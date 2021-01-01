It is a bit disappointing seeing all these Liverpool fans wanting City to win the league. Especially with how city behave when it comes to Liverpool. Very strange rivalry.



When the big rivalry was us and man utd, I was a Blackburn fan one year, a Newcastle fan the next.



I reckon youre putting a lot of people saying Arsenal arent gonna win it with liverpool fans saying they want city to win it (me for one, we are essentially in mid November season wise)I could name 4/5 Ive seen saying they want city to win it, and thats probably because they do t want it to be a season where city dropped off and we couldve won itNo one wants city to win it above arsenal