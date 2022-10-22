I just still can't believe that they'll win it. They're going to need city to drop a lot of points still IMO. They are a good, well coached team but they are nowhere near the level us and city have been for the last few years. That scoreline yesterday should set alarm bells ringing. It makes me think of us in 13/14, towards the end we were involved in a few too many thrillers and eventually it caught up with us- we got frustrated when we couldn't stick three in against Chelsea in the first 20 minutes and then came out on the wrong side of a thriller against Palace.



If they do win it I'll be pretty pissed off to be honest. I don't mind Arsenal and I hate city. But the whole country lording it over us for missing out to them, only for fucking Arteta to win a title and have the same number as Klopp would just do my head in.



Theres part of me still looking at the table and thinking we're close enough to city to still have a chance. I can't bring myself to imagine Arsenal actually seeing it out.