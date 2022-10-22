Arsenal benefitted from a Brighton side missing its two best players. Caicedo and MacAllister, and it might have been closer. Still, Arsenal are massively preferable as league winners over Man City, or any other artificially inflated club.



Arsenal have spent a lot of money over the past ten years. Double what we have, but less than both Manchester clubs. I dont know what sort of debt they are carrying to do it, but it seems like money well spent. They have an exciting young team and look hungry.



I didnt like what they did to us when we played them. They were not content to let their football do the talking. They also kicked us off the park a bit, which should be the last time we let that happen. The worst of it was Partey putting Diaz out for most of the season.



So Im under no illusions about Arsenals great football. They are fouling bastards too.



Still, at least they arent a cheating nation state.



Odegaard is a good player too. A very long way short of the Prems best, but he is a tidy attacking midfielder.