today at 12:31:12 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:15:00 pm
Youre not.
Its 15

Yeah wasn't paying attention. Even worse
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65241 on: Today at 01:13:34 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:57:50 am
It is a bit disappointing seeing all these Liverpool fans wanting City to win the league. Especially with how city behave when it comes to Liverpool. Very strange rivalry.

When the big rivalry was us and man utd, I was a Blackburn fan one year, a Newcastle fan the next.

I reckon youre putting a lot of people saying Arsenal arent gonna win it with liverpool fans saying they want city to win it (me for one, we are essentially in mid November season wise)

I could name 4/5 Ive seen saying they want city to win it, and thats probably because they do t want it to be a season where city dropped off and we couldve won it

No one wants city to win it above arsenal
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65242 on: Today at 01:30:39 pm »
Quote from: rushy the snowman is a fairytale they say on Today at 01:13:34 pm
I reckon youre putting a lot of people saying Arsenal arent gonna win it with liverpool fans saying they want city to win it (me for one, we are essentially in mid November season wise)

I could name 4/5 Ive seen saying they want city to win it, and thats probably because they do t want it to be a season where city dropped off and we couldve won it

No one wants city to win it above arsenal
Oh I think you'd be surprised. I suspect there are quite a lot who want City to win it over Arsenal. For dumb, spurious reasons, of course, but then that's increasingly a given factor among football fans these days, even more than before.
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65243 on: Today at 01:32:27 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 11:41:15 am
I just still can't believe that they'll win it. They're going to need city to drop a lot of points still IMO. They are a good, well coached team but they are nowhere near the level us and city have been for the last few years. That scoreline yesterday should set alarm bells ringing. It makes me think of us in 13/14, towards the end we were involved in a few too many thrillers and eventually it caught up with us- we got frustrated when we couldn't stick three in against Chelsea in the first 20 minutes and then came out on the wrong side of a thriller against Palace.

If they do win it I'll be pretty pissed off to be honest. I don't mind Arsenal and I hate city. But the whole country lording it over us for missing out to them, only for fucking Arteta to win a title and have the same number as Klopp would just do my head in.

Theres part of me still looking at the table and thinking we're close enough to city to still have a chance. I can't bring myself to imagine Arsenal actually seeing it out.
City have drawn to Everton and lost to Brentford at home. They also needed a last-minute penalty to beat Fulham at home. Performance-wise, they've not been as dominant as recent years.

It's not out of the realms of possibility especially if they are under pressure.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65244 on: Today at 01:37:23 pm »
Quote from: Jacob Marley's Coming To Town! on Today at 01:30:39 pm
Oh I think you'd be surprised. I suspect there are quite a lot who want City to win it over Arsenal. For dumb, spurious reasons, of course, but then that's increasingly a given factor among football fans these days, even more than before.

I should clarify no one like city more than arsenal in essence

I already knew people who dont want arsenal to win it for different reasons. Mainly the fact arsenal will not be getting 90 odd pts and not winning it

Going to have a bad rest of your life if you keep thinking that. One day City wont be that good again and someone other than us will win it

I mean if I could pick a team to win it if it wasnt us out of all of them its arsenal
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65245 on: Today at 01:54:36 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:57:50 am
It is a bit disappointing seeing all these Liverpool fans wanting City to win the league. Especially with how city behave when it comes to Liverpool. Very strange rivalry.

When the big rivalry was us and man utd, I was a Blackburn fan one year, a Newcastle fan the next.

I think our feelings around this as a fanbase are complicated. Nobody in their right mind prefers City to Arsenal but there is something bittersweet about going neck and neck for years (and almost always losing out), only for another team to come up on the outside and potentially win it. Sometimes it feels like we're cursed with the league, the only time we've won it in 33 years was one of the most gargantuan efforts the league has ever seen and then we couldn't even celebrate it. When teams like Leicester or Arsenal then pop up, seemingly out of nowhere, and breeze their way to a title it can feel like a kick in the teeth.

Added to that, there's a desire to see other fanbases recognise how clubs like City and Newcastle are destroying the game. And that hits home a hell of a lot more when you see your own team (or a club that isn't arbitrarily hated) narrowly miss out to them. If Arsenal win it, I know it will be used as a stick to beat anti-sportswashers with. People will say "well if Arsenal can win the league with a bunch of kids, City's money doesn't actually make a difference" and once again, will turn it into Liverpool fans 'playing the victim' if we complain. Part of me would like to see how neutrals react if a plucky Arsenal side lost out because City can bring £100m players off the bench or have a lad who is only playing for them because he earns £800k per week.       

Unlike other fanbases though, we know that City are a monstrosity and aren't stupid enough to think they're 'saving football' or some of the other soft shite the rest of the country trots out. Despite the mixed feelings, the vast majority of Liverpool fans will be backing Arsenal here. That doesn't mean it wouldn't be tough to see you win it though.
"If ever a club reflected what made football the biggest sport in the country, it was Liverpool with its ground set in the bosom of the labouring working class being led by a man-of-the-people idealist in Bill Shankly."

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65246 on: Today at 02:08:00 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:57:50 am
It is a bit disappointing seeing all these Liverpool fans wanting City to win the league. Especially with how city behave when it comes to Liverpool. Very strange rivalry.

When the big rivalry was us and man utd, I was a Blackburn fan one year, a Newcastle fan the next.

Dont think many of your lot endeared themselves to Liverpool fans over the last few years to be honest.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65247 on: Today at 02:17:50 pm »
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 01:54:36 pm
I think our feelings around this as a fanbase are complicated. Nobody in their right mind prefers City to Arsenal but there is something bittersweet about going neck and neck for years (and almost always losing out), only for another team to come up on the outside and potentially win it. Sometimes it feels like we're cursed with the league, the only time we've won it in 33 years was one of the most gargantuan efforts the league has ever seen and then we couldn't even celebrate it. When teams like Leicester or Arsenal then pop up, seemingly out of nowhere, and breeze their way to a title it can feel like a kick in the teeth.

Added to that, there's a desire to see other fanbases recognise how clubs like City and Newcastle are destroying the game. And that hits home a hell of a lot more when you see your own team (or a club that isn't arbitrarily hated) narrowly miss out to them. If Arsenal win it, I know it will be used as a stick to beat anti-sportswashers with. People will say "well if Arsenal can win the league with a bunch of kids, City's money doesn't actually make a difference" and once again, will turn it into Liverpool fans 'playing the victim' if we complain. Part of me would like to see how neutrals react if a plucky Arsenal side lost out because City can bring £100m players off the bench or have a lad who is only playing for them because he earns £800k per week.       

Unlike other fanbases though, we know that City are a monstrosity and aren't stupid enough to think they're 'saving football' or some of the other soft shite the rest of the country trots out. Despite the mixed feelings, the vast majority of Liverpool fans will be backing Arsenal here. That doesn't mean it wouldn't be tough to see you win it though.

I get that .
Although when you won it, it gave me some hope, that with the right management and planning the sportswashers can be beaten and that one day we could win it again. You were the first to do it (the Leicester season was so freaky its still beyond comprehension). I think every time the sportswashers get a bloody nose its good for football.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65248 on: Today at 02:19:44 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 02:08:00 pm
Dont think many of your lot endeared themselves to Liverpool fans over the last few years to be honest.

Maybe not but on the other hand, City fans sing about Hillsborough...
"If ever a club reflected what made football the biggest sport in the country, it was Liverpool with its ground set in the bosom of the labouring working class being led by a man-of-the-people idealist in Bill Shankly."

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65249 on: Today at 02:21:56 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:17:50 pm
I get that .
Although when you won it, it gave me some hope, that with the right management and planning the sportswashers can be beaten and that one day we could win it again. You were the first to do it (the Leicester season was so freaky its still beyond comprehension). I think every time the sportswashers get a bloody nose its good for football.


I agree, which is why I want you to do it. Would always pick a proper club over sportswashers.
"If ever a club reflected what made football the biggest sport in the country, it was Liverpool with its ground set in the bosom of the labouring working class being led by a man-of-the-people idealist in Bill Shankly."

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65250 on: Today at 02:22:24 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:17:50 pm
I get that .
Although when you won it, it gave me some hope, that with the right management and planning the sportswashers can be beaten and that one day we could win it again. You were the first to do it (the Leicester season was so freaky its still beyond comprehension). I think every time the sportswashers get a bloody nose its good for football.
But thats the problem.

Koplasss post is perfect in the feelings it describes. Liverpool had to be near-perfect to beat City, one season in 4. In the other seasons where we were imperious, we still lost out, by narrow margins, where ultimately if City cant spend quite as much, we win two more league titles. In a way, it may be better for the game long term for City to win another title if it accelerates the scrutiny they should be under. But theres something so horrible and insidious every time they do.

Would you truly be happy if Arsenal win one splendid, underdog title (still nothing like Leicesters) and then win nothing else for 2 decades because Man City and Newcastle spend £300m each per season to stay narrowly ahead?
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65251 on: Today at 02:26:05 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:22:24 pm
But thats the problem.

Koplasss post is perfect in the feelings it describes. Liverpool had to be near-perfect to beat City, one season in 4. In the other seasons where we were imperious, we still lost out, by narrow margins, where ultimately if City cant spend quite as much, we win two more league titles. In a way, it may be better for the game long term for City to win another title if it accelerates the scrutiny they should be under. But theres something so horrible and insidious every time they do.

Would you truly be happy if Arsenal win one splendid, underdog title (still nothing like Leicesters) and then win nothing else for 2 decades because Man City and Newcastle spend £300m each per season to stay narrowly ahead?

He probably would be.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65252 on: Today at 02:37:33 pm »
Maybe i'm in the minority, but i'd rather see City win it than any other team bar us.

The more leagues they win the more boring the league becomes the more "The Best League in the World" starts to fade away and the more people start losing interest. Maybe then people will start asking questions about sportwashing.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65253 on: Today at 02:39:23 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:22:24 pm
But thats the problem.

Koplasss post is perfect in the feelings it describes. Liverpool had to be near-perfect to beat City, one season in 4. In the other seasons where we were imperious, we still lost out, by narrow margins, where ultimately if City cant spend quite as much, we win two more league titles. In a way, it may be better for the game long term for City to win another title if it accelerates the scrutiny they should be under. But theres something so horrible and insidious every time they do.
Sorry but this is one of the weirdest bits of wishful thinking that's going round at the moment. Lots of peole are saying it; it's like a mantra. And it won't happen.

The more titles and trophies City win the more they will be lauded and praised and fetishished as a great of the sport. There's zero morality in football and there probably never ever has been much, only it's more noticeable now, so if you think people are suddenly going to wake up and think 'hang on a bit...' because City win too many titles then prepare to be disappointed.

Might is right is the only touchstone in football, as it increasingly is so in life and politics (again; we're going backwards as a species). We saw that with Man Utd when they were pomping it large and were treated like the saviours of the sport and an essential and beloved part of 'the brand'.

And the more that sportswashing teams succeeed, so the more sportswashers will buy into the game because the model has been proven to work.

To say that City winning might be 'good for the game in the long run' is nothing more than desperation speaking. Unless there's some kind of sudden moral sea change in the game and in life, which I doubt.

If we can't win it then Arsenal are far preferable to City. Though a complete underdog would be even better...
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65254 on: Today at 02:40:46 pm »
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65255 on: Today at 02:42:44 pm »
Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on Today at 02:37:33 pm
Maybe i'm in the minority, but i'd rather see City win it than any other team bar us.

The more leagues they win the more boring the league becomes the more "The Best League in the World" starts to fade away and the more people start losing interest. Maybe then people will start asking questions about sportwashing.
It's everywhere

They've won
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65256 on: Today at 02:44:24 pm »
Yeh if city keep winning it theyll just be lauded as the greatest ever and pep is the new Ferguson etc, no one will ever mention the money. Lets face it, they wouldve by now. If you listen to sky for the last 5 years youd think city and Liverpool have the same resources. And now a lot of people say Arsenal have spent a lot of money and mention nothing of citys sportswashing. Even though theyve spent more on full backs in the last 4 years than we have on our squad.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65257 on: Today at 02:44:26 pm »
Quote from: Jacob Marley's Coming To Town! on Today at 02:42:44 pm
It's everywhere

They've won

No I know that. It's wishful thinking yes, but honestly nothing football wise is going to change it. When the product your selling becomes boring and predictable people lose interest. That's the hope.

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65258 on: Today at 02:44:53 pm »
Quote from: Jacob Marley's Coming To Town! on Today at 02:39:23 pm
Sorry but this is one of the weirdest bits of wishful thinking that's going round at the moment. Lots of peole are saying it; it's like a mantra. And it won't happen.

The more titles and trophies City win the more they will be lauded and praised and fetishished as a great of the sport. There's zero morality in football and there probably never ever has been much, only it's more noticeable now, so if you think people are suddenly going to wake up and think 'hang on a bit...' because City win too many titles then prepare to be disappointed.

Might is right is the only touchstone in football, as it increasingly is so in life and politics (again; we're going backwards as a species). We saw that with Man Utd when they were pomping it large and were treated like the saviours of the sport and an essential and beloved part of 'the brand'.

And the more that sportswashing teams succeeed, so the more sportswashers will buy into the game because the model has been proven to work.

To say that City winning might be 'good for the game in the long run' is nothing more than desperation speaking. Unless there's some kind of sudden moral sea change in the game and in life, which I doubt.

If we can't win it then Arsenal are far preferable to City. Though a complete underdog would be even better...

I agree. 

Our own government made sure that the Saudi takeover went ahead.  That's all you need to to know about football nand the grand scheme of things.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65259 on: Today at 02:54:11 pm »
Are Arsenal really going to walk the league?
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65260 on: Today at 03:23:10 pm »
Arsenal are very much favourites to win the title from here on in, City are suffering a hangover from last season just as they did after being run into the ground during the title race in 2018/19. Haaland has papered over a lot of cracks but I can only see them dropping more points. Title races such as the one last year are both physically and mentally draining and it's told on both Liverpool and City. Unfortunately it'll be Arsenal that take advantage, which is a pity. It'll be a better man than I who'll not feel slightly bitter about it.
'Ever bought a fake picture, Toby?'
'Sold a couple once.'
'The more you pay for it, the less inclined you are to doubt its authenticity.'

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65261 on: Today at 03:54:33 pm »
The really annoying thing would be if we get our act together and catch City but finish second behind Arsenal.  ;D

100% want Arsenal to win over City. They'll need to win at least one of their games against them, I reckon.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65262 on: Today at 03:57:44 pm »
Arsenal are Leicester again, a fairly good team with absolutely everything going their way, we've got horrendous injury issues, same with Chelsea, Abu Dhabi have dipped, any team with a big squad and virtually zero injuries would be doing the same this season, and they've got referees on their side too, you only have to look at the performance of the officials in our game there earlier this season, they'd have been better off simply wearing Arsenal jerseys.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65263 on: Today at 04:07:08 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 03:57:44 pm
Arsenal are Leicester again, a fairly good team with absolutely everything going their way, we've got horrendous injury issues, same with Chelsea, Abu Dhabi have dipped, any team with a big squad and virtually zero injuries would be doing the same this season, and they've got referees on their side too, you only have to look at the performance of the officials in our game there earlier this season, they'd have been better off simply wearing Arsenal jerseys.

Leicester won the league with 81 points...... we ll get that with a month of the season left. Plus they had a lot of journey men players like Morgan Huth drink water etc, who never looked like doing anything in their careers. Weve got some of the best young players in Europe.

Our side is more akin to city in 2018 when they got over 100 points , with sane (Saka) , sterling (martinelli) and de bruyne ( Odegaard). Only difference is that they bought that points total,, we are on course to smash it fair and square.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65264 on: Today at 04:14:02 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:07:08 pm
Leicester won the league with 81 points...... we ll get that with a month of the season left. Plus they had a lot of journey men players like Morgan Huth drink water etc, who never looked like doing anything in their careers. Weve got some of the best young players in Europe.

Our side is more akin to city in 2018 when they got over 100 points , with sane (Saka) , sterling (martinelli) and de bruyne ( Odegaard). Only difference is that they bought that points total,, we are on course to smash it fair and square.

Its going to be absolutely glorious in about 10 weeks time.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65265 on: Today at 04:19:51 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 04:14:02 pm
Its going to be absolutely glorious in about 10 weeks time.

I dont think we ll win it that early, but love the confidence!
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65266 on: Today at 04:22:17 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:19:51 pm
I dont think we ll win it that early, but love the confidence!
I personally hope you win it over the oil cheats, but if you don't, you're going to look rather silly.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65267 on: Today at 04:24:02 pm »
Quote from: Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete! on Today at 04:22:17 pm
I personally hope you win it over the oil cheats, but if you don't, you're going to look rather silly.

Exactly my point.

Ive got a mate whose an Arsenal season ticket holder, Id be happy enough for them to win it for him. However he isnt going into an opposition forum gloating about getting 100 points less than halfway through the season, at least not so far as Im aware anyway.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65268 on: Today at 04:27:09 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 04:24:02 pm
Exactly my point.

Ive got a mate whose an Arsenal season ticket holder, Id be happy enough for them to win it for him. However he isnt going into an opposition forum gloating about getting 100 points less than halfway through the season, at least not so far as Im aware anyway.

He's basically giving Primativ a good run for his money as a poster trying his utmost to get his club loathed by association on an opposition forum.
'Ever bought a fake picture, Toby?'
'Sold a couple once.'
'The more you pay for it, the less inclined you are to doubt its authenticity.'

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65269 on: Today at 04:30:38 pm »
Quote from: demain on Today at 04:27:09 pm
He's basically giving Primativ a good run for his money as a poster trying his utmost to get his club loathed by association on an opposition forum.

To be fair to North Bank, his behaviour last January about postponed games and his support of a certain player had likely already done that.
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65270 on: Today at 04:32:49 pm »
Quote from: Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete! on Today at 04:22:17 pm
I personally hope you win it over the oil cheats, but if you don't, you're going to look rather silly.

Im only pointing out the diference between this Arsenal team and the Leicester team that won the league. They were a totally different set up to us, played a completely different way, and only got 81 points, hell even we did the double over them, including beating them 5-2 at their place with a Sanchez hattrick. I dont know why people confuse my attempts at clarifying history with arrogance.
Not my fault history keeps proving me right.

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65271 on: Today at 04:35:31 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:32:49 pm
Im only pointing out the diference between this Arsenal team and the Leicester team that won the league. They were a totally different set up to us, played a completely different way, and only got 81 points, hell even we did the double over them, including beating them 5-2 at their place with a Sanchez hattrick. I dont know why people confuse my attempts at clarifying history with arrogance.
Not my fault history keeps proving me right.

Fairly sure you were on here in March stating that youd have 4th wrapped up with games to spare, no?
