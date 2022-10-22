« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1626 1627 1628 1629 1630 [1631]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal  (Read 5074956 times)

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,402
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65200 on: Yesterday at 08:21:16 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:28:24 pm
Odegaard is the best player in the premier league
Did you forget to type the word 'Norwegian'?
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,214
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65201 on: Yesterday at 08:54:44 pm »
I just find it amusing that in our barren years when we've been shite we've won x5 FA Cups and made the final in both European competitions, whereas Spurs glory years has left them potless bar a League Cup win 15 years ago and a trip to Madrid to barely lay a glove on you guys.
Logged

Offline rushy the snowman is a fairytale they say

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,352
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65202 on: Yesterday at 09:08:26 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:28:24 pm


Odegaard is the best player in the premier league


Im off to get hammered

Probably not a good idea to mix it with the crack youve already had
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,402
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65203 on: Yesterday at 09:15:08 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 08:54:44 pm
I just find it amusing that in our barren years when we've been shite we've won x5 FA Cups and made the final in both European competitions, whereas Spurs glory years has left them potless bar a League Cup win 15 years ago and a trip to Madrid to barely lay a glove on you guys.
Is 17 league games sufficient to state, definitively, that Arsenal are out of their barren years? Hmmm.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Pradan

  • Makes RAWK a grim place. Sarcastic besserwisser. Would certainly pick a fight with himself in an empty room.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,376
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65204 on: Yesterday at 09:23:12 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 09:15:08 pm
Is 17 league games sufficient to state, definitively, that Arsenal are out of their barren years? Hmmm.

17 games into the 18/19 season, did you get the sense Liverpool were out of their barren years?
Logged

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,214
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65205 on: Yesterday at 09:31:29 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 09:15:08 pm
Is 17 league games sufficient to state, definitively, that Arsenal are out of their barren years? Hmmm.

I didn't say we were out of it yet though.  ;)
Logged

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,348
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65206 on: Yesterday at 09:36:17 pm »
Theyre going to win the league and its going to be extremely, extremely fucking annoying after City have been to the depths of earth and back to stop us in 18/19 and last year.
Logged

Offline Illmatic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,014
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65207 on: Yesterday at 09:38:37 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 08:19:22 pm
This, right here. I don't begrudge them their run, glad someone is giving City a fight after we've done it the last 5 years

But exactly like last season's 4th place capitulation, whilst it's hard to see them choke from this strong poisition, this is Arsenal remember so you wouldn't really bet your mortgage against it happening.

Would it be a complete choke if they did not win it from here? 22 games to go still need to play City twice other tough aways, still in two other competitions etc
Logged
Nas is like the Afrocentric Asian, half-man, half-amazin

Online The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,660
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65208 on: Yesterday at 09:44:13 pm »
Quote from: Illmatic on Yesterday at 09:38:37 pm
Would it be a complete choke if they did not win it from here? 22 games to go still need to play City twice other tough aways, still in two other competitions etc

It wouldnt be the ultimate choke, thatll always stay with Newcastle, but itd be right up there.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,521
  • kopite
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65209 on: Yesterday at 09:48:55 pm »
Love Liverpool, fuck the rest, they don't matter. I'm not kidding, if we don't win a comp I don't give a shit who does, I'm finished with the Trophy in question.

What we have done over the last few years has been utterly incredible, Arsenal wining the Title this year doesn't devalue our achievements one bit.

We have won the lot, nothing else to win or to prove. Even all those near misses under Klopp made an amazing experience. I'm not envious of Arsenal if they win the Prem, nor am I arsed if the cheats do.

I am purely focused on the mighty Reds, finishing as high as possible in the table and doing well in The CL and FA Cup.

Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,727
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65210 on: Yesterday at 10:16:42 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 09:48:55 pm
Love Liverpool, fuck the rest, they don't matter. I'm not kidding, if we don't win a comp I don't give a shit who does, I'm finished with the Trophy in question.

What we have done over the last few years has been utterly incredible, Arsenal wining the Title this year doesn't devalue our achievements one bit.

We have won the lot, nothing else to win or to prove. Even all those near misses under Klopp made an amazing experience. I'm not envious of Arsenal if they win the Prem, nor am I arsed if the cheats do.

I am purely focused on the mighty Reds, finishing as high as possible in the table and doing well in The CL and FA Cup.


This is my take too. Still a long way to go and we have to keep winning as were one defeat away from losing any million to one chance of winning the league. Teams above us are going to take pts off each other so as long as we remain in the mix then theres every chance.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,565
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65211 on: Yesterday at 10:45:46 pm »
I'd rather Arsenal win the title any day, over the cheats of the league.

Of course they'll be cock-a-hoop if they do it. So they should be. We know.

Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,173
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65212 on: Yesterday at 10:58:05 pm »
Arsenal benefitted from a Brighton side missing its two best players. Caicedo and MacAllister, and it might have been closer. Still, Arsenal are massively preferable as league winners over Man City, or any other artificially inflated club.

Arsenal have spent a lot of money over the past ten years. Double what we have, but less than both Manchester clubs. I dont know what sort of debt they are carrying to do it, but it seems like money well spent. They have an exciting young team and look hungry.

I didnt like what they did to us when we played them. They were not content to let their football do the talking. They also kicked us off the park a bit, which should be the last time we let that happen. The worst of it was Partey putting Diaz out for most of the season.

So Im under no illusions about Arsenals great football. They are fouling bastards too.

Still, at least they arent a cheating nation state.

Odegaard is a good player too. A very long way short of the Prems best, but he is a tidy attacking midfielder.
Logged

Offline rushy the snowman is a fairytale they say

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,352
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65213 on: Yesterday at 11:08:43 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 08:19:22 pm
This, right here. I don't begrudge them their run, glad someone is giving City a fight after we've done it the last 5 years

But exactly like last season's 4th place capitulation, whilst it's hard to see them choke from this strong poisition, this is Arsenal remember so you wouldn't really bet your mortgage against it happening.

Really?

Did you see the state of them when they conceded to make it just 3-1? V Brighton..in the 16th game

Arteta was acting like there were 3 games left begging them to stay calm

Far too early in the season for that behaviour. Kelly dalglish saying no ones been 7pts clear New Years Day and lost title

Theres also usually 25 games gone. We are essentially in mid November still

Spurs have been top in mid November, us multiple times under Benitez/Evans/Houllier

I think thats what is getting people ahead of themselves, quite literally
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,024
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65214 on: Yesterday at 11:15:28 pm »
I m going to stick my neck out and say: Arsenal will come 4th.
(After having a mini collapse sometime in Feb, and almost dropping out of the top 4, and only being saved, in the end, by Spurs being Spurs )
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,173
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65215 on: Yesterday at 11:17:27 pm »
I think Man City will beat them twice. It remains to be seen how much of a wobble that will give them, but Im far from ready to crown them champions just yet.
Logged

Offline Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,717
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65216 on: Yesterday at 11:33:37 pm »
Not even halfway yet. 22 games to go. This weird season will get even weirder I reckon.

They've had a great start the Arsenal, but anything can still happen - still fancy our chances if we go on a run.
Logged

Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,006
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65217 on: Today at 07:27:20 am »
Quote from: rushy the snowman is a fairytale they say on Yesterday at 11:08:43 pm
Really?

Did you see the state of them when they conceded to make it just 3-1? V Brighton..in the 16th game

Arteta was acting like there were 3 games left begging them to stay calm

Far too early in the season for that behaviour. Kelly dalglish saying no ones been 7pts clear New Years Day and lost title

Theres also usually 25 games gone. We are essentially in mid November still

Spurs have been top in mid November, us multiple times under Benitez/Evans/Houllier

I think thats what is getting people ahead of themselves, quite literally

I get what you're saying but you're wrong stating that they're usually 25 games gone by news years day. By that stage we have usually played 19 games (which is the halfway stage of the league season) or at most 20 league games.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,781
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65218 on: Today at 07:56:59 am »
I've felt annoyed at them possibly winning the league too before

But we've sat here complaining why the rest of the league wants City to win the last 4 years, so we can't do the same thing
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,401
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65219 on: Today at 09:11:26 am »
2023

Is it our year


Buzzing

How about that Odegaard pass, not the defence splitting pass of the year, the drag back and lollipop. We bought him for 30m, he was part of the splashing the cash but not improving the team brigade.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,108
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65220 on: Today at 09:11:50 am »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Yesterday at 11:33:37 pm
Not even halfway yet. 22 games to go. This weird season will get even weirder I reckon.

They've had a great start the Arsenal, but anything can still happen - still fancy our chances if we go on a run.

Theres optimism and then theres dooming yourself to dissapointment!

The fact it feels like were in the run in now because its January definitely makes the gap feel larger than, in reality, it is. If City or Liverpool were 7 points clear in mid November and the other were 2nd no one would be claiming its close to being done or that for the lead to disappear would be a massive choke.   And given its Arsenal, who havent proven themselves capable of a 90 point season, we need to give it another 5 or 6 games before they start looking like genuine contenders.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,401
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65221 on: Today at 09:17:07 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:11:50 am
Theres optimism and then theres dooming yourself to dissapointment!

The fact it feels like were in the run in now because its January definitely makes the gap feel larger than, in reality, it is. If City or Liverpool were 7 points clear in mid November and the other were 2nd no one would be claiming its close to being done or that for the lead to disappear would be a massive choke.   And given its Arsenal, who havent proven themselves capable of a 90 point season, we need to give it another 5 or 6 games before they start looking like genuine contenders.

last season game week 16 was on the 16th of december. We are only a couple of week behind because the season started early.

Anyway its not the points gap thats cause for optimism, its the fact we are the best team in the country right now. Just the football we are playing, a much higher level than any of our rivals. It looks like everyone else will drop more points than us. If we beat Newcastle we go 10 clear, then city go to chelsea, not sure theyll win that in the form theyre in. If we were level on points with city now, id still fancy our chances, given how we are playing.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,849
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65222 on: Today at 09:20:09 am »
@TNB: Dont be so sure its your year mate, we are hot on your heels. Plenty of games left 😎
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,120
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65223 on: Today at 09:32:53 am »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Yesterday at 09:44:13 pm
It wouldnt be the ultimate choke, thatll always stay with Newcastle, but itd be right up there.

Worth pointing out that theyre a point further ahead of City (7) than we were in 2019 (6) having played 3 fewer games.

I think people are getting clouded by the fact its the New Year and forgetting were a few games behind where we ordinarily would be.
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,923
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65224 on: Today at 09:51:45 am »
They have great momentum at moment and deservedly winning their games. Amazing what momentum can do.

Massive way to go though but would much rather they win it over City. My best mate is an arsenal fan so would be made up for him.

Still think City win it though and put their usual winning run together from Feb onward.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,401
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65225 on: Today at 09:52:43 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 09:20:09 am
@TNB: Dont be so sure its your year mate, we are hot on your heels. Plenty of games left 😎

It think its United, they have us in their sights

Theyll need a telescope to see us we are so far ahead.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,402
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65226 on: Today at 09:54:59 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:11:26 am
2023

Is it our year


Buzzing
Oh dear. Jinx/choke mode enabled right there.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,401
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65227 on: Today at 09:56:00 am »
Far too many people are wasting time trying to predict whats going to happen, Im just loving what is happening. Done living in the past, this season Im enjoying the present.

Beat Newcastle on tuesday, then get a week off for the fa cup to recharge the batteries, hopefully get Mudryk in(and another central midfielder) Jesus will be getting closer to fitness, and we go again.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,402
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65228 on: Today at 10:00:29 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:56:00 am
Far too many people are wasting time trying to predict whats going to happen, Im just loving what is happening. Done living in the past, this season Im enjoying the present.

Beat Newcastle on tuesday, then get a week off for the fa cup to recharge the batteries, hopefully get Mudryk in(and another central midfielder) Jesus will be getting closer to fitness, and we go again.
I recognise the excitement and understand the "enjoy the ride" mentality.

Given a few of your posts though, you just might want to invest in a small brown paper bag and breathe into it.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,416
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65229 on: Today at 10:25:40 am »
Wouldn't surprise me if Arteta starts making some really weird decisions, then is later City's #2 again, with a promise to be their next manager. And his bank account is very full.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,416
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65230 on: Today at 10:26:20 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:56:00 am
Far too many people are wasting time trying to predict whats going to happen, Im just loving what is happening. Done living in the past, this season Im enjoying the present.

Beat Newcastle on tuesday, then get a week off for the fa cup to recharge the batteries, hopefully get Mudryk in(and another central midfielder) Jesus will be getting closer to fitness, and we go again.
If you get a better CM in than we do, Rawk will explode.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,660
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65231 on: Today at 10:46:26 am »
Quote from: Pradan on Yesterday at 09:23:12 pm
17 games into the 18/19 season, did you get the sense Liverpool were out of their barren years?

I honestly dont remember as I was spending every waking minute bragging on an Arsenal foruoh no, no I wasnt.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,977
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65232 on: Today at 11:41:15 am »
I just still can't believe that they'll win it. They're going to need city to drop a lot of points still IMO. They are a good, well coached team but they are nowhere near the level us and city have been for the last few years. That scoreline yesterday should set alarm bells ringing. It makes me think of us in 13/14, towards the end we were involved in a few too many thrillers and eventually it caught up with us- we got frustrated when we couldn't stick three in against Chelsea in the first 20 minutes and then came out on the wrong side of a thriller against Palace.

If they do win it I'll be pretty pissed off to be honest. I don't mind Arsenal and I hate city. But the whole country lording it over us for missing out to them, only for fucking Arteta to win a title and have the same number as Klopp would just do my head in.

Theres part of me still looking at the table and thinking we're close enough to city to still have a chance. I can't bring myself to imagine Arsenal actually seeing it out.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,401
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65233 on: Today at 11:52:20 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 11:41:15 am
I just still can't believe that they'll win it. They're going to need city to drop a lot of points still IMO. They are a good, well coached team but they are nowhere near the level us and city have been for the last few years. That scoreline yesterday should set alarm bells ringing. It makes me think of us in 13/14, towards the end we were involved in a few too many thrillers and eventually it caught up with us- we got frustrated when we couldn't stick three in against Chelsea in the first 20 minutes and then came out on the wrong side of a thriller against Palace.

If they do win it I'll be pretty pissed off to be honest. I don't mind Arsenal and I hate city. But the whole country lording it over us for missing out to them, only for fucking Arteta to win a title and have the same number as Klopp would just do my head in.

Theres part of me still looking at the table and thinking we're close enough to city to still have a chance. I can't bring myself to imagine Arsenal actually seeing it out.

Weve got 43 points after 16 games. We are not 7 clear because city are having a bad time, normally theyd still be top now.
And we are playing fantastic football, with a young team thats going to be around for years and will get better.
Whats not to like.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,401
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65234 on: Today at 11:57:50 am »
It is a bit disappointing seeing all these Liverpool fans wanting City to win the league. Especially with how city behave when it comes to Liverpool. Very strange rivalry.

When the big rivalry was us and man utd, I was a Blackburn fan one year, a Newcastle fan the next.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,781
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65235 on: Today at 12:02:24 pm »
It'll be interesting to see how they react once their momentum actually goes and they drop points 2-3 games in a row

Didn't realize we were 13 points behind though.
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."
Pages: 1 ... 1626 1627 1628 1629 1630 [1631]   Go Up
« previous next »
 