It is a bit disappointing seeing all these Liverpool fans wanting City to win the league. Especially with how city behave when it comes to Liverpool. Very strange rivalry.
When the big rivalry was us and man utd, I was a Blackburn fan one year, a Newcastle fan the next.
I reckon youre putting a lot of people saying Arsenal arent gonna win it with liverpool fans saying they want city to win it (me for one, we are essentially in mid November season wise)
I could name 4/5 Ive seen saying they want city to win it, and thats probably because they do t want it to be a season where city dropped off and we couldve won it
No one wants city to win it above arsenal