Today at 12:31:12 pm
Youre not.
Its 15

Yeah wasn't paying attention. Even worse
Today at 01:13:34 pm
It is a bit disappointing seeing all these Liverpool fans wanting City to win the league. Especially with how city behave when it comes to Liverpool. Very strange rivalry.

When the big rivalry was us and man utd, I was a Blackburn fan one year, a Newcastle fan the next.

I reckon youre putting a lot of people saying Arsenal arent gonna win it with liverpool fans saying they want city to win it (me for one, we are essentially in mid November season wise)

I could name 4/5 Ive seen saying they want city to win it, and thats probably because they do t want it to be a season where city dropped off and we couldve won it

No one wants city to win it above arsenal
Today at 01:30:39 pm
I reckon youre putting a lot of people saying Arsenal arent gonna win it with liverpool fans saying they want city to win it (me for one, we are essentially in mid November season wise)

I could name 4/5 Ive seen saying they want city to win it, and thats probably because they do t want it to be a season where city dropped off and we couldve won it

No one wants city to win it above arsenal
Oh I think you'd be surprised. I suspect there are quite a lot who want City to win it over Arsenal. For dumb, spurious reasons, of course, but then that's increasingly a given factor among football fans these days, even more than before.
Today at 01:32:27 pm
I just still can't believe that they'll win it. They're going to need city to drop a lot of points still IMO. They are a good, well coached team but they are nowhere near the level us and city have been for the last few years. That scoreline yesterday should set alarm bells ringing. It makes me think of us in 13/14, towards the end we were involved in a few too many thrillers and eventually it caught up with us- we got frustrated when we couldn't stick three in against Chelsea in the first 20 minutes and then came out on the wrong side of a thriller against Palace.

If they do win it I'll be pretty pissed off to be honest. I don't mind Arsenal and I hate city. But the whole country lording it over us for missing out to them, only for fucking Arteta to win a title and have the same number as Klopp would just do my head in.

Theres part of me still looking at the table and thinking we're close enough to city to still have a chance. I can't bring myself to imagine Arsenal actually seeing it out.
City have drawn to Everton and lost to Brentford at home. They also needed a last-minute penalty to beat Fulham at home. Performance-wise, they've not been as dominant as recent years.

It's not out of the realms of possibility especially if they are under pressure.
